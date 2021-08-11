7 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cases

It may feel like Samsung’s original Galaxy Z Flip only just came out, but this vanity handset is already seeing the release of its third iteration. And though this new flippable phone is tested to handle over 200,000 folds, we still recommend getting a Galaxy Z Flip 3 case to protect your investment. Read on below to discover the best protective cases and covers available now.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need a Z Flip 3 Case?

According to early reviews of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the newest version of this experimental phone design seems to have finally ironed out the issues with the phone's hinges (which were a failure point on their previous releases). And according to this hands-on review from PCMag, this phone is the first flippable phone to sport IPX8 water-resistance. So no need for a case anymore, right? Wrong.

Accidents happen. They just do. And even if your phone isn't going to split in half when you drop it, you still run the risk of scratching up your Z Flip 3's metal frame, or worse, its gorgeous 120 Hz screen. And while Samsung hasn't announced the cost of having their new phone's flip screen replaced, their repair pricing page for past Flip models suggests that it will cost around $500 to the screen replaced. Yikes.

Sure, if you are ultra-careful every time you flip your phone open, you can probably get away with going caseless, but it's a gamble that most consumers won't be willing to take.

How We Chose the Best Z Flip 3 Cases

Picking a phone case used to be a simple task. But with today's massively growing phone accessory market, you have an almost unmanageable number of choices, even for a brand-new phone. So what are the most important metrics we look for? These key factors will always differ based on your individual needs.

The fact of the matter is that some people will want extra drop protection while some will prefer slim cases to help maintain the slim form factor of this folding phone. Some will want added grip and some will want a clear material. The best cases, however, check all the boxes.

That said, it's not always possible to have the best protection and the most portability all in one package. This usually means making a compromise between the two extremes. Yes, we will include the occasional ultra-rugged defender case for enthusiasts, and the same goes for that ultra-thin case for minimalists. But at the end of the day, most consumers want to be covered on both ends. After all, our phones are something we use every day.

Once you get the formula right, you can rely on simpler denominators like price, color, and material to make your final decision. But tastes in these vary from person to person, so in the end, the best Z Flip 3 case is the one that most closely meets your specific needs.