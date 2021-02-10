31 Cool Gadgets for Men: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Guys are pretty much just large kids. With all the cool gadgets for men available now, it can be a little tough to filter through all the chatter to get to the really cool gadgets.
You’re in luck: we’ve taken a look at a huge variety of products on Amazon and distilled all of it down to this list of the 31 coolest gadgets for men that you can find. Some of these items solve common issues that men may share and some of them are just plain fun to mess around with.
The items on our list of 31 Cool Gadgets for Men all have a similar attribute: they’re all innovative. And with innovation and creativity comes coolness. Take a look below and also check out our list of the coolest home gadgets available right now as well.
Is the guy you know an audiophile? Make their day special by giving him the Fluance Fi70B Three-Way Hi-Fi Music System. This premium stereo system provides high-quality sound in an aesthetically pleasing shell. This system features a powerful integrated amplifier and six speaker configuration. Two eight-inch subwoofers will bring full, rich audio to your living room.
When it comes to speakers, a three-way speaker generates sound from three individual devices: mid-range, woofer, and tweeter. Each of those provides a specific efficiency in a wide range of sound frequencies. In other words, the Fluance Fi70B sounds incredible.
The cabinet looks unlike any other music system you’ve seen. Its commanding presence that will have people wondering when you started commissioning custom tech art. The Fluance Fi70B allows wireless streaming of your music via any Bluetooth enabled device. It also has its own adjustable EQ, touch controls, and an LED display.
What’s more, the onboard USB port will charge your various devices. It’s the perfect mash-up of sound quality and design and for the asking price, this Fi70B is a great deal in the world of high-priced stereo equipment. Plus, it’s available in four different color and wood combinations and they all look incredible.
Making an espresso using a standard, cheap espresso maker gives you a very unlikely chance of getting an actual great cup of espresso. But Nespresso has solved that problem with the Nespresso Pixie Original Espresso Maker. It basically works like the popular Keurig machines but instead of making straight coffee, it makes espresso using special pods.
The Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker will deliver an espresso by using capsules (like Keurig’s K-Cups) to provide a flawless espresso each and every time. Look, espresso machines that actually work can be very expensive, large, and difficult to operate. Keep your life streamlined and simple by picking up the Nespresso Pixie and enjoy delicious, life-changing espresso every morning. Or afternoon. We totally understand coffee addiction with no judgments.
Admittedly, I’m a fan of pretty much anything that Bose has produced. I’m still rocking a Bose 5.1 channel home stereo setup that’s over 25 years old and it works great. So when it comes to the Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds, I’m thinking you’re going to have your best workout yet.
Earbuds are funny things and very personal as well. Some pairs feel like I must get something out of my ears and others feel like they were made to be there. Just like I expected, the Bose Sport are comfortable and can be customized with one of the three sizes of “StayHear” (get it?) Max tips. The earbuds don’t hurt your ears and won’t fall out during your kickboxing class or your five-mile run.
Of course, the reason I appreciate Bose so much is the quality of their sound technology. Like their other products, Bose brings the thunder with the Sport Wireless Earbuds. Your preferred tracks, podcast, or audiobook will seem lifelike and real. If someone calls you while wearing them, a beamforming microphone array will separate your voice from your surroundings so that your caller will hear you better.
The Sport Earbuds are weather and sweat-resistant earbuds (IPX4 rated) with electronics wrapped in special materials to protect from moisture wherever you exercise. Bose opted for simple touch controls instead of buttons. The interface allows for swiping up and down for volume control or tapping to play, pause, answer calls, and more.
Battery life is a reasonable five hours per charge with the included charging case and two more hours with a quick charge of 15 minutes. You have a lot to choose from in the world of earbuds so make sure you give these Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds some deserved attention.
Seems like everyone has a virtual assistant in their home now. One of the best is the Amazon Echo but why settle for another typical piece of plastic in your pad? This Echo smart speaker finished with a dark walnut color and molded wood grain is just the thing to set you apart from the rest of the pack.
Amazon Echo works with an incredible number of apps including Dominos, Uber, Amazon Radio, Pandora, Spotify, Accuweather, Audible, and so much more. The Echo is there to give you a hand when your hands are full, or when you don’t want to get up off of the couch. It has the ability to control lights, switches, Nest, Wink, Insteon, and other cool home gadgets that you may already have and if you don’t, you should!
The device features a uniquely designed set of speakers that surrounds the device to fill your room with omnidirectional audio. The Echo’s microphones can easily pick up your voice from across the room (and sometimes another room farther away). Yes, this model is older but the cylindrical shape and walnut finish are timeless and look amazing.
If you’re a smart home nerd, then you may absolutely love owning the Rollicool A20 smart portable air conditioner. It’s one of the easiest smart home gadgets to set up. Fuss or confusion will be completely absent when setting up the app. This air conditioner actually does what it says on the box; sometimes that can be tough to come by in the smart home space.
With the Rollicool A20, air conditioning may be turned on and off right from a smartphone using the Rollicool app. Whether just being lazy and doesn’t want to get off the couch or you’re at the office, turn the air conditioning on or off with just a tap in the app.
With this Wi-Fi-connected, 14,000-BTU cooling and heating unit, set the temperature, fan power and speed, dehumidifier power, heat settings, and more. Rollibot’s Rollicool A20 is useful for all four seasons, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa so it works with voice commands as well.
Bluetooth speakers are (almost) literally a dime a dozen but the Aomais Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is one that you’ll be happy that you picked up. This wireless speaker that not only sounds incredible but is reasonably priced as well. It can compete with name brands such as JBL and Beats and it’s a lot less expensive.
Aomais produces a number of great speakers but this waterproof model is ready for any function, no matter where it’s at. Bluetooth 5.0 will pair with anything that can handle it: tablets, computers, and cellphones in seconds. Wired connections are present as well for anything that requires a 3.5mm audio jack.
Booming bass and crisp sound is what this little party box puts out. If that’s not enough for you, get two and pair them together for stereo goodness.
The 10000mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 40 hours at 50% volume. After charging for just four hours, this thing is ready for another 40. But here’s where this speaker should really start to impress: it can be 33 feet underwater for 30 minutes and still play the hits. This thing is rugged enough to stand up to your lifestyle no matter if it involves mud, snow, water, dirt, or being dropped several times.
Do yourself a favor and throw your basic (cheap) universal remote in the garbage. It’s a waste of time and the four dollars you spent on it and let’s face it, it gets lost too often anyway. One cool gadget you need in your life is a Logitech Harmony Home Control, a universal smart remote and base that provides the use of your smartphone as a remote as well.
The device not only works with the majority of entertainment devices on the market but also home automation devices like Philips Hue or Nest Learning Thermostat. The Logitech Harmony Home control works with over 270,000 devices, including televisions, satellite and cable boxes, Blu-ray players, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Xbox, and more. Recommended!
The Anker Nebula Projector Capsule is an incredible little gadget that allows you to project what’s on your mobile phone up to a 100-inch display. Simply connect your smartphone to the capsule wirelessly and you’ll be able to view Netflix, YouTube videos, games, pictures, and more right on a nearby wall. Plus, the Nebula features Android OS so if your smartphone isn’t handy, it can handle the heavy lifting.
Its size and weight make it perfect for travel and it’s also great for presentations. Want to watch some content outside of the living room? Sever that cord and use the Nebula to watch in another room or in the backyard. No worries about having to wait until dark: the Anker Nebula is surprisingly bright for its size.
This cool gadget features a 360-degree speaker as well to pump out some serious high-quality sound for whatever you’re watching. Four hours’ worth of viewing is possible with the rechargeable battery. Because the Nebula is about the size of a 12-ounce soda can, it’s great for traveling, too.
It’s time for you to suit up and go take on the bad guys. With the PlayStation VR Bundle featuring Marvel’s Iron Man, you’ll be flying around New York and saving the world before you know it. The price point for this virtual reality headset is pretty great and since most guys own a PS4, this cool gadget makes a lot of sense.
What you’re getting for the price outshines the other two leading VR headsets, Oculus and Vive, and while the PlayStation VR is slightly less advanced, you also don’t need a full PC gaming rig to use it. The bundle includes the VR headset, a PlayStation camera, adaptor, two move motion controllers, and vouchers for the Iron Man VR and VR Demo Collection 3.
Let me just be honest with you: I’m a complete Marvel nerd. The thought of firing up some repulsors and taking to the skies as Tony Stark makes me want to go buy this thing right now. The game will allow you to face off against Iron Man’s rogues gallery and update the armor as progress is made through the adventure. Jarvis, you ready?
The Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO 14-Inch Electric Lawn Mower is the perfect pick for those with small lawns that want to save some money. Even though it only has a 14-inch blade, the Sun Joe electric lawn mower will still get the job done quickly thanks to its easy maneuverability and compact size.
This is one lean, mean green mowing machine that won’t quit. The best part about it? You won’t have to frequently run to the gas station for gas and oil, since it runs solely on electricity. It may not be the best-looking lawn mower available — it almost looks like a toy in the pictures — but it is definitely reliable and it does the job.
The fact that it comes in at a reasonable price is a huge selling point, too. If you use the Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO as it is intended to be used — frequently and on generally well-maintained lawns — it can be one of the best mowers available for those on a budget. You may not think of a lawn mower as a “cool” gadget but helping to save the planet and some of your hard-earned cash definitely is.
The Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Wireless Gaming Mouse is the best mouse on the market and I don’t mean just a gaming mouse for a PC. Not only does it have a great weight to it and a cool-looking design, but it features an LED light that can be set to whatever color you’d like as well as cycle through multiple colors like there’s a club night at your desk.
It’s ergonomically pleasing to boot. It runs on a charge that lasts for 30 hours and it can be used while charging. The G900 is incredibly responsive with up to a 12,000 DPI that can be adjusted with the click of a button on the fly. This is especially great if you’re playing a shooter or something else that would benefit from updating mouse sensitivity.
This computer mouse is seriously impressive and I’ve gone through a lot of them throughout my gaming career. If you’re looking to upgrade your workstation, I enthusiastically recommend the Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum.
Getting really good at golf takes a few things: playing a lot, working with a trainer, and shooting at the range. It can take years of practice and hard work. If you’re looking to get more time in when you can’t get to the golf course, check out the Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer.
By using this cool gadget, you’ll be closer to perfecting your drives in no time. Analytics are the key to this device used by over 200 players and their coaches on the PGA, European, Champions, and LPGA. It’s a must-have tool for the golfer’s toolbox.
The swing analyzer attaches to the end of any club. The motion capture system allows the user to swing the club or roll some putts and forget about the technology. Your swing information will be captured and sent to the Blast smartphone app for deconstruction and coaching help. Blast tracks your swing with various metrics such as club speed, swing plane, hand path, tempo, backswing position, hip rotation, and more.
Smart video capture can record and automatically produce slow-motion video of each swing. You can view and analyze yourself for send to an instructor for advice. If you’re really brave, send to your buddies for their feedback but we can’t vouch for their sense of humor.
Americans love their cars and they love using their mobile devices in their cars even more. Make sure that you keep your car and your phone kept safe from bumping around with the WeatherTech CupFone Universal Cup Holder. This cool gadget is a practical and effective way to keep a phone charged and available while commuting or on a road trip.
The CupFone sits conveniently in any vehicle’s cup holder; it was designed to fit literally any cup holder on the market. And on the other hand, the CupFone will accommodate most any mobile phone as well either with or without a protective case. Position and reach may be adjusted in many positions in order to keep the screen accessible while on the road.
The phone may be plugged in while it is in the holder without affecting the position angle in the slightest. If you must pick the phone up in the car (make sure you’re pulled over and stopped, please) your device may be removed from the CupFone with just one hand. There are a million (billion?) phone carriers out there but save yourself time and frustration and purchase this one.
Tablets are great gadgets to have in different areas of the house. But having to hold them or rig up some sort of kickstand makes it difficult to be able to, say, follow along with a cooking demonstration or a repair video. A wall mount solution like the Koala Tablet Wall Mount Dock is just what you need.
The Koala is ridiculously simple, consisting of two edge clips that stick to the wall using damage-free 3M Command adhesive strips. Place the clips onto your preferred device, pull the tabs off the adhesive strips, and stick them to the wall. That’s it.
The wall mount dock works with virtually any tablet or phone. There are no screws or holes required and it can be mounted virtually anywhere in your home on any surface: tile, drywall, metal, wood, and more.
The Nash CoolSmart oscillating pedestal fan is versatile, easy to use, and a quality product. It’ll essentially allow him to reach the peak of laziness by letting him turn the fan on and off using voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant or the standard smartphone way. The fan has three speed settings and can have the oscillation turned on or off. It also has various modes such as normal, sleep, and “nature”.
The app allows users to group devices and be controlled together; if other devices like an air purifier are in the home, they may all be coordinated in one place. You can also add multiple people to control the devices so the family can all have a say in how devices are running. Perhaps that’s a mark in the negative column?
One really neat feature is that the system may be based on outside weather. The fan may automatically start based on temperature conditions outside the home. Overall, this oscillating fan is simple to unbox, assemble, setup, and configure. This fan may not be “cool” in the traditional sense but it’s definitely cool in the literal sense.
If you’re a frequent tablet user or you wish you could get some work done using just your smartphone, you might want to consider picking up the iClever BK03 Bluetooth Keyboard. It’s the best portable keyboard on the market.
The BK03 is uniquely broken up into three sections so it may be folded up and stored away as one smaller device. This makes it perfect for the traveling business person or to use in any area of the home. Instead of lugging around a laptop along with your tablet and smartphone, simply take your tablet and this small keyboard.
As far as Bluetooth keyboards are concerned, it’s one of the sturdiest and strongest builds available. It’s not flimsy nor does it feel cheap. It has an operating range of up to 10 meters so you can cast your tablet screen to your smart TV if you’d like and sit back on the couch.
It’s amazing how many toxins and chemicals that exist in the average American home. There are more than you think can be found in the air around us (with dust, of course). Don’t spook yourself by Googling any of the statistics. Instead, head to Amazon to pick up a truly cool gadget for men (and women): the Awair Element Air Quality Monitor.
The Element will analyze the air quality around you, monitoring things like carbon dioxide, toxic chemicals, and dust as well as temperature and humidity. The monitor works with an app on your smartphone (naturally) to send alerts if and when the quality of air changes. It’s like a high-tech carbon dioxide monitor that also monitors a large number of other contaminants for you.
The LED light on the front provides a quick snapshot of the air quality around you without having to check your phone. Want to impress your friends and neighbors with a futuristic-looking and useful cool gadget? The Awair monitor is a great choice.
The Teenage Engineering PO-20 is the most powerful pocket-sized synthesizer I’ve ever come across. The PO-20 is the real deal, offering 16 different synth sounds, 16 punch-in effects, and a 16-step sequencer that can remember 128 patterns. It even has a speaker built into the circuit board so you can create your unique sound on the go.
The sounds are delightfully retro and sound like they came directly from an 8-bit machine in 1986. Video game blips, beeps, and bloops are in abundance that will allow the user to create an entire chiptune-style piece of music. Sophisticated arrangements may be created with the help of the 128-pattern chaining function.
A Silicon Labs EFM32 Gecko MCU and a Cirrus Logic DAC chip are both on board to produce excellent sound quality. Built-in Knowles speakers allow for play with the PO-20 synthesizer without having to use external devices. But if you’re up for it, this cool gadget may be synched with a PC or volca.
This Nyrius Aries Prime Wireless HDMI Transmitter is one of the coolest gadgets you be able to pick up. It’s especially great if you’re a gamer and have kids. What the Aries Prime does is allow you to wirelessly stream any HDMI-capable device (Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, Blu-ray, et al) to a second device.
What this means is that if anyone is using the living room TV, you can send the signals from your gaming consoles or media players to another TV. Trust me: having to unplug and rewire components will make you run screaming from the house.
The Nyrius Aries wirelessly streams content, flawlessly and without any lag, in full 1080p HD between the included transmitter and receiver. I have my Xbox One and PS4 both plugged into it in case one of my kids is occupying the TV so that I can always game when I want to. Take that, children!
The price tag is a little high, yes, but when looking at the purchase of another gaming console to compensate, the cost is much better. Man, I love when technology makes things easier.
The system features a main hub and however many cameras you wish up to six. Additional cameras are also available outside of a package so that you can make your system as large as you wish. The cameras support fast charging and two-way audio. Don’t like the camera position? Simply move it where you want at your leisure. View the feed right from your phone or other smart device.
The security system provides more than a 100-decibel siren that will sound when motion or sound is detected or can be activated remotely. If you’re so over control by touchscreen, then control the system with your voice by pairing the Arlo with an existing Alexa device.
The Fitbit Versa Lite is equal parts smartwatch and fitness tracker, making it a great gift for athletes who may be addicted (hey, we’re not judging) to checking their phone notifications. The Versa Lite can track and record 15 different types of exercise (run, swim, and more) along with heart rate and sleep stages. Fitbit promotes the Versa Lite as “swimproof” meaning it’s water resistant up to 50 meters deep.
The watch also syncs to your mobile device for text, calendar, and app notifications on the touchscreen. The build is rugged enough to handle much abuse even looking as thin and stylish as it does. Battery life exceeds four days meaning a weekend road trip won’t result in loss of power without charging.
The body is lightweight and made of anodized aluminum. The screen is Gorilla Glass 3 so it won’t shatter but watch the scratches that your watch might take. Great looking and practical, the Fitbit Versa Lite is definitely a cool gadget for that man in your life.
This rechargeable lighter from Tesla Coil Lighters is an entirely new way to spark a flame. Instead of using a spark to ignite a flammable liquid, the Tesla uses highly concentrated electricity to light what you need it to. The small electric arc is very powerful and just like you shouldn’t play with fire, you’ll be sorry if you inadvertently touch the plasma arc.
The lighter case is a sleek gunmetal but also comes in three other colors and finishes to suit your tastes. About the size of a Zippo lighter, the Tesla fits into a pants or coat pocket very easily. Simply flip open the top cover and hit the button to ignite the plasma.
A distinct purple bolt of electricity flows between the contacts when activated, waiting to ignite some dry tinder. The lighter is perfect for soggy conditions where normal lighters won’t work. Plus, it’s rechargeable using a typical USB cord.
Vinyl has been making a comeback in a serious way for a few years now. The sound is more organic than lively than digital could ever hope to be. With the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-GM Turntable, music lovers can once again enjoy physical audio media that looks great and sounds better.
The price point for this turntable is a great entry level component to introduce someone to vinyl. It will deliver clear automatic playback and features a built-in preamp. Connect a good pair of speakers, power it on, and start playing some records. You’ll discover really quick why music on vinyl is now more popular than ever.
This edition of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick brings all of the most popular video content together onto one platform, making it a great purchase for the chronic binge-watcher. It’s also great for all you average entertainment fans, too.
This streaming media stick comes with a voice-compatible Alexa remote that allows for control by voice when the microphone button is pushed. You can use voice commands to access your favorite titles from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Starz, Showtime, and more. The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media stick, providing a choice from over 500,000 movies and television shows.
Millions of photos are snapped literally every day. Look, you’re only going to get so far in terms of picture quality with point-and-click devices. With the Sony Alpha a6000 Digital Camera, get ready for your photography prowess to upgrade from snapshots to art.
The mirrorless design allows this camera to take DSLR-quality shots without the added bulk of a DSLR. Side note: DSLR stands for “digital single-lens reflex” which means the ability to allow interchangeable lenses on the same camera body. The good news with the a6000 is that this camera does allow for different lenses for flexibility with a variety of photographic styles.
The camera comes with a rechargeable NP FW50 battery, shoulder strap, eyepiece cup, and a micro USB cable. Sony also provides an anti-dust system in the form of a charge protection coating on the optical filter and ultrasonic vibration mechanism. Fancy! Seriously: great camera.
There is an entire universe of personal sound equipment out there competing for the attention of the true audiophile. Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones do something remarkable within that universe: they strive to be different. First off, allow me to say that the sound that the Nuraphone produces is incredible. Rich, intricate tones with deep, smooth bass is what you’ll get here.
But it’s not just the sound that deserves praise. The way in which the sound is produced deserves to be highlighted. Within each of the earcups is an earbud that is designed to rest in your ear canal like any other pair of earbuds. Surrounding the stem (?) that the earbuds are projected from is a woofer assembly that shakes to help produce bass. That’s right: these headphones use motion along with sound to reproduce what you’re listening to. This “immersion” setting can be increased or decreased within the Nura app.
Touch controls on the sides of each earcup can be used for a variety of functions and can also be customized by using the Nura app. I very much enjoyed the customization options that the Nuraphone offered. The touch controls are extremely sensitive to the point that I actively had to avoid even getting near them while adjusting the headphones at any point.
Everything about these headphones screams quality, from the packaging to the materials used in construction to the user interface within the app. But for the price point, I would expect that.
Now some constructive criticism: to use the headphones out of the box, you must first submit to a personal listening audit using the correctly sized earpieces (the unit comes with three) and the Nura app. Unless this is done, the headphones will forever bleat out, “Please download the Nura app to compete the personal listening setting process.” Ack.
I never could get the earpieces to seal correctly for this process to work effectively all the while touching the sensitive touch controls. The app (thank goodness) moved past and did the best it could to measure the interior of my ear canal to provide the right EQ for my individual ears. Once this was all finished in about five minutes or so, then the app wanted to download new software for the headphones. That took around 30 minutes. Yeesh.
I very much liked the “immersion” setting and the physical shaking of the headphones while producing bass was interesting. I just wonder at how long that can go on before the thin rubber on the inside of the earcups tears because of this.
The Nuraphone is heavy enough that I personally wouldn’t want to use them while working out and I found that after about an hour, I had to take a break because of the weight. The earbuds also felt strange; wearing earbuds inside of a pair of headphones isn’t something I’d ever experienced before. I suppose that after some time, I’d get used to them but for the 90 minutes that I wore them, it felt like someone had their fingers in my ears.
There is a lot to like about the Nuraphone including the gaming mic accessory (sold separately). For a true lover of music and sound that wraps around you, these headphones have a lot going for them. Just be aware that these aren’t like any other pair of headphones that you’ve ever owned. Your mileage may vary.
The Holy Stone HS120D GPS Drone is technically adept and built for adventure. If you’re an active sort of person and looking to show off a little bit, don’t rely on your buddy to run video. This smart drone will follow you all over the countryside doing awesome things.
This cool gadget features a 2K UHD 120° FOV Adjustable FPV Camera that will capture high-definition footage (2048×1152) then directly save to your smartphone. With Gesture Control, simply pose for the camera and the drone will take automatically generated photos and videos, then share them instantly on social media, if you wish.
The HS120D flies with an onboard GPS unit that will assist the gadget to automatically return to a previous location if signal is lost, out of range, or running low power. Perhaps the best feature is the Follow Me mode: the drone is able to trace and automatically follow you and shoot footage of whatever it is that you’re doing. For an action sports enthusiast, this is about as good as it gets. The drone will also fly a prescribed path if desired.
Two included batteries provide up to 36 minutes of flying. At 250 grams, the drone is lightweight but also powerful while preventing the need to register your machine with the FAA. The Holy Stone HS120D doesn’t require the end-user to be a technical wizard; all the complicated stuff is already done for you, allowing you to get on with being an incredible show-off for the world.
Ring, that company that has made such a splash with their video doorbell unit, has gone all out with their Alarm Home Security System. It’s a great fit for homes with one or two bedrooms. This eight-piece kit includes a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.
Easily set up your Ring Alarm system by plugging in your base station, connecting to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, and placing the sensors in their ideal locations along doors and windows. Arm and disarm the system with the app or with your voice via Amazon Alexa. Alexa can be set up to send Smart Alerts when paired with select Alexa-enabled devices. If Alexa isn’t your thing, you can set up mobile notifications when the system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.
Ring Alarm Includes an intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home. Additional components and accessories such as flood and freeze sensors or a panic button are available separately to customize the security system for your respective house. On top of that, the system may be upgraded with 24/7 professional monitoring for just $10 per month.
I’m constantly forgetting where I left things. Wallet, keys, phone, you name it. It’s easy enough to call your phone to listen for the ring in order to find it again but what about all that stuff? That’s where Tile comes in, my friend.
This four-pack of Tile Pro devices are just what anyone who’s slightly forgetful needs. They’re ideal for keys, backpacks. luggage, tools, and more, including your pet. Tiles are easy to use and the app to use with them is free and available for iOS and Android. The app will ring when a Tile Pro is within 400 feet and will direct you to where the item is.
Outside of that range, the app will display the Tile’s most recent location. Use the safe and anonymous Tile Network to enlist help in finding your item as well. Tile also features premium subscription services including Item Reimbursement, Smart Alerts, and Free Battery Replacement, too.
Keep an eye on what matters and stay connected with the Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Camera. Set up involves plugging the camera into a power source and using Google Home to connect to your network. That’s it.
The Nest Cam provides 24/7 video streaming with 1920×1080 HD video. It also features motion and sound alerts, if you wish, to keep you updated on what’s going on if you’re away. The Google Nest Cam even features night vision. Need to talk with whomever’s at home, including the dog? Speak to them with the built-in microphone.
The Nest Cam comes with a mounting base if you want to fully secure the device to a wall and there’s a magnetic base as well to stick to metal surfaces. The stand will pivot with a 180-degree range of motion to help you point the camera exactly where you want.
You’re on a trip, let’s say out in the woods camping, and you need to get somewhere. Lighters won’t light your path well and a flashlight can’t start a fire. It’s good to have both and that’s what you’ll get with the MecArmy X7S Multifunctional Emergency Survival Kit.
This cool gadget combines both a lighter and a flashlight in an easy-to-carry tool that’s no bigger than your hand from wrist to the top of the middle finger. The X7S is IPX8 water-resistant and features a 130-lumen bright, micro USB rechargeable, twist-operated flashlight. But wait, there’s more: there’s also a liquid-fueled refillable lighter.
Not enough? Man, you’re tough to please. Okay, how about a storage capsule that can fit an extra battery for the flashlight? Not only that but it’s made of precision-machined aluminum that’s resistant to corrosion and features a tail stand with a keyring attachment point. We’ll throw in a pocket clip, too, but that’s it.