7 Best PCI-E Video Capture Cards: Which One Is Right For You?

Below, find the best PCI-E video capture cards available for your needs.

Do you want to stream on Twitch or YouTube but don’t have a spare USB port on your gaming desktop for the commonly used Elgato HD60? There are plenty of great PCI-E video capture cards available that you can use instead!

PCI-E vs USB Video Capture Cards: Which is superior for gaming?

As you've noticed, these capture cards are all PCI-E, which stands for peripheral component interconnect express. PCI-E is theoretically, the interface used to connect high-speed components.

Your PC's motherboard has a number of PCI-E slots in a number of different sizes. A PCI-E video capture card is inserted into those slots and then the HDMI cable attached to it is connected to your second gaming PC or console.

USB video capture cards are considered "external" capture cards, since they stay outside of your computer.

And while USB capture cards may seem like an easier, more cost-effective way to record and stream, they are just not capable of providing the level of low-latency data transfer that you need to perform in the streaming world.

This is because with external capture cards, the audio/visual data that comes from your gaming console is transferred to the USB, and then it has to go through a host controller to be processed and used.

When you use a PCI-E card, data can be directly transferred from your console to your motherboard, since it's already physically plugged into it.

With PCI-E gaming capture cards, you get:

A ridiculously small amount of latency

To take more of the processing workload off of your computer

To not have to worry whether you have enough bandwidth to do everything you need

To know that you'll never interrupt your gameplay because a cord falls out of place (hopefully)

To stream and record in higher resolution, and with more options if you value performance (i.e. higher framerates) over crispy visuals.

It's really worth the investment to get a good internal capture card, especially with how much cheaper they are now in comparison to just a few years ago.

What should you look for when buying a PCI-E capture card?

What kind of monitor do you have?

A lot of the slightly pricier options are proud to say that they can pick up 4K screens — but if you don't have one, what's the point of paying more for a feature you don't even care about?

What latency level makes for a good stream?

Latency is a measurement (in milliseconds) that indicates the quality of your network connection.

Latency of less than 100ms is acceptable for gaming, but less than 30ms is ideal.

Shoot for the lowest latency capture card that you can afford. Just don't forget that this is an investment

What kind of operating system do you have?

Some capture cards officially support all operating systems, but others do not. Eliminate the ones that do not pair well with your operating system.

Does your particular machine have the CPU, GPU, and RAM you need to use a specific graphics card?

Are you willing to invest in any hardware upgrades for your new gaming endeavor if needed?

What gaming console are you playing on?

Not every video capture card is compatible with every gaming console. If you're planning on branding yourself with a specific game genre or use a specific console, your choice of capture card should reflect your plans.

Before you buy, make sure your capture card works with the console(s) you want to stream with.

What do you plan on doing during your streams?

"Gaming, obviously."

Do you want to do anything else — show your face, add your own branded logo, post to social media?

Visualize how you're going to stand out in a sea of streamers. Then get the capture card you need to manifest that vision.

What's easy to use?

Admittedly, external capture cards are generally easier to use. They're more intuitive — it's like plugging in a phone, whereas installing a PCI-E card means you have to get under the hood of your PC.

It is worth it to crack open your PC and stick a card in, but then you have to consider what else is involved with putting out quality streams.

Find a capture card that fits your comfort level in terms of tech support, patching up problems on your own, and tinkering with the product's related software.

Also, consider what kind of editing software you think will be easy to use.

Some of these capture cards come with dedicated editing software, and all of them work with OBS. Which one would you prefer to get into?

Cost

It always comes down to cost in the end, doesn't it?

When it comes to how much you're willing to invest in hardware upgrades, consider the following:

Do you intend to stream for fun, to start a little side hustle — or are you trying to leave your 9-5 and game full time? These are all valid endeavors, but if people are paying to watch you play, they're going to expect crisp visuals, quality audio, and well edited video.

How long do you plan on streaming? 4K will be the industry standard in the future. So, future proof your hardware by investing now.

How often will you stream? If you're going to stream pretty often (and you should, if you want to build a following) it's worth it to buy something that's both high quality and easy to use.

You (and anyone else out there watching) deserve to experience the most seamless and high quality gameplay out there. Whether you're a teenager streaming Fortnite with your friends or you're trying to play an online Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament, a PCI-E video capture card will take your stream to the next level.