11 Best OBD2 Bluetooth Scanners: Your Buyer’s Guide

The check engine light turning on in your car’s dashboard can be the source of serious anxiety for some. If you’re not a car person, you might have no idea what would cause such a thing, nor how to go about fixing it. Fortunately, there are a number of devices on the market that can turn your smartphone into a scan tool. Save yourself the pressure of committing to a huge repair bill before you know what’s wrong with your car by turning your smartphone into a car code reader with a OBD2 Bluetooth scanner.

Why is my check engine light on?

There are two main occurrences that will cause the average car owner to panic. The first one, the appearance of the check engine light on the dashboard, often leads to the second one, the appearance of a large bill at the shop. For the most part, lights on the dashboard are a mystery to most people, and can generate considerable anxiety.

What could possibly have changed in your car to prompt this seemingly-foreboding message? And since the light invariably turns on when funds in your bank account are at their lowest, as if it somehow knows, it's not uncommon to ignore it for months and maybe even years. If the vehicle seems to be running fine, why rush to investigate? Investigating, after all, is often expensive.

When the check engine light comes on in your car, that means the car's computer has encountered an error of some kind. This could be anything from a loose fuel cap to a dead oxygen sensor. That error is logged as a code, and remains in the computer's memory until it is cleared, either with a special tool or a predetermined reset of so many engine starts without the condition recurring.

What are OBD-II codes?

The system in a car responsible for generating these codes is called on-board diagnostics, or OBD, and as of 1996, the OBD-II protocol was made mandatory for all cars to be sold in the United States. In Europe, they have EOBD, in Japan JOBD, and ADR in Australia, but they're all the same idea.

These codes are checked with what's called a scan tool, which is a standard piece of automotive technician hardware. They typically range from the relatively simple to rather more involved, but the premise is the same: a small piece of hardware with a spartan LCD screen, a few buttons, and a primitive operating system. They're pre-loaded with the trouble codes for a variety of manufacturers and help quickly assess engine performance, troubleshoot, and clear codes.

How can I reset the check engine light?

The trouble is, interpreting or clearing codes requires bringing your car to the shop. Not only do you have to make time for this, but it all but ensures that you'll end up hearing that your car needs work and that a large bill is forthcoming. Aside from that, unless you're working with a shop you really trust, you never quite know if what they're telling you is totally true, or the urgency of the issue.

While it's true that you can go to some auto parts stores to get the code read and even cleared, there could be some pressure to buy the parts right then. That's why they do it, after all. It's a good service, but they need to sell parts at the end of the day.

Fortunately, a number of professional-grade, wireless OBD2 scan tools for smartphones have entered the market. These are small modules that connect to the serial port inside your car, transmit data either over wifi or Bluetooth, and interact with any number of apps to let you read codes, clear them, and get a straight answer about what's going on.

The way these work is by translating the output of your car's computer via the OBD interface, which is a serial port available in every car, using a microcontroller. By far the most popular is the ELM327 by ELM Electronics. ELM327 Bluetooth devices form the basis for most of the options on this list, augmented by the companion apps that add higher levels of service or understanding.

These tools offer considerable convenience on a platform with which you are familiar. Everyone has a smartphone these days, but not everyone has a need for a dedicated scan tool. They won't make you into a mechanic and they won't solve all your car woes, but they will give you greater insight and help you communicate better with the folks who actually work on your car. And if you are a mechanic, or at least a weekend warrior, these handy little devices will make your life easier.

Car Code Readers vs. GPS Trackers for Cars

If you're in the market for some device that plugs into your car's OBD2 port, but you're not sure which to buy, you'll need to decide on both budget and your needs before shopping.

The devices in this list are OBD2 Bluetooth scanners, otherwise known as car code readers. While they can have other functions, their main job is to output information the car offers them and, often, translate them to plain English so you know what they mean.

By contrast, a GPS tracker is meant primarily to incidate where your car is. That said, almost all GPS trackers have an OBD2 scan tool within them, as well. Generally speaking, the devices are comparably priced to one another, except for one main difference: with GPS trackers, the subscription is very rarely optional.

In order to send information about your car's performance and location to your phone from anywhere, they rely on cellular networks. Those networks require subscription costs, as do the in-depth trip reporting often featured in GPS trackers. If you want location and trip history, go for a GPS tracker, which much of the time will include a car code scanner within it. If you just want to pull and clear codes, any device on this list will do the job.

