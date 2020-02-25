11 Best Portable Record Players: Compare and Save

Portable turntables need to be compact. But how much can you fit into a small space? Quite a lot it turns out.

The Victrola 50’s Retro comes with high-quality Stereo speakers, CD Player, LCD screen, and FM/AM radio. And it’s still small enough to be considered compact. Neat!

It features a 3.5mm Aux-In and Headphone Jack – though there’s no mention of an RCA out port. That’s not a deal-breaker by any means as most won’t make use of it, and given the speakers on this thing are clean and clear, there isn’t really a need for external speakers. Still, it’s worth keeping in mind.

As for the turntable, it’s a three-speed, so 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. While most reading this will be looking for purely playing records, having the option of a CD player is enticing. Why stop at just one format of music when you can have both?

It also features Bluetooth with a massive range of up to 33 feet. That means you can change tracks via your mobile device while in another room!

All in all, the Victrola 50’s Retro packs in a ton of style with useful extras music lovers are going to make use of. There really isn’t much to fault with this one.