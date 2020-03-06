5 Best Handheld CB Radios On the Market

The Midland 75-822 CB Radio comes highly recommended across multiple professional fields because of its versatile feature set. It has a 4 Watt output through its rubber duck antenna (which is the FCC limit for CB handsets), which can easily be unscrewed if you want to connect it to a car-mounted antenna.

This handheld radio has access to all 40 CB channels plus all 10 NOAA weather channels. It has a suite of handy features like a channel scan and a 5-channel memory bank. The Emergency button automatically switches to Channel 9 and the Dual Watch feature lets you talk on one channel while keeping an ear on another channel you are interested in. My one gripe with the control interface is that the screen is sidelit, not backlit, which isn’t quite as easy to read at night.

The Midland 75-822 can be powered by six AA batteries, the included AC adapter, or the included car accessory port adapter. The battery life is pretty decent, though it comes with two field battery packs so you will always be prepared. To add even more utility, this radio also has a microphone in port and a speaker out port. No matter what you are using it for, the Midland 75-822 is a great pick.