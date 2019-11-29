5 Best Black Friday Microphone Deals on Amazon

The Blue Yeti is hands-down the most popular microphone for online content creation in the world today, and it’s available right now at a significant discount: $17 off with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PC.

The reason the Yeti is so popular is that it gives you everything you could want in a microphone in an affordable, easy-to-use package. The Yeti records crystal-clear audio that is perfect for podcasting, ASMR, and just about anything else you’d like to use it for. The Yeti also has flexible polarity options that allow you to record however you want, including in stereo and omnidirectional. You may not use all of the options the Yeti gives you, but they are nice to have nonetheless.

Best of all, the Yeti comes at a super low price and is extraordinarily easy to use. Simply plug it into your computer via USB and you are ready to begin recording.

While the Yeti is great right out of the box, if you want to get the most out of it, I would recommend getting a pop filter and possibly a suspension stand, which will make for even clearer recordings.