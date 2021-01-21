21 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases

What do you get when you mix the 120 Hz display of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a breakthrough Space Zoom camera, and upgraded Samsung S Pen functionality? You get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the new king of the Android smartphone ecosystem. This and the Note 20 are Samsung’s best and priciest handsets to date, making it well worth your while to cover it up with a protective case. These are the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases available now.
1. OtterBox Defender Series CasePrice: $57.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
The OtterBox Defender Series Case Represents the gold standard in protective cases because of its rugged dual-layer design. This case is a little bulkier than so-called hybrid options but its thick bumper frame and rubber port cover are useful for those who live an active lifestyle.
2. Spigen Tough Armor CasePros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is an ever-reliable defender case that provides the most protection possible without making this phablet phone impossibly hard to hold. It maintains a relatively slim profile despite having a nice large bezel to protect the front screen and rear camera array. It has a built in kickstand for hands-free media viewing and it comes in four colors: black, bronze, gunmetal, and white. Its only shortcoming is that it could be grittier
3. Pelican Voyager Series CasePrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
If you are looking for the best Note 20 Ultra case, then Pelican is one of those brands that you simply can’t go wrong with. Their Voyager Series Case is a seriously tough case that meets military-grade drop-test standards with its bulky defender design. It has four layers of protection and a generous raised bezel to ensure its contents are safe from all angles. It also has Micropel material built-in to prevent the growth of bacteria. It may be a fairly large case but at least it comes with a belt clip that doubles as a media viewing stand.
-
4. VRS Design Damda Glide CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Not PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The VRS Design Damda Glide Case is a snap-on card slot case that protects your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well as up to three credit cards. The cards are stored in a sliding compartment in the rear. Depending on how many cards you store, though, you may not be able to utilize Samsung’s PowerShare feature or the 45W wireless charging. Additionally, this case is a bit bulkier than a normal phone case. That said, it is a great choice if you plan to no longer carry a wallet.
-
5. ESR Metal Kickstand CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
The ESR Metal Kickstand Case is so slim and transparent that it is the closest thing to not having the case at all without affecting its protective capabilities. And yet it keeps your phone safe from bumps and scratches almost as well as a proper defender case. It may not protect from major drops but it also barely affects your phone’s dimensions. It also has a durable built-in kickstand.
-
6. Samsung Clear View CasePrice: $34.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED Notification strip
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Of all the official Samsung accessories for the Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Clear View Case is easily the slickest. Its translucent flip cover can pass through lock screen information and notifications without leaving your screen vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. This version also has an antimicrobial coating, which is always good if you take your phone everywhere. It may not be that useful for protecting from drops but it is still a solid choice for notification addicts.
-
7. Ghostek Exec Card Slot CasePrice: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable card wallet
- Magnetic mount compatible
- Raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Makes wireless charging harder
- Mushy button covers
The Ghostek Exec Card Slot Case might look like another normal card wallet case but it is much more versatile than that. Its rear card wallet, which holds 4 credit cards, can be removed to swap for a compatible belt clip or bicycle mount. It also has a magnet underneath to work with magnetic mounts. It wireless charges fine as long as the card wallet is not attached and offers some decent drop protection too. This makes the Ghostek Exec overall one of the best Note 20 Ultra cases.
-
8. Olixar NovaShield CasePros:
Cons:
- Dual layer design
- PowerShare compatible
- Raised bezel
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The Olixar NovaShield Case is a rugged bumper case that provides 360° of protection for your Galaxy Note 20 without sullying the design with a dull plastic TPU finish. Its dual-layer design lays on extra protection around your phone’s edges while keeping the clear backplate relatively slim. The case itself has just enough bezel to keep the rear tri-camera array and front screen off the ground.
-
9. Zizo Revolve Series CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Built-in ring stand
- Makes S-pen hard to access
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
The Zizo Revolve Series Case is a minimalist case design from Zizo that focuses on adding utility to the Note 20 Ultra without adding to its already large size. The premier feature of this case is a built-in ring stand that provides extra grip as well as a way to prop up your phone for media viewing. The ring also works with magnetic car mounts. Just be aware of this case is quite slim and won’t protect from bigger drops.
-
10. Ringke Fusion X CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Ringke Fusion X Case is a no-nonsense protective case that invests most of its mass into protecting your phone with a raised bumper frame. This bumper frame also adds grip and creates a protective bezel for the front and rear of the phone. The rear backplate is transparent and works with wireless PowerShare.
-
11. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
- Limited color options
The Caseology Parallax Case is a stylish case that adds both grippiness and personality to your Galaxy Note 20. This snap-on TPU cover is slim and durable so it can protect from drops without interfering with wireless charging. It is a great protective option at a value price.
-
12. Poetic Guardian Series CasePrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Raised front bezel
- PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- Military grade drop tested
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Poetic Guardian Series Case is a rugged defender-style case that protects your Note 20 Ultra using a two-piece design. Its top piece provides a raised bezel to protect your screen from face down drops while its bottom piece offers a protective shell of materials that meet military-grade drop test standards. It does so without interfering with wireless charging either. As an added bonus, this case has a rubber port cover to keep dust out of your USB-C port.
13. Ghostek Covert CasePrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- Stiff button covers
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
If you want a case that offers serious protection without all the flashy fake carbon fiber and rivets, the Ghostek Covert Case is an easy choice. The case offers military-grade drop protection and a built-in kickstand at a reasonable price. It is made with a clear frosted TPU material that shows off the stock color of your phone without leaving it vulnerable to drops and scratches. To top things off it works perfectly with wireless PowerShare as well.
-
14. Urban Armor Gear Plasma CasePrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Responsive button covers
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- No kickstand
The Urban Armor Gear Plasma Case is a lightweight and durable protective case that adds a raised bezel and protective grip to better secure your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Though the case is slim overall, it has a raised portion around the front screen and rear camera that protects them from facedown drops. This case also has responsive button covers and wireless PowerShare compatibility.
-
15. FYY Leather Wallet CasePrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so magnetic clasp
There is no denying that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra takes up a lot of pocket space. If you still carry a bulky billfold, then it is a problematic amount of pocket space. The FYY Leather Wallet Case is the solution to this problem. It is a folio-style wallet case that stores your phone, three credit cards, plus some cash all in one. It won’t be as slim as a normal phone case, mind you, but it is still surprisingly slim for what it is.
16. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series CasePros:
Cons:
- Raisel bezel
- Grippy design
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Makes wireless charging harder
- Mushy button covers
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a two-piece case that offers 360 degrees of protection for your Note 20 Ultra. Its front cover has a sizeable raised bezel that protects the screen while the rear uses a bumper frame design to disperse shock into its military-grade drop-tested TPU material rather than into the phone’s expensive components. To sweeten the pot, it also adds some extra grip and a built-in kickstand. The only downside to really take note of is that it doesn’t play friendly with every wireless charger out there. Otherwise, it is a solid choice.
17. Yogurt Leather Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Full-grain leather
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
If you are looking for a luxurious way to carry both your Note 20 Ultra and some cards and cash, the Yogurt Leather Wallet Case is an easy choice. It is made from genuine full-grain leather, which is far more supple and durable than top-grain leather or faux PU-leather. This case is a little bulkier than average because of its folio design but it also holds three cards plus cash. This makes it worth the extra stretch in your pocket as you no longer have to carry a billfold around.
18. i-Blason Cosmo Series CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Raised bezel
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The i-Blason Cosmo Series Case is a stylish and protective case that dutifully protects your Note 20 Ultra. It has a raised bumper frame with a generous front bezel, allowing it to catch most drops before the shock jostles any of your phone’s internal components. Its stylish semi-clear design adds a lot of flair without interfering with its wireless PowerShare feature. I only wish it were a little grippier.
19. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Makes S-pen hard to access
The Zizo Bolt Series Case is pretty strange looking for a Note 20 Ultra case but there’s more than meets the eye with this defender-style case. Not only does its golf ball-esque finish add some grip to the phone but it is also military-grade drop tested to protect from impact at low heights.
The case is made from both TPU and PC so it is equally suited to protect from drops and scratches. There is a built-in media kickstand on the back and you also get a belt clip with the purchase. The only shortcoming of this protective case is that it doesn’t have a large enough cutout around its S-pen, which can make the accessory a little tricky to pop out of its dock.
20. Case-Mate Soap Bubble CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
The Case-Mate Soap Bubble Case is a stylish semi-transparent case that adds a rainbow sheen over your phone that makes it look like a soapy bubble. It’s a clever design that adds some unique flair to your phone without covering its stock colors. It is made with a Micropel blend of TPU that is both antimicrobial and scratch-resistant. It is decent at absorbing impact too but most of the work is done by a slim raised bezel around the front and rear faces of the phone. Another neat fact is that Case-Mate offers a lifetime warranty on their cases, meaning your case will easily outlast your phone.
21. Crave Dual Guard CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lots of color options
- Dual layer design
- Limited impact resistance
- Mushy button covers
- Bezel could be larger
The Crave Dual Guard Case is a simple and compact hybrid case that uses a thin sleeve of silicone to absorb shock and a thin outer shell of TPU to protect from scratches. Its textured design also gives it some extra grip, providing extra security over your phone and preventing drops before they even happen. It is cheap, it works great with wireless charging, and it comes in tons of different colors, making it a flexible pick for any style and budget.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Case?
If you are actually looking for reasons to invest in a protective case for your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, then we would humbly like to point you towards its spec sheet on the Samsung website. Now, do you really want to risk dropping a four-figure smartphone and cracking the screen because you didn't want to bother with a case? I didn't think so.
For more insight let's look at the numbers. According to extended warranty provider SquareTrade, two in three smartphone owners reported damage to their phones in 2018. You can get the full report over at Marketwatch but this stat alone says all that needs to be said. Accidents happen.
Even if you are extra careful with your Note 20 Ultra, all it takes is one slip up and you've got a cracked screen. That's why equipping a protective case is a no-brainer. As for how much protection you need? That's up to your discretion.
How We Chose the Best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases
Because your individual phone case needs vary based on how and where you use your phone, there is no single best Note 20 Ultra case for all walks of life. The fact of the matter is that some people will want extra drop protection while some will prefer slim cases to help maintain the form factor of this massive 6.9-inch phone. Some will want added grip and some will want a clear material.
Whatever features you specifically need, you will find them among our diverse selection of top phone cases. That's because we tried to highlight as wide of a selection of phone cases as we could find — as long as they pass the test, that is. We also chose the best Note 20 Ultra cases based on their material durability and build quality.
Beyond that, though, it is all about the feature set. If you made it to the end of our roundup without finding the perfect case for your needs, then consider determining which features you consider essential in a case. Once you outline your own needs more clearly, a viable choice should be a lot easier to track down.
