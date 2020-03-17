15 Best Boost Pedals: The Ultimate List

Why you would choose this one: A long history of appearances on pedalboards the world over makes this utility player a great option.

Without a doubt, the Micro Amp is one of the most ubiquitous boost pedals in the world. It’s dead simple and it works wonders. It’s not quite a mini pedal, but the smaller MXR box won’t take up much room on your board. The single knob controls the boost from zero to +26 dB.

The pickiest players will notice just a touch more top-end when turned on, but for the most part, this is extremely transparent. As just about every write-up of these mentions, one of the primary uses is as a pickup level matching device when switching between single coil and humbucking guitars. Definitely a bona fide gem.

MXR make two more extremely good options, both of which are more expensive. First is the Micro Amp +, which adds a bass and treble control if you do want tone shaping. The other is the MXR CAE Boost/Line Driver, which excels at low noise operation and offers +20db of boost. The safe (and least expensive) bet is the Micro Amp, though.

MXR also makes a mini Booster, which is modeled after the EP-3 preamp.

Boost type: Clean

Clean Gain range: +26dB

+26dB True bypass?: No (hardwire bypass)

The ProGuitarShop demo will show you what this simple devices is all about.

You will find no shortage of cheap used units on Reverb.