11 Best Tool Backpacks: Your Ultimate List

Having the right tools for the job is one thing. Having an efficient way to get them there is an entirely different issue. Pack your gear along in one of the best tool backpacks available and you’ll spend far less time looking for the right tools. Here are our top picks.
-
1. Veto Pro Pac Tech PacPrice: $289.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 storage bays
- Waterproof molded base
- Hefty carry handle and hanging hook
- Adjustable pouch
- Some pockets are too shallow to use
- No sternum strap
- Heavy and bulky
The Veto Pro Pac Tech Pac is one of the best tool backpacks on the market for its nonstop durability and its well-compartmentalized tool pockets. This bag is specially designed to meet the needs of a service technician. In other words, it is designed to hold an absurd amount of tools.
The Veto Tech Pac has two main compartments that zip all the way down around a reinforced center panel to reveal back-to-back tool pockets. The front main compartment has about 30 pockets for hand tools and drill bits of varying size. The rear main compartment has 10 mostly larger pockets and enough extra space to hold a 12V impact drill. The variety of pockets is nice but some are so shallow that you might never find a use for them.
If you need to carry larger power tools, there is an adjustable pouch that fastens against the main compartment. This pouch is great for oversized items that don’t fit within the backpack’s zippers. This pouch has a small zippered compartment, which is only one of many exterior organization pockets. This tool backpack has small side pockets, a D-loop, a tape clip, and other secret compartments all over it as well.
The Pro Pac is built to withstand all kinds of abuse. It has a molded waterproof base and has a PVC-coated nylon fabric covering its body. Two of the nicest features are the sturdy plastic handle and hidden metal hanging hook. They provide a comfortable way to relocate and hang this bag when you aren’t wearing it on your back. When are you are wearing it on your back, the adjustable straps are comfortable even though they don’t have a sternum strap.
Suffice to say, the Veto Tech Pac is downright massive. It is one of those tool backpacks that simply has a has a place for everything. If you are the type of person who likes to be prepared for any occasion, then it’s hard to go wrong with the industry standard.
Dimensions: 14.2 x 9.9 x 21.5 inches
Weight: 9 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: ~50
Compartments: 2 + external organizers
Find more Veto Pro Pac Tech Pac information and reviews here.
-
2. Klein Tool Master BackpackPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable tool caddy with 11 pockets
- Large main compartment
- Waterproof molded base
- Adjustable pouch
- Heavy and bulky
- Pack is easy to overload
- High price tag
The Tool Master backpack from Klein Tools is the ideal job site companion for the tradesman who likes to be prepared for anything. It has ample tool pockets to store your necessary goods, plus it’s built to handle the toughest job sites.
This tool backpack is made from 1680D ballistic nylon, which is durable and partially water-resistant. It has a fully-molded rubber bottom that keeps the pack standing upright when not being worn. The bag has comfortable padded straps with a horizontal sternum strap to more easily distribute your load. Alternatively, you can use the carry handle that is reinforced with aircraft cable or the metal hanging hook.
The bag’s main compartment houses 48 tool pockets which are mostly sized to hold hand tools and other small devices. The compartment is large enough to hold a few large power tools as well. The coolest part of this compartment is that is has a removable tool caddy with 11 pockets in case you need to bring a few items into a cramped space.
An adjustable pouch between the main compartment and the two front compartments offers storage space beyond what the zippers can hold. This is a great place to put a larger tool that you’ll need quick access to. The two front compartments have limited organizer pockets and are mostly for other miscellaneous items you’ll need during the day.
Above these two pockets is a molded front pocket with a divider, where you can safely store breakable items like phones and glasses. The Tool Master backpack also has two side water bottle pockets, because even tool masters get thirsty.
This bag may be a little pricier, but it delivers a number of premium features that make it worth the extra dough. There’s just something magical about having a special place for everything you need. If you’ve ever had a phone or some glasses break in a previous tool bag then you already know.
Dimensions: 11 x 13.5 x 19.5 inches
Weight: 13 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 48
Compartments: 4
Find more Klein Tool Master Backpack information and reviews here.
-
3. Dead On Tools Destroyer Tech PackPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large main compartment opens wide
- 6 compartments
- Waterproof molded base
- Padded laptop sleeve
- Heavy and bulky
- Shoulder straps aren't well padded
- So-so zippers
The Destroyer Tech Pack from Dead On Tools flawlessly defines the term “tool backpack” by combing a rugged backpack design with a classic tool bag storage system. This backpack zips all the way down the front of the bag so you can reach in for your tools and not fish for them from above.
The main compartment’s wide opening makes it incredibly easy to pick out the tool you need from its 19 internal tool pockets. It has pockets on all sides yet it leaves plenty of space in the middle to store a drill or two. There is a smaller front compartment with seven more tool pockets, the largest of which can hold an 8-inch screwdriver.
There are two side pockets for other small items, plus a compartment specially for smartphones. The bag also has several metal D-loops and a tape clip on its exterior.
Interestingly, this bag also sports a rear tech compartment, with two document pockets and a padded laptop sleeve that is large enough to hold 17-inch laptops. It’s not every day that you need to bring a laptop to a job site, but if there’s any bag that can protect your tech, it’s this one. It has a fully-molded rubber bottom that is waterproof and keeps the pack standing upright.
The Destroyer Tech Pack is made from1680D ballistic nylon which is durable and partially water-resistant as well. The straps are a bit of a weak point as the padded part of the strap is comparatively small. The zippers can also be a bit finicky at times.
These are minor nitpicks, though, as the pros for this bag greatly outweigh the cons. If you need a no-nonsense tool backpack that can last through anything and hold multiple power tools plus a laptop, then this is a top choice.
Dimensions: 20 x 17 x 10 inches
Weight: 7 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 29
Compartments: 6
Find more Dead On Tools Destroyer Tech Pack information and reviews here.
-
4. Milwaukee 48-22-8200 Jobsite BackpackPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of different tool pockets
- Waterproof molded base
- Padded laptop sleeve
- Adjustable pouch
- Pockets are not well-designed
- Heavy and bulky
- Carry handle could be better
The Milwaukee 48-22-8200 Jobsite Backpack is a reliable tool backpack for all sorts of tradesmen, ranging from electricians, to plumbers, to field technicians. It is made from durable materials and has loads of useful pockets and organizers across its three main compartments.
It has a deep, padded first compartment that holds documents and laptops up to 15 inches. The second compartment holds lots of tool pockets of varying sizes, most of which will fit standard hand tools. There are also seven straps to affix more tools to the inner wall of the bag. Other miscellaneous items can go in the two open side pouches or the last small zippered compartment.
This bag also has an adjustable pouch to cinch down oversized items like a power tool or a large extension cable. It’s not the largest bag we reviewed, yet it won’t leave you wanting more space either. It is a good compromise between carry capacity and portability.
The Milwaukee bag is made from 1680D ballistic nylon, which is resistant to rips and water intrusion. It has a molded rubber base that further adds to its water resistance capabilities. It has wide and comfy padded shoulder straps which have a sternum strap to help even out the load. Most parts of the bag feel high quality except for the carry handle, which is surprisingly flimsy.
Just like their tools, Milwaukee’s tool backpack is built to impress. Those who have a use for its unique compartmentalization will find themselves a long-lasting job site companion out of the 48-22-8200 tool backpack.
Dimensions: 8 x 14.3 x 23.4 inches
Weight: 7 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 35
Compartments: 3
Find more Milwaukee 48-22-8200 Jobsite Backpack information and reviews here.
-
5. Swissgear Work Pack Pro BackpackPrice: $128.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof molded base
- Lots of different tool pockets
- Removable tool caddy
- Adjustable pouch
- Padded laptop sleeve
- So-so zippers
- Pockets are not well-designed
- Heavy and bulky
Swissgear’s massive Work Pack Pro is a different kind of tool backpack. It combines the high storage capacity and discreet look of a travel backpack with the organizational pockets of a tool bag.
This bag has a massive main compartment with many tool pockets of varying sizes. The bag has 60 tool pockets in total, but most of them are in this main compartment. The coolest part? The interior tool organizer wall in this pocket can be removed and used as a caddy with a metal hanging loop for easy access.
There are a few more pockets in the compartment just in front of it, but it’s mostly for non-tool items. Just behind it is a tech compartment with a pass-through USB port and a padded laptop sleeve large enough to hold a 17-inch laptop.
Despite the bag’s large 34L carry capacity, the compartments are too split up to store a large item in any one of them. You can, however, store oversized items in the adjustable pouch between the second and fourth compartments. This pouch opens wide enough to store an 18V power tool or a 100-foot extension cable.
There are a few other useful pockets around this bag to provide even more organization. There is a side water bottle pocket and a fleece-lined molded glasses pocket that keeps your lenses from getting crushed.
Overall, the Swissgear Work Pack is built to handle the toughest job sites day after day, and it shows in the bag’s durable EVA molded base and rip-resistant nylon material. The only component that really falls short is the zippers. Otherwise, every other part of this bag shows a sign of quality. It has nice padded straps and a sternum strap for added support. Its carry handle is reinforced with aircraft cable.
Swissgear’s Work Pack Pro ultimately demonstrates that gear from this luggage company is just as job site-ready as more expensive gear from tool manufacturers themselves.
Dimensions: 19 x 13.5 x 8.5 inches
Weight: 5.5 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 60
Compartments: 4
Find more Swissgear Work Pack Pro Backpack information and reviews here.
-
6. Fluke Pack30 Professional Tool BackpackPrice: $169.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large main compartment opens wide
- Waterproof molded base
- Mini padded laptop sleeve
- So-so zippers
- Somewhat top-heavy
- High price tag
The Pack30 from Fluke has somewhat of a high-tech feel because of its molded EVA accents and unique shape. However, the main compartment of this futuristic-looking tool backpack still works like an old school tool bag.
The Pack30 has a large main compartment with a nice selection of mid-sized tool pockets. Each one can hold a few hand tools or one larger item. The compartment zips down the front of the bag, but can also be unzipped halfway to act as a tool bucket.
In addition to this main compartment, there is also a front compartment, two side compartments, and a top compartment. Both side compartments are protected by molded EVA material and are well-suited to holding testing equipment or a water bottle.
The front compartment has several mesh pockets to store larger items. The top pocket is reinforced with molded EVA to protect glasses or a phone. The Pack30 also has a padded compartment for tablets and laptops up to 12 inches. If these pockets aren’t enough for you, the Fluke30 also has a number of clips, brackets and straps, including both an internal and an external tape clip.
The bag is overall well built, but the EVA covers don’t seem as durable as the ripstop nylon that coats the rest of the bag. You wouldn’t want to drag this bag off the bag of a truck. It is reinforced where it matters, though, as the bottom of the bag is water-resistant and reinforced.
It is fairly comfortable to wear as well, as the shoulder straps are padded and decently sized. They have a horizontal sternum strap to add additional support. If you just need to carry your bag a short distance, you can use the carry handle, which is reinforced with aircraft cable.
Those looking for a sophisticated tool backpack to set themselves apart from the competition should certainly consider the Fluke30. After all, it’s no fluke that it made it on our roundup of the best tool backpacks.
Dimensions: 20 x 13 x 9.3 inches
Weight: 5 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon + molded EVA
Tool Pockets: 30
Compartments: 6
Find more Fluke Pack30 Professional Tool Backpack information and reviews here.
-
7. Dewalt DGL523 Lighted Tool BackpackPrice: $94.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in LED light
- Lots of different tool pockets
- Large main compartment
- Bottom of the bag is not reinforced
- Carry handle could be better
- So-so zippers
The Dewalt DGL523 is a unique tool backpack that offers a great mix of different-sized tool pockets across two main pockets. Its stand-out feature, though, is its built-in LED light that can be angled up to help illuminate a dark job site or angled down to help find what you need. It is powered by two AAA batteries, has three different light settings and maxes out at 39 lumens.
The light is well-built, as is the rest of the bag. The DGL523 is covered in ripstop nylon that only gets more durable as it is used. It is partially water-resistant but it does not have the same injection-molded bottom padding as other bags we reviewed. As long as you don’t work around water too often, it can still stand up to daily abuse.
The bag has two main compartments for tool storage. The largest compartment unzips all the way across the bag to reveal a recessed wall of storage pockets for medium to small tools. These pockets are appropriately sized for drivers, pliers, and the like. This bag has enough floor space to store an 18V power drill and there are even a few compartments to store extra drill bits.
The second largest tool compartment unzips from the front face of the bag and offers easier access for your most frequently used tools. It is much easier to use than the larger pocket because you can open it without the bag falling over on itself. There are also 9 exterior pockets for storing anything from drill bits, to notepads, to measuring tape. These are particularly handy for holding items you might otherwise forget.
The carry handle isn’t as impressive as other models we reviewed, but you’ll likely want to use the comfortable padded straps most of the time. Just keep in mind that this backpack gets incredibly heavy if you fill it all the way. You shouldn’t wear a fully loaded backpack for more than a few minutes, but even knowing this, the Dewalt DGL523 is still convenient enough that you will never want to use a shoulder-sling bag again.
Dimensions: 8.5 x 7.4 x 4.5 inches
Weight: 5 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 57
Compartments: 2 + external organizers
Find more Dewalt DGL523 Lighted Tool Backpack information and reviews here.
-
8. Custom LeatherCraft 1132 Tool BackpackPrice: $129.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of different tool pockets
- Sturdy zippers
- Included parts tray
- Too many pockets to use
- No room for bulky items
- Bottom of the bag is not reinforced
The Custom LeatherCraft 1132 Tool Backpack is an absolute beast when it comes to protecting and organizing your tools on the go. This bag has four massive zippered compartments plus two half-size compartments, each of which has its own unique tool organizing pockets.
The CLC 1132 has 75 tool pockets in total, but the real appeal of this bag is the way its different compartments organize your gear. The rear-most compartment has small tool pockets and gear loops to accommodate hand tools like drivers and wrenches. The second and third pockets have several larger pouches for larger items like meters, gauges, and testers.
The fourth compartment has more medium tool pockets plus a padded laptop pocket, which seems kind of out of place on this bag, but is welcomed nonetheless. On top of all these, there are two half-size compartments for whatever you don’t want to get lost in the CLC 1132’s endless labyrinth of pockets. Despite being the smallest pockets, either is still large enough to hold a 12V impact drill.
The bag is quite bulky if you fill it to the max, but it has compression straps on the side in case you find yourself not using the full space. Realistically, you won’t use the full space as this bag has too many pockets for what is practical to carry in one bag. Even if it all fits it will be downright unwieldy.
Thankfully, its shoulder straps are well-padded and include a sternum strap to help distribute your load. The bag’s zippers are high-quality and rarely snag. The CLC 1132 is made of durable ballistic polyester fabric that is partially water-resistant and fully rip-resistant. It also comes with a multi-compartment plastic parts tray that fits in the frontmost compartment of the backpack.
If organizing all of your tools to the extreme gives you that good tingly brain sensation we all crave, then this is the bag for you. However, if you are only looking to pack along a few essential tools, they might be easier lost in this massive bag than they would be on the floor.
Dimensions: 9 x 13 x 17.15 inches
Weight: 5 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 75
Compartments: 6
Find more Custom LeatherCraft 1132 Tool Backpack information and reviews here.
-
9. Klein Tradesman Pro Organizer BackpackPrice: $89.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Molded front pocket
- Compact and durable
- Waterproof molded base
- So-so zippers
- No room for bulky items
- Somewhat top-heavy
Klein’s Tool Master Backpack might be the undisputed king of tool backpacks, but not every job calls for your whole arsenal. In fact, you only need a couple dozen take-everywhere tools for most jobs. The Tradesman Pro Organizer Backpack is a convenient way to carry and manage these tools while leaving your hands free.
True to its name, this pack is great for keeping your kit organized with its 39 different tool pockets. Most of them are for hand tools but a few pockets that can hold items as large as a rubber mallet. One bulky piece of equipment can also be hooked to a durable gear loop on the side of the pack next to the water bottle pocket.
This tool backpack is a bit more compact than the Klein Tool Master, so it is not as effective at carrying bulky power tools. You could probably squeeze an 18V cordless drill in the main compartment but it would make your other tools harder to access.
There are two smaller front pockets to store quick-access items like pens or Loctite. One of these compartments is molded to protect its contents from getting crushed.
On the topic of build quality, the bag is decently built. Its only major shortcoming is that the plastic zippers aren’t particularly durable. Otherwise, the bag is made from durable 1680D ballistic, making it partially water-resistant, and it has a molded rubber bottom that helps the bag stand upright.
The Tradesman Pro is an overall solid choice for a tool backpack, especially because it strikes a balance between storage capacity and portability that is appealing for those who work out of their vehicle.
Dimensions: 14.5 x 7.25 x 20 inches
Weight: 6 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 39
Compartments: 3
Find more Klein Tradesman Pro Organizer Backpack information and reviews here.
-
10. Rugged Tools Pro Tool BackpackPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable pouch
- Large main compartment opens wide
- Waterproof rubber base
- Small exterior pockets
- Limited storage capacity
- So-so zippers
Some tool backpacks are so large and unwieldy that you couldn’t even work while wearing one. The Rugged Tools Pro Tool Backpack provides a counter to this trend with a compact, ergonomic design that is both comfortable and convenient.
This medium-sized bag is quite modest compared to other beastly bags we’ve reviewed, but it still has a reasonable carry capacity thanks to its large main compartment. The main compartment zips all the way down to reveal 40 tool pockets of varying sizes.
Most are sized to fit a hand tool like a driver, a crescent wrench, or some pliers, but there are also larger zippered pouches and loops to hang things from. If you don’t pack the pockets too full, you could maybe squeeze a cordless drill in there. If you do need to bring power tools along regularly, then you may need a bigger bag.
Curiously, this bag only has one other compartment, and it is a small velcro pocket for storing small items like a phone or a wallet. Aside from that, there is also an adjustable pouch on the exterior that can be used to pack bulky items tight against the bag.
This tool backpack is made from 1680D ballistic nylon, so it is resistant to rips and intrusion by water. It has a reinforced rubber base that is molded to help it stand up on its own. The padded shoulder straps and back padding feel nice and the bag has a sternum strap to disperse the load evenly across your back. The zippers aren’t as high quality, however, few as there are.
Ultimately, this bag may be a little too simple for a commercial tradesman but is a great starting bag for an apprentice. It also works well as a supplementary pack to bring alongside a drill bag.
Dimensions: 19.5 x 14.5 x 7.5 inches
Weight: 5.5 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 40
Compartments: 5
Find more Rugged Tools Pro Tool Backpack information and reviews here.
-
11. AmazonBasics Tool BackpackPrice: $65.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Padded laptop sleeve
- 4 compartments
- Limited tool pockets
- Bottom of the bag is not reinforced
- No room for bulky items
The AmazonBasics Tool Backpack may not have the bells and whistles of pricier bags, but it is still a great way to get up and down a ladder with tools on your back. There are several different sizes of this tool backpack available, but its budget price is probably most appealing to a beginner handyman with a smaller overall selection of tools.
We think the 22-pocket version of Amazon’s tool backpack is the best option for a lightweight yet durable tool storage option out of their offerings. Its main compartment houses 22 tool pockets of varying size, and there are three separate compartments and a water bottle pocket. This compartment also has a laptop sleeve that fits laptops up to 16 inches in size.
The bag medium-sized, and consequently, can’t hold 18V power tools or other bulky items. It can hold smaller power tools if the bag isn’t too full, but it’s a bit of a stretch. If you pack the bag heavy, you have padded shoulder straps and a sternum strap to help support the load.
Overall, the bag feels built to last, as it is made with PVC-coated 1680D ballistic nylon. The material is quite durable and has built-in reflective strips for extra visibility.
It doesn’t have a molded rubber base or a reinforced handle like other bags, but it works well enough for getting your most important tools to and from job sites.
Dimensions: 18 x 14.4 x 7.5 inches
Weight: 2.87 pounds
Material: 1680D ballistic nylon
Tool Pockets: 22
Compartments: 4
Find more AmazonBasics Tool Backpack information and reviews here.
Do You Really Need a Tool Backpack?
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.