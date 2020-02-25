11 Best Portable Record Players: Compare and Save

Nothing beats relaxing to the music you love, so kick back and relax in style with the best portable record players for every kind of budget.
But before we jump into it, if you’re into high-quality music, don’t forget we’ve got recommendations for the Best High-End Headphones to go alongside your shiny new record player.
DIGITNOW Record Player, Turntable Suitcase with Multi-function Bluetooth/FM Radio/USB and SD Card Port/Vinyl to MP3 Converter
1. Victrola 50’s Retro 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable with Stereo, CD Player and SpeakersPrice: $91.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lush 50s style!
- Loads of useful extras
- Worth the extra cost
- No mention of an RCA out port
- Some people dislike the 50s style
- Some won't make use of the CD player
Portable turntables need to be compact. But how much can you fit into a small space? Quite a lot it turns out.
The Victrola 50’s Retro comes with high-quality Stereo speakers, CD Player, LCD screen, and FM/AM radio. And it’s still small enough to be considered compact. Neat!
It features a 3.5mm Aux-In and Headphone Jack – though there’s no mention of an RCA out port. That’s not a deal-breaker by any means as most won’t make use of it, and given the speakers on this thing are clean and clear, there isn’t really a need for external speakers. Still, it’s worth keeping in mind.
As for the turntable, it’s a three-speed, so 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. While most reading this will be looking for purely playing records, having the option of a CD player is enticing. Why stop at just one format of music when you can have both?
It also features Bluetooth with a massive range of up to 33 feet. That means you can change tracks via your mobile device while in another room!
All in all, the Victrola 50’s Retro packs in a ton of style with useful extras music lovers are going to make use of. There really isn’t much to fault with this one.
2. Record Player Turntables for Vinyl RecordsPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks super stylish
- Great sound quality
- Sturdy design
- No other color options
- Slightly more pricey than the $40 turntables
- Some people don't like blue?
The image for the Record Player Turntables doesn’t do it justice. This thing is stunning.
Real metal with a faded blue vinyl wrap makes this beast stand out. Looks aren’t everything when it comes to portable record players, but a good looking player sure does brighten up a room.
In terms of what it’s capable of, you’ve got your three speeds – 33, 45, and 78RPM – a headphone jack, 3.5mm Aux-in, and an RCA out for hooking up speakers.
As with the vast majority on this list, it also features Bluetooth compatibility.
What this one nails is in the feel. It costs a little more than the $40 turntables we’ve mentioned, but the difference in quality is clear. These turntables feel sturdy and well designed. It’s not going to break after a few months. Nice!
As for the sound quality, again, the slight price increase is justified as the speakers are as clean as they come.
Sure, it costs a little more than the super affordable options on this list, but the quality’s there, so as I say, it’s completely justified.
3. Crosley Portfolio Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Built-in SpeakersPrice: $80.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Absolutely gorgeous!
- Plays 3 speeds
- USB enabled
- Slightly more pricey than the lower-end machines
- Isn't a pink option!
- Audio quality could be better (but is still decent)
The Crosley Portfolio Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable is pure class. You’ll be hard-fought to find a nicer looking portable turntable anywhere online.
On the speed front, you’re good to go in with 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records. So everything, then.
In terms of connectivity, there’s an Aux-in for hooking up an MP3 player or other audio devices, and a headphone jack. You’ve also got the option of Bluetooth to stream music from your phone and use this turntable as a stereo system.
As I mentioned above, this is one of those record players you want to show off. The suitcase is the perfect blend of vintage and style without being extra. It’ll look stunning on a bookshelf or table.
There is a catch, however. People are divided on the sound quality. It’s not bad by any means (our ethos is to only review good products, after all), but given how great the lower priced items on this are, it doesn’t feel like enough of a jump. No one should expect hi-res audio from a sub $100 turntable, but you’d expect at least a little jump given the slightly less affordable price.
But given humans hear in the range of 0-120 decibels, there’s a chance most won’t notice the difference between the lower-end turntables and the more expensive ones anyway. Plus it does look sexy as hell.
4. Musitrend Record PlayerPrice: $62.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wooden finish looks awesome!
- Great quality speakers
- 24-hour Customer support
- Could be slightly heavier than plastic turntables
- No other color options
- Most won't need the 24-hour customer support
You can’t beat a wooden finish. You just can’t. If it’s class you’re after, the Musitrend Record Player is for you.
This is a three-speed turntable, so whatever your record size, this little beast will play them.
The built-in stereo speakers are super clear. Surprisingly so, actually. Sub $100 turntables often produce a tinny sound due to the low-cost parts used, but that isn’t the case here.
As for ports and add-ons, you’ve got an RCA output for speakers, headphone jack, and an Aux-in for hooking up your smartphone or MP3 player. It’s got everything you’ll need, in other words.
There’s also the option to hook this turntable up to a PC to transfer your records into MP3 – although if you like deep music, I’d recommend converting the songs to lossless codecs like Flac. MP3s are smaller than Flac, but you lose a ton of quality. MP3s sound fine, but the smaller details won’t be as noticeable.
It’s worth noting, this turntable also comes with a 12-month warranty and 24-hour customer support should you run into any problems. Most likely you won’t, but it’s always nice to have that peace of mind just in case.
5. Crosley CR6019D-BR Executive Portable USB Turntable with BluetoothPrice: $77.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Killer range of different styles
- The worn knobs and latches look great
- Features Bluetooth
- The black and white version looks dull
- Speakers could be cleaner for the price
- Seriously, the black and white version is so generic
The Crosley CR6019D-BR Executive Portable USB Turntable is another entry that’s packed full of modern style.
The brown faux leather and worn latches really give it that vintage vibe while still feeling classy. It’s the kind of turntable you can carry around and look smart.
It’s not just this style I love though. There are others in this line through the link that will make your heart sing. Plaid, stone, and even an eye-catching red and white design really help separate this turntable from other portable record players. Definitely check the others out before making a decision.
In terms of specifications, this turntable will play 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records, features an Aux-in and RCA audio output, a USB port to connect to Windows PCs, and has Bluetooth.
Seriously, nothing beats sitting out back on a warm summer’s day with your phone blasting tunes. Plus as it’s portable, you won’t need to lug a whole stereo system around with you. What’s not to love?
The only downside here is the speakers produce a slightly tinny sound compared with the others on this list. Of course, only trained ears will be able to pick up on this, and if you’ve got a good set of headphones that would nullify the problem, but it’s worth keeping in mind nonetheless.
6. Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with SpeakersPrice: $40.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great speakers
- 3.5mm Aux-in and RCA port are both present
- Affordable
- Loads of color options, but some of them are ghastly
- Baby blue isn't for everyone
- Speakers are great, but not audiophile-quality
The Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Vintage Turntable is a surprisingly solid affordable option.
In terms of speeds, this record player will spin at 33 1/3, 45, or 78 RPM, so whatever’s in your collection, you’re good to go.
As the name suggests, if you’ve got a Bluetooth device like a mobile phone or MP3 player, you can sync up this turntable and use the speakers to play music from your phone. Given the compact size of this turntable, it’s a great alternative to having a large, room-taking stereo system set up.
I should note, Bluetooth doesn’t provide as clear a sound as wired, so if it’s the best you’re after, make use of the 3.5mm Aux-in port.
What’s crazy about this thing is how crisp the speakers are. Obviously at this price-point, you aren’t going to be getting audiophile-level sound, but not everyone can hear the difference between mid and high-end products anyway. If you’re after deep sound without the price-tag, these speakers will fit the bill.
On the flipside, if you’ve got a set of high-quality speakers you want to hook up, there’s an RCA port which can also be used for headphones.
As I say, given the low price of this turntable, and the sheer quality that’s on offer here, this is one record player you won’t go wrong with.
7. DIGITNOW Record Player, Turntable Suitcase with Multi-function Bluetooth/FM Radio/USB and SD Card Port/Vinyl to MP3 ConverterPros:
Cons:
- Excellent sound quality given the low price
- Loads of actually useful features
- Can turn records into MP3s
- No other color options
- White leather isn't for everyone
- Makes finding things to pick fault with difficult
The Digitnow Record Player is my personal pick when it comes to the best portable record players. There is so much to love.
Not only is this a record player, it’s also got a built-in FM radio and the option to transfer your records to a PC. The description mentions MP3, but if you like music, it’d be worth grabbing a program to convert your records to Flac. Lossless music isn’t as compressed as MP3, meaning it sounds more like the record.
There’s also the option of Bluetooth for when you want to play music from a compatible mobile device. Again, sitting outside on a nice day with your favorite songs playing is pure bliss.
This three-speed record player (33,45 and 78 RPM) also boast a headphone jack, RCA Line, and Aux-in, and features an LCD Screen with backlight and easy to use panel on the front. Could more turntable makers please put buttons on the front? It’s so much easier to use.
If all of the above killer features aren’t enough, the sound quality of this beast is one of the best on this list. It’s crazy how good it sounds given the low price-point. Wonders will never cease, eh?
8. Wireless Portable LP Phonograph with Built in Stereo SpeakersPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra stylish
- Great speakers
- Base featurs a spring to provide shock absorption
- Aux-in and RCA ports present
- Not many color options
- Doesn't feel as deluxe as the Victrola Vintage
- Some won't like the 80s style
Sometimes you want something with style. But when every record player looks like it’s been pulled straight from Grease, the options are pretty limited. Thankfully, if you’re after something with a definitive 80s feel, this Wireless Portable LP Phonograph is for you.
On the listening speed front, this affordable turntable runs at 33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. So whatever you’ve got, you’re good.
Spin this baby around and you’ll find an Aux-in for hooking up smartphones or walkmans alongside an RCA out for blasting tunes through higher-quality speakers. Conversely, the front is home to a headphone jack for those looking for a whiskey and headphones session.
While all of the above is great, the most important thing here is sound, which I’m pleased to report is crisp and deep. The treble is absolutely on-point.
It’s worth noting, because of the low price-point, this portable turntable goes directly head to head with the Victrola Vintage. Which is better? It’s hard to say. Both excel at what they do at a low price-point, though the Victrola Vintage proves more popular. Personally, I’d say it comes down to which design prefer. If you prefer the 50s aesthetic, go with the Victrola Vintage. If the 80s are more your thing, go with this one.
That said, the Victrola Vintage is more portable and compact. It all depends how much you plan on taking it out with you.
9. LP&No.1 Portable Suitcase Turntable with Stereo SpeakerPros:
Cons:
- Killer style
- Great speakers
- Highly portable
- Aux-in and RCA ports are present
- Isn't the sturdiest item on this list (but isn't fragile either!)
- The white version looks kind of cheap
- Hipsters may find it looks too generic
The LP&No.1 Portable Suitcase Turntable mixes quality sound with an aesthetic you can proudly display.
Seriously, the PU Leather (read: artificial leather) drops the era-specific style – like players from the 50s or 80s – and creates something modern with a luxury finish. It’s one of those portable record players you can show off without someone screaming “HIPSTER!” at you.
This is a belt-driven turntable with three speeds (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) with a 3.5mm Aux-in jack to hook up smartphones, home stereos, or any other portable music device. You’ve also got an RCA out for speakers and a headphone jack.
Soundwise, the quality is on par with the other record players in this price bracket, but I‘ve gotta be honest here, it’s hard to pick a winner at this end of the price spectrum.
All of the items made it onto this list because they’re great for what they are, and the main comparison point – sound quality – isn’t different enough to pick one over the other. Whichever you choose you’ll be happy with your purchase. My advice? Go with the one that suits your style or general room decor.
10. Portable Mini Suitcase Turntable for 7 Inch Vinyl RecordPros:
Cons:
- It's pink!
- Decent speakers for the price
- Plays at two speeds - 33 and 45 RPM
- Speakers won't be as good as the pricier options
- Only plays at two speeds - 33 and 45 RPM
- Some people don't like pink
Record players aren’t just for men, so if you’re after something bright and colorful, go with this Portable Mini Suitcase Turntable.
This is a two-speed record player – 33 and 45 RPM – and features an RCA out port and headphone jack for when you want to block out unwanted noise or in my case, noisy neighbors while I’m trying to write about portable turntables! It’s fine, I’m fine. Honest.
Moving on, in terms of sound quality this turntable fits in with the others in the same price bracket. Great audio, but not as great as the pricier options on this list. It all depends on your budget. I have a feeling some will be picking this up as a gift, and at this price, you really can’t go wrong.
The real hook here, I suspect, is the color. If someone has a pink room, with pink bedding, you’re going to want a pink record player. Or maybe you just like the color pink? Oftentimes, style is the biggest factor in choosing the perfect gift. Why wouldn’t you go with something eye-catching?
11. Mini Portable Battery Operated Travel Suitcase TurntablePros:
Cons:
- Super kitsch style
- Decent, very bassy speakers
- Affordable
- Super kitsch style
- Only really supports 45 RPM
- Needs AA batteries (it is battery-operated, after all)
The Mini Portable Battery Operated Turntable looks like a George Foreman grill. Thanks, I hate it.
It’s super kitsch, but it will fit a certain decorum, and while it may not be for me, but it may be for you depending on your home setup.
What makes this so great, however, is the fact it’s battery-operated, meaning it’s a truly portable turntable. Want to blast songs in the garden? On the train? While at work? This one has you covered.
Breaking down the specs, this turntable features support for 45 RPM records, has an RCA port, and comes with a 24-month warranty should anything go awry. I do need to point out, while this turntable does support 33 RPM records, several people have mentioned the device isn’t quite large enough to fit the record on.
In terms of sound, this small package packs a deep bass with an overall loud sound. As I mention with the other more affordable portable record players, the sound isn’t going to be cutting edge at this price, but then no one expects that either. For the price, it’s perfectly acceptable.
If you’re after a budget turntable to take out and about, you won’t go wrong with this one.
What's the Deal with Record Speeds?
You've probably seen the term RPM being thrown around, but what does it mean and how does it concern vinyl record players? Let's dig in.
RPM stands for revolutions per minute, which governs how many times a platter will turn in a minute.
As Buzzfeed notes, vinyl records play at 33 1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, and 78 RPM - though 78 RPM is highly unlikely. That's why some of the players on this list only focus on 33 1/3 and 45.
Playing either is literally as easy as flicking a switch, so don't worry about it being complex or needing some sort of high-tech equipment to make it work. Press a button, done. It's that simple.
Vinyl Records for Sale
Vinyl is one of the best ways to listen to music, and this may be a surprise to some but Amazon has a really great selection of vinyl records. Who knew?
There are simply too many to list, but if you're after some of the classics, below are some of my personal faves:
- Nirvana - Nirvana
- Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon
- Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Soundtrack
- Sound of Johnny Cash
- Prince - Purple Rain
- Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Record Player
"Best," is entirely subjective. What one person hears as great, another may hear as tinny. If I had to pick one? That'd be the Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable.
Although it's one of the most generic-looking record players around, the quality is unparalleled.
It plays two speeds - 33 1/3 RPM and 45 RPM - and when it comes to sound, this really is the best record player, complete with a built-in switchable phono output and line out phono preamp and three gain settings for fine-tuning your listening experience.
It is, however, a pricey option.
If you need any more inspiration, including some cheaper options, we previously counted down the Best Record Players with Speakers.
Transferring Vinyl to Digital
This is actually a lot easier than you think. You will need a basic understanding of PC programs, but to be honest, anyone who's used MS Word will know what they're doing after a bit of playing around.
What Hi-Fi has a great guide on this very matter. The short version is to buy a record player with a USB out port, hook it up to a computer, then use the software to record the audio directly as it plays.
Although there's a ton of paid software available, free programs like Audacity will do the job.
Audacity isn't the most elegant software in the world but it does just about everything. Plus you'll want something that coverts your records to the lossless Flac file type for the best audio possible.
