9 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases

What do you get when you mix the 120 Hz display of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a breakthrough Space Zoom camera, and upgraded Samsung S Pen functionality? You get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the new king of the smartphone jungle. This is Samsung’s best and priciest handset to date, making it well worth your while to cover it up with a protective case. These are the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases available now.
1. Spigen Tough Armor Case
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is an ever-reliable defender case that provides the most protection possible without making this phablet phone impossibly hard to hold. It maintains a relatively slim profile despite having a nice large bezel to protect the front screen and rear camera array. It has a built in kickstand for hands-free media viewing and it comes in four colors: black, bronze, gunmetal, and white. Its only shortcoming is that it could be grittier
2. VRS Design Damda Glide Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Not PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The VRS Design Damda Glide Case is a snap-on card slot case that protects your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well as up to three credit cards. The cards are stored in a sliding compartment in the rear. Depending on how many cards you store, though, you may not be able to utilize Samsung’s PowerShare feature or the 45W wireless charging. Additionally, this case is a bit bulkier than a normal phone case. That said, it is a great choice if you plan to no longer carry a wallet.
3. Ringke Fusion X Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Ringke Fusion X Case is a no-nonsense protective case that invests most of its mass into protecting your phone with a raised bumper frame. This bumper frame also adds grip and creates a protective bezel for the front and rear of the phone. The rear backplate is transparent and works with wireless PowerShare.
4. Samsung Clear View Case
Cons:
- LED Notification strip
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Of all the official Samsung accessories for the Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Clear View Case is easily the slickest. Its translucent flip cover can pass through lock screen information and notifications without leaving your screen vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. This version also has an antimicrobial coating, which is always good if you take your phone everywhere. It may not be that useful for protecting from drops but it is still a solid choice for notification addicts.
5. Ghostek Covert Case
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- Stiff button covers
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
If you want a case that offers serious protection without all the flashy fake carbon fiber and rivets, the Ghostek Covert Case is an easy choice. The case offers military-grade drop protection and a built-in kickstand at a reasonable price. It is made with a clear frosted TPU material that shows off the stock color of your phone without leaving it vulnerable to drops and scratches. To top things off it works perfectly with wireless PowerShare as well.
6. Olixar NovaShield Case
Cons:
- Dual layer design
- PowerShare compatible
- Raised bezel
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The Olixar NovaShield Case is a rugged bumper case that provides 360° of protection for your Galaxy Note 20 without sullying the design with a dull plastic TPU finish. Its dual-layer design lays on extra protection around your phone’s edges while keeping the clear backplate relatively slim. The case itself has just enough bezel to keep the rear tri-camera array and front screen off the ground.
7. OtterBox Defender Series Case
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
The OtterBox Defender Series Case Represents the gold standard in protective cases because of its rugged dual-layer design. This case is a little bulkier than so-called hybrid options but its thick bumper frame and rubber port cover are useful for those who live an active lifestyle.
8. ESR Metal Kickstand Case
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
The ESR Metal Kickstand Case is so slim and transparent that it is the closest thing to not having the case at all without affecting its protective capabilities. And yet it keeps your phone safe from bumps and scratches almost as well as a proper defender case. It may not protect from major drops but it also barely affects your phone’s dimensions. It also has a durable built-in kickstand.
9. Caseology Parallax Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
- Limited color options
The Caseology Parallax Case is a stylish case that adds both grippiness and personality to your Galaxy Note 20. This snap-on TPU cover is slim and durable so it can protect from drops without interfering with wireless charging. It is a great protective option at a value price.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Case?
If you are actually looking for reasons to invest in a protective case for your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, then we would humbly like to point you towards their current price tag on the Samsung website (???). Now, do you really want to risk dropping a four-figure smartphone and cracking the screen because you didn't want to bother with a case? I didn't think so.
For more insight let's look at the numbers. According to extended warranty provider SquareTrade, two in three smartphones owners reported damage to their phones in 2018. You can get the full report over at Marketwatch but this stat alone says all that needs to be said. Accidents happen.
Even if you are extra careful with your Note 20 Ultra, all it takes is one slip up and you've got a cracked screen. That's why equipping a protective case is a no-brainer. As for how much protection you need? That's up to your discretion.
How We Chose the Best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases
Because your individual phone case needs vary based on how and where you use your phone, there is no single best Note 20 Ultra case for all walks of life. The fact of the matter is that some people will want extra drop protection while some will prefer slim cases to help maintain the form factor of this massive 6.9-inch phone. Some will want added grip and some will want a clear material.
Whatever features you specifically need, you will find them among our diverse selection of top phone cases. That's because we tried to highlight as wide of a selection of phone cases as we could find — as long as they pass the test, that is. We also chose the best Note 20 Ultra cases based on their material durability and build quality.
Beyond that, though, it is all about the feature set. If you made it to the end of our roundup without finding the perfect case for your needs, then consider determining which features you consider essential in a case. Once you outline your own needs more clearly, a viable choice should be a lot easier to track down.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.