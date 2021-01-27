9 Best Bluetooth Game Controllers for Mobile

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is a Bluetooth controller that opts for ergonomics over portability. It is a full-size controller with comfortable palm rests that are styled after the classic Xbox layout. It has four smooth magnetic triggers, a floating D-pad, and joysticks that remain grippy even if your hands and dripping sweat from a tense moment.

The Stratus Duo can connect to any Bluetooth-capable Android device including the Oculus Go and the Samsung VR. There is a separate version available for iOS devices, though, so don’t expect to share this with your Apple-using colleagues. The controller also comes with a 2.4 GHz dongle so you can use it wirelessly with a PC, though. Just note that there is no wired play option, though. That micro USB port is just for charging the internal battery. The controller gets a solid 20 hours of battery life off of one charge.

The Stratus Duo does not come with a smartphone mount but SteelSeries offers one as a separate accessory. It would be nice to have that as part of the package considering the price of this controller, but even if it doesn’t come gratis, the Stratus Duo is still the best Bluetooth game controllers around.