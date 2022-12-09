7 Best Battery Organizers For Easy Storage

Like most products under the generic nameplate of As Seen On TV, there’s a chance you’ve heard of the Original Battery Daddy before. But its laurels go well beyond simply appearing on TV. It is also probably the best bang for your buck in the battery storage game.

The Original Battery Daddy can hold about 180 batteries across the most common household sizes. It also includes a BT-168 battery tester, which is a nice touch. It is available in a slightly smaller size called the Battery Daddy Smart and a slightly larger size called the Battery Daddy Ultra (reviewed below). The original measures out to 3.5 x 13.6 x 9.3 inches.

A quick note about this product is that there are quite a few OEM alternatives, including The Battery Organizer, which comes in a wider color selection. You can go with these if you want a cheaper price but I recommend going with the Ontel brand for a better chance of a positive customer service experience.

Ready for one more thing you’ve heard on TV? Batteries not included!

Total Capacity: 180 batteries

8 D batteries

10 C batteries

78 AA batteries

64 AAA batteries

8 9V batteries

12 button cells