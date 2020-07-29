11 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Cases

The Galaxy Note 20 is the latest addition to Samsung’s phablet-style Note series and its modest upgrades keep it competitive against an ever-evolving smartphone landscape. While this phone may live in the shadow of the bigger, pricier Note 20 Ultra, it is still a huge cut above the competition. The Note 20 is well worth your attention and, likewise, worth covering with a protective case. Read below to check out our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases available.
1. Spigen Tough Armor Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features extreme impact foam that dissapates shock
- Case only adds 0.10-inch of additional bulk
- Drop tested from four feet over 26 times
- Kickstand only works horizontally
- Only available in black and gunmetal and gunmetal is slightly more expensive
- More grip would be nice
“Tougher than tough” is how Spigen describes their Tough Armor Case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. It’s made of a combination of thermoplastic urethane and polycarbonate for big protection from drops and scratches. The raised bezels protect the screen and camera. The reinforced kickstand will prop your phone on a flat surface for hands-free use.
It features precise cutouts and tactile buttons for ease of use. Spigen produces some nice cases and this one is no slouch: it features certified MIL-STD 810G-516.6 protection and air cushions for anti-shock protection. It’s slim, snug, and supple. Highly recommended.
Find more Spigen Tough Armor Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case information and reviews here.
2. VRS Design Damda Glide Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Credit card cover utilizes smooth slide tech
- Hex head screw detail looks cool
- Thick bumpers provide great protection
- It's bulky but it's supposed to be
- A camo version would be sweet; green, tan, grey options would be even better
- Hard plastic shell means the grip is somewhat smooth
There seem to be a lot of phone cases out there that claim they live up to military-grade drop standards but how many actually look like they come from the military? This model, the Damda Glide Pro, from VRS Design comes in basic black but also an incredibly cool military olive drab that you’ll be proud to show off. Together with the black credit card cover on the back and hex head screw details, this thing looks completely badass.
The credit card cover utilizes a smooth, sturdy slide mechanism to conveniently store three to four cards and some cash. The case is made of a high-quality TPU material with a metal base bar for extreme drop protection. The button cutouts are precise, ergonomic, and ensure easy access with responsive touch sensitivity. Together with all-around protection for the cameras and front screen, this VRS Design case is incredibly cool.
Find more VRS Design Damda Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case information and reviews here.
3. Ghostek Atomic Slim Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CasePrice: $49.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Withstands drops from twelve feet
- Ballistic scratch-resistant clear back
- Precision-cut ports for charging equipment and stylus
- Prismatic color has only 1,000 available
- Expensive
- Prismatic color more expensive than other three colors
With an advanced reinforced dual-layer design, this Atomic Slim case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will protect your phone from anything 2020 might throw at it (and that’s substantial). It features an aluminum-alloy bumper frame that will withstand drops from up to twelve feet. It’s even been drop tested using military-grade standards and it emerged unscathed.
The core of the Atomic Slim is an ultra-thin, flexible TPU inner skin. The outer layer features raised shock absorbing corners and a lifted bezel for extra camera and screen protection. But this premium case doesn’t just protect your new baby, it makes it look incredible. It’s slim, elegant, and this particular design is “prismatic” or color changing. And there’s only 1,000 of them made! You can still enjoy black, pink, or red, too.
The case’s scratch-resistant clear back window lets you show off your new phone. Your phone functionality still works great with the case on with all of the buttons and ports easily accessible. There’s even a precision cutout for the S-Pen stylus.
Find more Ghostek Atomic Slim Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case information and reviews here.
4. Ringke Air-S Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CasePrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice detail around camera lenses for protection
- Specially raised bezels shields screen
- Dual "QuikCatch" lanyard holes
- Doesn't support adhesive accessories like a pop socket
- QuikCatch straps not included
- Could be grippier
The new Galaxy Note 20 is arguably their thinnest and lightest Note device yet. The Ringke Air-S takes advantage of that form function to deliver a flexible design that complements the device’s profile. This case weighs next to nothing and so thin that you may forget your phone even has a case.
There are three color options (basic black, lavender grey, and pink sand) all made of a flexible, strong thermoplastic polyurethane with a soft coating. Raised bezels shield the screen and safely lift it away from flat surfaces.
You may attach hand or neck straps (sold separately) with two built-in “QuikCatch” lanyard holes. This case will be more than enough to provide a defense against daily scratches and bumps and offers certified military-grade drop protection.
Find more Ringke Air-S Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case information and reviews here.
5. Spigen Liquid Air Armor Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grooved profile and added depth makes for a great case
- Wireless charging works great with case on the phone
- Military-grade protection and "Air Cushion" technology
- The grooves, back pattern, and other details are a little busy
- Somewhat plain
- It only comes in black; no color options
If you’re looking for a simple case that’s dependable from a vendor with a great reputation, then this Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is tailor-made for you. It’s slim, form-fitted, and extremely lightweight. The Liquid Air Armor case is anti-slip, features a matte surface, and resists fingerprints.
This case features military-grade drop protection and “Air Cushion Technology” for anti-shock protection. The back has raised bezels around the camera and front screen along with tactile grooves around the rim of the phone. It’s flexible, soft, and provides a great grip. Along with precise port cutouts and button covers, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case is simple, effective, and awesome.
Find more Spigen Liquid Air Armor Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case information and reviews here.
6. Nineasy Heavy Duty Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Case includes cover over charging port
- Full-body clear case shows off your original phone color
- Allows for wireless charging
- Screen protector prevents fingerprint unlock
- Clear back cover isn't grippy
- Not incredibly stylish
This case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 made by Nineasy features precise cutouts that allow easy access to all the various ports and buttons on your new phone. Elevated bezels keep your screen and camera lenses free from scratches, bumps, and bruises.
The front protective cover includes a built-in screen protector that prevents your Note 20 from damage however it doesn’t support fingerprint unlock. That’s too bad since the dual-layered case provides wireless charging capabilities.
This Nineasy case does offer full-body protection while also showing off the phone’s original color scheme. The bumper guard that surrounds the mobile device is made of TPU and will protect from accidental drops and falls.
Find more Nineasy Heavy Duty Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case information and reviews here.
7. Damondy Shockproof Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Cover CasePros:
Cons:
- Made of hard polycarbonate with semi-flexible TPU bumpers
- Military-grade drop protection
- Clear button labels on case
- There's no grip texture whatsoever
- Not available until later this year
- Limited color selection
Specially designed for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, this shockproof case from Damondy features a hard, ultra-clear polycarbonate back cover fused with semi-flexible thermoplastic urethane bumpers. The durable scratch-resistant clear cover shows off your preferred Note 20 color choice. It’s also perfect for customizing and offers long-lasting clarity and protection.
All of the buttons and ports can be accessed easily without having to remove your phone. The case mold provides clear iconography that labels each button for identification purposes. The design also features a thin bezel around the front screen and camera to keep them off flat surfaces. It’s slim and secure and doesn’t add bulk to your Note 20.
Taking the case off and putting it back on your phone is simple and that’s really the keyword here for this case: simplicity. Also available in basic black.
Find more Damondy Shockproof Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Cover Case information and reviews here.
8. FYY Leather Wallet Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three slots for cash, ID, or cards
- Clasp doubles as a kickstand
- Tight, magnetic closure provides security when phone not in use
- No military-grade drop protection rating
- Additional screen protection needed
- Must open clasp and flap to use phone
Cases like this one from FYY that feature additional pockets for credit cards, ID, and cash can be real lifesavers. It features three slots for holding your valuables to keep everything you need within reach.
The case surrounds your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 like a glove and the clasp doubles as a kickstand to prop up your mobile to watch videos or participate in video conferencing. After you’re done, the strong magnet keeps the case closed tightly.
Case tolerances are tight so you may easily access your phone without anything getting in the way. It’s made of 100% leather that is tactile and soft. The large stitch and gold nail detail is a nice finishing flourish on this quality case.
Find more FYY Leather Wallet Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case information and reviews here.
9. FYY Antibacterial Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 20Pros:
Cons:
- Antibacterial plastic fights off five major strains and helps against many others
- Nice diamond-plate design
- Clamshell construction prevents drop, scratch, and impact damage
- Somewhat difficult to remove phone from case
- You can't use a tempered glass screen protector
- Isn't military-grade drop protection rated
With the pandemic still very active in the United States, anything to help prevent the spread of germs is welcome. This case from FYY is made of plastic that actively resists five major bacterial strains including E-Coli. Antibacterial phone cases work well against odor and stain-causing bacteria and are somewhat effective against other microbes. Be sure to clean your phone and case regularly.
Dual-layer protection from the clamshell design comes from a shock-absorbent TPU bumper and polycarbonate case body. A built-in screen protector is included but remember to take any tempered screen protector off your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 first before using this case.
There is no need to take your phone out of the case when you need to charge it wirelessly. The slim-fit case has a nice diamond-plate design to compliment your phone’s look and it’s available in five different colors.
Find more FYY Antibacterial Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 information and reviews here.
10. ESR Metal Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 20Pros:
Cons:
- Aluminum kickstand for vertical and horizontal phone use
- Kickstand stays securely closed when not in use
- Raised bezels protect camera lenses and touchscreen
- Overextending kickstand hinge may loosen up attachment
- No military-grade drop protection
- Additional colors would be nice
Here’s an interesting case for your new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from ESR: it features an aluminum kickstand incorporated into a flexible clear plastic shell. The kickstand allows the phone to be used either vertically or horizontally and can open up to a maximum of 60 degrees. When not in use, the kickstand stays securely closed and adds a surprisingly nice design detail.
The case measures 2mm in thickness for protection against falls and shock and also features corners with air cushions for added durability. Raised screen and camera bezels are molded into the case to protect against scratches. Wireless charging works perfectly when this case is on. This version is a clear case so you can enjoy the look of your phone more but it’s also available in a basic black version.
Find more ESR Metal Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 information and reviews here.
11. Profer Full-Body Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 20Pros:
Cons:
- Made of high-quality silicone that provides a nice grip
- Provides protection against most drops, bumps, and shock
- Doesn't add bulk to your phone
- Some texture would be a welcome feature for added grip
- No real amenities to speak of
- Offered in three colors but all of them look faded
Sometimes the simple route is the best when you’re looking for a clean phone that protects your mobile device. This silicone sleeve from Profer provides decent protection against drops, bumps, and shock with a thin, clean design. The case fits very snug and avoids unnecessary bulk to the thin, lightweight form factor of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.
The silicone provides a nice grip with a thin bezel molded into the design that keeps your screen and camera panels off flat surfaces. It’s soft and supple but I wonder how much debris and hair it might pick up after a little time using it. I like simple cases that allow the phone to speak for itself and this one definitely does the job.
Find more Profer Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 information and reviews here.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy Note 20 Case?
With an IP68 rating for water resistance and Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back, the Galaxy Note 20 is a pretty durable phone. So is it even worth getting a protective case for? I would argue that you should absolutely pick up a Note 20 case if you plan to keep this phone for more than a year.
This phone may be tough enough to withstand typical wear and tear but it only takes one bad day and an errant drop to a hard surface to crack either the front or back panel. Depending on if your toast lands butter side down, that could mean a non-working touchscreen. And if you think it simply won't happen to you then allow me to present you with some statistics.
According to a 2018 study conducted by Square Trade, U.S. smartphone owners break an average of two phone screens every second. The total count comes out to 50 million broken phone screens a year. So, yes, it can definitely happen to you. A simple protective case is the least you can do for your new Note 20, which is why equipping one just seems like common sense.
How We Chose the Best Galaxy Note 20 Cases
Cases are a very personal purchase; mobile devices can be used in an enormous variety of ways that may be practical, stylish, or a combination of several other amenities. Some may demand extra drop protection while require the least amount of material out there to maintain the form factor of this new Galaxy Note build. Some folks must have added grip and some will want a clear plastic.
Whatever features you may specifically need, you'll find them among the diverse selection of best phone cases presented here. We also chose the best Note 20 cases based on their durability and build. We looked for as large of a selection of mobile cases as could be found as long as they passed our criteria in writing up this list.
Think about what you need and want out of a phone case. What do you consider essential for your new Galaxy Note 20? Do you require a lot of features? Or maybe just the bare minimum? Take a look at our list of best phone cases and if you can't find what you're looking for, consider managing your expectations and allow your mobile to shine through instead of the case.
