11 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Cases

The Galaxy Note 20 is the latest addition to Samsung’s phablet-style Note series and its modest upgrades keep it competitive against an ever-evolving smartphone landscape. While this phone may live in the shadow of the bigger, pricier Note 20 Ultra , it is still a huge cut above the competition. The Note 20 is well worth your attention and, likewise, worth covering with a protective case. Read below to check out our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases available.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need a Galaxy Note 20 Case?

With an IP68 rating for water resistance and Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back, the Galaxy Note 20 is a pretty durable phone. So is it even worth getting a protective case for? I would argue that you should absolutely pick up a Note 20 case if you plan to keep this phone for more than a year.

This phone may be tough enough to withstand typical wear and tear but it only takes one bad day and an errant drop to a hard surface to crack either the front or back panel. Depending on if your toast lands butter side down, that could mean a non-working touchscreen. And if you think it simply won't happen to you then allow me to present you with some statistics.

According to a 2018 study conducted by Square Trade, U.S. smartphone owners break an average of two phone screens every second. The total count comes out to 50 million broken phone screens a year. So, yes, it can definitely happen to you. A simple protective case is the least you can do for your new Note 20, which is why equipping one just seems like common sense.

How We Chose the Best Galaxy Note 20 Cases

Cases are a very personal purchase; mobile devices can be used in an enormous variety of ways that may be practical, stylish, or a combination of several other amenities. Some may demand extra drop protection while require the least amount of material out there to maintain the form factor of this new Galaxy Note build. Some folks must have added grip and some will want a clear plastic.

Whatever features you may specifically need, you'll find them among the diverse selection of best phone cases presented here. We also chose the best Note 20 cases based on their durability and build. We looked for as large of a selection of mobile cases as could be found as long as they passed our criteria in writing up this list.

Think about what you need and want out of a phone case. What do you consider essential for your new Galaxy Note 20? Do you require a lot of features? Or maybe just the bare minimum? Take a look at our list of best phone cases and if you can't find what you're looking for, consider managing your expectations and allow your mobile to shine through instead of the case.

See Also

11 Best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases

11 Best Galaxy Note 10 Cases: Your Ultimate List

21 Best Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cases: Your Ultimate List

9 Best Galaxy Note 10 Lite Cases