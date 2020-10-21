11 Best Gigabit Routers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Currently, the tri-band Netgear Nighthawk AX8 stands out as one of the best routers for a device-heavy household, as it supports 8 simultaneous streams. That means it supports MU-MIMO for up to 8 devices without having to alternate streams (which is where “web traffic” comes from). This device also has an additional 5 GHz band on top of the standard 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz combination, which allows it to support upwards of 40 devices at once before it undergoes any stress.

The Nighthawk AX8’s antennas can broadcast to an area of 2,500 square feet but this doesn’t factor in physical impediments like walls and interference from neighboring devices. That said, this is still enough coverage for a medium-to-large home. The AX8 has two USB 3.0 ports for NAS devices, a 2.5Gb ps WAN port, and four 1Gbps ethernet ports. The last two ethernet ports support link aggregation to support multi-gig file transfer speeds across your local network. Theoretically, the 2.5Gbps WAN port could be used to stream multi-gig Internet but ISPs aren’t even offering these kinds of speeds commercially yet.

This router is highly configurable under the hood, making it a great choice for the power user who likes to control how their home Internet traffic functions. It supports useful functions like parental controls, guest networks, DoS, firewalls, and VPNs. It supports QoS too but you have to manually choose which programs get prioritized. The biggest downside is that these are primarily accessed through the Netgear Nighthawk app, whose GUI leaves a lot to be desired from those who have known better.

As impressive as this router is, it is likely to be overkill for most home networks. That said, if you stream or game hard enough to warrant buying a router this expensive, then you might as well futureproof yourself for the next decade and go with the Nighthawk AX8.

Frequency bands: one 5GHz, one 2.4GHz

Max throughput speed: 6 Gbps

Processor: 1.8GHz 64bit quad-core

Ethernet ports: 2 gigabit, 2 gigabit with link aggregation