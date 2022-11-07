The Best 10Gb Routers For Blazing Speeds

If you are looking for the most souped-up 10Gb router available to consumers, then the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 should absolutely be on your radar. It has not just one but two 10GB WAN/LAN ports as well as a 2.5Gb WAN/LAN port. This creates a huge number of possible network configurations, including dual WAN and link aggregation between WAN and LAN4.

To complete the port selection, you also get four 1Gb LAN ports, with link aggregation between ports 1 and 2. Performance wise, this means you can hardwire up to four devices for multi-gig internet. There is no SFP+ support, though, which may be disappointing for those hoping to connect a security gateway or network switch.

The GT-AXE16000 also performs fantastically as a router. It broadcasts quad-band WiFi 6E wireless, which allows it to efficiently support a ludicrous number of clients. And if that power simply isn’t enough, you can add other AiMesh-compatible devices as wireless range extenders or backhaul nodes. It has a robust suite of network settings too, including VPN, port-forwarding, QoS, parental controls, up to three guest networks, and so much more.

Ultimately, the GT-AXE16000 might be overkill for many users. But then again, those considering 10Gb internet are typically far from your average user. A ROG-brand router topped my list of the best routers that use WiFi 6 when 802.11.ax first came out, so it is no surprise that it tops my list of this futuristic tech. Yes, therouter is quite pricey but offers such an insane amount of flexibility and power that it will likely continue to be a useful networking tool for the next decade or more.

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, two 5GHz, and one 6GHz

Max throughput: 16Gbps

Processor: 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core

Ethernet ports: four 1Gb ports, two 10Gb WAN/LAN ports, and one 2.5Gb WAN/LAN port

USB ports: one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port

