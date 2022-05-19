7 Best PC Foot Pedals for Gaming: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal may be specially designed with streamers in mind, but they are so user-friendly and customizable that I think they would make a great PC peripheral for any user seeking to add a new layer of control to their computing.

The hardware on the Stream Deck Pedal is great, but I want to start by talking about the software suite for this device. It is the main feature that sets this PC foot pedal apart from the dozens of generic options that are floating around on Amazon. This software treats this peripheral’s three pedals as new macro buttons rather than emulated button presses of existent keyboard keys, and this unlocks a variety of added uses.

Most impressively, the Stream Deck Pedal software allows Smart Profiles, which are unique layouts that automatically switch depending on which app is active on the screen. An optional popup display provides visual indicators of these so you don’t get confused about switching contexts. You can also program macros or toggle system-level functions like play/pause, volume up, volume down, cut, and paste.

But using the Stream Deck Pedal to just press buttons on your keyboard would be heavily underutilizing this peripheral. The software gives you access to the Stream Deck store where you can install hundreds of free plugins for your favorite apps like IFTTT, VLC, Discord, and more. That way you can load up preset control profiles from the community rather than having to program them yourself.

Returning to the pedals themselves, they feel quite nice to use. They have a somewhat large footprint but they are low-profile and highly customizable. The Stream Deck Pedal comes with interchangeable springs (soft, medium, and hard) so you can configure each pedal’s individual resistance to your liking. You can also use the software to change the actuation point, although the pedals have very little travel compared to something like the Thrustmaster T-LCM USB Foot Pedals.

But for all of these pros, the Stream Deck Pedal has one very annoying con: you have to have the software running in the background for these pedals to function. At best, that means that this peripheral will add a constant but minor strain to your CPU, and at worst, that means your pedals become non-functioning because of a broken software update. Personally, it’s not a deal-breaker for me, but if it is for you, then you are only missing out on some of the most advanced features a PC foot pedal can offer. The competition is still pretty solid.