7 Best Cake Display Fridges: Your Buyer’s Guide

Our list of the best cake display fridges features a cake chiller for every shop set-up. From large freestanding models perfect for whole cakes and pies to smaller countertop options suitable for individual slices and cupcakes, there’s a variety of quality display fridges to choose from. Our list features the best seven models available today, so for all the details on these essential bakery appliances, read on.

There’s no better way to showcase desserts and other sweet treats than with a gorgeous cake display fridge. Perfect for bakeries and cafes, cake display fridges don’t just show off your baked goods, they actually encourage additional purchases.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What To Look For In Cake Display Fridges

If you're on the hunt for quality cake display fridges that combine fashion with function, we've got you covered. Our list of the best models features a variety of refrigeration systems that don't just keep your desserts at the perfect temperature, but provide you with the lighting and shelving options necessary to display them beautifully.

From freestanding models to countertop options to totally cool towers, there's a little bit of everything represented here. Trying to decide which style is best for you and your shop? Here are some things to consider:

Temperature

For commercial refrigeration, you want a system that keeps your food within the correct temperature range at all times, which is between 36-degrees F and 45-degrees F. Anything lower than that will freeze, and anything higher than that can spoil. The FDA actually recommends that all refrigeration systems, even the ones in your home, stay within this range, too.

Space

It's important to think about what you're selling in your shop, as well as how large your shop is, to determine how much storage space you need. Looking to display a few grab n' go pastries and danishes? A smaller countertop merchandiser is your best route. Want to showcase your best whole cakes and pies? A larger model is best for you. That said, the size of your bakery or shop will often dictate what sort of display cases you can physically have, as smaller shops might not have the space for full-size and freestanding models.

Doors

It might not seem like a big thing, but the placement of the refrigerator's door is important. Most of the options on our list feature rear-facing sliding doors, which are great for those who want to give customers the chance to look at your baked goods without touching them. But, for those shop owners who want a more grab n' go set-up, a front-facing door is ideal as it's easier for the customer to select the items they want and check out.

Forced Air vs. Gravity Coil Refrigeration Systems

While all display fridges look similar, there are some subtle differences to be aware of. One of the biggest is the type of system the fridge operates on. In the world of commercial refrigeration, there are two types of cooling methods: forced air and gravity coil.

Forced air fridges rely on fans to circulate cold air throughout the cabinet. As such, they are best suited for baked goods, pastries, and cakes. Something to keep in mind, however, is that this type of system often dries out the items in the case quicker. Covering your desserts overnight is a great solution for this issue.

Gravity coil fridges feature a refrigeration coil at the top of the cabinet that "drops" cold air onto the contents in the case. These types of display fridges are best for deli products, raw meats, and seafood.

While all of the models on our list are designed specifically for bakeries and baked goods, we've made sure to note if the refrigeration system differs from forced air.

Show-Stopping Business Boosters

It's no secret that people eat with their eyes first. Between perusing menus, food blogs, and Instagram feeds, we often say "that looks good" before ordering something or making it at home. It's for that reason that cake display fridges can be a bakery's best visual merchandising tool.

With the ability to create aesthetically pleasing and totally appetizing displays, cake display fridges are a great way to not just showcase your baked goods, but also serve as another means to push last-minute sales as customers are checking out.

Many of the cake chillers on our list have space for a variety of products, with some that can even accommodate beverages. As you're setting up your display, make sure to think about what customers might find appealing and any small items that are easy sellers.

See Also: