7 Best Battery Organizers For Easy Storage

Although rechargeable devices are becoming more and more ubiquitous, your household likely has at least one electronic item that runs on batteries. And from watches to remotes, to radios, they all require different-sized batteries. So if you don’t want to lose your mind looking through the dreaded battery drawer for that CR1620 battery you know you bought, consider one of these nifty battery organizers instead.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Ontel Battery Daddy
- Holds 180 batteries
- Included battery tester
- Solid build quality
- Heavily favors AA storage
- No room for less common batteries
- Batteries not included
Like most products under the generic nameplate of As Seen On TV, there’s a chance you’ve heard of the Original Battery Daddy before. But its laurels go well beyond simply appearing on TV. It is also probably the best bang for your buck in the battery storage game.
The Original Battery Daddy can hold about 180 batteries across the most common household sizes. It also includes a BT-168 battery tester, which is a nice touch. It is available in a slightly smaller size called the Battery Daddy Smart and a slightly larger size called the Battery Daddy Ultra (reviewed below). The original measures out to 3.5 x 13.6 x 9.3 inches.
A quick note about this product is that there are quite a few OEM alternatives, including The Battery Organizer, which comes in a wider color selection. You can go with these if you want a cheaper price but I recommend going with the Ontel brand for a better chance of a positive customer service experience.
Ready for one more thing you’ve heard on TV? Batteries not included!
Total Capacity: 180 batteries
8 D batteries
10 C batteries
78 AA batteries
64 AAA batteries
8 9V batteries
12 button cells
2. Ontel Battery Daddy Ultra
- Holds 250 batteries
- Included battery tester
- Solid build quality
- Largest footprint
- No room for less common batteries
- Batteries not included
The Ontel Battery Daddy Ultra is the larger alternative to the OG Battery Daddy and the preferred option for those who prefer to buy batteries in bulk. Its appeal over the original is its higher total capacity of 250 batteries — the highest I came across in my research, in fact.
Every inch of this case goes towards added storage, with even the backside holding additional AA batteries. It also has an included battery tester. The box uses plastic slots to divide the batteries and they will last much longer than a foam insert. The handles and latches are of decent quality as well.
Even at 13.5 x 10.75 x 3.5 inches, this box is still able to fit in most drawers. Yet, the main reason the Battery Daddy Ultra won’t be for you is that it is simply too large. Hundreds of batteries might be overkill considering that the shelf life of alkaline batteries is five to ten years. But then again, it would sure be frustrating if Costco had a crazy battery sale and you were left with nowhere to put your haul.
The Battery Dadd Ultra also makes quite a useful gift as well. Want to see even more gifts for the practically-minded? We have a whole roundup right here.
Total Capacity: 250 batteries
14 D batteries
14 C batteries
104 AA batteries
104 AAA batteries
8 9V batteries
12 button cells
3. Alkoo Battery Organizer Box
- Supports the most battery types
- Included battery tester
- Holds 225 batteries
- Foam does not come plucked
- Flimsy latches
- Batteries not included
If you have devices at home that require unusual battery sizes like CR2, CR123, 23A, and AAAA (yes, that one is real too), then the Alkoo Battery Organizer Box is your ideal storage solution. Not only does it have a place for each standard battery size but it also has distinct slots for these oddballs as well.
The storage content is pretty impressive, but there is a lot of space dedicated to some unusual batteries and the box will be mostly empty unless you use a lot of them. For example, there are slots to hold over thirty button cell batteries, which you’d need a whole watch collection to utilize. The box is only 10.5 x 14 x 3 inches, though, so it isn’t even the largest one I’ve reviewed. It also includes a BT-168 battery tester.
The build quality is a little lacking, though, especially considering the price. This shouldn’t matter too much for a battery storage box but the details are hard to ignore. For example, you have to pluck the stamped foam parts out of the block yourself. Additionally, the plastic handles are a bit flimsy. But then again, if you like to be prepared with the most uncommon of batteries then this is still your best option.
Total Capacity: 225 batteries
12 D batteries
12 C batteries
6 CR2
21 CR1632
16 CR2032
8 AAAA
10 23A
48 AA batteries
48 AAA batteries
20 LR44
12 9V batteries
4. iDesign Battery Storage Tray
- Ultra-compact design
- Extra storage space
- Low price tag
- Only holds 60 batteries
- No lid
- Batteries not included
Look, I get it. Not everyone needs to keep a suitcase full of batteries on hand. If that applies to you, then you may instead prefer this iDesign Battery Storage Tray. At only 7.6 x 11.1 x 1 inches, it only holds about 60 batteries, which is fewer than you might get in one bulk package. But that’s totally cool if you don’t buy batteries in bulk.
This insert is the perfect size for a desk drawer, and it even includes a little bonus compartment that can be used to hold a battery tester, which is not included (nor are batteries).
Total Capacity: 60 batteries
4 D batteries
4 C batteries
22 AA batteries
20 AAA batteries
4 9V batteries
~6 button cells
5. The Battery Organizer
- Holds 93 batteries
- Included battery tester
- Wall mountable
- Lots of color options
- No foam padding
- No carry handle
- Batteries not included
If you’ve only got 210 cubic inches to spare for storing batteries then you’re in luck. This simple Battery Organizer measures 12 x 7 x 2.5 inches, which puts it near the middle of the size spectrum. That said, it still holds almost 93 batteries, which is more than enough for most people.
The design is fairly simple. It has a plastic base and a transparent plastic cover that snaps shut. Each battery has its own slot but there is no foam padding to pack it tight. The whole thing fits nicely in a drawer but it can be mounted on the wall as well. And like all the other battery boxes I reviewed, this one comes with a BT-168 battery tester. You can even get it in a few different color options.
Total Capacity: 93 batteries
6 D batteries
8 C batteries
25 AA batteries
25 AAA batteries
4 9V batteries
5 button cells
6. Comecase Hard Battery Carrying Case
- Holds 148 batteries
- Included battery tester
- Unique design
- Foam does not come plucked
- Harder to clean
- Batteries not included
Functionally, the Comecase Hard Battery Carrying Case doesn’t offer anything distinct from the competition, but aesthetically, it is an outlier. That’s because it uses a waterproof nylon exterior instead of a bulky plastic one. Though it is a positive change for aesthetics, it makes it slightly harder to clean up if you end up with an old battery leaking acid. Just something small to note.
The important thing is that the Comecase does its job, which is to hold a bunch of batteries. It measures 9.6 x 13 x 3.2 inches and almost every inch of that is used for either storing batteries or holding the included BT-168 battery tester. This is an extra-good option if you primarily used AA and AAA batteries, as they get the most storage space by far.
Total Capacity: 148 batteries
6 D batteries
8 C batteries
66 AA batteries
48 AAA batteries
8 9V batteries
12 button cells
7. Battery Pro Organizer and Tester
- Holds 100 batteries
- Included battery tester
- Wall mountable
- No spot for button cells
- Flimsy hinges
- Batteries not included
If you need a way to organize and maintain your batteries, the Battery Pro Organizer and Tester is your one-stop shop. Like most of the organizers I’ve tested, it comes with a BT-168 battery tester and individual slots to store batteries of the most common varieties.
You get a decent amount of storage out of this box as it measures 12.4 x 3.5 x 10.8 inches. But, unfortunately, there is no special place for button cells, which are still pretty common. That said, you could probably jam them in somewhere. Personally, I feel that there are better options out there, but if the size and price are what you are looking for, then it can still be a viable option.
Total Capacity: 100 batteries
6 D batteries
8 C batteries
52 AA batteries
30 AAA batteries
4 9V batteries
Why Do We Still Need Batteries?
With how many rechargeable devices are coming out every year, it is reasonable to wonder if batteries will even be around in a decade. After all, do we still need them?
Surprisingly, we do still need them and they will almost certainly be around for the foreseeable future. In fact, there are a number of applications where alkaline batteries outperform lithium ion batteries. The two most common examples are devices that use small amounts of power to work like watches and devices only used every once in a while like remotes.
Both of these still work better with normal batteries. And there are more nuanced reasons you can explore in this article from makeuseof.com.
Are Batteries Bad For the Environment?
This is another common and important question. Batteries aren't particularly bad for the environment, as they are actually better for the planet than their rechargeable alternatives. According to this article from Chemical & Engineering News, Lithium Ion batteries contain several toxic chemicals that can (and do) leach out of landfills and contaminate water supplies. These include cobalt, nickel, and manganese.
Sure, overuse of disposable products feels bad, but for the most part, batteries are one such disposable item that you don't have to feel guilty using.