Is Snapchat Down? People Reporting Problems & Errors

Snapchat appears to be down for some people in the United States, according to reports on social media and DownDetector. It’s not clear if this is a temporary issue that will be resolved soon or what is causing the problem at Snapchat. Here is what we know so far.

DownDetector.com reports a sharp increase in errors and problems recently:

Problems are still increasing a few minutes later.

As of 2:13 p.m. Eastern, those reports are finally starting to decrease.

Most of the reports seem to be in other parts of the world at this time, but some errors are also happening in the United States.

As you can see from this updated map, the problems in the U.S. are increasing about 20 minutes later:

People are describing the issues on Twitter too, and it seems to be coming from different parts of the world, including the United States.

C’est trop grave je croyais que c’était ma wifi,merci Twitter #snapchatdown — Magic 💫 (@kthgsgirl) October 9, 2019

I thought it was my internet connection I give Snapchat way too much credit sometimes #snapchatdown — Naila Hussain (@nailahussain0) October 9, 2019

About 66 percent of the issues are with receiving snaps or refreshing, and 32 percent of the issues on DownDetector are with sending snaps.

Me checking Twitter to see if it’s only my Snapchat down pic.twitter.com/S0eKjLCCeu — Dirtbag, Spooky (@eggtatoo) October 9, 2019

#snapchatdown in class tryin to snap my friends and it’s all like nope — whats a name?💊 (@crabbygabtree) October 9, 2019

Twitter when they see Snapchat is down for the 192838392922 time this year. #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/1Xww75zhbf — U Ꮣ Ꮬ N Ꮖ (@_Ulaniba) October 9, 2019

Some people are reporting that the issue is already starting to resolve, but others are still having problems as of 2:03 p.m. Eastern. However, the issues reported on DownDetector as of 2:10 p.m. are cut in half, so the problem may finally be nearing an end.