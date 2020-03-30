15 Best Chromebooks for Kids: Your Ultimate Guide

And if you’re after even more inspiration for things to keep the kids busy while they’re at home, we’ve previously counted down the best Basketball hoops for kids , too!

Below is all the extra info you need to know prior to hitting that all-important buy button.

HDD vs SSD - What's the Difference?

There's a lot of tech jargon when it comes to discussing the difference between a standard hard drive (HDD) and a solid-state drive (SSD). But, rather than discuss the things only one percent of the population understand, let's talk about what matters.

The main difference, and the one that make Chromebooks such a game-changer, is speed. SSDs process data differently to traditional HDDs, meaning booting up, opening an app, or shutting down is much faster.

TechRadar notes SSDs can be around four times faster than their HDD counterparts.

The downside of SSDs, however, is the capacity. Seeing as solid-state is still relatively new tech, it costs more to produce. For the same price as a 32GB SSD, you could go out and get an HDD storage option in the terabytes.

What makes Chromebooks so appealing, despite their lower storage capacity compared with Windows PCs, is almost everything is online.

Each Chromebook comes with access to Google Drive - an online cloud storage system for hosting files securely on the Internet rather than on the Chromebook's SSD - so when it does come to filling up the SSD, you only really keep the operating system and apps on there. Music can be placed on a memory card, and most files can be stored in Google Drive, leaving the system storage free from clutter.

One quick thing to note, though, do keep the system storage as empty as possible. The more space that gets filled, the slower the system runs. I ran some tests on my Chromebook, and while filling 10 out of the 32GB didn't slow things down, filling 20 of the 32GB did.

Again, the lower storage option isn't a problem so long as you know how to manage it (via Google Drive) beforehand.

Can You Hook a Keyboard and Mouse Up to a Chromebook?

In short, yes, you absolutely can if that's how you prefer to work or if you've got a Chromebook that turns into a tablet.

All Chromebooks on this guide come with USB ports and Bluetooth, the latter of which allows devices to connect wirelessly.

Of course, there may be some compatibility issues between different devices, but I managed to get my wireless Pulsefire Dart by HyperX hooked up and working in seconds.

While most won't need a keyboard, simply because the keyboards on Chromebooks are great, some kids and adults just don't like touchpads, so a mouse may be a good investment if they don't get on with it.

What Operating System Do Chromebooks Run?

Chromebooks all run on what's called ChromeOS, which is a modified version of Android. If you've got a phone that isn't made by Apple, there's a chance you'll have been playing with the mobile version without even knowing.

ChromeOS works just like Android, only tailored to a laptop format to make things easy to use.

Many of the most popular apps you can download from the Google Play Store will still work on Chromebook - so if you're after MS Word or image editing software, you're in luck. Just keep in mind Chromebooks aren't a Windows device, so some software you can get on Windows (like Photoshop) aren't available on ChromeOS.

Who Are Chromebooks For?

Windows PC and Windows laptops are, to put it bluntly, really freaking expensive, and a lot of people who end up buying a Windows laptop end up dismayed by how slow their system is, and that it doesn't do what they need.

Chromebooks on the other hand, are super fast machines designed for people who want to work, surf the Internet, play Android games and apps, and watch videos on a budget that won't break the bank.

I always had a low opinion of Chromebooks until I made the jump back in 2019. Since then, I haven't looked back. For writing, it's perfect. For learning, it's perfect. And for browsing, it's also perfect.

The lower cost combined with everything a Chromebook can perform quickly is why so many kids and parents are ditching the pricey Windows laptops in favor of something that'll cater to all of their needs.

Do You Need Virus Protection?

Yes and no. Having more virus protection is always a good thing, but unlike Windows PCs and laptops, Chromebooks don't necessarily need a virus protector.

It's a little complicated to get into, but the short version is ChromeOS runs in a singular instance, meaning when you close a window or shut it down, that instance ceases to exist.

Put it like this. You're on a Windows PC and a virus infects your computer. When you close it, and boot it back up, the virus is still there waiting to do virus-ey things.

On Chromebook, closing the tab or rebooting kills the window and anything inside it, so you're starting with a clean window each time you reboot or close.

Because of the way Google handles security, Chromebooks are the better and safer choice for kids compared to a Windows laptop.

