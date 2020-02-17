11 Best iPhone X Wallet Cases: Which Is Right for You?

For Apple enthusiasts, the mold-breaking iPhone X marks the beginning of the current generation of smartphones. Considering that the numeral-based iPhone models have smaller screens, weaker processors, and less sophisticated cameras, they’re practically a thing of the past. Know what else is a thing of the past? Wallets. Check out our favorite iPhone X wallet cases and start managing your everyday carry the smart way.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Case-Mate’s Tough ID case is a stylish and durable case that also serves as a minimalist card holder.
The case’s handcrafted genuine leather has two stitched pockets which allow you to carry along a credit card and your ID. If you normally use a card holder instead of a wallet, this case will work just right for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Silk Q Case is so lightweight and functional that it holds the esteemed title of “Wallet Slayer.”
Its stretchy fabric sleeve on the backside is capable of holding three cards plus some folded bills without adding much bulk.
Its edges are air-cushioned to resist drops, and the case has a small bezel around the screen to prevent cracks. To top things off, the card sleeve folds out to serve as a kickstand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Speck’s Presidio Wallet case earns high marks because it combines the ruggedness of a defender case with handy card holding functionality.
The case is made from what Speck calls Impactium. This material absorbs shock and resists scratches with ease. It exceeds military drop test standards, despite being an overall thin material.
This case’s card slot is only large enough to hold cards or cash, but should still work fine for most people.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Vault iPhone X Wallet Case is yet another solid option from Silk. It is about the same size as the Q and holds the same three cards and a small amount of cash.
It sets itself apart from the Q case with its air pocketed corners and defensive-looking case style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lumion’s Savant case is a classy folio style wallet case that protects your phone and stores both cards and cash.
The case is made from PU leather, a vegan material that resists scratches and scuffs. It has a durable frame to protect each corner as well.
The front folio has a sturdy magnetic clip and covers the iPhone X’s True Tone screen when not in use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dockem Luxe Wallet Case is a slim and lightweight wallet case that adds minimal bulk to your phone while still providing storage for a credit card and an ID. It is made from a canvas style synthetic leather that is both professional and durable.
The Luxe’s inner DuraFlex shell offers a decent amount of impact resistance, but considering the compact nature of this case, you’re better off looking elsewhere for hardcore protection. Instead, this is a great case for on-the-go convenience. The two rear card pockets on the back are easy to access, so you can slide your cards in and out without issue. I would prefer for the cards to be partially hidden, but anything that adds weight to this case would deprive it of its greatest benefit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spigen’s Slim Armor CS is a protective case first and a wallet second, but it can still work as both.
This dual-layer case has an exterior card compartment that holds two cards without adding any bulk. It also has a minimal bezel to protect your screen as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Folio Leather Wallet Case from Case-Mate is made from the same plush genuine leather as the Tough ID case but takes on a different form factor.
Its front cover protects your screen in your pocket, and it holds three cards, your ID, and cash.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clayco’s Argos Series case is a hybrid case that offers storage for one ID and one credit card.
It is slim and durable, even with two layers of protection. It also has a textured geometric pattern on the back that helps prevent drops before they happen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Vena vCommute is a compact wallet case that combines an easy-access card holder slot with military-grade drop protection. This average-looking case actually has a magnetic flap on the back that hides a card slot and acts as a stand for media viewing when needed.
The card slot can hold about three cards before their thickness interferes with your phone’s ability to charge wirelessly but you just might be able to pack along some extra cash. The case’s PC material is ideal for absorbing shock and it has a raised lip that keeps your front screen from absorbing shock from a drop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lupa leather wallet case for the iPhone X is a gorgeous way to protect your phone and money without creating more pocket bulges than are needed. This folio-style case has a front cover with three slots for credit card plus a larger billfold to hold some cash as well.
Its magnetic clasp holds the cover tight to the phone and its PU leather material provides a durable and scratch-resistant buffer between your phone and the other contents of your pockets.