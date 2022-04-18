7 Best Package Lock Boxes For Secure Delivery

The Keter Parcel Drop Box is a simple vault mailbox that provides protection for large packages using a clever one-way drop slot under its lid. The drop slot fits packages as large as 13 x 20 x 18 inches and its bottom compartment can store multiple packages at once. This is a big selling point for this drop box as it is one of the largest we reviewed. Its external dimensions are 20.9 x 24.4 x 44 inches.

But while the dimensions are solid, the Keter Parcel Box needs some work before it can effectively do its job. For one, it needs to be assembled, which requires some basic tools. Then, it needs to be either mounted to cement or wood using the included kit or just filled with heavy stuff to keep someone from walking off with it. You will need to supply your own lock for the bottom compartment as well. Most importantly, this box needs some additional labeling as delivery drivers won’t always know to lift the lid just because it says “packages” in a light font on it. With all of these modifications, though, you are left with one of the best package delivery boxes in its price range.