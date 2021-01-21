15 Best Cheap Mechanical Keyboards

Though they have been around since the ’70s, mechanical keyboards remain a popular ergonomic upgrade from the mass-produced membrane keyboards that ship with most desktops. Mech keyboards offer a premium typing experience because of their clicky and tactile switches under each key, which makes them particularly appealing to gamers and typists. Here are our favorite ways to ditch the mushy membrane keyboard while keeping to a budget.

What Are the Advantages of a Mechanical Keyboard?

Individual mechanical switches beneath each key in this type of keyboard offer a number of advantages. The biggest benefit is an improved tactile response that speeds up typing. When you hear the click of a mechanical switch, you instantly know that your keystroke has registered and that you can move onto the next one.

The most feather-fingered typists use this satisfying click as a signal that they've depressed the key far enough, and can now begin the next keystroke. With a bit of practice, you can use this technique to type entire paragraphs without bottoming out your keys once. You'll notice an immediate improvement in typing speed to match.

Mechanical keyboard can also be more easily customized than membrane keyboards. Most mechanical keyboards out there (and all of the ones we reviewed here) have the same stem profile, which means you can add custom keycaps to your keyboard to give it an even more unique look.

Mechanical keyboards do have some downsides, though. They are loud and heavy, so they don't work well in shared workspaces. They are also often quite expensive. But even if your budget for peripherals is tight, a budget mechanical keyboard will far outperform a traditional membrane keyboard.

How We Picked the Best Cheap Mechanical Keyboards

There are a lot of moving parts underneath each mechanical keyboard, so there is an almost overwhelming number of factors to consider when shopping for an inexpensive mechanical keyboard.

The most important factor is the style of switches that are used on the keyboard as well as which brand manufactures them. This article from Tom's Guide outlines the core differences between common switches like Blues, Reds, and Browns. However, the best way to familiarize yourself with these switches is to try them out.

We considered a variety of switch styles for this roundup since each switch type is better suited for different task loads. That said, you will also find a number of brands other than Cherry amongst these offerings. Cherry keys still tend to have the best longevity out of all available options but other "off-brands" still tend to perform just as well.

