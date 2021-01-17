11 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Cases

While Samsung‘s latest flagship phone might feel like a step backwards from a strictly technical standpoint, it feels like a win from the consumer’s standpoint. The Galaxy S21 packs more processing power into a smaller package and at a lower price than the S20. This may come at the cost of its Gorilla Glass frame (now replaced by plastic) but you were already going to put a protective case on it anyway.
1. OtterBox Defender Series Case
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Rubber port cover
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- High price tag
The OtterBox Defender is one case that needs no introduction. After all, the original OtterBox popularized device cases years before any imitators showed up. It was the best case for the original Motorola Droid phone and it is likely the best case for the Galaxy S21 as well. Granted, that depends on how much you value portability, as the OtterBox Defender is an absolute unit. It has two discrete protective layers with a large bezel that wraps around the edges of the phone to protect the front screen as well as the rear tri-camera array. It does still work with wireless charging but when it comes with a belt clip, then you’d be prepared for a product that is legitimately hard to fit in your pocket.
2. Pelican Voyager Series Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
If you aren’t 100% sold on the OtterBox Defender for any reason, the Pelican Voyager Series Case offers an almost identical feature set at an almost identical price tag. One of the key things that differentiates it is the translucent design, which lets some of your phone’s stock color shine through. Other than that, it has the same military-grade drop protection rating and an almost identical belt clip/kickstand accessory. It also has a similar rubber port cover to keep dust out of your charging port — a feature that I find highly under-rated.
3. Poetic Revolution Case
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Built-in screen protector
- Rubber port cover
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Poetic Revolution Case is hands down one of the best S21 cases available for the sheer utility it provides at its price. Seriously, how many S21 cases can you find with a kickstand, an included screen protector, and a rubber port cover for under $20? The answer is not many. It offers pretty decent drop protection too thanks to the use of military-grade drop-tested materials and a raised bumper frame. On top of all this, it still works great with wireless PowerShare, so in my book that makes the Poetic Revolution a certified game-changer.
4. FYY Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lightweight and durable
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so magnetic clasp
There is almost no reason to be carrying around a bulky wallet in this day and age, which is why I recommend the FYY Leather Wallet Case for any new Galaxy S21 owners who have already ditched the billfold. It houses two card slots plus room for cash in a front folio that doesn’t require you to get your phone out when you need to make a payment. On the other side, your phone slots into a snap-on case that keeps it securely hidden behind the PU leather exterior. It is not the heaviest protective option but it still offers solid impact resistance while still supporting wireless charging.
5. Speck Presidio2 Grip Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Antimicrobial coating
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
The Speck Presidio2 is a popular case mold that is made instantly recognizable because of its 3D grippy texture. Not only does it add a unique style to the mold but it also provides some added grip that prevents drops from even happening. This case boasts 13-foot drop protection, though, so it is no slouch when it comes to impact resistance either. A new addition to the Presidio2 model specifically is a Microban blend that prevents the growth of bacteria on the phone’s surface. It is just another way that this Speck case makes you and your phone safer.
6. Spigen Tough Armor Case
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Shows scratches easily
In my opinion, the Spigen Tough Armor Case represents the ideal balance between protection and portability. Its blend of TPU, foam, and PC materials provides military-grade protection for your Galaxy S21 without radically altering its form factor with extra bulk. At the same time, it offers just enough of a raised bezel to protect the 120Hz QHD+ display from a face-down drop without preventing wireless charging. And the icing on the cake is a built-in kickstand for media viewing. That makes this an all-around solid choice.
7. VRS Damda Glide Pro Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Bulky design
- Not PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
If you generally only carry around a debit card, a credit card, your ID, and your Galaxy S21, then the VRS Damda Glide Pro Case is the perfect way to streamline your essential everyday carry items. Not only does this nifty case protect your phone from drops and scratches but it also houses three cards in a hidden compartment on the backplate. This will interfere with the phone’s ability to wireless charge, but I think this is a worthwhile tradeoff if you are a frequent commuter with overstretched pockets.
8. ESR Metal Kickstand Case
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Included screen protectors
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
The ESR Metal Kickstand Case has already been a solid case option for the last few generations of Samsung phones and yet ESR is now making the deal even sweeter. For what I think is the first time, ESR is including a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors with their Metal Kickstand case, making it a killer deal for users who want added protection for their S21 without compromising its visual style. And if the name didn’t already give it away, this case has a sturdy metal kickstand on the rear for easier media viewing, which is another big score.
9. Caseology Parallax Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
The slim and durable Caseology Parallax is a great case for keeping your new Galaxy S21 safe from drops while also imparting a unique style onto this nearly bezel-less phone. It combines a raised bumper frame with a stylish 3D backplate to provide protection and presentation, two things that the stock S21 is admittedly lacking in. The textured design improves grip over the phone as well. My favorite feature, though, is the full wireless PowerShare support.
10. Zizo Bolt Series Case
Cons:
- Included screen protector
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
- Bezel could be larger
The Zizo Bolt Series Case might not be winning any awards for its design but it certainly deserves one for the versatility it offers as a phone accessory. Not only does it provide military-grade drop protection but it also has a built-in kickstand and an included screen protector. You also get a belt clip in case you want to live your own dad style fantasy. It might be a little bulkier than the competition but this is what I call a job site-ready case and that means it is allowed to be a little cumbersome.
11. Samsung Clear View Cover
Cons:
- LED Notification strip
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
The Samsung Clear View Cover might not offer the best protection for your money but it offers some unique functionality that you won’t get out of other cases. The standout feature is its eponymous Clear View window, which passes lock screen notifications through a front folio for quick viewing. This is handy if you want to check incoming notifications without leaving your front screen vulnerable to damage, plus it can be folded back into a media viewing kickstand. It also works fine with wireless PowerShare but that should be expected from Samsung-branded accessories.
Do You Really Need an S21 Case?
The S21 may have forgone both the S20's expandable memory slot and Gorilla Glass frame (it is plastic now), but it is a more solid and durable phone because of it. So, that said, do you still need a case for the Galaxy S21?
Most consumers agree the answer is yes. According to a study conducted by the NPD Group, 75% of smartphone owners use a protective case. And the reason why is clear. Cases are like inexpensive insurance against life's little misfortunes.
Most protective cases are made from durable and shock-resistant materials that can protect your phone while still allowing access to ports and the S21's wireless PowerShare function.
They also usually have enough of a bezel to protect your front screen and rear tri-camera array without adding too much bulk to this 6.2-inch phone. Some cases even offer added benefits like kickstands, wallet slots, and belt clips.
These features are why a quality phone case is considered a must-have accessory by so many phone users. But no single feature is 100% necessary, so be sure to keep your own personal needs at the front of your mind as you narrow down the best Galaxy S21 case for your needs.
