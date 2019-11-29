5 Best Black Friday Microphone Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re an online content maker or an aspiring recording artist, you need a good microphone, and Black Friday is the perfect time to get one. These are the best Black Friday microphone deals available right now, with constant updates as new deals become available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Blue Yeti is hands-down the most popular microphone for online content creation in the world today, and it’s available right now at a significant discount: $17 off with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PC.
The reason the Yeti is so popular is that it gives you everything you could want in a microphone in an affordable, easy-to-use package. The Yeti records crystal-clear audio that is perfect for podcasting, ASMR, and just about anything else you’d like to use it for. The Yeti also has flexible polarity options that allow you to record however you want, including in stereo and omnidirectional. You may not use all of the options the Yeti gives you, but they are nice to have nonetheless.
Best of all, the Yeti comes at a super low price and is extraordinarily easy to use. Simply plug it into your computer via USB and you are ready to begin recording.
While the Yeti is great right out of the box, if you want to get the most out of it, I would recommend getting a pop filter and possibly a suspension stand, which will make for even clearer recordings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re tempted by the Blue Yeti but want something a little more compact, then the Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic is a good option that is still available at a significant 30% discount. The Yeti Nano comes with many of the same features that make the full-sized Yeti so great, including a no-latency headphone output for monitoring, a built-in stand, and a plug-and-play design.
The main difference is that the Yeti Nano has two microphone capsules compared to the full-sized Yeti’s three. The Yeti Nano can still record in cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns but does not record stereo or bi-directional. This makes the Yeti Nano slightly less flexible for some applications such as ASMR, but it’s still a great option if you primarily plan on using it for single-person podcasts or whole-room recordings.
As was the case with the full Yeti, I would recommend getting a pop filter and possibly a suspension stand if you want to maximize your Yeti Nano’s sound.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone is another great desktop USB microphone that is heavily discounted for Black Friday: 40% off its regular listing price. What separates the Seiren X from other microphones is its super cardioid pickup pattern, which really focuses the recording on sound sources directly in front of the microphone while reducing background noise.
In my opinion, the Seiren X also looks a lot cooler than the Blue Yeti, which obviously isn’t the most important thing, but could possibly be a consideration if you’re looking for a microphone for video recordings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone is Blue’s most affordable USB microphone and is currently on Black Friday sale for 11% off. The Snowball iCE offers fewer recording options than the Yeti and the Yeti Nano in that it only has one pickup pattern: cardioid. This is a directional pattern that emphasizes sounds directly in front of the microphone over sounds to the sides and rear—making it perfect for single-person podcasts and streaming.
If you’re a budding content creator who doesn’t see themselves using the additional flexibility offered by the Yeti or the Nano Yeti, then the Snowball iCE is a solid entry-level microphone. To get the most out of the Snowball iCE, I would definitely recommend getting a pop filter and possibly a suspension stand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are a musician or performer looking for a microphone you can use live, then the Shure SM58-LC Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone is the best Black Friday microphone deal for you. Currently available at $10 off, the SM58-LC is a hugely-popular dynamic microphone with a frequency response tailored for vocals. It has a built-in wind and pop filter to ensure that you always sound your best and even comes with a pneumatic shock-mount system that you can attach to the microphone stand of your choice.
This microphone does not come with an XLR cable, so you will likely want to pick one up as well as a microphone stand if you don’t have one.