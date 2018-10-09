87 Best Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

These gifts for guys will appeal to men who love cars, music, bacon, technology, beer, or sports. Rest assured, we’ve also included some unusual and creative gifts for those “hard to shop for” guys. No matter the occasion, you’re guaranteed to find something cool in our mega list below of the 87 best gifts for men in 2018:
Estes 1469 Tandem-X Launch Set
This is a great gift for dads who love science, or just having some fun in the backyard with the kids. The rocket kit comes with two rockets and a launch system. One rocket can fly up to 1150 feet, while the other will go up just 600 feet. Whether he’s passionate about science or space travel, this is a fun gift for any guy who is still in touch with his inner child.
Shopping for a younger guy, or someone who is just young at heart? Get cool toy recommendations in our guide to the best toys for boys.
Fatboy Transloetje Table Lamp
If he has eclectic taste in interior design, this cool table lamp will freshen up his living room or bedroom. This small lamp can be used indoors or out, and features a touch-sensitive light switch in the foot. Want to see more cool gifts like this? Browse cool lamps on sale here.
Nostalgia Electrics Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster
This pop-up hot dog toaster is a great addition to any single guy’s man cave or kitchen. The toaster perfectly browns the buns, while also heating the hot dog to the perfect temperature. A pair of mini tongs are included to make things easier, while a handy drip tray makes cleanup a breeze. Want to see more gifts like this? Check out more retro-inspired home appliances from Nostalgia Electrics. We also like their hot dog roller and their old school microwave oven.
Pixie (2-Pack)
Need a gift for the guy who’s constantly misplacing his belongings? These next-gen tracking tiles can help him stay organized. There are lots of similar products on the market today, but Pixie stands out for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Pixie doesn’t just rely on a chiming noise to help you find a lost item.
It also offers the exact distance in feet and inches, so it’s easy to track down your lost item, even in super loud situations like concerts or nightclubs. We also like the fact that Pixie can be used to find a lost phone, even if the device is turned off or has no battery, making it superior to lost phone tracking apps.
You can attach a Pixie device right to your iPhone (a variety of iPhone models are supported with unique cases that play nice with Pixie), or tuck Pixie in a bag or a piece of luggage. Pixie has an IP67 certification, so it will work even in wet or damp conditions.
‘One Summer: America, 1927’
Looking for a great gift for a history buff or American patriot? This love letter to American history highlights just one summer, the summer of 1927, a short period of American history that was packed with excitement and innovation.
In his classic humorous style, author Bill Bryson covers some of the biggest events in 1927, including Charles Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic, Babe Ruth’s pursuit of the home run record, the rise of Al Capone, and the release of the first motion picture with sound.
This American summer was a time of excitement and optimism, but also some harrowing events, and the resulting book is a hugely entertaining page-turner. We think this is a particularly nice gift for a history teacher, father, or anyone who is interested in sports or true crime.
2-Piece Faux Book Safe Set
This book safe is a great place to stash important valuables like jewelry, emergency cash, or passports. Men who love books, or just want to embrace their inner James Bond, will definitely appreciate this cool gift. And with two safes included in the set, he could keep one at home, and one at the office. Another fun gift to consider? A handmade book flask safe, which is designed to look like a book but hide a little tipple on the inside.
Looking for more creative gift ideas? Check out our guides to the best 21st birthday gifts and the best 30th birthday gifts.
Kindle Voyage
Shopping for a bookworm? This high-end Kindle model has a great display, new ways to turn pages, and a lightweight build that makes it easy to hold for extended reading sessions. If you’re looking to get a top-rated e-reader for the bibliophile on your gift list, this is one of the best e-readers on the market. If you need to stick to a smaller budget, you can browse all of Amazon’s available Kindle models here.
Does he prefer paper books to digital copies? Consider this elegantly bound set of Ernest Hemingway books from Juniper Books instead.
W&P Design Homemade Gin Kit
Looking for the best gifts for men who have everything? If your guy’s go-to drink is a G&T, then he’ll definitely get a kick out of this DIY gin kit. The kit comes with everything he needs to transform plain vodka into complex, flavorful gin. A blend of juniper and other botanicals create a memorable drinking experience, but he can experiment with his own additions like dried edible flowers or spices.
Not a gin guy? Maybe he’d prefer a Mr. Beer home-brew kit or a DIY wine kit.
Celestron 127EQ PowerSeeker Telescope
For the guy who loves star-gazing, we definitely recommend picking up a telescope. This model from Celestron comes with a tripod, three different eyepiece, and a copy of TheSkyX – First Light Edition astronomy software.
This isn’t the most powerful telescope on the market, but it’s a greater “starter scope” for those who are new to the hobby, and not sure how much money they want to invest in observing the skies.
This affordable option is perfect for amateurs who are just starting out, though more experienced home astronomers may want to seek out a more powerful telescope, such as the Celestron CPC 1100 StarBright XLT GPS Schmidt-Cassegrain 2800mm Telescope. For most homes, however, the less expensive Celestron PowerSeeker is a solid choice.
The Steve McQueen Collection on Blu-Ray
Is there any movie star in history that is cooler than Steve McQueen? This collection includes four great Steve McQueen movies: The Great Escape, The Magnificent Seven, The Thomas Crown Affair and The Sand Pebbles. For any guy who loves classic action films, this is a no-brainer.
Want more Steve McQueen goodness? Check out this cool book of Steve McQueen photos, or pick up a copy of McQueen’s Machines: The Cars and Bikes of a Hollywood Icon and learn all about the cars that made McQueen the king of cool.
Kikkerland Portable BBQ Suitcase
Did you know that there was such a thing as a BBQ suitcase? Because there is, and it’s awesome. This portable grill is great for the guy who is the life of the party, and always brings the party with him wherever he goes. This is perfect for guys who like to grill while camping, or men who enjoy low-key tailgating. It’s especially nice for thinner cuts of meat, like kabobs or Korean-style beef bulgogi.
Need more kitchen-related gift ideas for the male foodie in your life? Check out our new post on the best portable dishwashers, or read up on the best toaster ovens.
Fitbit Surge Fitness Tracker
Does he love to work out? A fitness tracker is a great gift, especially if his current tracker is old and outdated. GPS-enabled fitness trackers are ideal for both cyclists and distance runners. Because GPS can pinpoint your location, you can expect very accurate fitness data. The Fitbit Surge has GPS, which is still something of a rarity in the fitness tracker world. In addition to GPS, the Surge also monitors your heart rate, tells the time, and gives you call and text notifications.
If you’re interested in other fitness trackers with GPS, you could also consider the newer Fitbit Blaze, which offers connected GPS and a more colorful display. Another option to consider is the Polar M400 GPS sports watch. Any of these trackers would be a great gift for any guy who is training hard for a triathlon or marathon, or for any guy who wants to lose weight. You may also enjoy perusing our Fitbit comparison guide, which is designed to help you pick the right fitness tracker for your unique needs from the entire Fitbit line.
Evapolar Personal Air Cooler
Want to help him beat the heat? This is the perfect gift for the man who runs hot. This personal air cooler is like a mini air conditioner, humidifier, and air purifier all in one. This little glowing box creates a climate-controlled area in your home or office.
It cools up to 45 sq. ft. of space, which makes it perfect for keeping him cool at his desk, while relaxing on the couch, or in a bedroom on a humid summer night. It’s an ideal gift for travelers, especially those who travel frequently to countries with warm climates for business.
This may seem like the kind of gadget that would only get regular use during the summer, but it’s actually great for cold weather as well. If you run cold but your partner runs hot, you can turn up the thermostat so you are comfy, while he can stay cool with this air cooler.
The Man Can
Men like to be pampered just as much as women do, and a nice bath and body gift set can be the perfect way to unwind after a tough week at work.
One men’s gift set we really like is the “Man Can” from Plum Island Soap Company. It comes packaged in a paint can-style container, and within this gift box you will find manly smelling soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, and hand butter. There’s also a body mitt, which is great for exfoliating dry skin.
Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster
A good grilled cheese is the ultimate culinary indulgence for many students and bachelors. This fun, retro-inspired design allows him to make his own toasted cheese sammies in a flash.
We love the fact that it makes two sandwiches at the same time, making it perfect for a hungry man who needs to fuel up. An adjustable dial makes it easy to get just the right amount of color on the toast, and the perfect state of cheese meltiness.
Easy to use and easy to clean, this is a must-have for any single dude. Pair this gift with a book of fancy pants grilled cheese recipes, and you have an awesome gift bundle for his birthday or the holidays.
Sengu Bamboo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
Bring a little nature into his workspace with this bamboo keyboard and mouse. The wireless design helps to eliminate clutter, and lets him work in a variety of different positions.
The transmission distance is at least seven meters, so you can easily use the keyboard to control a computer that’s across the room. If bamboo’s not really his aesthetic, browse more cool wireless keyboards here. You may also be interested in our guides to the best mechanical keyboards and the best gaming keyboards.
Wine Enthusiast Madison Avenue Whiskey Glasses (Set of 2)
Shopping for a guy who loves scotch or bourbon? This whiskey glass can be used for drinking cocktails, whiskey neat, or whiskey on the rocks. It also has the added cool factor of looking like a prop on Mad Men.
The glasses are made with mouth-blown glass, so you should hand-wash only. Pair these glasses with some whiskey stones, or fill it with round ice. Because of its shape, round ice is ideal for chilling your whiskey, since it melts more slowly than cubes. Another great gift idea is a bottle of red wine and a new wine opener.
‘Guerrilla Tacos: Recipes from the Streets of L.A.’
Need a gift for a guy who can never get enough tacos? This excellent cookbook is packed with recipes that feature the real flavor of LA street tacos. Recipes run the game from safe and traditional to exotic and gourmet.
Wes Avila is the author of the cookbook, and also the owner of Guerrilla Tacos, which was named Best Taco Truck by LA Weekly. Whether you need a gift for a passionate home cook, a LA native, or someone who just loves tacos, this book is a great gift for any occasion. Consider pairing this book with a salsa sampler from Salsa God, to take your gift to the next level.
‘The Official John Wayne Way to Grill: Great Stories & Manly Meals Shared By Duke’s Family’
If the man on your shopping list loves Westerns, Hollywood legends, or cooking, then The Official John Wayne Way to Grill: Great Stories & Manly Meals Shared By Duke’s Family is the ideal gift.
The book recounts Duke’s favorite meals, including lots of BBQ recipes and Tex-Mex classics. The book also contains lots of never-before-seen photos of John Wayne, along with cool stories shared by his son, Ethan. If you want to make your gift even more special, toss in a box set of the Duke’s best films.
GreatGadgets Genuine Leather Classic Beer Holster
The perfect accessory for any indoor or outdoor party is a beer holster. This lets a guy wander around the party with his beer, but still lets him keep his hands free. To make this gift even more special, include a six-pack of his favorite beer.
WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower
Some guys like mowing the lawn, but others really find it to be a chore. For the guy who’d rather be watching the game than dealing with the grass, there’s this futuristic robot lawn mower.
The WORX Landroid evenly mows inclines and declines up to 20 degrees, and it can also detect obstacles and move around them.
Gerber Suspension Butterfly Opening Multi-Plier With Sheath
Every man needs a pocket knife he can rely on. This multi-tool from Gerber has a couple of different blades, along with pliers and many other tools.
You’ll get a wire cutter, two blades (one straight, one serrated), a Phillips-head, two flatheads, scissors, a bottle opener, a mini-saw, an awl, and a lanyard ring. This tool is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. You can also shop Gerber’s whole collection here, and find a knife or tool that’s perfectly suited to his needs.
Armani Code by Giorgio Armani
While cologne isn’t for every man, gentlemen with discerning taste know that Armani’s colognes smell dead sexy. If he wants to be more appealing to women, Armani Code is great scent. It’s a complicated, multifaceted scent that includes notes of apple, lavender, cumin, citrus, and deep woods. It’s the kind of scent you’d want your boyfriend to wear.
If you’re interested in gifts for your romantic partner, you might want to check out our list of 100+ gifts for boyfriends. You might also enjoy our ranking of the best smelling mens colognes.
Zojirushi EC-YGC120 Fresh Brew Plus 12-Cup Coffee Maker
This is the perfect gift for a man who needs a cup of coffee to get going in the morning. There are some key features that make this coffee maker stand out from the competition. One thing we like is the custom warming plate, which can keep coffee warm at three different temperatures.
A 24-hour programmable timer, removable water tank, and cleaning indicator make this coffee maker smart and user-friendly. To complete this gift, consider adding on a cool Star Wars coffee cup, or select one of the best burr coffee grinders on the market.
Is he particular about how he takes his coffee? He might also appreciate something from our guide to the best cold brew coffee makers.
Ollieroo Beige Zero Gravity Canopy Sunshade Lounge Chair
Every guy needs a great lawn chair to lounge in every weekend. This comfy zero gravity chair features a protective shade, perfect for reading or keeping the sun out of his eyes. The chair is available in beige, blue, or black. This chair supports weight up to 300 pounds.
The chair includes a utility tray that snaps on to a side arm, which is perfect for resting a smartphone or a beverage. This gift is affordable, beautiful, and perfect for the guy who deserves to rest after a hard day. We can totally envision a dad chilling out in this chair after an afternoon of lawn mowing and cleaning the gutters.
Como Audio Duetto Wireless Music System
Today’s man wants to be able to stream music, without sacrificing audio quality. And if he can get all that in a speaker that looks high-end, so much the better. If you have an audiophile on your shopping list, we recommend this gorgeous wireless music system from Como Audio. This multi-room music system combines classic cabinet styling with one-touch simplicity.
The Duetto is designed to make it easy to listen to internet radio, FM radio, or streaming music over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Designed by audio veteran Tom DeVesto, the Duetto Hi-Fi speaker features two ¾” soft dome tweeters and two custom three-inch long-throw, four-layer voice coil woofers with oversized magnets.
The custom Digital Signal Processor (DSP), 60 watt RMS Class D digital amplifier, Qualcomm aptX audio, and four inputs support faithful playback of high quality audio files.
The version pictured above is the hickory finish, but you can also select black, white, or walnut finishes, with the walnut finish being noticeably cheaper. This system also plays nice with the Amazon Dot, which is great for people who like to control their tech with their voice. The Duetto is a great gift for a man who is serious about audio, and serious about design.
Apple Watch (Sport Edition, Space Grey)
Arguably the most popular smartwatch right now, the Apple Watch is packed with cool features that make it perfect for enhancing productivity, getting fit, or even playing games. It is splash proof, but it is not recommend for wear while showering or swimming.
The Sport Edition is the most affordable Apple Watch, and since the versions of the Apple Watch made with fancier materials don’t have any tech specs to hold over the Sport line, we recommend sticking with the most affordable model. To make your gift more special, considering presenting the Apple Watch along with an Apple Watch replacement band, a protective Apple Watch case, or Apple Watch charging stand.
Shopping for someone who doesn’t own an iPhone? The Apple Watch probably isn’t the best choice for their tech ecosystem. Consider hooking them up with a Moto 360 smartwatch or a Pebble Time instead. You can also check out our guide to cool men’s watches to see some awesome analog options.
Final Touch Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit
If you’ve never made a watermelon “keg”, then you are missing out. Just cut an opening in the melon, add your favorite vodka, and put the tap in place. Presto! Your whole watermelon is now the perfect party keg. Delicious, booze watermelon cocktails are easy, and will definitely impress guests. For guys who love entertaining, this is a thoughtful gift. In the fall, you can also use the tapping kit to tap a pumpkin, gourd, or any other seasonal produce.
Hi Mountain Buckboard Bacon Cure
Vegetarians aside, most guys love bacon. And I definitely know a few vegans who will reach for bacon when they’re stressed out, so even vegans love bacon! This DIY bacon kit gives a man everything he needs to make his own bacon at home, which means he can make it just the way he likes it.
The cure is made from an authentic Western recipe, so he can channel his inner cowboy. It can be used to make American-style bacon, Canadian bacon, or even used in the production of homemade sausage links. DIY bacon allows you to customize the flavor profile, as well as the thickness of the cut.
This makes it perfect for dudes who like their bacon cut extra thick. If you’re looking for more gifts like this, you can browse more DIY bacon kits here.
If he’s not into curing his own meats, you can pick up some bacon jerky instead. He might also be interested in the colossal bacon sampler from Burger’s Smokehouse. You should also check out our guide to the best gifts for foodies for even more gift ideas for guys who love to eat.
HTC VIVE VR System
A VR headset is one of the hottest gifts for men right now. Young men and older guys both love VR technology. It’s so cool to be fully immersed in the action of your favorite game.
What makes this VR system a top choice among its peers is the scalability of the action. The VIVE has been built from the ground up for room-scale VR, which allows you to physically move around objects in the virtual space. If you don’t have the space for room-scale VR, the VIVE is also suitable for seated or standing play.
The VIVE is also considered to be one of the most comfortable headsets on the market, with multiple eye relief adjustments, including lens distance and IPD, available for the user to customize their experience. With hundreds of games to choose from, and intuitive wireless controllers, the HTC VIVE VR headset is definitely a stellar gift idea for any guy who loves video games.
Want something similar at a lower price tag? The Samsung Gear VR is a low-cost way to try out VR technology. Need more options? Maybe one of the items from our list of best virtual reality headsets will appeal to you.
Everlast 70-Pound MMA Heavy-Bag Kit
If he wants to lose weight, build muscle, or just blow off some steam, then a heavy bag is a great present. This 70 pound bag comes with a height customization chain, gloves, and 108-inch hand wraps.
Whether he has boxing experience or is starting fresh, this is a great investment in his personal health. Boxing is a great form of cardio exercise, and it also helps to build lean muscle. Want to get more fitness gear ideas? Browse more apparel and accessories from Everlast here.
Striker ILLUMiDOME Mini Waterproof Lantern
What guy doesn’t need a waterproof lantern? It’s perfect for camping or other outdoor pursuits, or for use in your home pool at night. It’s also a smart thing to have around the house in case of natural disaster or extreme weather. When the lights go out, he’ll be happy to have such a bright, weatherproof lantern to light his way.
There are multiple attachment points, making it easy to suspend the light in a variety of situations. There are three different light intensity settings, as well as a flashing setting for getting attention in an emergency. The light runs on 3 AA batteries required (included with purchase), with an average lamp life up 100 hours on fresh batteries.
Vivere Double Hammock With Space Saving Steel Stand
After a long week at work, every dude has earned the right to chill out. This comfy hammock is a great way to relax in the sun or in the shade. There are lots of different hammock colors to choose from, while the stand is designed to save space while still providing ample support.
Want to see more options before you pull the trigger on a new hammock? Browse hammocks suitable for the backyard or a camping trip right here.
Colorado XT Inflatable Pontoon Boat
Looking for a big gift for a guy who loves being outdoors? This inflatable pontoon boat is easy to collapse and store in the off-season, and easy to inflate when you’re ready to explore the waterways near his home. Removable gear bags provide storage for snacks, water, fishing gear, or lightweight camping gear. There are 20 pockets and two insulated drink holders. This is a stellar gift for fishermen, outdoorsmen, or anyone who likes to get away from it all.
Mozzarella & Ricotta DIY Cheese Kit
On the hunt for a gourmet gift? Any man who loves cooking (or even just eating) will be excited to make his own cheese. This simple kit lets him make mozzarella or ricotta, which he can use to make tasty foods like pizza, lasagna, or caprese salad. Even guys with no experience in the kitchen can whip up their first batch of cheese in under an hour. I’ve used this exact kit, and even with no prior cheesemaking experience, I was able to make some AMAZING mozzarella on my very first attempt. You can browse more cheesemaking kits here.
Not sure if this gift is to his taste? Browse edible “of the month club” subscriptions here. Need a gift for a guy with a sweet tooth? Consider something from our list of the best chocolate gifts instead.
RSVP White Marble Swivel Top Dual Compartment Salt Box
Looking for a housewarming gift, or a birthday/holiday gift for someone who loves to cook? This clever little salt box lets him choose between two different salts. Salt is something that goes in pretty much every dish you make, so this is a practical gift that will get a lot of use. We love the idea of filling each compartment with a different type of salt.
Consider pairing this empty salt box with a gift set of gourmet salts from around the world, like this set from 16 salts from around the world, sold by Salts of the 7 Seas. If you need a gift for the guy who is always putting extra salt on his food, this is a thoughtful choice that will get plenty of use in any kitchen.
Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit (Everyday IPA)
Pretty much every guy on the planet likes beer. Whether his tastes run more towards craft brew or national brands, most guys will enjoy the experiment of making their own homebrew. This kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop will give him everything he needs to get started on a batch of “Everyday IPA.” The kit includes grain, hops, yeast, a glass fermenter, chambered airlock, glass thermometer, racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper, and packet of sanitizer. He’ll get about a gallon of beer from this kit, or about nine 12-ounce bottles. If he’s more of a cider guy, Brooklyn Brew Shop also makes a DIY cider kit that’s equally user-friendly.
Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler
This rugged cooler is a great gift for any guy who loves camping, tailgating, or beach BBQs. The wheels are perfect for hauling your gear over shifting sands or rugged uphill terrain. The cooler has a 70 quart capacity, which means it could hold over 100 cans of beer. The cooler has top-of-the-line insulation, keeping ice in solid form for up to four days. A butler tray makes serving snacks and drinks simple, while tie-down loops let you secure chairs, beach blankets, or other items to the cooler for easier transport. And did we mention there are built-in bottle openers? All in all, this is a killer gift idea for the guy who loves taking the party outdoors.
Want something similar, but at a lower price point? This Coleman cooler is a nice budget alternative to consider. Want to get something really special? You can’t go wrong with the feature-packed Coolest Cooler.
Tram 21 Handmade Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag
Waxed canvas bags have a vintage look and feel, but they’re also a practical way to keep your belongings from getting wet on a rainy day. This handmade bag comes from Tram 21 in Brussels, Belgium.
Duffel bags actually come from Belgium originally, so this bag is carrying on a classic tradition of great Belgian bags. The bag measures approximately 21 inches long, making it perfect as a carry-on bag for air travel.
Shipping costs are a little high to the US (about $27 bucks), but it’s worth it to get such a cool handmade bag shipped directly from Europe. And you know he won’t see anybody else on the street with a bag quite like his, which is definitely cool.
AquaRest Spas AR-500 5 Person 19 Jet Spa
Looking for a big gift to mark a major milestone in someone’s life? A hot tub makes a great gift for a major birthday, anniversary, or important holiday. This hot tub is perfect for parties or private entertaining. 19 stainless steel adjustable hydrotherapy jets soothe tired muscles, while a color changing LED light show lends ambience to any long soak. If this hot tub is above your means, a cheaper alternative to consider is this Bestway inflatable hot tub with music.
The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop
The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop is a must-read for anyone who is passionate about hip-hop, or just fascinated by the business side of the music industry. Stories feature hip-hop titans like Grandmaster Flash, Run DMC, Jay-Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Russell Simmons. Unlike some other books about the history of hip-hop, this one is fresh, vibrant, and fun to read.
Consider pairing it with a copy of The Defiant Ones, HBO’s 2017 documentary about the long-time partnership of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.
Our Review
This unique facial cleansing masque is perfect for men with acne-prone skin. Containing 73 essential sea minerals and a Japanese volcanic mud complex that naturally purifies and exfoliates the skin, this inexpensive treatment provides serious results. If you know a guy who wants to look his best, this small gift offers a lot of pampering power.
Autonomous Teleport Virtual Reality 3D Camera
VR is finally a mature technology, and this is the year to dive into this tech trend head first. There are lots of headsets out there, but relatively few ways to make your own VR content.
This VR camera captures 3D video that you can experience through VR headsets. You can purchase the camera alone, or pick up a bundle that includes both camera and headset.
The Autonomous headset can fit any phone between three and six inches in size. However, this technology is currently Android-only, so this would not be a good gift for the men in your life who are iPhone users. That being said, this is an awesome gift for any guy who is crazy about VR, and wants to make his own VR-friendly movies to showcase travel, or even his own art projects. The camera plugs right into your smartphone, so you can get set up quickly and start filming almost immediately.
AlcoHAWK Slim Digital Breathalyzer
Want to keep him safe while he’s out with the guys? A personal breathalyzer can help him monitor his blood alcohol, and make sure he’s safe to drive after a few beers. This slender model from AlcoHAWK is lightweight, compact, and works with the press of a single button.
An electronic airflow sensor ensures a deep lung sample for testing, meaning you get accurate results.
Backed by a one-year warranty, this breathalyzer is a great gift for a college student, or for any adult man of legal drinking age.
Mars Auto Levitating Speaker with Subwoofer
We’ve featured a few other music and audio gifts in this guide, but this one really stands out from the crowd. This levitating speaker adds a sci-fi edge to his home or office. It’s available in black, gray, and white.
This speaker offers 360 degree sound, so it can really fill a whole room. And since it has such a cool levitating feature, you’ll already want to put it in the center of the room so everyone can see it in action. When music is playing, the “UFO” speaker begins to float. It will automatically descend when battery gets low, and start charging with built-in wireless capabilities.
This speaker is Bluetooth compatible, and features IPX7 dust and waterproofing. You can also use two Mars speakers together to provide stern sound for a home theater.
Rocky Mountain Barber Company Beard Comb
A full beard needs occasional grooming to maintain its shape and luster. This great beard comb helps him stay tidy, while also imparting a subtle smell of sandalwood from the wooden comb itself. Toss in a bottle of beard conditioning oil, and you’ve got the perfect gift for any full-bearded man.
Want more gift ideas in this vein? Check out more top-rated men’s grooming products in our guides to the best beard shampoos, beard conditioners, and beard butters.
THIRDMAN’s Profonde Eau de Parfum
Want a high-end scent that’s totally unique? Skip the played out colognes that every guy can get at the drugstore or department store, and get him a scent that he can call his own. This citrusy, sophisticated cologne has notes of neroli, bergamot, lime, orange, and deep woods. Want to see more ideas like this? Browse more upscale men’s colognes here.
Charcoal Companion 3 Piece Himalayan Salt Plate Set
Some guys have a sweet tooth. But other men have intense cravings for salty foods. These cool “salt plate” lets you cook or serve foods with a nice hit of satisfying salt. It also comes with a tray and a recipe book.
Want a cheaper gift idea? A 16-piece assorted gourmet salt sampler is a nice alternative.
Bond 50: The Complete 23 Film Collection
This is the ultimate gift for any fan of James Bond. This box set includes all 23 Bond films (including Skyfall), as well as a disc packed with bonus Bond featurettes like World of Bond, Being Bond, and Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style.
Not a Bond guy? Maybe he’d prefer a different movie box set. Perhaps a Marvel Cinematic Universe box set or a Die Hard box set that looks like Nakatomi Plaza?
CAP Barbell Vinyl Coated Cement Kettlebell
There isn’t a guy on the planet who doesn’t want to get ripped. Kettlebell training is a great way to build muscle, and these vinyl-coated kettlebells are both easy to grip and easy on his floors. Because of the number of muscles engaged while holding a bell, these weights make it easy to complete a full-body workout quite quickly.
Pioneer AppRadio 4 SPH-DA120 6.2-Inch Capacitive Touchscreen Smartphone Receiver Display
Shopping for a car guy who wants to upgrade his interior? This touchscreen display is ideal for enhancing his driving experience. It’s CarPlay compatible, and has built-in Bluetooth support. This will fit in any four inch dash opening. Not sure this is right for his car? Consider something from our guide to the best GPS trackers for cars instead.
DYMO LabelWriter 4XL Thermal Label Printer
When your life is organized, you feel less stressed out. This robust labelmazer is a great gift idea for the guy who is obsessed with being organized, or the guy who could use a little help keeping things tidy. It’s also a killer gift for the guy who owns his own business. This device is perfect for creating shipping labels, warehouse labels, barcode and identification labels, and more. The companion software works with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, or Mac OS v10.4 and later.
Headphones T-Shirt
This cool shirt is the perfect gift for a guy that loves music. If you need to get him a casual shirt that’s perfect for the weekend, this is a nice option. It’s comfortable, and fits true to size.
Want to get him some fresh kicks instead? Check out our guide to the best dress sneakers for men.
Xbox One S Vertical Stand With Game Storage & Dualshock Charger
Here’s a little “just because” gift for your favorite gamer. If his gaming corner is a mess of chargers and leaning towers of game discs, this organization system will help keep things under control. The stand helps to keep the console cool, while the built-in storage for gamers and a charger takes everything to the next level. With storage for up to 18 games, this is an inexpensive accessory that will help him corral all of his gaming stuff into a small, tidy area.
‘Bring Me Tacos’ Sock Set
Just try and say the phrase “taco socks” without smiling. Impossible, right? So we know the recipient of these socks will smile whenever they see these sitting in their sock drawer. These cute socks are a funny, inexpensive gift idea for any occasion. When he’s got his feet up on a footstool, you’ll be able to read the message printed on the underside of the socks. This is a great gift for any guy who loves tacos. A similar sock design asking for cold beer is also available.
Trunkcratepro Collapsible Portable Multi Compartment Trunk Organizer
This is a great gift for any car guy, hunter, outdoorsman, or any guy who just likes to keep things tidy. He can place this organizer in his trunk and use it to store hunting gear, fishing equipment, extra clothes, car accessories, emergency roadside kits, or anything else he needs to have in his car. The organizer is collapsible, which is great for putting it into storage or moving it in between cars. If you’re shopping for a guy who really appreciates practical gifts, this is a solid choice.
‘The Beatles Lyrics: The Stories Behind the Music, Including the Handwritten Drafts of More Than 100 Classic Beatles Songs’
The Beatles Lyrics: The Stories Behind the Music, Including the Handwritten Drafts of More Than 100 Classic Beatles Songs is the ultimate gift for any devoted Beatles fan. This book is packed with cool, handwritten drafts of their classic songs. Seeing the lyrics to these timeless songs in the actual handwriting of the men who wrote them is really cool.
If he’s not a Beatles fan, perhaps a similar book related to another band might suit. We recommend So What!: The Good, The Mad, and The Ugly for Metallica fans. For Stones fans, we like The Rolling Stones All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track.
X Rocker Pro Series Pedestal 2.1 Video Gaming Chair
For any guy who loves gaming, this comfy chair ensures that he can sit comfortably through multiple levels and epic campaigns. The chair has two speakers and a subwoofer, which creates a total sound immersion experience. The X Rocker is a perfect chair for gaming or watching movies, but you can also enjoy it while reading.
Want a higher-end gaming chair? We also like the Ferrino chair by RapidX, which boasts a 155 degree recline and ergonomic design. Looking for a comfy chair that could work equally well for PC gaming and office work? Check out our guide to the best ergonomic office chairs.
Kinto Mugtail Mug
Shopping for a guy who loves animals? These cool mugs feature the animal’s tails as the handles. This cute fawn is just one of many options. Want to see more designs like this? Browse all the Kinto Mugtail cups on sale here, including mugs inspired by squirrels, cats, and other cuddly animals.
No mug is complete without something to go inside, so we recommend pairing this gift with some sort of tasty beverage. If you’re looking for something healthy, we recommend something like Four Sigma’s superfood coffee, or their spicy hot cocoa mix.
VIZIO SB3851-C0 38-Inch 5.1 Channel Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer & Satellite Speakers
Does he yearn for better sound while watching movies or playing video games? This wireless sound bar provides rich, full sound in an attractive package. This is the soundbar we use in our home, and it’s been easy to set up, position, and adjust. The sound quality is really impressive for such a compact audio system. The subwoofer is wireless, and the whole setup plays nice with Bluetooth. A remote is included. Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse more VIZIO products on sale here.
Bushnell PowerView Super High-Powered Surveillance Binoculars
Perfect for men who like hunting or exploring the outdoors, these lightweight binoculars are a cool gift. The rubberized exterior absorbs shock, while the lenses offer a 170 feet field of view at 1000 yards. They are also covered by a limited lifetime warranty. If you want to see more options, browse more Bushnell optics here.
FunKo The Big Lebowski The Dude Talking Figure
Any guy who loves The Big Lewbowski will want this Dude figure to decorate their cube, nightstand, or man cave. Want more? There’s also a Walter figure you can buy, so the Dude can have a buddy. You can also get a Donny (we suggest keeping him in a coffee can when you’re not playing with him or keeping him on display).
Medley Hills Farm Cereal Charms Marshmallows
Shopping for a guy with a sweet tooth? Hook him up with a bag of Lucky Charms-style marshmallows. He can eat them alone as a snack, or mix them into baked goods like Rice Krispies squares or brownies. An eight pound bag of bulk marshmallows is also available.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro
Need a gift for a gamer? Whether he’s looking to upgrade from a PS3 or a PS4, the new PS4 Pro is a nice step up in terms of graphics, frame rate, and 4K support. The 4 Pro will work with all of his existing PS4 games, so there’s no need to worry about his current stable of games becoming unplayable with a console upgrade. More of an Xbox guy? Get him an Xbox One S bundle instead.
Otis Elite Cleaning System With Optics Cleaning Gear
This epic kit contains 40 firearm-specific cleaning components, designed to remove copper particles or other fouling in your gun. If he loves target shooting or hunting big game, this is a thoughtful and practical gift. You can also browse more firearms cleaning equipment from Otis here.
If he’s more of a fisherman, then perhaps a new pair of waders is in order. Check out our guide to the best breathable waders. Outdoorsmen may also be interested in our picks for the best compressible, packable, lightweight rain jackets.
Singing Machine SMC HOME Home Karaoke System
Shopping for a man who loves to sing? Then a karaoke machine is a sweet gift. Unlike some of the clunky, colorful, childish karaoke machines out there, this unit is sleek and sophisticated. It will look polished next to his expensive audio equipment and flat screen TV. The Singing Machine comes with 8,000 HD karaoke videos. Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse more karaoke machines on sale here.
GERBER Bear Grylls Fire Starter
This cool fire starter is a must-have for any camper, backpacker, or hunter. It’s designed by Gerber, in cooperation with noted survival expert and TV star Bear Grylls. There’s a lanyard to keep everything tight and secure, with a built-in whistle and waterproof tinder compartment.
Esquire Magazine Subscription
Every guy should read Esquire. Every issue is packed with cool interviews, style notes, advice, and news. The first print issue should arrive in 6-10 weeks. Want more gift ideas like this? If you’re shopping for a guy who is into fitness, he might appreciate subscriptions to Runner’s World or Men’s Health instead.
Timberland Men’s 6 Inch Premium Boot
These boots are great for guys who work outdoors or in construction, or for any guy who just wants to take a fashion cue from artists like Tupac or Kanye. These boots feature anti-fatigue technology for all-day comfort, along with Primaloft insulation to keep his toes warm in the winter.
Static Age on Vinyl
Need a gift for a guy who loves punk music? This Misfits album is an awesome option. It includes tracks like “Last Caress” and “Some Kinda Hate”, making perfect for those who like their punk with a side of horror. This album includes a few explicit tracks, as well as a handful of digital remastered tracks from the 90s that sound extra awesome. Pair this record with a matching band t-shirt, and you’re golden.
Men Doing Manly Things Personalized Wooden Sign
This personalized sign is a great custom gift idea for his birthday, or any major holiday. He can hang it in his man cave, his garage, or over his home bar. The sign comes with a twisted rope hanger, and the whole sign measures 5.9 inches by 11.8 inches. Custom gifts always feel more personal, though it does mean they take a little bit of extra time to create. Consider pairing this gift with this funny “man cave rules” poster.
AmazonBasics Grip Kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers
Most Nintendo Switch owners agree: the console is great, but the controller is a little uncomfortable to hold, especially during extended gaming sessions. These third party controller grips make gaming a lot more fun, and we love that they come in fun colors to match Nintendo Switch controllers. Consider tossing in a fun Japanese Nintendo Switch tee to make your gift more impressive.
Moroccan Tea Glasses (Set of 6)
These Moroccan tea glasses are great for tea, coffee, or cocktails. Some people also use them as notice candle holders. These hand-blown glasses are created by Moroccan artisans using techniques passed down through multiple generations. These are a great gift for any guy who loves to entertain, or any man who traveled to Morocco and can’t wait to go back someday. Multiple color options are available, but we like these gold-etched, clear glasses quite a bit more than some of the other options out there.
Atomic Blonde on Blu-Ray
Does he love action movies and Charlize Theron? Then he needs to add this Blu-ray to his collection. Set in Cold War Berlin, this sexy action thriller also stars James McAvoy, and was directed by the same guys who directed John Wick. Theron plays MI6’s most lethal assassin, and the action sequences are amazing. Has he already purchased a copy of this flick? Consider picking up a copy of the awesome action film Baby Driver instead.
Vi – Your Personal AI Trainer and Fitness Tracker
Need a gift for a guy who loves working out? This awesome AI coach, hidden inside a pair of performance sport headphones, will totally change the way he trains. Vi tracks heart rate, elevation, steps, cadence, motion, and location.
You can get real-time coaching, pep talks, and heart rate information. The Vi app is free, so there’s no additional fee to get the headphones set up and start using them. Imagine being on a run, and getting real time praise and encouragement. This next-gen fitness system is ideal for runners, gym rats, or any guy who takes pride in living an active lifestyle.
Plox Official Star Wars Levitating Death Star Bluetooth Speaker
This is the ultimate gift for a Star Wars fan. This levitating speaker is gonna get him a ton of compliments, and you get all the credit. The Death Star levitates when powered on, and rotates over its magnetic base. The speaker is an officially licensed collectible, and offers five hours of playback. There aren’t many gifts out there that are capable of levitating, so we recommend pouncing on this super cool gift if there is a Sith fan in your life.
Designs by Attila Mens Retro Bowling Shirt
This cool, retro-inspired bowling shirt is perfect for a bowling fan (or a Big Lebowski fan, for that matter). With sizes up to 3X available, this is a great gift idea for the Big and Tall guy who needs a wardrobe refresh. The shirt is comfy and breathable, with an extra-roomy fit that’s perfect for big and tall guys.
Conair Gel & Lather Heating System
Shaving can be a soothing way to start the day, and more men are starting to view their morning shave as a ritual, not a chore. To help your favorite man enjoy his daily shave, we recommend giving him this appliance for heating up his shave lather. A warm shave is so much nicer than a cold one, especially with winter just around the corner. It takes seconds to warm up lather, and the appliance is very easy to operate. This is a great gift for dads, boyfriends, husbands, brothers, or anyone who appreciates a close shave.
Want more gift ideas to pamper your favorite man? Check out our guide to the best spa gift baskets, which features some pampering gifts that are perfect for both men and women.
Picnic Time Portable Folding ‘Sports Chair’
Shopping for the tailgating grillmaster in your life? This comfy folding chair is great for tending the BBQ or hanging around a campfire with some friends. The chair collapses for easy transport and storage, and one side of the chair features a variety of pockets he can use to store beverages, snacks, and other sundry items he needs for camping or tailgating.
SIMPZIA 17-Piece Leather Tool Kit
Leather handcrafts are a fun hobby, and they can also turn into a lucrative side hustle. Using the tools in this kit, a guy could make fun leather goods like a wallet, leather coasters, or even try his hand at making custom leather sneakers.
This 17-piece kit includes the following items: two pressure clothes, four awls, 3 types of thread, an adjustable groover, needle kit, thimble, beeswax, scissors, and protective finger cots.
If the man you’re shopping for is new to the leather crafting hobby, consider bundling the leather tools set with some bulk scrap leather, or a copy of The Art of Hand Sewing Leather by Al Stohlman.
Ski & Snowboard Storage Rack
This storage rack is great for organizing longboards, snowboards, skis, or other sporting accessories. We particularly like these kinds of storage racks for apartment living where storage space can be hard to come by.
Mounting hardware is included with purchase, which means this rack can be unboxed and set up in his space in a matter of minutes. Three levels of storage mean you can store a snowboard, skateboard, and skis with poles all on the same rack.
If you think something with a vertical orientation would be better in his space, you could also check out this vertical ski rack.
Our Review
This handmade leather skillet handle cover is an unusual gift idea, but one that would be very appreciated by any serious home cook. The leather handle lets you bring the skillet to the table without burning your hand. The cover is made from oil-tanned leather and Kevlar heat-resistant thread.
Designed by the Seattle-based company Hardmill, this handmade item is designed to get better with use over time. The company advises buyers that “The leather will harden slightly over time as it comes in contact with heat, but this only enhances the form and function of the cover, letting it conform to the shape of your pan handles.”
This would be a nice-but-inexpensive birthday gift, Yankee Swap gift, or stocking stuffer. If this gift idea is a little too niche for the guy you’re shopping for, you could consider some of Hardmill’s other handmade products, such as this waxed canvas lunch bag or this set of leather drink coasters.
Our Review
This cool cardigan is stylish and swanky. It’s available in four different colors, in sizes from XS to Large. This is a slim fit style, so you may want to order a size up if you’re shopping for someone who prefers a more relaxed fit. The weather might be cold, but when he wears this sweater, things will definitely start heating up.
Our Review
This anti-theft backpack is a great gift for students or travelers. Despite looking quite simple, this bag is packed with anti-theft features, including an internal RFID pocket, patent-pending locking strap and slash-resistant fabric. We also like this bag because it’s water-resistant. Made with pride in Ohio, this is a great gift idea for any Buckeye guy who needs a new bag. A lightweight “sport” version of this bag is also available, and it’s significantly cheaper than this version while still maintaining many of the same great features.
Creative Recreation Men’s Terni Sneaker
Our Review
Shopping for a guy who needs new shoes? These sneakers are comfy enough for the gym, but detailed enough to work with his favorite streetwear, too. A breathable design, strong grip on the soles, and hidden lacing system combine to make a sneaker that’s as cool as it is comfy. They’re also available in black. Want more resources for finding great men’s shoes? You should also visit our guides to the best dress sneakers, the best white shoes for men, and the best driving shoes.
Our Review
Here’s a shirt that’s great for practically any occasion. He can wear it to work, dress it up with a blazer for fancier events, or wear it with nice jeans for a casual date night. It’s a soft, comfortable shirt that feels like a well-worn “favorite shirt” from day one. This is a slim fit cut, so if he prefers a looser fit, you may want to order a size up, particularly if he’s broad-chested. This slim fit shirt is about two inches smaller in the chest and waist than a traditional cut men’s shirt. If you’re shopping for a guy who hates shopping, he’ll appreciate not having to brave the mall to personally update his wardrobe.
Our Review
Looking for a personalized gift for his birthday, your anniversary, or a major holiday? This initial ring is great for guys who have a strong sense of identity. You can pick an initial to match his first name, his last name, or any letter that might have personal significance to him. The ring is made from 10k gold. While that’s not the purest gold out there, we actually like it a lot for men’s jewelry, since it’s harder to scratch or damage than 14k or 24k gold jewelry. Yellow gold and rose gold versions of this ring are also available.