87 Best Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Need a gift for the guy who’s constantly misplacing his belongings? These next-gen tracking tiles can help him stay organized. There are lots of similar products on the market today, but Pixie stands out for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Pixie doesn’t just rely on a chiming noise to help you find a lost item.

It also offers the exact distance in feet and inches, so it’s easy to track down your lost item, even in super loud situations like concerts or nightclubs. We also like the fact that Pixie can be used to find a lost phone, even if the device is turned off or has no battery, making it superior to lost phone tracking apps.

You can attach a Pixie device right to your iPhone (a variety of iPhone models are supported with unique cases that play nice with Pixie), or tuck Pixie in a bag or a piece of luggage. Pixie has an IP67 certification, so it will work even in wet or damp conditions.