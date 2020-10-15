15 Best Laptops for Teens: Your Ultimate Guide

Looking for the best laptops for teens? Our buying guide compares Macbook, Chromebook, and Windows PCs for you or your high school teen.

Buying a laptop for teens, high schoolers, and you people is simple. All one needs to know is what RAM stands for, how a hard drive works, and what exactly a microprocessor does. Only kidding, buying a laptop really is easy.

All you need to do is ask yourself two questions: what do I need a machine to do and how fast? For the most part, for simple word processing, document creation, and web browsing, all of the laptops on this list will do. That said, having a high-resolution screen and fast processor not only enables things like watching movies, it can also make working easier and much more fun.

Our guide above has three basic types of computers: Chromebooks (web-browsing and documents only), PCs (ranging from a basic machine to a gaming computer), and a Macbook (good for stability, documents, and web-browsing).

SSD vs HDD - Which is Better?

Neither and both. Hard-drives (HDD) have a much larger capacity than Solid State Drives (SSD). SSDs, however, organize data in a way that speeds everything up. Your operating system, games, or programs will all benefit from being installed on an SSD.

The downside, some video games come in at 100GB, so if you're rolling with an SSD capacity of 500GB, that's going to fill up much faster than a 2TB HDD.

My rule? Games or apps you use the most and the operating system go on the SSD, everything else goes on a regular HDD.

Chromebook vs Windows Laptop - Which is Right for You?

This all comes down to what you plan on using the system for. If it's for schoolwork, it depends on what the school work is. If it's writing, math, science - you know, general school stuff - a Chromebook will do all that with ease.

Where Chromebooks fall flat on their faces is when you try to do anything a little more niche. Video or photo editing and gaming is much easier on Windows laptops by a pretty clear margin (so long as the laptop is powerful to do that).

If it's browsing online, listening to music, or writing, a Chromebook is a brilliant affordable alternative. If you're after something with a little more power, then it's worth going with a Windows-based laptop.

It's also worth considering what they'll be needing down the line. If your child is 15 and may be wanting to try out streaming or YouTube in a few years, it's best to futureproof and sink money into a high-powered Windows laptop rather than saving some money now then needing to replace it later on. Believe me, I've been there!

