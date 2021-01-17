11 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Cases

While Samsung ‘s latest flagship phone might feel like a step backwards from a strictly technical standpoint, it feels like a win from the consumer’s standpoint. The Galaxy S21 packs more processing power into a smaller package and at a lower price than the S20. This may come at the cost of its Gorilla Glass frame (now replaced by plastic) but you were already going to put a protective case on it anyway.

Do You Really Need an S21 Case?

The S21 may have forgone both the S20's expandable memory slot and Gorilla Glass frame (it is plastic now), but it is a more solid and durable phone because of it. So, that said, do you still need a case for the Galaxy S21?

Most consumers agree the answer is yes. According to a study conducted by the NPD Group, 75% of smartphone owners use a protective case. And the reason why is clear. Cases are like inexpensive insurance against life's little misfortunes.

Most protective cases are made from durable and shock-resistant materials that can protect your phone while still allowing access to ports and the S21's wireless PowerShare function.

They also usually have enough of a bezel to protect your front screen and rear tri-camera array without adding too much bulk to this 6.2-inch phone. Some cases even offer added benefits like kickstands, wallet slots, and belt clips.

These features are why a quality phone case is considered a must-have accessory by so many phone users. But no single feature is 100% necessary, so be sure to keep your own personal needs at the front of your mind as you narrow down the best Galaxy S21 case for your needs.

