7 Best Electric Computer Dusters

If you spend a lot of time in front of your computer, then probably you already know the importance of keeping a clean battle station. Rather than spend a fortune (and create a lot of waste) by burning through cold cans of compressed air, consider upgrading to an electric duster that is specially designed to blow dust off of your delicate electronics in an eco-friendly manner.
-
1. Metro DataVac ED500P Electric DusterPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 detachable nozzles + detailing kit
- Powerful 500 Watt motor
- Durable design
- Runs hot
- Very noisy
- High price tag
The Metro DataVac ED500P is a powerful electric air duster that should be your go-to if you have expensive PC hardware that you want to keep in optimal condition. This electric duster is powered by a 500 Watt motor that delivers about 0.75 horsepower, which puts the air-blowing capabilities of the ED500P on par with some small electric leaf blowers. It pushes air through fast, and if it was just a little bigger you pretty much could use it to blow leaves.
But this much power doesn’t come without some unwanted side effects. The first one you will notice is that the DataVac is loud. It is easily as loud as a Shop-Vac and if you plan to do some serious cleaning projects with it, you may want to consider ear protection. The other side effect is that this device runs hot after a few minutes of use. Thankfully, the sturdy plastic handle mitigates any discomfort that this may cause while you are using it but you will still need to avoid touching its all-steel frame while you use it.
This version of the DataVac ED500P comes with three different nozzles: a concentrator nozzle, an air-flare nozzle, and an air-pin pointer. It also comes with a four-piece detailing tool kit for hand cleaning your most delicate components. The air-pin pointer most closely resembles the function of a can of compressed air except that it has a bendable stem that can be used to direct air around tight corners.
An important thing to keep in mind is that electric dusters pull air right from the room, so every electric air duster needs a filtration system to ensure it isn’t blasting the same dusty air right back into your keyboard. The DataVac ED500P comes with three MVC-49ED filters, which should be cleaned after every couple of uses and replaced once they start to fall apart. They are easy to install or remove from the bottom of the duster.
If you only clean your hardware every once in a while, the DataVac ED500P might be overkill. But if you prefer to keep a meticulous workspace, then this is an eco-friendly way to clean your keyboard on the daily.
-
2. MetroVac ED500-ESD Electric DusterPrice: $104.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with anti-static materials
- 4 detachable nozzles + anti-static wrist strap
- Durable design
- High price tag
- Very noisy
- Runs hot
If the MetroVac ED500-ESD Electric Duster looks a little familiar, that’s because it is almost exactly the same as the cheaper DataVac ED500P we reviewed above. The key difference is that its design has been overhauled to reduce electrostatic discharge by as much as possible. Static electricity buildup poses a serious danger to delicate PC components like CPUs and motherboards, which can be short-circuited with a single zap.
If you plan to use an electric duster more for cleaning the inside of your PC case and less for everyday desktop tidying, then this may be a worthwhile upgrade. But don’t fully discount the ED500P for PC case cleaning, as many users have reported safely using the ED500P to clean out their PC cases for years without any negative consequences.
The ED500-ESD has the same powerful 500 Watt motor and the same 0.75 horsepower rating for its ability to push air out. This device basically sets the bar for what to look for out of an electric air duster. Unfortunately, that also means that the ED500-ESD is just as loud as the ED500P. You won’t want to use this electric duster around pets or children under the age of 5. It also runs hot but this isn’t a big issue thanks to its sturdy plastic handle.
Speaking of plastics, that is the main aspect that differs this model from the original. The four plastic air nozzles that come with the ED500-ESD are made from ESD-safe plastics that do not hold or dissipate any static electricity. This unit ships with the concentrator nozzle, the air-flare nozzle, and the air-pin pointer as well as an added dust brush attachment.
This kit tries to further increase its price value with a grounded power supply cord and an included grounding wrist strap but unless you have an unlimited budget for cleaning supplies, these additions simply aren’t worth the added cost of the ESD version even with the ESD-safe plastic attachments. I mean, you can buy a grounded wrist strap for $5 on Amazon.
In summary, if you plan to do some serious PC case cleaning projects with your electric computer duster, then you will probably want to upgrade to this ESD-safe version of the DataVac. Otherwise, the added price only provides a marginal improvement over the original model.
-
3. EasyGo Compucleaner 2.0 Electric DusterPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 500 Watt motor
- 3 detachable nozzles
- Lightweight design
- Runs hot
- Very loud
- Power switch is hard to hold down
The EasyGo Compucleaner 2.0 is one of the most recognized names in the ultra-niche electric computer duster market for its cost-efficient air movement and its lightweight form factor. The Compucleaner 2.0 is only 1.8 pounds, making it easy to maneuver. Despite the name, this duster is effectively sized for cleaning cameras, printers, medical devices, and furniture just as well as computers.
This Compucleaner 2.0 has a powerful 500 Watt motor that delivers a max airflow of 70 CFM. That’s far more than a can of compressed air and enough power to knock medium-sized items off your desk. Be careful with where you point this thing. It starts to get hot after running for a minute but you have to hold the button to run it so you can mitigate this by sticking to short bursts.
This duster comes with three different nozzles as well as some brushes for putting on the finishing touches. The most useful nozzle for dusting is the one with the most narrow opening. The wider nozzles are better suited for drying off wet items or clearing out pipes.
One neat feature of the Compucleaner 2.0 is that it has two different power modes. The low mode is helpful when you are dealing with delicate components while the high mode is great for quickly blasting away caked dust. Both modes are pretty loud but this is typical of any motorized tool. Considering that the high mode performs about as well as the top-rated DataVac ED500P for a fraction of the price, the Compucleaner 2.0 is a great value purchase.
-
4. X3 Hurricane Cordless Electric DusterPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact cordless design
- Powerful variable air flow
- 5 detachable nozzles
- Very loud
- Runs hot
- High price tag
The X3 Hurricane might look like a can of mace but it is actually one of the most compact and powerful electric dusters available. It is smaller than an actual can of compressed air and yet it can push air out at a speed of 260 MPH. This is quite impressive considering that it actually runs on battery power.
The X3 Hurricane has a built-in battery that allows it to run at full power for up to 15 minutes. Combine this with its compact form factor and a set of five straw-shaped detachable nozzles and it simply doesn’t get easier to clean your PC. The attachment selection doesn’t support uses beyond cleaning electronics but this is where the X3 shines anyway.
It has a built-in air filter that removes particulate matter from the incoming air and a variable power control that allows you to control the power of the airstream, making it easy to go light on delicate fans and CPUs. This also makes it easy to regulate the two unavoidable side effects of noise and heat. The X3 Hurricane produces plenty of both.
This electric duster is still guaranteed to last, though. In fact, Canless Air (the company that makes the X3) guarantees a lifetime warranty on this product. This is great because Li-ion batteries don’t last forever and that would otherwise limit the lifespan of this product. To that point, though, the battery in the X3 can last beyond 750 power cycles and only takes about 4 to 6 hours to recharge.
If it weren’t for the massive price tag then this would be an easy pick. But since this is considerably pricier than our top pick, the X3 Hurricane should only be considered if you highly value the battery and portable design.
-
5. XPower A-2 Airrow Pro Electric DusterPrice: $54.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 9 detachable nozzles
- Powerful 500 Watt motor
- Washable air filter
- Nozzles do not lock into place
- Very loud
- Air comes out hot
The XPower A-2 Airrow Pro is one of the most useful electric dusters around because its high-powered motor and nine detachable nozzles lend it to additional uses beyond dust removal. This electric duster comes with three different air pump adapters so that it can be used to inflate airbeds, small boats, and other inflatables.
In addition to this, there are more conventional attachments that are better suited for cleaning. These include a standard nozzle, a tapered flow nozzle with a straw adapter (best for PC use), an air blade nozzle, plus a number of detailing brushes for when you need to just deep clean your keyboard. Unfortunately, the adapters don’t lock into place so the highest pressure nozzles are prone to fly off if you don’t fasten them tight.
That said, the XPower A-2 has low and high power modes, so you can always mitigate this risk by sticking to the low power mode when loosening light debris. The high power mode packs a serious punch as this electric duster’s 500 Watt motor has a max airflow of 90 CFM. As you may expect, it gets pretty loud too. And while the A-2 itself doesn’t run hot, the air it expels is warmer than average. This doesn’t pose a risk for most use cases but it is something you should be aware of when using this duster.
Another thing to be aware of is that this electric duster has a washable foam filter at its air intake that should be cleaned every couple of uses. This ensures that you aren’t just blowing more dusty air into your equipment when you clean it. All in all, the XPower A-2 compares fairly well to other dedicated dusters while also offering the added utility of inflating stuff. It is definitely a solid pick.
-
6. Opolar Cordless Electric Air DusterPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful air flow
- Compact cordless design
- Slightly less loud
- No air filter
- Only one nozzle
- Slow to start up
If you are a tech professional on the go, then you may not always have the luxury of an electrical outlet to plug in an electric duster. That’s where the Opolar Cordless Electric Air Duster comes in handy. This device has a 6000mAh battery that allows it to run for up to 30 minutes without being plugged in. This provides much more maneuverability with sacrificing the power you get from larger units like the DataVac DP500P.
Though the Opolar electric duster only has a 10 Watt motor it still moves as much air as a can of compressed air. It just takes a few seconds to spin up to full power. For this reason, you will typically want to double-click the trigger to go into a continuous spray mode. The smaller motor isn’t quite as loud either, closer to an inflatable mattress pump than a ShopVac. That said, it is still too loud to use late at night.
One shortcoming of the Opolar is that it has no air filter, so it can push new dust particles into nooks and crannies even as it blows others out. Additionally, it only has one nozzle and the air is far too diffuse to clean dust without it. This means that this electric duster is only really good for cleaning tech equipment. But that’s probably what you were going to use it for anyway, right?
After all, the portable form factor makes it the best duster for getting deep into crowded full tower cases. It is only 0.66 pounds and can be tilted sideways or upside down unlike a can of compressed air. It recharges via micro USB in about 3 hours, so it is easy to keep close to your rig and have ready when you need it.
-
7. Meco Mini Cordless Keyboard CleanerPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact cordless design
- Washable air filter
- 2 detachable nozzles + keyboard cleaning gel
- Not actually an electric duster
- Poor build quality
- Slow to start up
Okay, so the Meco Mini Keyboard Cleaner isn’t actually an electric duster but a miniature electric vacuum. The only reason we still included it on this list is that its value price is impossible to beat. The power of its vacuum motor will have you rethinking your whole PC maintenance strategy as it is nearly as strong as the competition despite being massively cheaper.
The suction that it produces isn’t going to move things across your desk like an electric duster but it will suck up crumbs and dust well enough once it warms up to full power. This does take a few seconds, though. The Meco Mini comes with two attachments: a flat collector nozzle and a brush nozzle for a little sleeping action. Both are useful around keyboards but you won’t necessarily want to scrape these against your motherboard in a deep clean.
As a plus, they are quieter and generate less heat too, so they do still have merits. One of the bigger bonuses is the built-in battery, which allows for a solid amount of use between charging and fast charging at under 200 minutes. It also comes with some keyboard cleaning gel to further combat crumbs under your keycaps.
At the end of the day, this is only really a viable pick if you just want something to keep your keyboard and desktop clean. If you need to get deep into your hardware and remove dust, then you may be better off with a true electric duster. Still, no disrespect if this is all you have in your cleaning budget.
Is Dust Actually Bad For Your PC?
Hopefully, you are reading this post because you already understand the importance of keeping your expensive electronics dust-free, especially those with ventilation fans. If, however, you still have doubts about whether or not dusting your PC is essential, I am here to assure you that it is.
Dust is going to get into your PC even if you have a positive-pressure system with air filters so have to stay on top of it before it negatively impacts your PC's performance. When the dust bunnies really pile up, they can impede airflow in your PC case and cause components to overheat. And that usually means a costly part replacement to match.
If you want a first-hand account of the horrors dust can wreak on a computer, then check out this article on the dangers of dust from IT World.
Electric Duster VS Compressed Air Can
So dust = bad. Check. But what is the issue with just giving your PC a once-over with a can of moisture-free compressed gas every now and again? Compressed air cans from brands like Dust-Off may do the job but they are unnecessarily expensive, costing you loads more in the long run than just buying an electric duster.
Compressed air cans are also more inconvenient to use. They have to be used in short bursts or else they can become cold enough to cause frostbite. They also have to be used standing upright or else the liquid difluoroethane inside can leak out.
Worst of all, cans of compressed air are single-use and have to be specially recycled because they are made from steel. Nevermind the fact that when you are using them, you are literally expelling greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
The advantages of electric dusters are clear. They are more eco-friendly and more powerful than compressed air cans and they serve multiple functions around the house. Some can even be used to inflate air mattresses.
Some Precautions for Using Electric Dusters
As I've mentioned above, these electric air dusters are quite strong and they should be treated with the respect you would give to any other power tool. They are loud enough to warrant ear protection during extended use and should not be used around children under the age of 5.
And while air is totally harmless to computers, static charge in the air is a whole different story. Most all of these electric dusters are made with ABS plastic, which doesn't carry much of an electric charge but you should still be mindful of this and ground yourself by touching your PC case before doing any cleaning.
If you live in an extremely dry area where static charge builds easily, then you may even want to consider an ESD-safe model like the DataVacPD500-ESD.
