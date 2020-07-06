11 Best PC Sound Cards: A Gamer’s Buyer’s Guide

If that sounds like you, fear not: There are still a lot of sound cards out there you can use to upgrade your PC. If you want your PC to send the best sound quality possible to your speakers or headphone — while possibly pumping our multi-channel surround sound and having the ability to process audio for sound production, read on. I’ve rounded up the best sound cards you can buy today, and this article will help you choose the one that’s right for you.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s good enough for people who really care about their audio experience. Dedicated gamers, audiophiles, and creatives who produce audio on their PCs are just some users who may need more sound quality and features than what you can get from the audio that’s built into a typical desktop PC.

There was a time when every PC owner — and in particular, every PC gamer — made choosing a sound card an essential part of buying a new computer. It was right up there with picking a video card, hard drive, and how much RAM to get. A lot has changed since those early days of computing and many PC buyers today may have never experienced that at all. After all, the integrated audio that’s built into computer motherboards is perfectly adequate for most tasks these days, and has been for years.

What to Look for When Shopping for a Sound Card

If you're even considering a sound card for your computer, you recognize the value of good audio -- and can probably tell that the audio chipset integrated on your PC's motherboard is not stellar. But what do you look for when you're shopping for an upgrade?

Upgrading your PC

For starters, determine where and how your sound card will live. If you're upgrading your PC, for example, is there an empty and available PCIe slot? You might need to open the case and look inside to know for sure. Some sound cards require a power infusion. If you are considering a card like that, make sure you have an unused cable hanging loose in the PC.

These days, external DACs with integrated amps are eliminating the need for many people to crack open the case and insert a card in an expansion slot. You might want to do that instead. Such "external sound cards" are also handy for laptops, since they can't accommodate a sound card at all.

Audio Quality and Specifications

A sound card -- whether internal or external -- is a highly specialized piece of equipment, as sophisticated as a home theater receiver or amplifier. It's helpful to have a working knowledge of the main terms, components, and jargon you're likely to encounter. There are a lot of terms to learn about, but here are some of the most important:

A DAC is a digital-to-analog converter, and one of the most important elements in a sound system. It is responsible for the lion's share of taking a pure digital audio file filled with 1s and 0s and modulating it back into an analog signal that can vibrate the air and cause you to hear a sound. A major reason to upgrade your audio is to get a better DAC.

The op-amp, or operational amplifier, is a voltage amplifier that's used to amplify the audio signal. Many sound cards today let you replace and upgrade the op-amp to higher quality models or ones with different audio characteristics.

The SNR, or signal-to-noise ratio is measured in decibels, and high is better since you want a high signal to noise ratio (indicating the useful signal is louder than the noise). A typical audio chipset in a computer motherboard is about 85-90 dB, and good sound cards tend to have an SNR greater than 100. Remember that decibels are measured logarithmically, so 100 dB is twice as loud as 90 dB.

Connectivity

What do you want to use your sound card for? If you want to configure a true surround sound system, you'll want to make sure it supports a 5.1-channel or 7.1-channel setup. If you're a gamer, you might be looking for a sound card that supports virtual surround sound.

There are other connectivity options to consider as well. Do you need optical or RCA inputs from a game console or external Blu-ray player.

Software

Finally, different sound card makers include different features and capabilities in software. Windows-based sound cards generally have the most features, with the ability to vary the sound profiles within games, music, and movies. Some software packages include equalizers as well as special gaming features like modes that emphasize parts of the soundstage like enemy footsteps (Creative calls this its Scout mode).

The Best Value in a Sound Card

While there are a lot of sound card options out there, it turns out that there are relatively few genuinely high-quality sound card manufacturers. Creative, for example, has been in the PC audio business longer than perhaps any other company still in business, and it has a number of superb options to choose from. If you're shopping for an external sound card -- a DAC/amplifier that can keep you from needing to install a sound card in a PCIe slot, then one of the smartest choices is the Sound BlasterX G6. But if you want a DAC that also works with your phone, then give some serious consideration to the AudioQuest Dragonfly Cobalt, if it's in your budget (there are also less expensive versions of the Dragonfly as well).

If you want to upgrade your PC with a cheap but effective sound card -- you don't need all the bells and whistles in a top-of-the-line card, but you want to improve on the audio you get when you plug headphones into your PC case -- then the ASUS Xonar SE can get the job done for just a few dollars. Likewise, the Creative Sound BlasterX G1 costs about the same and serves as an external DAC.

Finally, if you want to finest sound card and price is no object, you have a wealth of options. Consider the ASUS Essence STX II, Creative Sound Blaster AE-7, and the EVGA Nu Audio. Compare their features and choose the one that best suits your needs.



