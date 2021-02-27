5 Best Racing Drones For Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide

Keep in mind that the drones presented here are the fastest pre-built models available. Once you dive deeper into professional drone racing, you’ll want to build one to meet your own exact specifications and keep competitive.

Luckily for you, we’re continually on the lookout for the fastest drones on the market to test and we can lay out what you’ll need to get started. While all of the drones on this list are fast, that’s not the only qualification for a great racing drone. Other factors include durability, price, ease of use, and agility.

If, after watching some high-octane drone racing videos , you’re wondering how to get into drones, you’ve come to the right place. It’s not like you can go to your local Wal-Mart and pick up an inexpensive off-the-shelf tech toy and expect to be competitive at a professional level. There’s a true science to the sport.

Drone racing is seeing a meteoric rise in popularity partly due to the formation of professional groups such as the Drone Racing League and competitions like the Dubai World Drone Prix, where a 15-year-old kid took home a $250,000 cash prize.

How Do I Get Started in Drone Racing?

The sport of first-person view quadcopter racing is still relatively new, so now's the perfect time to begin flying. But just like any other sport on the planet, racing drones requires patience, practice, and a (healthy) budget depending on how deep you want to get.

Off-the-shelf drones, while still awesome, simply aren't going to bring home trophies or (better!) cash prizes. While you could use consumer-grade quadcopters to race your friends or local groups, FPV racers sold at places like Target and Wal-Mart aren't competitive.

However, if you're looking to get started in drone racing, toys like those found at the big box stores or Amazon can be very useful. For less than $200, you can find fast drones that will allow you to familiarize yourself with the basics.

Quadcopters are weird little machines and they fly differently than hobby airplanes and helicopters. When you first start flying drones, you'll undoubtedly crash a few times. That's okay. Because drones are typically very light, they won't damage easily. However, practice as much as you can.

Still, you should stock up on extra propellers. And because flight time is typically limited to under ten minutes per charge, you should pick up some additional batteries, too. You'll soon find out that there is no shortage of fun accessories to buy for your new hobby.

You may find once you get into flying drones that taking photos or airborne videos is more your thing. That's okay, too! Just understand that those types of low-and-slow drones are very different than racing drones.

How Much Does It Cost to Get Into Drone Racing?

So, you've put in the time and you're ready to actually race drones? Cool! As stated above, there is no end to the gear you can buy when racing drones. To start, plan on spending at least $1,000.

That may sound like a lot but besides the drone itself, a racer will need a radio controller, FPV gear in the form of goggles or a monitor, batteries, chargers, and maybe a road case to carry it all to and from the races.

That's all just to start. Once you get into racing, you will experience more than a crash or two. You'll have to stock up on propellers, FPV antennae, and repair tools such as a good soldering iron. $2,000 is probably not a bad starting budget for a competitive drone pilot beginner.

Most of the winning drones in the upper echelon of the racing leagues are handbuilt by their owners. Racers customize their drones more than a little. Like other motorsports, racing teams are forever looking to tweak and adjust their machines in order to gain that edge.

So this means out-of-the-box drones, even expensive ones, aren't going to help you win races. Start small with toys and get good at flying, move up the ladder to more professional quadcopters, then move toward building your own. All of that is, of course, going to eat into your other discretionary budgets.

To build your skills, you should also consider getting a simulator for your PC or Mac. There are several good ones that will work with your radio controller like FPV Freerider and Velocidrone. These video games will keep your skills honed and reflexes sharp.

How Fast Can a Racing Drone Fly?

Most of the best racing drones around will exceed 75 miles per hour and some can get to around 120 miles per hour. That's great but drone racing isn't typically about drag racing. What's more important is maneuverability and pilot skill.

Drone races usually take the form of a meandering course that winds through a large area with obstacles as well as gates that the little machines must travel through. This means while speed is crucial, characteristics like lift power, response time, and stability are even more so.

And don't forget about durability. You will crash. A lot. That means the smaller and lighter your little drone is, the less likely serious damage will sideline you from racing. That said, count on replacing more than a few propellers during the course of your racing career.

