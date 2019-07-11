Twitter Down: Errors & Outage Reported for Second Time Today

For the second time in one day, Twitter is down again. The first issue was reportedly due to an “internal configuration change” which the site later fixed, but now it’s down all over again for some people.

So far, the issues aren’t nearly as numerous as they were earlier today when Twitter went down for an hour around 2:45 p.m. Eastern. This time the problems started cropping up around 7:15 p.m. Eastern. Here are some issues reported on DownDetector.

As you can see, in just a few minutes the issues started climbing quickly:

And they’re still climbing:

The outage map shows the problems mainly in the United States around the Eastern coast and central U.S., but the issues also extend to other parts of the world too.

Twitter’s status page currently reads that the site is working, but it took a while to report the issues earlier today too.

The latest update reads: “Twitter is now back up for most people. We’re working to get to 100% soon.”

Earlier today, Twitter explained the outage this way: “The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we’re now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we’re working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible.”

The reported issues now are similar to what we saw earlier. Twitter isn’t loading for some people and others are getting error messages like “Try Again,” “Something is wrong,” “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time,” or “Something is technically wrong.”

It’s unclear if the same configuration issues are to be blamed this time.

Since people can’t share their frustration on Twitter right now, they’re turning to other sources like Reddit. Here’s one of the best memes so far about it, shared here.

You might be interested to know that “configuration issues” also caused the long Facebook outage in March. The outage affected people worldwide, CBS reported. Facebook noted the problem was caused by a configuration change. They wrote in March: “Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We’ve now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Some people joked that today’s outage was due to President Donald Trump’s social media summit, which took place earlier today. But the outage and the summit are not related.

It appears that the site is beginning to work again for some people, a few minutes after it was reported to be having issues again.

This is a developing story.