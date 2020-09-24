5 Best Lenovo Tablets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Lenovo tablets are some of the most innovative and affordable tablets on the market today. We’ve rounded up the best Lenovo tablets for any budget so that you can find which one is right for you.
1. Lenovo Tab 4 Series | A Lenovo Tablet for Everyone
Cons:
- All models are affordable and competitively priced
- Beautiful displays, particularly on the Plus versions
- Lightweight but durable construction helps keep them childproof
- Fantastic battery life
- Comes with Android 7 and can be updated to Android 8
- Great audio
- MicroSD slot for increased storage capacity
- Performance is sufficient for basic tasks but not a lot more (base models)
- Plus models are more expensive
- Plastic backing could feel more sturdy
- Most models would benefit from having more RAM
- Some users have reported issues using MicroSD cards
This tablet line boasts solid battery life, well-constructed, and it is Oreo-compatible. The Lenovo Tab 4 series is made up of 4 different tablet models—two base models and two “Plus” models—at least one of which is sure to be a good fit for your needs.
The model linked here is the Lenovo Tab 4 8, which is a super affordable Android tablet that has an HD screen (1200×800), two front-facing speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos for superior audio performance, and a 20-hour battery life. This model also includes a 64-bit Quad-core Snapdragon Processor (1.4 GHz) and 2GB RAM, which is fairly barebones for a modern tablet, but more than sufficient for basic web browsing, video watching, and game playing. If you’re looking for a basic portable tablet that you don’t have to worry about your kids destroying, you can’t go wrong with the Tab 4 8.
Other models worth considering in the Lenovo Tab 4 series are the Lenovo Tab 4 10, which is essentially a Tab 4 8 with a 10-inch screen, along with the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus and the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus. These Plus versions cost a good amount more than their base-model counterparts but come with significantly improved performance.
Both Plus models sport an improved resolution (1920×1200), a more powerful 2.0 GHz CPU, improved front and rear cameras, and 4G/LTE compatibility—meaning you can insert a SIM card and have wireless internet without WiFi. The Tab 4 10 Plus is especially appealing because it comes with double the RAM (4GB) of all of the other models, which improves the tablet’s overall speed and allows it to handle more applications at a time.
Downsides of the Lenovo Tab 4 series vary by model. The base Tab 4 models are affordable, reliable tablets that are great for the whole family, but they aren’t full HD and are generally less powerful than more expensive products. The Plus models, on the other hand, offer greatly improved performance but are more expensive. The improved resolution is a welcome change, particularly on the 8-inch version, as the greater resolution helps the picture stay crisp on the small screen. The addition of 4G/LTE compatibility is also a nice feature if you see yourself taking advantage of it.
Differences and weaknesses aside, the Tab 4 series has a lot of great features shared between the versions, which is why at least one of them is likely to work well for you. They’re well-constructed devices that are fairly priced, updatable to Android 8 Oreo, and have some of the best battery life of any tablets on the market.
2. Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro | Best Lenovo Tablet for Media
Cons:
- Innovative enlarged spine gives lots of flexibility
- Can be positioned in many unique ways
- Stellar 2K display
- 4-speaker JBL soundbar built-in
- 15-hour battery life
- Impressive internal specs
- Built-in projector
- Stuck with old version of Android
- Large spine can make holding awkward in some orientations
- Design won't resonate with everyone
- Projector is cool and functional but could be better
The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro manages to stand out in the overly saturated tablet market by having a host of unique features. These include a built-in kickstand, a 4-speaker soundbar, a 2K display, stellar battery life, and a built-in LED projector. These unusual features coalesce to make the Yoga Tab 3 Pro a great all-around tablet and an extraordinary one for watching media, either alone or with friends and family.
The signature feature of the Yoga Tab 3 Pro is the enlarged spine, which houses the tablet’s battery, projector, and soundbar. The spine also serves as the base for the built-in kickstand, which allows you to stand the tablet up in either landscape or portrait orientations, even without a case. Another cool feature of the kickstand is that it has a small section of empty space, which can be used to hang the tablet on a hook. It’s a bizarre concept, but it allows you to position the tablet in locations that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to—on the backsplash above your kitchen sink for example. It’s just one more bit of flexibility implied by the tablet’s name.
Other standout features of the Yoga Tab 3 Pro include the gorgeous 2K-resolution display, the 4-speaker JBL soundbar, and, of course, the built-in projector—which works surprisingly well, especially in very dark environments. The Yoga Tab 3 Pro also has great all-purpose specs, including a 2.24 GHz CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal flash storage. All of these features together make the Yoga Tab 3 Pro a fantastic tablet for video watching, perhaps the best on the market. If you want a tablet primarily for watching television, internet videos, and movies, you should give the Yoga Tab 3 Pro a serious look.
That being said, the Yoga Tab 3 Pro does have some noteworthy downsides. The large spine is fun and functional, but it can make holding the tablet a little awkward in some orientations. Similarly, while the projector earns points for originality, the actual performance is on the weak side compared to full-fledged portable projectors. Perhaps the largest downside is that the latest Android OS available for the Yoga Tab 3 Pro is Android 6 Marshmallow—three generations behind the most recently released software version. The OS is functional, but it’s disappointing to see that the Yoga Tab 3 Pro hasn’t gotten more dedicated software updates.
Overall, the Yoga Tab 3 Pro is a very attractive option for anyone in the market for a Lenovo tablet. It’s got great internal specs along with a handful of features you simply will not find in other tablets. If you jive with the design, you’ll likely be pleased with what you’re getting for the money. It’s one of the best 10 inch tablets available right now.
Find more Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro information and reviews here.
3. Lenovo Smart Tab P10 | Best Lenovo Tablet for Smart Homes
Cons:
- Doubles as a tablet and smart home device
- Great specs for the price
- Comes with Android 8 Oreo (Android 9 Pie coming later this year)
- Beautiful FHD (1920x1200) display
- 4 built-in speakers deliver solid audio for a tablet
- Bluetooth speaker/docking station has solid sound quality
- Alexa integration is buggy
- Bluetooth connection between speaker and tablet is inconsistent
- Setup process is tedious
- Lots of unnecessary bloatware takes up storage space
The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 is a 10-inch Android tablet that doubles as an Amazon Alexa smart screen device. The tablet comes with a Bluetooth speaker/docking station that transforms the tablet into something similar to the Amazon Echo Show.
It’s easiest to think of the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 through two lenses: as a tablet and as a smart home device. As a tablet, the Smart Tab P10 hits all the right marks. It has an FHD (1920×1200) display, fantastic battery life, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB MicroSD card support, and it comes with Android 8 Oreo right out of the box (with an Android 9 Pie update scheduled for later this year). Like the Yoga Tab 3 Pro, it also comes with 4 front speakers powered by Dolby Atmos for improved audio performance. Other standout features of the tablet include the fingerprint sensor, which gives you a quick and secure way of unlocking your device, and the 64 GB of onboard memory.
As a tablet, the Smart Tab P10 is great, and it’s a solid value for the money. As a smart home device, however, the P10 leaves a lot to be desired. The included dock works well as a charging station, but the Amazon Alexa integration is buggy and tedious to set up. Some users have had no problems once they’ve gotten through the initial setup phase, but others report frequent issues: inconsistent Bluetooth connection, regular glitches, and even crashes. The speaker and software are great when they work; it’s just a shame that the kinks haven’t been worked out yet.
In sum, the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 is a great tablet and a so-so smart home device. If you’re attracted to the P10 on its merits as a tablet, then I encourage you to think of the included Bluetooth speaker/docking station as a bonus, rather than as a major selling point. And at this price, it’s still a pretty great deal.
Find more Lenovo Smart Tab P10 information and reviews here.
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 | Best 2-in-1 Lenovo Tablet
Cons:
- 2-in-1 tablet/computer
- Included keyboard is among the best removable keyboards available today
- Comes with Windows 10 Pro already installed
- Internal specs are great for the price
- Two Lightning 3 ports
- Poor battery life
- Expensive
- Not obviously superior to other similarly priced competitors
- Subpar pen-holder attachment
- Bulky power supply
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet/laptop that gives the Microsoft Surface serious competition. The package comes with a 13-inch tablet, a top-of-the-line removable keyboard, and a solid touchscreen pen. Specs on the linked model include a 1.9GHz Intel Core i7 8650U CPU, 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, and a 256GB SSD hard drive—making this a high-powered machine for both personal and professional applications.
The ThinkPad X1 excels in a few areas. The first is the gorgeous 3K touchscreen display. The screen is absolutely stunning and the touchscreen is precise enough for detailed digital artwork. Even mundane tasks like web browsing and video viewing are helped by the stellar display, making the tablet a real joy to use.
Another strong point is the included keyboard attachment, which is among the best tear-away keyboards on the market today. It feels well-built and the switches are smooth, quick, and satisfying to press. This helps to reinforce the ThinkPad X1’s claims of being a serviceable computer for professional use, rather than simply a tablet that comes with a keyboard.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 does have a few notable shortcomings. The most glaring issue is the battery life, which is estimated to be around 8 hours. This means that you will likely want to bring the charger with you if you plan on using the tablet throughout the day. The issue is made worse because the charger itself is rather large and bulky, which significantly reduces the X1’s overall portability.
Another issue is the subpar pen-holder attachment, which is not magnetized like the pen-holders of some of Lenovo’s competitors and generally feels to be of lower quality. A final downside is the underpowered speakers, which sound okay but are incapable of playing at loud volumes.
These shortcomings aside, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is a tempting Lenovo tablet for anyone who wants something that they can use for school or work as well as entertainment. The included keyboard is one of the best 2-in-1 keyboards on the market today, the display is absolutely gorgeous, and the tablet’s specs are great for the price.
5. Lenovo Miix 630 | A More Affordable 2-in-1 Lenovo Tablet
Cons:
- Optimized for 4G/LTE connections
- Incredible 20-hour battery life
- Stylish design with aluminum casing
- Attractive picture quality for the price
- Includes a keyboard and a stylus
- Solid audio from dual speakers
- Lackluster performance
- Comes with Windows S
- Performance struggles if you upgrade to Windows 10 Pro
- Keyboard is not very pleasant to use
- No input options other than USB C and SIM
If you’re in the market for a 2-in-1 Lenovo tablet but the ThinkPad X1 is a little outside your price range, then you should give the Lenovo Miix 630 a look. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile PC processor (similar to the processors used in mobile phones), the Miix 630’s primary selling points are that it is optimized for continuous 4G/LTE connection and that it has an epic 20-hour battery life.
As mentioned above, the Miix 630’s headline feature is its Snapdragon mobile PC processor, which is the source of both the 4G/LTE optimization as well as the increased battery life. This feature alone makes the Miix 630 an attractive travel partner, perfect for long plane rides or layovers. Other noteworthy features of the Miix 630 include the 12.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1280) screen made of Corning Gorilla Glass—which looks great for the price—the included stylus, and the 128GB of internal storage.
The biggest downside of the Miix 630 is its operating system: Windows 10 S. This is essentially a pared-down version of Windows 10 that only allows you to download apps from the Windows store. You have the option of upgrading the OS to Windows 10 at no additional charge within 180 days of purchasing the tablet, which will then let you download any application you want. The problem is that the 630 has a difficult time running certain applications due to its mobile processor. Don’t expect to use this tablet for serious gaming or demanding professional work, because it will have a hard time keeping up.
Another significant shortcoming is that the included keyboard is not very high-quality. Keys have surprisingly long travel distance before registering, and many keys are somewhat finicky about whether or not your presses will register. It’s nice that the keyboard is included with the tablet, but we wish it were of a higher quality. Finally, the Miix 630 has just two inputs: a USB-C port and a SIM card tray.
All in all, the Lenovo Miix 630 has a pretty clear identity: It’s a barebones, mobile-ready, 2-in-1 tablet with a great screen, a stylish design, and a ridiculously long battery life. If you are looking for a basic 2-in-1 tablet that you can bring with you in your day to day without any connection or battery concerns, then the Miix 630 might be the perfect option for you.
Choosing a Lenovo Tablet
Choosing which of the above tablets is best for you depends primarily on two factors: price and unique features. Price is a pretty straightforward issue. The above tablets cover a huge price range, from as low as $100 to as high as $1000. Generally speaking, you get what you pay for when it comes to electronics, and tablets are no exception. But even the affordable products on this list perform extremely well, assuming you have reasonable expectations for what the tablet will be able to do.
The other, more interesting, consideration is the unique features offered by the above products. The tablet market is so oversaturated these days that it can sometimes be difficult to differentiate products from one another. Not so with Lenovo! These tablets are some of the most unique currently on the market, and they are different enough from one another that they actually feel like different products, rather than simply the same product with better or worse specs.
Take a look at the features offered by each of the above Lenovo tablets, cross-reference it with your accepted budget, and choose which one works best for you! No matter which one you go for, you're sure to find something you like.
