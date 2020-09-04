YouTube Sensation Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dies at 26: Cause of Death Unknown

Lloyd Cafe Cadena, a Filipino-based YouTube star and vlogger, has died at 26. Cadena’s death was announced in a statement on his Facebook page.

The statement was posted on September 4 around 5 p.m. Manila time. It read:

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.

At the time of writing, the post has generated over one million reactions in addition to over 150,000 comments and over 583,000 shares. On his Facebook page, Cadena describes himself as a comedian and gaming video creator. Cadena has over 6.7 million followers on Facebook. His bio section goes on to describe Cadena as an “online influencer and creative force all rolled into one.”

Cadena’s cause of death has not been made public. Heavy has reached out to Cadena’s management for further comment on the YouTube star’s death. In June 2020, Cadena said in a video that his father had recovered from Covid-19.

Cadena’s Final YouTube Video Saw Him Show His Fans Around His Home

MAY BAGONG HAGDAN NA ANG BAGONG BAHAY (GOOD BYE TOBLERON STAIRS!) | | LC VLOGS #376

Cadena’s final YouTube video saw him show his fans around his home. Cadena’s YouTube channel has 5.34 million subscribers. His videos have generated over 440 million views. The page is described as not being a typical cooking show as “laughter is the main ingredient.” Cadena started his YouTube channel in 2011.

Cadena’s manager paid tribute to the late social media star on Instagram by simply posting a photo together with a praying emoji in the caption:

One fan commented on that post saying, “I don’t want to accept that my favorite vlogger gone he always make me laugh smile all time in the night always always watching his vlog.”

According to an online profile, Cadena was also a DJ at the Manila-based radio station iFM 93.9. Cadena studied financial management and business administration at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Manila.

Cadena Often Spoke About LGBTQ Issues on His Twitter Page

Cadena’s final tweet came on September 2. Cadena tweeted, “11:11 Healing for Everyone!” On his Twitter bio, Cadena wrote, “Do you want that?! I like you.” In various tweets, Cadena identified himself as a gay man and often spoke about LGBTQ issues. Cadena wrote in an October 2018 tweet that coming out was “a process.” In 2013, when NBA center Jason Collins came out, Cadena tweeted, “Welcome to the rainbow.”

Cadena Shared an Emotional Video in 2019 Showing Him Purchasing His First Home for Him & His Family

ANG PAGHAHANAP NG BAGONG BAHAY (IDE-DEMOLISH NA TALAGA!!) | LC VLOGS #303

In November 2019, an article on MSN’s website said that Cadena had purchased his own home. The article referred to Cadena as “undeniably one of the most influential YouTube personalities in the Philippines.” According to the article, Cadena would live in the home with his family. He added that his family’s current home was scheduled to be demolished.

