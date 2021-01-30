9 Best Video Conferencing Cameras: Compare, Buy & Save

Staying in touch with the rest of the world is important. Getting the right tech to help keep you in the loop makes all the difference. Stay in touch with colleagues, family, and friends with one of these video conferencing cameras for your home and/or office. They make great gift ideas for people of all ages too!
1. eMeet C960 Full HD Streaming Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- Plug and play compatible
- Auto focus and light
- 2 stereo quality microphones
- No lens cover
- Does not have active noise cancellation
- Loose hinge
If you are looking for a camera that is smaller, less expensive and used typically more for the home than office use then the eMeet video conferencing camera seen here is a great choice. The eMeet webcam is routinely on the top webcam lists and for good reason. On top of it being incredibly easy to use this camera is also super efficient and has all the tech that tech folks crave. While this can be used in a larger conference room it was designed to be used at home on top of a laptop or computer for business meetings or checking in with friends and family.
It features a 1080p full HD video calling for a crisp and clear picture without any glitches because of the camera. If you are a gamer or post a lot on social media or just film your own videos for fun and entertainment then this is the perfect fit for your lifestyle. The camera is complete with 1920 x 1080p videos at 30fps and also has a 5 layer anti-glare lens which is designed for Skyping or recording videos. The audio quality is also pretty amazing. The stereo microphones will pick up every sound while also sifting through unnecessary background noise so that only the important voices and noises are featured in the conversation. There is no need to adjust focus because the camera is auto-focused on everything within a 16-foot radius. The automatic low-light correction will make dimly lit rooms appear brighter and sharper.
Find more eMeet C960 Full HD Streaming Camera information and reviews here.
2. Meeting Owl Pro by Owl Labs
Pros:
Cons:
- 360 degree camera
- Easy one-step setup
- 1080p resolution
- Price point
- Must be USB connected
- One color option
The Meeting Owl Pro by Owl Labs is one of the smartest video conferencing cameras on the market. The camera is designed for all types of use. It’s the perfect camera for the office or at home or both. The camera features 360 degrees of view which makes it a great addition to a conference room for big meetings where everyone is involved. Or you can use it at home with the family when you want to check in on the grandparents.
The unit includes a 1080p smart video conference camera, microphone, and speaker. It’s compact size and discreet lines make it a great purchase for anyone that needs a great video camera. The camera can detect who in the room is speaking and will shift to focus on them. The sound is two times louder and two times clearer and sharper than any other camera in the game. It’s 8 smart microphones will pick up any sound within an 18-foot radius. It features easy setup with no installments or downloads so you can get back to work or reach out to family instantly.
Find more Meeting Owl Pro by Owl Labs information and reviews here.
3. Logitech PTZ Pro 2 Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- 90-degree field of view
- Remote control
- Auto-focus
- No speaker
- No microphone
- Price point
Logitech makes some of the coolest tech gadgets in the world right now and it is no secret that the brand is well-known for their work in cameras. They make some seriously dope webcams and conference cameras and this PTZ camera is the best of both worlds. Whether you need a new camera for your office, conference room or home you can trust that Logitech is going to design and build something that works great and lasts a long time. While this camera is advertised as a professional camera for larger settings, you don’t need to be a tech guru to figure it out and use it, like a pro.
This camera boasts a clean, clear and precise image. The camera is in HD and is 1080p ready. The camera also autofocuses and has a premium lens with a 90-degree field of view so everyone can be included clearly in conference calls or checking up on family. There is a remote control with this item and you can control everything from the pan and zoom to the clarity and brightness so you can run your meetings like a boss. The video stream is supremely smooth and is perfect for making Youtube videos or Skyping with family.
Find more Logitech PTZ Pro 2 Camera information and reviews here.
4. Owl Labs Meeting Owl 360 Degree Video Conference Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- 360-degree field of view
- 8 microphones
- Automatic pan and zoom
- Designed for bigger rooms
- Not plug and play
- Price point
The best of the best in 360-degree conference and meeting room cameras have to be the Owl Labs camera. While it’s sleek and modern design is a great looking piece of tech, the other features, and its ability are the real selling points. This is the ideal camera for a big conference room with a large table and lots of people. It is also a great purchase for home use if you live stream in the kitchen or garage while moving around a lot. This camera will follow your movements and voice wherever you go. So if you were thinking of starting up a cooking show during the lockdown, this is the best camera for that or doing some online yoga classes.
This setup is nearly a plug and play system, all you have to do is plug it into your USB, download your favorite and/or most used video conferencing or streaming platform and that is that. The camera automatically zooms, moves, pans and focuses on whoever is highlighted in the conversation. The microphone, camera, and the speaker are combined into one, pillar-esque device which makes it easy to move and/or store. You can use this all day at the office then bring it home and reach out to family and friends or start your video blogging. All 8 microphones are actively listening to who is speaking with a 12-foot radius so you won’t ever miss a beat in the conversation.
Find more Owl Labs Meeting Owl Video Conference Camera information and reviews here.
5. Huddly GO Video Conferencing Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- 150-degree field of view
- Sleek and discreet size
- Plug and play out of the box
- No microphone
- No speaker
- Longer cable may be needed
If you are looking for something a little more discreet for the home or office or both then I suggest looking into the Huddly GO camera. It mounts almost anywhere and is actually quite small for the power that it boasts. You can mount this camera on the top of any laptop or computer as well as television at home or in the office. It sits at the front of the room or center of the room instead of the center of the table. Because it features a wide-angled lens there is nothing to worry about, it will capture everything that the other bigger cameras can.
This small but powerful camera has a plug and play setup which makes it incredibly easy to use right out of the box. It can be used with most popular webcam and meeting applications including Zoom and Skype. The camera features 150-degrees of view and if the bracket is upside down, the camera will actually flip the image so that it is seen right-side up. The system will upgrade itself automatically keeping you up to date with all new releases and updates in the technology. This product is recommended to be used with a speakerphone or microphone that is based inside of your computer or laptop as it does not come with a microphone or speaker. This is a great option for those folks looking to upgrade their camera equipment.
Find more Huddly GO Video Conferencing Camera information and reviews here.
6. Yamaha CS-700 SP Video Conferencing Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- Trusted name brand
- High-tech audio
- Sleek and sexy design
- Mount only
- Made for conerence rooms
- Price point
Most folks, when shopping for high teach equipment for their homes or offices are interested in buying the best quality for their money. If you don’t know the Yamaha name then you have been living under a rock for the past few decades. The Yamaha name is well-regarded in the world of sound and has broken into the world of video on top of their audio successes. My first Yamaha product was a keyboard that I actually still have. It has worked perfectly for over 20 years and probably won’t ever get rid of it.
This video conferencing camera couldn’t be easier to use, boasting plug and play technology made famous by their amps and musical instruments. Being that Yamaha is known for sound and audio this camera and mic setup has premium quality microphones and speakers built right in. You can mount this system on the wall at the head of a conference room or office as well as below a TV in a family room at home. It’s sleek and sexy design makes it blend in with any decor. Compatible with Bluetooth, USB, and NFC wireless options. The kit comes complete with a CS-700 Unit, Wall Mount, Power Cord and Supply, USB Cable, Ethernet Cord, and instruction Manual.
Find more Yamaha CS-700 SP Video Conferencing Camera information and reviews here.
7. Aver Information VC520+ Video and Audio USB Conference Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- Remote control
- Echo and noise-cancelling
- Plug and play
- No-follow camera
- For smaller rooms and conference rooms
- Price point
Aver information is a great brand to add to your home or office or both. If you are looking for a great balance of style and tech then you should definitely check this web/conference camera out and consider adding it to your workspace. The kit comes with an all-in-one setup that you can plugin and start using almost immediately. The camera and microphone/speaker are a separate entity but they match and have a great silver and black look, as well as both, being highly compact so they don’t become an eyesore.
The high-quality video comes in 1920 x 1080 resolution that won’t lag or drag or freeze up every 30 seconds. the 12x optical zoom will capture every movement in real-time. The sound on this rig is incredible. Full-duplex audio that doesn’t crack or stutter. The microphone and speaker system are crystal clear and very easy to use. You can plug this thing in and immediately start using it because it only needs one single USB hookup to get going. It also comes with a remote and easy to use buttons on the console. The speaker features echo and noise-cancelling technology for crisp and clear sound on both ends.
Find more Aver Information VC520+ USB Conference Camera information and reviews here.
8. Aver VB342 Professional USB Plug-N-Play Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- Wide-angle zoom
- Motorized pan and zoom camera
- 4K clarity
- Mount only
- Good for large spaces
- Batteries needed (included)
Now if you need something bigger, better and cooler for your office or your home space, then you should check out this beast from Aver that is a bit heavier than your average conference or video cam. It actually weighs over 9 pounds but since it will spend most of its life mounted or in one set space, the weight really doesn’t weigh your life down. This piece will not only serve you well, but it will add to the overall looks and ambiance of the space you use it in. While sleek and sexy is the new look, this camera system will fit in well anywhere with any decor. You can set this up traditionally at an office or conference type space and you can also set it up in your home office or living room so you can chat with family while sitting on the couch.
The soundbar style of the newer conference and home cams is really cool and everyone that invests in one of these futuristic-looking devices is exceedingly happy with their purchase. Connect to your computer or laptop with a single USB cable. The wide-angle zoom will capture anything within the 94-degree viewing radius and can pan and zoom up to 165-degrees and also boasts a 4x zoom for clear and crisp pictures. The microphone will pick up any sound within the 12-foot radius. The mount comes with cable management that will hide all cables and keep your office and/or home looking clean with no dangling cables or cords.
Find more Aver VB342 Professional USB Plug-N-Play Camera information and reviews here.
9. Minrray NDI Camera
Pros:
Cons:
- Clear picture
- Works in low light settings
- 60+ degree field of view
- Great for work and home use
- Price point
- Takes some IT knowledge to set up and use
- Warranty not inlcuded
The Minnray pivoting conference camera is perfect both for small rooms and bigger conference rooms in office settings. Whether you want to work from home, stay in touch with family or nail that presentation and close the deal, this camera is going to be perfect for you. With a wide-zoom lens and over 60 degrees of viewing capability, this camera can really do it all. If you are looking for both strength, clarity, and ease of use then you have stumbled across the perfect camera to invest in.
The camera does require some IT knowledge so make sure you do some research and have a general know-how of how to use conference cameras. With 1920 x 1080P HD Resolutions Up to 60 frames Per Second, this camera will capture every movement and won’t skip or cut out while on an important call. While it may be a little too techy for home use, if you do video calls with friends and family frequently this could be a good fit for your home.
Business or Pleasure?
Trying to figure out which camera setup is right for your specific needs and budget? There are a lot of solid options out there and a lot of options that appear to be great on the surface. If you were to do a deep dive into a lot of those options you would find some tech issues as well as some user issues. The choices on this list are a great balance and mix of user-friendly tech and practicality.
What is the Best Video Conferencing Camera for You?
We have done the legwork for you in narrowing down the choices when it comes to your next VC Camera. No matter if you are looking for something for home use or something that is going to be in your office space or conference room, we have hand-picked, sort of, the best of the best.
If you are looking for a plug and play type of setup, a setup without a lot of work prior to being able to make video calls then you should check out the Huddly GO camera system. You can hook it up to your USB on your computer or laptop right out of the box and be using it in minutes. Also, you can clip it nearly anywhere and bring your video chats and meetings where ever you need it.
There is a couple of 360-degree field of view options on this list and they are both from Owl Labs. They have a great look and design and are super intuitive with auto-zoom, pan and voice following and recognition features that make them the top two choices on this list. If you want the cream of the crop then check out the Meeting Owl Pro.
Now if you are on a budget and need something that won't break the bank but is still easy to use and actually kind of fun, you should definitely buy yourself a Logitech. This video conferencing camera is intuitive, cool to look at and will get the job done. It also comes with remote control and can adjust the brightness, zoom, and pan in the blink of an eye.
