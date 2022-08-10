9 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases

I’ve been covering cases for foldable phones since the very first Galaxy Flip phone, and I still haven’t found a case that I trust as much as I trust the OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Case. Not only does it provide much-needed drop and scratch protection for your phone but it also has an antimicrobial coating that is designed to protect you from yucky germs. (And your phone is probably covered in bacteria – just ask Time magazine).

Even though protection usually takes center stage with OtterBox cases, this is their Symmetry design, which also aims to balance portability with protection. To that point, your phone will still be plenty easy to fit in your hand or pocket even with the case on it. The bumper frame design helps disperse shock without adding too much bulk. Unlike previous iterations of this case,

OtterBox added an improved hinge cover which was absent from previous iterations of this case, but this case is otherwise the same great design I’ve endorsed for previous models of this handset. Yes, this case is a bit on the expensive side, but so is replacing both screens of your Galaxy Z Flip 4, so consider it an investment.