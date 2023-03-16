5 Best Monitor Calibration Tools For Perfect Color

Whether you call it the Calibrite ColorChecker Display Plus (CCDIS3PL) or the X-Rite i1 Display Pro Plus (EODIS3PL), this device is recognized as one of the best monitor calibration tools available. The reason it is known by two names is that the original manufacturer X-Rite was bought out by Calibrite in 2021. Since then, Calibrite has laid claim to the decades of dominance over the industry that X-Rite originally boasted.

The Display Plus is the most powerful and customizable device in the ColorChecker Display line, making it a go-to choice for power users. The calibration module of the Calibrite Profiler has both a basic and advanced mode and works with displays, projectors, and scanners.

The basic mode starts by setting your target white point, luminance, contrast, and gamma. You can choose your own or match it to a photo, pre-press, or video. This hardware supports notably high luminance values—up to 2000 nits. That’s the highest I’ve seen, including from the other two Calibrite products. This allows you to dial in the luminance in ultra-bright rooms. The software also supports HDR and video workflows, which is exclusive to the Pro and Plus versions of the ColorChecker. This is crucial if you have an OLED display (or another display with a near-zero black point).

The software then guides you to your target brightness settings before automatically creating your color-correct ICC profile. After, you can view an arrangement of photos with the settings before and after. It’s that easy.

There is a utility panel in the software that allows you to validate your color profile, check your monitor for uniformity, or manage your profiles and presets. The software has both ambient light detection and monitoring. The ColorChecker Display Plus has all the features you could ask for and it is clearly one of the best monitor calibration tools available.