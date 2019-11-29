5 Best Black Friday Microphone Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re an online content maker or an aspiring recording artist, you need a good microphone, and Black Friday is the perfect time to get one. These are the best Black Friday microphone deals available right now, with constant updates as new deals become available.

What is the Best Microphone for Streaming and Recording Videos?

The best microphone for streaming and recording videos is the Blue Yeti. It records fantastic audio, has flexible pickup patterns that you can use for different types of recording, and is extraordinarily easy to use. Plus, it's heavily discounted right now and you even get a free copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on PC. 

If the Yeti is slightly outside of your budget, then the Yeti Nano, Razer Seiren X, and Blue Snowball iCE are also solid options. 

What is the Best Microphone for Live Performance?

The best microphone for live performance is the Shure SM58-LC Cardioid Dynamic Microphone, which unlike the other microphones in this list, is specifically built for live use. It has a built-in pop filter that blocks out wind and plosives, and it has a hardy construction that can handle whatever you throw at it. It's a hugely popular live performance mic for a reason, and now is a great time to pick one up. 

What are Polarity/Pickup Patterns?

A polarity or a pickup pattern describes how sensitive the microphone is to sounds from different directions. The most common pattern in the above microphones, for example, is cardioid, which looks a little bit like a heart. 

Cardioid microphones are most sensitive to sounds coming from directly in front of the microphone and least sensitive to sounds behind it. This is great for vocal recording, as it creates a very focused sound on a singer or speaker.

Other useful polarity patterns include omnidirectional, which as the name suggests, picks up sounds from all directions, and stereo, which has two mics recording separate audio for the left and right channels. 

