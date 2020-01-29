7 Best Electric Computer Dusters

The Metro DataVac ED500P is a powerful electric air duster that should be your go-to if you have expensive PC hardware that you want to keep in optimal condition. This electric duster is powered by a 500 Watt motor that delivers about 0.75 horsepower, which puts the air-blowing capabilities of the ED500P on par with some small electric leaf blowers. It pushes air through fast, and if it was just a little bigger you pretty much could use it to blow leaves.

But this much power doesn’t come without some unwanted side effects. The first one you will notice is that the DataVac is loud. It is easily as loud as a Shop-Vac and if you plan to do some serious cleaning projects with it, you may want to consider ear protection. The other side effect is that this device runs hot after a few minutes of use. Thankfully, the sturdy plastic handle mitigates any discomfort that this may cause while you are using it but you will still need to avoid touching its all-steel frame while you use it.

This version of the DataVac ED500P comes with three different nozzles: a concentrator nozzle, an air-flare nozzle, and an air-pin pointer. It also comes with a four-piece detailing tool kit for hand cleaning your most delicate components. The air-pin pointer most closely resembles the function of a can of compressed air except that it has a bendable stem that can be used to direct air around tight corners.

An important thing to keep in mind is that electric dusters pull air right from the room, so every electric air duster needs a filtration system to ensure it isn’t blasting the same dusty air right back into your keyboard. The DataVac ED500P comes with three MVC-49ED filters, which should be cleaned after every couple of uses and replaced once they start to fall apart. They are easy to install or remove from the bottom of the duster.

If you only clean your hardware every once in a while, the DataVac ED500P might be overkill. But if you prefer to keep a meticulous workspace, then this is an eco-friendly way to clean your keyboard on the daily.