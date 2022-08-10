9 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases

Considering that Samsung’s Z Flip 3 was the most popular foldable smartphone ever at its release, it should come as no surprise that the Z Flip 4 is anticipated to have an even larger release. Now that the next generation of foldable phones has been announced, you can already snag protective cases from all the top phone accessory manufacturers.
1. OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex CasePrice: $69.95Pros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Durable hinge cover
- PowerShare compatible
- Antimicrobial coating
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
I’ve been covering cases for foldable phones since the very first Galaxy Flip phone, and I still haven’t found a case that I trust as much as I trust the OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Case. Not only does it provide much-needed drop and scratch protection for your phone but it also has an antimicrobial coating that is designed to protect you from yucky germs. (And your phone is probably covered in bacteria – just ask Time magazine).
Even though protection usually takes center stage with OtterBox cases, this is their Symmetry design, which also aims to balance portability with protection. To that point, your phone will still be plenty easy to fit in your hand or pocket even with the case on it. The bumper frame design helps disperse shock without adding too much bulk. Unlike previous iterations of this case,
OtterBox added an improved hinge cover which was absent from previous iterations of this case, but this case is otherwise the same great design I’ve endorsed for previous models of this handset. Yes, this case is a bit on the expensive side, but so is replacing both screens of your Galaxy Z Flip 4, so consider it an investment.
2. UAG Civilian CasePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The UAG Civilian Case adds an extra layer of protection over the vulnerable edges of the Flip 4 while maintaining the sleek appearance that makes these folding phones such an attractive choice in the first place. With its rounded bezels and subtle angles, it is easy to underestimate the sheer protective power of the Civilian Case. But it is actually quite the heavy-duty case.
It won’t make your phone impervious to damage but it is made with materials that meet military-grade drop test standards and offers a nice bezel over the front screen. It has a nice hinge cover as well. The case isn’t so dense that it prevents wireless charging either. You can still get (and give) a charge under most conditions. I do wish the Civilian had a bit more grip to it but all in all it is still one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases available now.
3. Samsung Flap Leather CoverPrice: $89.99Pros:
Cons:
- Real leather design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Akward hinge cover bulge
- Limited drop protection
As much as it pains me to suggest such an expensive case for such an expensive phone, there is no denying the material beauty of the Samsung Flap Leather Cover. This official Samsung case is made with real calf leather, and consequentially, is probably one of the most durable case options available. If you use this case long enough, it may even develop a nice patina.
But that said, leather isn’t specially engineered to disperse shock the same way TPU plastic is, so you can’t count on this case to keep your phone quite as secure as a defender-style case might. It will certainly handle scratches and scuffs, though. Additionally, it works great with wireless charging and has nice, snappy button covers to match. Ultimately, this is one of the best Z Flip 4 cases I’ve come across, but if the price is an obstacle then you can get comparable protection and style from one of the many budget choices I’ve highlighted.
4. Supcase Unicorn Beetle CasePrice: $59.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Included belt clip
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
In addition to having one of my favorite product names in the industry, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case is also one of my favorite case molds ever. In my opinion, it provides just the right balance between protection and portability, which is important when we’re talking about something I bring with me virtually everywhere.
The secret to this hybrid case style is a bumper frame design that uses a raised bezel to disperse shock without adding too much bulk to the design. That way, this 6.5-inch phone still fits nicely in your hands or pockets. It also works with wireless charging. Curiously, this case comes with a belt clip, which seems unnecessary considering the overall slim package offered by this case, but hey I’ll take it.
5. Goospery Ring Bumper CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in ring stand
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
As cool as the Z Flip 4 feels to use, there is no denying that its extra-long form factor makes it kind of hard to hold in the hand. Granted, it is not as hard to hold as the Z Fold 4, but it is still unwieldy enough for me to recommend the Goospery Ring Bumper Case for any potential butterfingers out there who have a history of dropping their expensive stuff.
Not only does the Goospery case’s ring stand keep your Z Flip 4 in your hands and off the floor, but it also packs a raised bumper frame design for dispersing shock when the worst case happens. It is not quite a defender case like the OtterBox Symmetry but it is still better than nothing when it comes to preventing scratches and dents. Another thing I like about this case is the clear PC backplates, which are great for showcasing the stock colors of your phone. Just don’t leave clear cases out in the sun or else they will discolor.
6. VRS Design Terra Guard Active CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Rugged drop protection
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Awkward hinge bulge when open
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
If you are looking for a Flip 4 case that is as high-tech as the phone it is built for, then the VRS Design Terra Guard Active is the case for you. This rugged defender case uses a bumper frame with raised bezels to protect your phone from all sides, whether it is open or closed. It also provides some extra grip and a built-in media viewing kickstand.
One of the standout features of this case, though, is its semi-automatic hinge, which provides a mechanical boost when flipping your phone open. This feature protects the vulnerable hinge from drops as well, but it also forms an unsightly bump on the rear of the phone when opened. Practically speaking, it’s not a big deal, though, as you can still easily charge your phone wirelessly as long as it is folded. The added bulk won’t make it the default choice for everyone but it is certainly one of the most robust defender-style cases we’ve seen for any kind of folding phone.
7. Ringke Slim Clear CasePrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Transparent design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Mushy button covers
- Clear plastic discolors easily
The Ringke Slim Clear Case might not be feature-packed like other cases I’ve reviewed, but it is as close as you can get to going caseless without actually going caseless. And for a statement phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there is something to be said for that.
Since this case only adds 1mm of width to the overall package, it hardly affects the weight and form factor of this already large handset. Consequentially, it also doesn’t offer a whole lot of drop protection. It does, however, act as a crucial line of defense against scratches and scuffs. And it naturally works with wireless charging because of its thin design.
If you are looking for a heavy-duty defender case then there are obviously better choices out there, but if you are looking for a lightweight and low-profile option for keeping your phone looking brand new, the Ringke Slim Clear case is a great pick.
8. Gear 4 Bridgetown CasePrice: $59.99Pros:
Cons:
- Durable hinge cover
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
Despite its relatively plain appearance, the Gear 4 Bridgetown Case has a lot going for it. Not only does it provide extra grip and protection for your phone but it also has an antimicrobial treatment that will protect you from the various nasty microorganisms that grow on our phone cases when we bring them into public restrooms and the like.
It also has one of the best hinge cover designs I’ve seen on a Flip 4 case. It provides solid protection against drops and scratches while also tucking away completely when open. The case works great with wireless PowerShare too so you won’t have to take it off for any reason once you equip your phone with it. I only wish it came in more colors.
9. Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Glitter CasePrice: $59.95Pros:
Cons:
- Antimicrobial coating
- Lifetime warranty
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
While lightweight clear cases are a dime a dozen online, the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Glitter Case represents the top end of clear plastic Z Flip 4 cases. It separates itself from the pack with superior drop testing, built-in Microban antimicrobial material, and a glittery finish that gives it that elevated appearance over normal TPU cases. It’s wireless PowerShare compatible to add, so the only time you will actually need to take this case off is to clean out the dust that can gather under your phone cases after a few months of use.
10. K9 Aluminum Kickstand CasePrice: $27.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lots of color options
- Stiff button covers
- Could be grippier
- Stiff hinge cover
Everything you need to know about why I like the K9 Aluminum Kickstand Case is right there in the name. It is made of durable aluminum, it has a built-in kickstand, and it fits snugly over the gentle curves of your Galaxy Z Flip 4.
The metal material is quite effective at absorbing shock from drops and it is scratch resistant as well. It doesn’t offer a lot of grip but it does have a large raised bezel over the front screen. The built-in kickstand is magnetic yet it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging in or out. The case has a hinge cover as well but it is one solid foldout piece so it looks kind of weird.
The K9 Aluminum Kickstand Case comes in a lot of colors too, which is nice because I love having extra layers of customization for my phone accessories.
11. Paobir Leather Phone CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Responsive button covers
- PowerShare compatible
- Awkward hinge bulge when open
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
Though there are surprisingly few leather cases available for the Z Flip 4, the Paobir Leather Phone Case still stands out to me as a solid alternative to Samsung’s prohibitively expensive leather case design. Yes, it is made from artificial PU leather instead of calfskin but it still delivers the same aesthetic effect and protective qualities.
The Paobir case adds a bit of grip and some extra cushioning against a drop too, which realistically, is about all you can ask of a slim budget case. It also works great as a wireless charger. The only quirk about its design is the one-piece design. Its hinge cover bulges out when open, which I guess you can use as a kickstand for media viewing, but it still makes holding the phone kind of annoying. If, however, you can look past this flaw, it is still a decent choice.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case?
Samsung has previously described its Flip and Fold series as experimental phones, meant to make a statement rather than to meet consumer expectations for conventional use. And though flip phones are nothing new to veterans of the early '00s, this form factor is quickly regaining popularity and is therefore changing the way we interface with our smartphones. So do you still need a phone case for the Z Flip 4? I would say absolutely yes.
Just because this phone works a little differently from its soap bar counterparts doesn't mean that you don't run the risk of dropping it and damaging one of its sensitive parts. A recent study from SWNS Digital estimates that the average American drops their phone about four times a week. And this doesn't even factor in the added complication of needing an extra gesture to open your phone up as you do with the Z Flip 4. So if you think you can get away with using this phone as your daily driver and not dropping it, the odds are stacked against you.
But fear not, for there is a variety of case styles available, including plenty of low-profile molds designed for case-averse folks. You'll find those as well as rugged defender cases and utility cases with kickstands and card slots too, all in my roundup of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases available.