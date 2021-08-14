3 Best Royalty-Free Music Options For Twitch Streaming

While it’s a relative newcomer to the marketplace, Slip.stream could shake up the world of royalty-free music in a big way. This subscription-based service has been described as a contender for the title of “the Spotify of background music.” Like that service, it brings a polished user experience and a massive music library to the table.

On its FAQ page, Slip.stream describes itself as a service geared towards “creators in the passion economy” – that is, content creators focusing on services like YouTube and Twitch. With a library already featuring more than 50,000 songs and 40,000 sound effects, you won’t have trouble finding audio that helps you stand out from the crowd. And no matter what you choose, you won’t need to fret! Content containing Slip.stream’s audio can be fully monetized on just about any platform out there, even if you cancel your subscription later on.

Pricing for Slip.stream is reasonable, as well. In August 2021, the service charged users $12.99 per month or $95.99 per year for unrestricted use. A free tier is also available – but while it’s an excellent way to see if this service is right for you, it’s not ideal for heavy usage. Only 1,000 or so songs are available for free use, and this level doesn’t include any sound effects. Once you’ve had some time to play around with the free service, you’d be better off either signing up for a paid subscription or finding another music platform entirely.

It’s easy for content creators to use music and sound effects from Slip.stream, but there are some restrictions. Notably, the service only covers digital platforms – usage of Slip.stream tracks in mediums like film or TV needs to be separately licensed. You also can’t redistribute music from Slip.stream by providing your own download links to tracks.

Are you a musician interested in putting your music on Slip.stream for other people to use? You might need to wait a bit. While the service is working to build a portal for music creators, at the moment, you’ll need to request an invite to upload your songs to Slip.stream. Once you’re in, you’ll enjoy a variety of benefits. These include having an artist page all your own, the possibility of being featured on playlists, and distribution to other music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.