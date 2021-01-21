11 Best MIDI Foot Controllers: Which is Right For You?

The Behringer FCB1010 is a versatile MIDI footswitch that is designed to work best for guitar players that use amp modeling software like Guitar Rig.

Its clearly labeled stompbox-style switches are easy to find in the most hectic moments, and the casing is incredibly durable.

With dimensions of 27.1 x 8.7 x 2.4 inches, this controller has a sizable footprint, but it makes good use of its size with a spacious control array. It has two expression pedals and ten switches tied to preset banks.

Each preset bank can hold ten presets, which you can cycle through easily using up and down buttons.

Programming different MIDI functions to these presets can seem overwhelming, but once you scale the initial learning curve, it will feel effortless.

This huge interface comes at the cost of portability. However, given the versatility of this board, it can easily fill the role of several devices in your arsenal.

Imagine having one expression pedal serves as a wah pedal, and having the other serve as a volume rocker.

You can use the rest of the switches to cycle through different channels on your amp using one of two built-in switch jacks, and still, have plenty of controls leftover to assign samples or utility functions.

That said, the device lacks built-in Midi to USB support, so you’ll have to use a MIDI converter like the Roland UM-ONE MK2 to connect it to a computer.

Connecting it to a computer also enables you to use third-party software to remap the FCB1010, but a small alphanumeric LCD display allows you to customize most settings without using a PC.

Although this controller is built to be stage ready and has a built-in power supply, it works just as well as a USB accessory in a bedroom recording setup.

Just make sure you have the floor space for this behemoth pedal board.