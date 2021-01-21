21 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases

What do you get when you mix the 120 Hz display of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a breakthrough Space Zoom camera, and upgraded Samsung S Pen functionality? You get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the new king of the Android smartphone ecosystem. This and the Note 20 are Samsung’s best and priciest handsets to date, making it well worth your while to cover it up with a protective case. These are the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases available now.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Case?

If you are actually looking for reasons to invest in a protective case for your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, then we would humbly like to point you towards its spec sheet on the Samsung website. Now, do you really want to risk dropping a four-figure smartphone and cracking the screen because you didn't want to bother with a case? I didn't think so.

For more insight let's look at the numbers. According to extended warranty provider SquareTrade, two in three smartphone owners reported damage to their phones in 2018. You can get the full report over at Marketwatch but this stat alone says all that needs to be said. Accidents happen.

Even if you are extra careful with your Note 20 Ultra, all it takes is one slip up and you've got a cracked screen. That's why equipping a protective case is a no-brainer. As for how much protection you need? That's up to your discretion.

How We Chose the Best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases

Because your individual phone case needs vary based on how and where you use your phone, there is no single best Note 20 Ultra case for all walks of life. The fact of the matter is that some people will want extra drop protection while some will prefer slim cases to help maintain the form factor of this massive 6.9-inch phone. Some will want added grip and some will want a clear material.

Whatever features you specifically need, you will find them among our diverse selection of top phone cases. That's because we tried to highlight as wide of a selection of phone cases as we could find — as long as they pass the test, that is. We also chose the best Note 20 Ultra cases based on their material durability and build quality.

Beyond that, though, it is all about the feature set. If you made it to the end of our roundup without finding the perfect case for your needs, then consider determining which features you consider essential in a case. Once you outline your own needs more clearly, a viable choice should be a lot easier to track down.

See Also

11 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Cases

https://heavy.com/tech/2020/08/note-20-ultra-cases/

11 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Cases

21 Best Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cases: Your Ultimate List