9 Best UPS: Uninterruptible Power Supply Buyer’s Guide (2020)

That doesn’t mean UPS’s are all the same, though. They vary by the power load they can support and how many outlets they include, not to mention a slew of other features. I’ve rounded up the best UPS choices across a range of price points and feature sets. Read on to see which one is best for you. Not sure you know all the UPS lingo? Read the end of the article for buying advice and an explainer on UPS devices.

Price and complexity aren’t excuses not to own a UPS. You can get an inexpensive one for well under $100, and as a general rule, a UPS is a simple plug-and-play device. Plug it into a wall outlet and then connect your critical devices — the ones that absolutely need to stay working through a power glitch — and you’re done. Many UPS systems also come with software you can install to monitor the UPS battery status, run occasional self-tests, and see how many minutes it can run your gear given the current power load.

A UPS — short for an uninterruptable power supply — is a battery backup that can help your computer stay alive through both routine, intermittent power glitches and straight-up power failures. By connecting your desktop PC to a UPS, you buy yourself the time you need to save your work and shut your PC off normally rather than losing valuable data when a nearby lightning strike takes out your neighborhood’s transformer. In fact, a UPS is so critical that it’s surprising everyone doesn’t have one.

How to Shop for a UPS

You know that a UPS is essentially a big battery that intervenes when you lose power -- pretty simple in concept. But what features are important when you shop for one? What does all the lingo mean? What size UPS should you buy? Here's what you need to know.

Let's start with size -- how big the UPS should be. UPS systems are usually rated two ways: in power (measured in watts) and apparent power (in volt-amperes). For any real-world UPS shopping trip, you only need one of these numbers, and since virtually all UPS units are rated using both numbers, go with watts, which are much easier to calculate. Just make a list of all the devices you plan to plug into the UPS and add up the total wattage each one draws. That number should be the minimum size of UPS you buy. A typical computer and monitor may use 400-800 watts, for example, depending upon how large the power supply in the PC is.

Also take stock of how many power cords you have, since you'll need to plug them into the UPS. Anything that absolutely must stay on during a power failure needs to go in a battery-backed outlet, while less critical devices, like desktop computer speakers, may go into the surge-only outlets. But make sure there are enough outlets and they'll fit in the space available. In other words, are there enough slots for oversized plugs?

Complicating matters, you should be aware that UPS systems come in a number of flavors. There are three kinds of UPS systems you can buy:

Standby UPS units keep the battery in an independent circuit from the main power loop. When the UPS senses a loss of main power, the standby mechanism kicks into gear, mechanically switching your devices to the battery. This happens very quickly -- usually in less than 100 milliseconds -- which should generally be fine for most consumer electronics. But it's hard on the equipment, and some devices will konk out before the switchover is complete, potentially costing you data. Generally, you'll only find this in the least expensive UPS systems.

Line-interactive UPS units are more typical. Thanks to Automatic Voltage Regulation, this kind of UPS can smooth over brownouts and other glitches in power, essentially conditioning the line to better protect your connected equipment. It can also leverage this tech to switch over to full battery power more efficiently, which is better for sensitive and delicate electronics.

An online UPS is the most expensive kind of UPS unit, and generally only available for enterprise business users. An online UPS fully integrates the battery backup into the power loop; the connected equipment is essentially isolated from utility power and there's never even the briefest delay if a power failure means needing to switch from wall power to battery backup.

That's not all; you may also see that some UPS systems output power in the form of a pure sine wave, while others use a simulated or approximated sine wave. This might sound somewhat esoteric, and in some ways it is. Just know that some very sensitive or delicate electronics -- generally in industry, and less commonly at home -- work best when fed a pure sine wave. A simulated sine wave is one in which the power is generated in a stepped, digital approximation of a sine wave, and sensitive equipment will not tolerate that kind of signal. As a general rule, few home electronics are sensitive enough to be affected.



The Best Value in a UPS

If you are looking for a simple and inexpensive UPS, you have a few solid options. Most of the least expensive UPS units use standby power, though, which isn't ideal. The best option: Tripp Lite's excellent 900VA UPS AVR900U. This no-frills UPS has a wealth of outlets and is line-interactive, with Active Voltage Regulation. Few other UPS units in this price range can come close.

If you need a beefier UPS with more features, though, the field widens. Tipp Lite again comes to the rescue, this time with the SMART1500LCDT UPS, a superb model that has lots of power, a smooth sine wave function, and line-interactive switching. The only downside? Honestly, you might long for a UPS that looks as pretty as the rest of your home office or computer. And if that's the case, then the CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD is in the same price range. It's line interactive with AVR, so it will treat your devices well, but also has that sweet tilting color LCD display.

