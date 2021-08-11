7 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cases

It may feel like Samsung’s original Galaxy Z Flip only just came out, but this vanity handset is already seeing the release of its third iteration. And though this new flippable phone is tested to handle over 200,000 folds, we still recommend getting a Galaxy Z Flip 3 case to protect your investment. Read on below to discover the best protective cases and covers available now.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $57.99 Shop now at mobilefun.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $26.99 Shop now at mobilefun.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $23.49 Shop now at mobilefun.com
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Samsung Z Flip 3 Silicone Cover with StrapPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in hand strap
- Front display cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Small raised bezel
- High price tag
If rocking a touchscreen clamshell phone in 2021 isn’t enough of a fashion statement for you, then you may also want to consider getting one of Samsung’s Official Z Flip 3 Silicone Strap Covers. This protective case merges style with protection, pairing a practical hand strap on the rear with a silicone cover that is ideal for rebuffing scratches and scuffs.
The case isn’t very grippy if you aren’t using the hand strap, but this is forgivable as the hand strap works even when the phone is folded and you are just using the cover display. The case provides easy access to all buttons and sensors and also works with the phone’s wireless PowerShare feature too. It won’t protect from serious drops but it is still a solid option for those who don’t want to wrap their sleek new phone up in a giant defender case.
-
2. Samsung Leather Z Flip 3 CasePrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Front display cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
This official leather Z Flip 3 case from Samsung might be one of the priciest cases available, but it is also one of the highest quality ones. It is made with real calf leather, so it provides solid shock absorption while remaining soft to the touch. Will it protect your phone from a serious drop? Probably not. But it offers a nice balance of protection and portability for day-to-day use.
One nice touch that you will find on all of Samsung’s official Z Flip 3 accessories is the inclusion of a patterned front screen cover, which prevents diffused reflection on the phone’s external display. It also has a slightly raised bezel to protect the external display and front camera array. It isn’t too thick either, so it still supports wireless charging in and out to other devices. Now if only it came in as many colors as the phone itself.
-
3. Samsung Aramid Z Flip 3 CasePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Front display cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
While you will find a lot of Android accessories out there with fake carbon fiber panels, the Samsung Aramid Z Flip 3 Case is the real deal. Its two-piece backplate is made from aramid fibers, a nonconductive analog to carbon fiber that won’t interrupt your cell signal. The key benefits of this material are that it is tough and flexible, making it great for protecting a folding phone. It also has a nice grip to it.
Like other official Samsung cases, the Aramid Z Flip 3 case has a built-in front display cover to prevent diffused reflections. It is also designed to provide as much cushioning against drops as is possible without interfering with wireless charging. And while it won’t protect from drops in any serious capacity, it does the best it can without sacrificing the phone’s slim factor.
-
4. Osophter Clear Shock Z Flip 3 CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Low price tag
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Mushy button covers
- Small raised bezel
If you just want to protect your new phone from scratches without having to cover up its naked beauty, then the Osophter Clear Shock Z Flip 3 Case is a great budget choice. This inexpensive protective case uses a mix of TPU and PC plastics to provide basic protection against drops and scratches. It is just thick enough to prevent daily wear and tear while still allowing wireless charging.
If you are after heavy-duty protection for your Z Flip 3, then the Osophter Clear Shock probably won’t make the cut, but it is a solid option for those looking for a case that only minimally intrudes on your daily use. Plus, it would be a shame to get one of the cooler color options like Cream or Lavender and then just have to cover it up with gray plastic.
-
5. UAG Civilian Z Flip 3 CasePrice: $57.99Pros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
Before I share my thoughts on the UAG Civilian Z Flip 3 Case, I should point out that the picture shown above is not of the latest version of this case. That’s because it was only just announced, and as such, is not out yet. I am basing my thoughts on the Civilian case for the previous Samsung Flip phone, which is likely to be quite similar to the Z Flip 3 version.
To that point, you can expect some solid protective features from the UAG Civilian case. It meets military-grade drop test standards, and can therefore protect from both drops and scratches better than more aesthetically focused cases. The downside to this, though, is that it is considerably bulkier than non-defender cases, which kind of ruins the sleek feel of the Z Flip 3. Thankfully, it is not too bulky to handle wireless charging.
The UAG Civilian case has great button covers and allows much easier access to the phone’s fingerprint scanner than previous iterations. This makes it an all-around solid choice.
-
6. Ringke Slim Z Flip 3 CasePrice: $26.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Small raised bezel
- Clear cases discolor over time
The Ringke Slim is a compact yet protective case option that checks all of the boxes that a solid Galaxy Z Flip 3 case needs. Grippy design inside and out? Check. Wireless PowerShare compatibility? Check. Scratch-resistant design? That’s a big check.
However, considering the value price of the Ringke Slim, you shouldn’t expect it be without flaws. For instance, its slim and durable design means that it won’t offer any kind of crazy drop protection. Additionally, clear cases can discolor with long-term UV exposure. But thankfully, because of this case’s value price it will be far easier to replace than it will be to replace your Z Flip 3.
-
7. Olixar Leather Z Flip 3 CasePrice: $23.49Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Made with lower-quality leather
- Could be grippier
If you are drawn to Samsung’s official leather case but are off-put by the price tag, then the Olixar Leather Z Flip 3 Case is a great budget alternative. It isn’t made with quite as high-quality leather but it still provides that touch of refinement and protection that you get from the pricier leather case from Samsung. And thankfully, the quality of leather has no impact on the case’s ability to absorb drops and scratches.
This case has a slightly raised bezel to protect the phone’s outer display and camera array from drops and scratches without compromising its ability to charge wirelessly. The case also has accurate cutouts for all ports and responsive button covers to match. The only bummer is that it doesn’t come in as many color options as the official Samsung leather case, but this may change with time.
Do You Really Need a Z Flip 3 Case?
According to early reviews of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the newest version of this experimental phone design seems to have finally ironed out the issues with the phone's hinges (which were a failure point on their previous releases). And according to this hands-on review from PCMag, this phone is the first flippable phone to sport IPX8 water-resistance. So no need for a case anymore, right? Wrong.
Accidents happen. They just do. And even if your phone isn't going to split in half when you drop it, you still run the risk of scratching up your Z Flip 3's metal frame, or worse, its gorgeous 120 Hz screen. And while Samsung hasn't announced the cost of having their new phone's flip screen replaced, their repair pricing page for past Flip models suggests that it will cost around $500 to the screen replaced. Yikes.
Sure, if you are ultra-careful every time you flip your phone open, you can probably get away with going caseless, but it's a gamble that most consumers won't be willing to take.
How We Chose the Best Z Flip 3 Cases
Picking a phone case used to be a simple task. But with today's massively growing phone accessory market, you have an almost unmanageable number of choices, even for a brand-new phone. So what are the most important metrics we look for? These key factors will always differ based on your individual needs.
The fact of the matter is that some people will want extra drop protection while some will prefer slim cases to help maintain the slim form factor of this folding phone. Some will want added grip and some will want a clear material. The best cases, however, check all the boxes.
That said, it's not always possible to have the best protection and the most portability all in one package. This usually means making a compromise between the two extremes. Yes, we will include the occasional ultra-rugged defender case for enthusiasts, and the same goes for that ultra-thin case for minimalists. But at the end of the day, most consumers want to be covered on both ends. After all, our phones are something we use every day.
Once you get the formula right, you can rely on simpler denominators like price, color, and material to make your final decision. But tastes in these vary from person to person, so in the end, the best Z Flip 3 case is the one that most closely meets your specific needs.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.