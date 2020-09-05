The 8 Best Microphones for Twitch and YouTube Streaming

No matter what your needs — recording, streaming, working solo or in a group — here are the top 8 desktop microphones you should consider.

Desktop streaming microphones vary in features and quality, but they all tend to offer a quantum leap forward in sound quality thanks to a wider frequency response, significantly improved signal-to-noise ratio, and a better pickup pattern that can reject sound from everywhere except where you need to capture audio. In fact, many microphones let you choose the pickup pattern you need for any particular recording or streaming task, whether it’s sitting in front of the mic and streaming solo, conducting an interview, or capturing sound throughout a room or around a table.

If you’re still streaming through a headset microphone (or God forbid, a webcam mic), you’re working at a severe disadvantage — even the most expensive headsets come with mediocre microphones, and you can dramatically improve your sound by stepping up to even an inexpensive desktop mic. The best microphones for Twitch or YouTube streaming will take you to a whole new level, both in therm of sound quality and overall convenience.

How to Shop for a Microphone for Streaming on Twitch and YouTube

Microphones, like most audio gear, can be intimidating to shop for because of the arcane specifications and complicated jargon that describe all the gear. And while you can certainly get lost in a sea of arcane details, thee are just a handful of things to look for when shopping for a streaming microphone.

First of all, the first thing to ensure when shopping for a mic on your own is that it has some kind of USB port to connect it to your computer. This distinguishes an ordinary mic from a streaming mic; if all it has is an XLR connector, it's intended to be plugged into an amplifier or audio board, and you'll need additional, expensive gear to be able to connect it to your PC.

Next, decide what kind of pickup pattern you need to do the kind of streaming or recording you have in mind. There are four main kinds of pickup patterns:

Cardioid. This pattern focuses mainly o what's right in front of the mic and rejects virtually all sound from the side or behind. This is ideal for streaming solo from your desk.

Bi-directional. This picks up sound in front and behind the mic, and is commonly used for conversations and interviews with another person. If the only pickup pattern your mic supports is cardioid, both of you will need to crowd around the front of the mic.

Omnidirectional. This kind of mic pattern can pick up audio in every direction, good for a roundtable discussion.

Stereo. Best for musical performances, this is generally am omni pickup with multiple microphones for true stereo separation.

You might also give some thought to the kind of microphone you want. Most streaming mics are condenser mics, though occasionally you'll see dynamic mics. Dynamic microphones are more commonly found on stage rather than in streaming desktop mics. They're less sensitive and require more power, so for the most part you're probably better off with a condenser mic.

It's generally a good idea to avoid mics that don't include a gain control. If you can't dial in the gain of the microphone, you'll need to do it via software on the computer, which is far less convenient.

One final consideration: Most microphones have a headphone input and support what's called "real-time," "low latency," or "zero latency" monitoring. This lets you hear what's going on in the mic in real-time, not after a delay as the sound of your voice is routed to the PC, processed, and spit back out at you. Consider real-time monitoring essential for streaming; it's the only way to really know what your audience is hearing.

The Best Value in a Microphone for Streaming

Thankfully, there's an abundance of high-quality, easy-to-use microphones on the market, and many of them can probably make you quite happy.

Blue Audio's Blue Yeti is one of the oldest, most dependable, and best-sounding streaming mics available. It's hard to go wrong with that model.

A solid alternative is the HyperX QuadCast, a slightly more modern take that has most of the same features -- four pickup patterns and gain control, for example -- but adds an integrated shock mount and pop filter, along with a great mute feature.

Finally, if you do a lot of streaming work in which you overlay audio on PC audio from games or other apps, the Elgato Wave:3 is worth considering for its superb Wave Link desktop software.

