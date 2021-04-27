11 Best iPad Pro 12.9-inch Cases

The OtterBox Defender Series Case might not be the most practically proportioned iPad Pro 12.9 case but it is certainly the most rugged. This makes it the go-to choice for protecting your tablet from everyday wear and tear. This case employs both an inner TPU sleeve to absorb shock from drops and an outer PC shell to absorb scratches. It is military-grade drop tested and has a built-in screen protector as well.

Its detachable PC shield is an optional third layer of protection that can snap over the front screen for storage or over the back to act as a kickstand. The detachable shield also has a slot to hold an Apple Pencil 2, which is nice since this case doesn’t provide easy access to the tablet’s Pencil charging dock. You have to open a side flap to access this, which is far clunkier than, say, opening the case’s rubber charge port cover.

If you can look past the added bulk and the high price tag of the OtterBox Defender, you will find that it is definitely one of the best protective options for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. But for now, keep in mind that OtterBox hasn’t released an official 5th gen version of this case yet, so you may also have to settle for an ever-so-slightly less than perfect fit.