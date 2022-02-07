5 Best Ryzen 9 Desktops: Compare & Save

Desktop computers featuring AMD CPUs aren’t uncommon, exactly, but they’re like the Pepsi of the computing world, surrounded by a universe of Coke products. Everyone assumes Intel-based PCs are the default, so you need to go out of your way to find AMD-powered computers. But the best AMD Ryzen-based desktops — and Ryzen 9 desktops in particular — can hold their own against almost anything Intel can muster, and generally at a better price.

That means there are a few different reasons to be shopping for AMD Ryzen-based computers, but they all basically boil down to a simple recipe of “more power for less money than comparable Intel Core CPUs.” The Ryzen 9 family is the latest, third-generation, of AMD processors and its large cache and large number of cores, it’s especially well suited to best or equal Intel’s Core i9 CPU.

Despite the Ryzen’s advantages, you won’t find a lot of flagship desktop systems running a Ryzen 9 CPU. We’ve rounded up the best models available, though. Virtually any of the systems here should serve you well, but read on for details. Some are designed for gaming; others are intended for professional workstation applications and will disappoint you for day-to-day enthusiast applications (unless you replace the video card, at least). But any of them will be more than up to the task of graphics and photo editing, making them great creative workstations for downloading and editing images from your digital camera.