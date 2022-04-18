7 Best Package Lock Boxes For Secure Delivery

Online shopping may be on the rise but package theft is trending right alongside it. If you don’t want to become a statistic, then consider a package lock box to deter porch pirates from plundering your Amazon purchases. These vault mailboxes are resistant to the elements and much cheaper than a P.O. box, making them a sound choice for the online shopaholic who wants to keep their deliveries safe.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Keter Parcel Drop BoxPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tamper-proof drop slot
- Fits large packages
- Included anchor kit
- Low quality plastic material
- Requires full assembly
- Not clearly marked
The Keter Parcel Drop Box is a simple vault mailbox that provides protection for large packages using a clever one-way drop slot under its lid. The drop slot fits packages as large as 13 x 20 x 18 inches and its bottom compartment can store multiple packages at once. This is a big selling point for this drop box as it is one of the largest we reviewed. Its external dimensions are 20.9 x 24.4 x 44 inches.
But while the dimensions are solid, the Keter Parcel Box needs some work before it can effectively do its job. For one, it needs to be assembled, which requires some basic tools. Then, it needs to be either mounted to cement or wood using the included kit or just filled with heavy stuff to keep someone from walking off with it. You will need to supply your own lock for the bottom compartment as well. Most importantly, this box needs some additional labeling as delivery drivers won’t always know to lift the lid just because it says “packages” in a light font on it. With all of these modifications, though, you are left with one of the best package delivery boxes in its price range.
2. Barska CB13256 Package Drop BoxPrice: $240.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tamper-proof drop slot
- Large internal compartment
- Included anchor kit
- Not clearly marked
- Requires full assembly
- High price tag
The Barska CB13256 is an attractive vault mailbox that provides delivery people a safe and recognizable place to store packages as wide as 13 x 6 inches. It pairs a tamper-proof drop slot with a larger interior compartment to accommodate multiple package drop-offs in one day. The area of its interior is 9.75 x 15.2 x 26 inches and it is secured behind a 21-gauge steel door that is locked with a key.
The CB13256 can also be mounted to wood or concrete using the included hardware, further deterring theft. Just note that this parcel box comes unassembled so you may need a partner to help you put it together.
3. Step2 Express Package Delivery BoxPrice: $63.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large internal compartment
- Clearly marked and easy to open
- Low price tag
- No lock mechanism
- Low quality plastic material
- No anchor
The Step2 Express Package Delivery Box may seem a little low-tech compared to other options but the sheer popularity of this simple parcel box design proves that you don’t need to take extreme measures to protect your porch from package thieves. The only protection that this plastic box offers is a lightweight lid to keep packages out of sight from potential prowlers. And yet, that is enough to prevent a majority of package theft situations.
Those who like this design but want some added protection might consider getting the Step2 Delivery Box and BoxLock combo, which includes a barcode-scanning smart padlock as well. Alternatively, there are lots of vault mailbox-style we reviewed that are even more secure because of their steel frames and anchor points.
The Step2 Parcel Box has an interior area of 25 x 15 x 18 inches, which is enough room for multiple midsize packages. The box is labeled “deliveries” and the lid is easy to open, so most delivery people will be able to easily spot this box without instruction.
4. Architectural Mailboxes Elephantrunk Parcel BoxPrice: $256.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tamper-proof drop slot
- Large internal compartment
- Included anchor kit
- Does not fit large packages
- Key cylinder could be better
- Not clearly marked
The Elephantrunk from Architectural Mailboxes is an elegant vault mailbox that employs a rotating drum drop slot and an included anchor kit to ensure your medium and small parcels are totally safe from theft. The drop slot supports packages are large as 11.5 x 7.3 x 9.3 inches and the internal compartment can store multiple packages before it needs to be emptied.
The Elephantrunk’s pry-resistant retrieval door is locked by a key but many users report the key gets stuck in the cylinder easily. If this parcel box is placed on concrete or a wooden deck it can be anchored down using a drill and the included hardware. Even if it can’t be anchored, it would take a truly determined thief to walk away with 30 pounds of steel and aluminum (plus whatever is inside). But while this box does come with a placard to indicate it is a drop box, it needs to be larger for delivery people to easily spot it.
5. dVault DVCS0015 Vault MailboxPrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in USPS mailbox
- Tamper-proof drop slot
- Included anchor kit
- Rear access limits positioning options
- Requires full assembly
- High price tag
Did you know that U.S. mail can legally only be deposited into your U.S. mailbox? That means that if you want the USPS to be able to drop letters off in your package lock box, then you need a full-service vault mailbox like the dVault DVCS0015. This way you can collect letters and packages in one place without leaving your boxes vulnerable to porch pirates. Plus, the fact that the parcel box is literally attached to the mailbox (with its easily identifiable red flag) will make it much easier for delivery people to find.
The package slot will accept most packages 17.4 x 11.5 inches wide and the lower compartment is easily large enough to hold several weeks’ worth of mail. One thing to note about this parcel box’s design is that is a rear-facing access door so you cannot install it flush against a wall. Instead, this mailbox works best at the end of a driveway. The steep price may drive some buyers away, but those in the market for a secure mailbox and parcel box will actually find a fair bit of value from this kit.
6. Qualarc PCSDB-LG Parcel BoxPrice: $311.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic locking mechanism
- Large internal compartment
- Included anchor kit
- Requires full assembly
- Only holds one package at a time
- Not clearly marked
The Qualarc PCSDB-LG is a large and sturdy parcel box that uses an automatically locking lid to make it easy for delivery people to use but hard for thieves to access. Once the lid has been opened and closed for the first time, it will lock shut until you return to open it with the key. It has delivery instructions printed on it in small print but we recommend adding a sticker to make its purpose even more obvious.
The area of the internal compartment is a generous 17 x 22 x 24.5 inches but, unfortunately, it can only hold one delivery per use because of the auto-locking design. It should also be noted that this parcel box comes fully unassembled so you will need tools to set it up. Tools are also required for mounting this to wood or cement but hardware is included.
7. CleverMade S100 Parcel LockBoxPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locking number pad
- Included anchor kit
- Low price tag
- Small internal compartment
- Not clearly marked
- Hard for delivery people to figure out
The CleverMade S100 Parcel LockBox is surprisingly secure for the price but it won’t work for everyone because of its comparatively small storage area of 18.1 x 18.1 x 22.6 inches. This is enough room to hold a few small packages but it probably will be too small for those who regularly order large or oddly-shaped items online. This shortcoming aside, the CleverMade S100 is a pretty solid parcel box.
It is made from heavy-gauge steel and comes with a mounting kit for use on wooden or concrete decks. It main security feature, though, is probably its built-in digital number pad lock, which can be used to restrict access to only those that know the numerical code. The technology works similarly to a Bluetooth padlock.
This is handy if you need to collect items from personal acquaintances but the average delivery person will be less likely to bother looking for the code in their delivery instructions. One user suggested removing one of the hydraulic struts so it can be partially closed for the delivery person. That way, they only need to open the lid, drop off the item, and it will lock shut when they are done.
Do You Really Need a Package Lock Box?
If you have previously had a package stolen from your property, then you may already know the answer to this question. But even if you haven't, what are your chances that a package will get stolen from your porch?
According to a 2020 survey from Security.org, the answer depends on where you live. Metropolitan areas are a hotbed for larceny thefts, so it is reasonable to infer that those who live in more populous areas are at extra risk for package theft. But even looking past regional variances, 1 in 5 U.S. adults have had packages stolen in their life and that is certainly a cause for alarm.
A parcel dropbox is one of the easiest ways to deter package thieves, as they make it harder for thieves to tell if you have any packages. Additionally, their sturdy frames can be locked or anchored to a nearby fixture preventing porch pirates from running off with your booty. It is not a catch-all solution but there rarely ever is in the world of security.
How to Tell Your Delivery Person to Use Your Parcel Box
Even after you go through the trouble of setting up a home package delivery box, your job isn't done until your delivery people know how to use it. The easiest way is to make a sign that clearly marks where packages should go.
Alternatively, you can contact the delivery services that you use most often and provide them with delivery instructions telling them specifically where your parcel box can be located. The downside of this method is that each package carrier needs to be contacted individually. Additionally, some services may charge a fee.
Here are some guides for setting up delivery instructions with some of the most popular mail services: