11 Best Bass Amps for Gigging: Your Buyer’s Guide

True, some people go with a DI box only these days, but in order to move some air on stage, a full rig is the way to go. What follows are modern Class D amps for anyone from novice to professional looking for high quality, high-output bass amps, with testing notes provided by regular gigging bassist Rick Gauthier, Jr . If you’re the strings part of the rhythm section, discover the best bass amps for gigging.

Mid-focused instruments are easy to amplify and sound great mic’d up for house sound. The equation is a little different when looking at rigs for bass, however. In order to generate the kind of power needed for most gigs, you’re looking at getting a head-cab combination.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Makes a Good Bass Amp for Gigs?

As a guitarist, I've played many guitar amps in my day, so I'm very comfortable with the requirements for those rigs. And like any good guitarist, I have a bass of my own, so I've even experienced my fair share of small bass combos. When it comes to earth-shaking low-end power, though, that's not really my arena. Oh, I understand the tech perfectly well, but my actual experience is limited.

In order to get my facts straight on the matter, I reached out to Rick Gauthier Jr., full-time professional bassist and semi-pro bacon eater. A founding member of Boston/Brooklyn outfit The Vital Might, Rick has also played in Romeo Dance Cheetah and Hello Weekend. More recently, he's providing low end for party band The 1999.

We discussed the needs of the modern working bassist and put together this list. All of these are compact bass amps using Class D power amp sections to generate at least 300 watts and usually more like 800 - more than enough to power you through virtually any venue.

Naturally, you'll have to pick yourself up a cabinet to make these work. All of these manufacturers make matching cabs, so go with those if you're not sure where else to look.

What Is a Class D Amplifier?

Since the power requirement for bass is so much greater, the type of amp — each organized into a Class — necessarily must change. The vast majority of guitar amps are Class AB, though you'll occasionally see Class A among the ranks of the boutique and handwired.

As a general rule, you can get by with fewer watts in a Class A amp than Class AB and still cut through the mix. (There are many factors to be weighed, of course. For more on this, you can read about the classes here.)

When it comes to modern bass amp design, Class D has become the go-to answer. Because Class D amps can, in theory, reach 100 percent efficiency, they're capable of producing far more power than other types. Modern design approaches mean that the tonal quality — not to mention size and price — is improving, as well.

In fact, some of the mini guitar amp heads in this post use Class D power amp stages to wring stage-ready volumes out of incredibly small packages.

What Wattage Bass Amp Do I Need?

Unlike guitar amps, which don't require nearly the same amount of power, when considering gigging bass amps, you don't want to go below 100 watts or you risk not generating enough sensation of bass.

Typically speaking, 400 watts or more is virtually required. You can get by with fewer watts if you're using a DI as well, where you can send your signal to the front of the house and get a huge power boost.

This list has options between 225 and 900 watts, depending on your need.

Best Cheap Bass Amps for Gigging

If the options on this list are a bit out of your budget, there are a few options with good power for considerably less. These are worthy of gigs but are inexpensive enough for beginners, too.

See Also: