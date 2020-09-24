5 Best Lenovo Tablets: Your Buyer’s Guide

This tablet line boasts solid battery life, well-constructed, and it is Oreo-compatible. The Lenovo Tab 4 series is made up of 4 different tablet models—two base models and two “Plus” models—at least one of which is sure to be a good fit for your needs.

The model linked here is the Lenovo Tab 4 8, which is a super affordable Android tablet that has an HD screen (1200×800), two front-facing speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos for superior audio performance, and a 20-hour battery life. This model also includes a 64-bit Quad-core Snapdragon Processor (1.4 GHz) and 2GB RAM, which is fairly barebones for a modern tablet, but more than sufficient for basic web browsing, video watching, and game playing. If you’re looking for a basic portable tablet that you don’t have to worry about your kids destroying, you can’t go wrong with the Tab 4 8.

Other models worth considering in the Lenovo Tab 4 series are the Lenovo Tab 4 10, which is essentially a Tab 4 8 with a 10-inch screen, along with the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus and the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus. These Plus versions cost a good amount more than their base-model counterparts but come with significantly improved performance.

Both Plus models sport an improved resolution (1920×1200), a more powerful 2.0 GHz CPU, improved front and rear cameras, and 4G/LTE compatibility—meaning you can insert a SIM card and have wireless internet without WiFi. The Tab 4 10 Plus is especially appealing because it comes with double the RAM (4GB) of all of the other models, which improves the tablet’s overall speed and allows it to handle more applications at a time.

Downsides of the Lenovo Tab 4 series vary by model. The base Tab 4 models are affordable, reliable tablets that are great for the whole family, but they aren’t full HD and are generally less powerful than more expensive products. The Plus models, on the other hand, offer greatly improved performance but are more expensive. The improved resolution is a welcome change, particularly on the 8-inch version, as the greater resolution helps the picture stay crisp on the small screen. The addition of 4G/LTE compatibility is also a nice feature if you see yourself taking advantage of it.

Differences and weaknesses aside, the Tab 4 series has a lot of great features shared between the versions, which is why at least one of them is likely to work well for you. They’re well-constructed devices that are fairly priced, updatable to Android 8 Oreo, and have some of the best battery life of any tablets on the market.