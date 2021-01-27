9 Best Bluetooth Game Controllers for Mobile

Gaming on Android and iOS smartphones is growing at a massive rate. A recent study from Electronic Entertainment Design and Research claims that 60% of Americans regularly play videogames on their smartphones. However, the mobile gaming experience isn’t complete without using one of the best Bluetooth game controllers. They give you more precision… plus you can play with your hands off the screen.
1. SteelSeries Stratus Duo
Cons:
- Grippy joysticks and responsive buttons
- Included 2.4 GHz dongle
- 20-hour battery life
- Smartphone clip mount sold separately
- No wired connection option
- Cheap plastic
The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is a Bluetooth controller that opts for ergonomics over portability. It is a full-size controller with comfortable palm rests that are styled after the classic Xbox layout. It has four smooth magnetic triggers, a floating D-pad, and joysticks that remain grippy even if your hands and dripping sweat from a tense moment.
The Stratus Duo can connect to any Bluetooth-capable Android device including the Oculus Go and the Samsung VR. There is a separate version available for iOS devices, though, so don’t expect to share this with your Apple-using colleagues. The controller also comes with a 2.4 GHz dongle so you can use it wirelessly with a PC, though. Just note that there is no wired play option, though. That micro USB port is just for charging the internal battery. The controller gets a solid 20 hours of battery life off of one charge.
The Stratus Duo does not come with a smartphone mount but SteelSeries offers one as a separate accessory. It would be nice to have that as part of the package considering the price of this controller, but even if it doesn’t come gratis, the Stratus Duo is still the best Bluetooth game controllers around.
Find more SteelSeries Stratus Duo information and reviews here.
-
2. PowerA Moga XP5-A Plus Controller
Cons:
- Included smartphone mount
- USB charge out port
- 12-hour battery life
- Moga-compatible game list is not always accurate
- Not iOS compatible
- Stiff trigger buttons
The PowerA Moga XP5-A Plus Controller is a wireless Bluetooth controller that delivers responsive inputs on a variety of Android or Windows-powered gaming platforms. It can be used to play games on PC platforms like Steam and Xbox Game Pass but its suite of mobile-friendly features definitely lend it best to smartphone gaming.
The XP5-A Plus comes with a detachable smartphone clip that can hold phones up to 3.12 inches wide so you can get the best view of the onscreen action. Its internal battery can also be used to recharge your phone while you play thanks to a built-in USB charge out port. The controller has a max battery life of about 12 hours (assuming you don’t offload extra power to your phone).
The controls themselves offer the standard setup of a set of ABXY buttons, two clickable joysticks, a floating D-pad, and shoulder buttons and triggers. The buttons feel responsive and well built, even though the L2 and R2 trigger buttons seem slightly stiff. The overall form factor of the XP5-A Plus is a nice compromise between comfort and portability, though it might be uncomfortable for users with larger hands.
Find more PowerA Moga XP5-A Plus Controller information and reviews here.
-
3. 8Bitdo SF30 Pro Bluetooth Controller
Cons:
- Compatible with a large number of platforms
- Compact and durable
- 18-hour battery life
- Control layout is tricky for large hands
- No smartphone clip
- Small shoulder buttons
The control spacing can be a little tricky if you have larger hands, but this also makes the controller more portable. It even comes with a case for this purpose.
8Bitdo is best known for their Bluetooth replicas of classic game controllers, but their Pro version of the SF30 controller ups the ante with two joysticks and dual shoulder buttons for modern games as well.
Because it is a retro controller first and foremost, it has a plush D-pad that is perfect for emulators of your favorite 8-bit games. However, the joysticks work great for modern games as well. They are just as smooth and responsive as the controller’s D-pad, shoulder buttons, and ABXY buttons.
When connecting, the SF30’s Bluetooth 4.0 technology works flawlessly. The SF30 connects to Android devices quickly and without any problems.
Click here to view a YouTube review of this controller by Rerez.
The device can also connect to Windows and iOS devices. It can even act as a controller for the PS3, Nintendo NES Classic, or Nintendo Switch. If you have
The SF30 charges via USB-C port, and get about eighteen hours of playtime off of just two hours of charging.
If you are looking for a controller that works on a large variety of gaming platforms, then this is the one for you. Especially if you like retro flair.
Find more 8Bitdo SF30 Pro Bluetooth Controller information and reviews here.
-
4. Flydigi Wee 2T Android Controller
Cons:
- Smartphone bracket mount
- Very compact design
- Clicky shoulder buttons
- Small joysticks
- Mushy D-pad
- Battery life could be better
The Flydigi Wee 2T Android Controller is a telescopic controller that wraps around any phone between 3.5 and 6.3 inches long. This makes mobile gaming feel more like playing on a portable console while allowing the controller to maintain a compact form factor. It takes up very little space when not being used.
The control scheme is fairly basic. It includes dual joysticks, a floating D-pad, and a standard four-button array. The shoulder buttons are extra clicky, which helps ensure that you register every move. The D-pad, however, is somewhat mushy. The Wee 2T also has a built-in gyroscope so you can use experimental motion-sensing controls but these are more of a gimmick in my opinion.
The controller works with any Android device with Bluetooth 4.0 or later but iOS support is not guaranteed after update 13.4. The controller has a decent battery life of around 10 hours per charge. It could be better for the price, but overall, the Flydigi Wee 2T is still a solid option for a controller, especially if you want a highly portable one.
-
5. SteelSeries Free Mobile Bluetooth Controller
Cons:
- Compact and durable design
- Full action buttons and joysticks
- Engine app for custom key mapping
- High price tag
- No smartphone clip mount
- Not every controller-compatible game works with it
SteelSeries’ Free Controller is a palm-sized alternative to their larger Stratus XL controller. The Free is made from the same high-quality materials, but it has the same high-end price tag as well.
The front face has a full array of controls, including two joysticks, one of the nicest D-pads I’ve used, an ABXY set of buttons, and two center buttons to change modes.
The joysticks and buttons are slightly recessed into the remote, but this allows them to be full size without significantly impacting the slim profile of the controller.
The L2 and R2 triggers, however, should be replaced with clicky shoulder bumpers to help maintain its pocketable design. These aren’t the best if you play a lot of FPS games, but they’ll work in a pinch.
Click here to view a YouTube review of this controller by Xperia Gamer.
Not every HID-supporting game is instantly compatible with this controller, but you can always use the SteelSeries Engine app to remap buttons as you need.
Speaking of compatibility, the device is compatible with Android, PC, and iOS, but as usual, 95% of iOS games will require an MFi certified device.
The Free gets about a ten-hour battery life with a rechargeable battery.
Unfortunately, because of its compact size, the Free cannot support a phone mount, and you are left on your own to prop your phone up while you game.
All in all, the SteelSeries Free is pretty pricey for a portable Bluetooth controller. But if it is a pocket-sized controller you’re after, you likely won’t find a better one.
Find more SteelSeries Free Mobile Wireless Gaming Controller information and reviews here.
-
6. Blindspares Telescopic Bluetooth Controller
Cons:
- Telescopic bracket design holds your phone
- Very compact design
- 15-hour battery life
- Hard to play some games with vertical screen orientation
- Finicky shoulder buttons
- Poor documentation
This Blindspares Telescopic Bluetooth Controller offers a unique and compact approach to portable gamepads. The Blindspares controller actually has a telescopic bracket between its left and right control clusters where you mount your phone. It fits horizontally-oriented phones with screens between 3.5 and 6.5 inches. Getting a phone to stay put in vertical orientation is possible but a little trickier.
The build quality is underwhelming for the price, especially for the bracket itself, but the Blindspares makes up for it with high-quality controls. The buttons are responsive and clicky, and the joysticks have nice action. The shoulder buttons can be a little finicky, but they still work.
The controller has a decent battery life, offering up to 15 hours of idle time. It uses Bluetooth 4.0 and connects quickly to devices. Blindspares advertises iOS compatibility but this is no longer true for iPhones with iOS 13.4 or later. The Blindspares is plug-and-play for Android as long as you don’t want to do any custom button remapping.
This controller will be most appealing to those who want an ultra-compact controller that still holds your phone. But going with the Blindspares also means you are getting a high-quality input device.
Find more Blindspares Telescopic Bluetooth Controller information and reviews here.
-
7. PowerLead Tablet Bluetooth Controller
Cons:
- 10-inch tablet bracket mount
- Built-in multimedia controls
- 20-hour battery life
- ABXY and right joystick are swapped
- Bulky design
- Spongy shoulder buttons
Most mobile phones can handle high-end games and emulators fairly well but more serious portable gamers may have already upgraded to a tablet instead. And that’s exactly who the PowerLead Tablet Bluetooth Controller is designed for.
This controller has a large bracket mount built in between its control clusters that can hold devices from 5 to 10 inches wide. This fits most smaller tablets as well as most smartphones. Just note that the bracket doesn’t fold all the way down so this isn’t the most pocket-friendly option.
The controls themselves are normal sized and feel clicky and responsive. You get two analog joysticks, a fairly responsive D-pad, a cluster of ABXY buttons, and L1, L2, R1, and R2 buttons. Yes, the shoulder buttons are buttons, not proper triggers, and they feel a little spongy. There are additional multimedia playback controls and start, pause, and home buttons on the palm rests.
The only weird thing about this layout is that the position of the ABXY buttons and the right joystick are flipped from what you would find on any other controller. It’s not bad to get used to but there is also no reason to deviate from the norm.
The PoweLead Tablet Controller is compatible with devices running Android 3.2 or later, with extremely limited iOS support. It can also connect to a PC or a Nintendo Switch with a little setup.
This controller gets an estimated 20 hours of use from a single charge and recharges via micro USB. Its larger form factor may be somewhat offputting but it is totally worth it for those who are gaming on a 10-inch tablet.
Find more PowerLead Tablet Bluetooth Controller information and reviews here.
-
8. Mutop Mobile Bluetooth Controller
Cons:
- Built-in multimedia controls
- Smartphone clip mount
- 20-hour battery life
- Clunky D-pad
- Bad included app
- Not every controller-compatible game works with it
The Mutop Mobile Bluetooth Controller is an inexpensive yet capable Xbox controller clone that offers stress-free Android and PC support.
Its control scheme is almost identical to the Xbox 360 controller, right down to the ABXY button caps. The analog joysticks are grippy, the shoulder buttons have real triggers, and the D-pad is just as clunky as the original. This controller also has added multimedia controls on the palm rest but they do not interfere with your grip on the controller.
The PowerLead controller is compatible with devices running Android 3.2, Windows 7, or later. It is not compatible with iOS devices or the Nintendo Switch. It has a built-in smartphone clip mount for phones with screens up to 6 inches in size.
The controller works with many popular titles like PUBG Mobile out of the box. All you usually need to run other titles (or emulators) is to tweak the controls, which can be done with any Android gamepad assistant. There aren’t many reasons to use the manufacturer made one so feel free to research which app is best for your needs.
This controller offers an impressive 20-hour battery life and recharges via micro USB. If you are looking for a budget replacement for one of the most popular controller styles of all time, this is a great pick. That goes double for if you plan to use it with an Android phone.
Find more Mutop Mobile Bluetooth Controller information and reviews here.
-
9. PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- 1:1 compatibility with PlayStation emulators (and the PS4)
- You might already own one
- Have to enable 3rd party controls
- No smartphone clip
- Buttons can only be remapped by a 3rd party app
The DualShock 4 is considered to be one of the best controllers of all time. The classic PlayStation button layout hasn’t changed since 1994, and the formula is still imitated by dozens of other brands.
If you already own a PlayStation 4, you can simply connect your DualShock controller to an Android device by simultaneously pressing the Share and PS buttons.
Once the light bar flashes white, you can find the controller in your phone’s Bluetooth settings and get started from there.
Whether or not you’ll be able to use the DualShock 4 on a game depends on if it supports third-party HIDs. If they do, there is a good chance you’ll have no problems. However, some games will have incorrect button mapping.
If this is the case, you can use something like this Multilanguage Keymap Redefiner app to remap the keys.
Click here to view a YouTube guide on how to set this up by Gadget Hacks.
As for the benefits of this controller, I don’t need to say much about its quality. As one of the big three consoles out there, PlayStation currently sets the bar for quality in hardware and software.
Its buttons, joysticks, triggers, bumpers, and its D-pad are all top quality, and will last for years before they start to show any wear at all.
You will not be able to take advantage of the controller’s extra features like the touchpad, the headphone jack or the built-in speakers while using with Android. Though, with some tweaking, you can map clicking the touchpad to another function.
Considering that these items help justify this controller’s almost $50 price tag, this is a blow to the value of the controller.
But again, this is really only a viable choice if you already have a PS4 or can find a controller for cheap.
The controller still performs with accuracy and precision, and it gets about eight hours of battery via micro USB charging. So as long as you don’t need a clip for your phone, the DualShock 4 won’t disappoint.
Find more PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller information and reviews here.
Do You Really Need a Bluetooth Controller?
Mobile gaming on both Android and iOS phones has become a rather serious affair. If you stick with the app store's regular selection of shooters, RPGs, puzzle games, and platformers, you've probably been able to get by with just your phone's touchscreen.
However, as more high-quality console emulators and VR platforms like the Samsung Gear VR and the Google Daydream emerge, more mobile games require some sort of controller.
Controllers aren't just important for gaming performance either. In fact, a recent study published in the Journal of Ergonomics suggests that video game controllers are far healthier to use than traditional input devices like remote controls and touchscreens.
In other words, we should be using video game controllers for even more than gaming. That's why we've taken on the task of rounding up the best wireless Bluetooth controllers for mobile gaming and beyond. Our selections have a particular focus on Android compatibility, as it is the most popular OS in the world.
Many of these controllers are compatible with PC and iOS as well, allowing you to use them for an even wider selection of uses. Key differences emerge in the way of portability, button layout, and price.
Take a moment to figure out what you're looking for a controller and it will be much easier to find the best Bluetooth controllers for your specific needs.
