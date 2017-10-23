15 Best Toy Advent Calendars 2018: The Ultimate List

Looking to find yourself a great toy advent calendar for 2018? We’ve got you covered.

One of the biggest Christmas trends of the past few years has been the idea of having toy advent calendars. It used to be the case that the majority of advent calendars would contain little, poorly-made/cheap chocolates. But now, the big toy brands have realized that there is a better option than filling your kids with sugar: toys.

There are many different types of advent calendars for Christmas this year, and the majority of them hail from brands like LEGO, Playmobil, and even Disney. So whether your kids are little builders, Disney lovers, Star Wars lovers, or you just want to take a different route with your advent calendar needs this year, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the top 15 best toy advent calendars for Christmas 2018:

LEGO Advent Calendars

1. LEGO Friends Advent Calendar Building Kit

LEGO Friends has EXPLODED in popularity this year, mostly thanks to the Netflix series of the same name. Now, the LEGO brand has introduced a brand new toy advent calendar for Christmas 2017 in themed with LEGO Friends. It features 24 days of 24 gifts, and each is enclosed in its own compartment inside a Lego Friends holiday-themed calendar, complete with a snowy backdrop.

Inside each compartment is a buildable surprise, including small furry friends, a Christmas tree, gifts, and figures. It’s a great option for those who love the series!

Price: $23.74 (21 percent off MSRP)

2. LEGO City Advent Calendar 60155 Building Kit

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without LEGO taking over the world, and this year, they’ve got a few brand new LEGO advent calendars to choose from. One of them is this Lego City Advent Calendar (#60155), which comes with 248 pieces.

It’s my opinion that the LEGO advent calendars are the best option, because no only does it serve as a holiday countdown but it’s also like any other LEGO set, in that you get to build it, yourself. It features 24 different items like buildings, vehicles, and six minifigures. It even comes with a great Christmas train!

Price: $29.94

3. LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 75184 Building Kit

Christmas-themed Star Wars stuff? Count me in! Check out the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (#75184), which includes 309 gloriously Star Wars Christmas-themed pieces. It’s slightly more expensive than the other toy calendars, but it’s worth it. You know, because Star Wars.

Price: $34.76 (13 percent off MSRP)

PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendars

4. PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar Christmas on the Farm

PLAYMOBIL introduced a massive wave of brand new advent calendars for 2017, and we have included a few of them on this list. This one is the Christmas on the Farm calendar, which is a 28 piece set that comes complete with a backdrop, four figures, a sleigh, reindeer, farm fence, chickens, cow, and other farm animals and accessories.

Each piece is hidden inside a compartment, so for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas your child will receive one of them. When it’s all over, they’re left with a great set of farm toys.

Price: $24.95

5. PLAYMOBIL NHL Advent Calendar – Rivalry on the Pond

Ice hockey fans, rejoice — PLAYMOBIL has the PERFECT advent calendar for NHL lovers. The PLAYMOBIL NHL Advent Calendar is a 63 piece set, 24 of which are reserved for daily surprises leading up to Christmas day. It comes with a backdrop, two hockey figures, a Santa referee (ha!), two child figures, flags, a goal, the Stanley Cup, a puck bag, and tons of other accessories perfect for the young hockey crowd.

Like the rest of PLAYMOBIL’s holiday offerings, it’s a great looking set that doesn’t feel cheap. It’s recommended for ages 5+.

Price: $26.99

6. PLAYMOBIL Santa’s Workshop Advent Calendar

For something a bit more general in nature but still holiday-themed, check out the PLAYMOBIL Santa’s Workshop advent calendar. It comes with 24 days of gifts, of course, ranging form figures to a sleigh to toys and plenty of other accessories. It also comes with a holiday-themed backdrop, and it’s recommended for ages four to ten.

Price: $24.95

7. PLAYMOBIL Royal Skating Trip Advent Calendar

If you’re looking for a toy advent calendar for girls, one of the best options is the Royal Ice Skating Trip advent calendar. It’s royalty-themed, complete with a king and queen, a princess, snowman, sleigh, deer, foxes, and other animals. On top of that, behind one of the compartments is a beautiful beaded bracelet that your kids will love!

Price: $24.95

More Toy Advent Calendars

8. PAW Patrol Advent Calendar

Count down to Christmas with the Paw Patrol Advent Calendar. Each day, your child will open a door that reveals a new mini Paw Patrol figure. The figures can be displayed with the backdrop, or they can be played with elsewhere. It’s recommended for ages 3 years and up.

Price: $24.99

9. Hot Wheels 2017 Advent Calendar

Ignore the low customer review score on Amazon for the Hot Wheels 2017 Advent Calendar, because it isn’t a review of the quality of the item. Their main gripe is that it is just a re-skin of the 2016 version of the calendar. That’s absolutely true, but if you didn’t get last year’s Hot Wheels advent calendar, you have nothing to worry about!

It comes with 8 cars, with stickers and other accessories filling the other 16 boxes. So if you didn’t have the same toy calendar last year, this is a great choice for car-lovers.

Price: $20.99

10. Barbie Careers Advent Calendar 2017

Mattel is also throwing their hat into the calendar ring this year with their very own Barbie Careers Advent Calendar. This brilliantly-designed calendar gives them a Barbie doll on the first day followed by 23 career-themed clothing items and accessories every day after. They’ll eventually have enough clothing and accessories to make their Barbie a ballerina, a baker, an ice skater, a pet doctor, or a skier.

Price: $29.99

11. Tsum Tsum Disney Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar

Disney also has a few new kids advent calendars for 2017, one of which includes the Tsum Tsum Disney figures. It comes with 18 Disney Tsum Tsum figures — 6 large, 6 medium, and 6 small — all of which are wearing holiday attire.

It also comes with 6 holiday themed accessories. They’re great to collect, stack, and put on display as you and your kids countdown to Christmas morning.

Price: $39.90

12. Tsum Tsum Marvel Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar

Your superhero-loving kids will also LOVE this Tsum Tsum Marvel Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar by Disney. It also comes with 18 Tsum Tsum figures — this time, based on Marvel super heroes. On top of the 18 figures, they’re also going to get 6 holiday-themed accessories.

In this set, you’ll find Spider-Man toys, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, She-Hulk, and more of your favorites from the Marvel universe.

Price: $39.99

13. Schleich Farm World Advent Calendar

Farm toys are always going to be popular, so if your child is more into the rural way of life, check out the Schleich Farm World Advent Calendar. It comes with 25 doors, 1 for each day of Advent, and each of the doors contains a fun accessory or figure. There’s a pig figure, a rabbit, a sheep, dog bowls, and more to represent the farming way of life.

Price: $32.80 (6 percent off MSRP)

14. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Advent Calendar

Just when you thought bursting out in Let it Go! was over, Olaf returns this holiday season with his very own special, Disney’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. On top of that, Disney is releasing the Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Advent Calendar, complete with 25 figures. The package is also tree-shaped, and it has a beautifully drawn backdrop. It’s recommended for ages 3+.

Price: $29.91

15. VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Advent Calendar 2017

Another great kids advent calendar for 2017 comes from VTech, the company behind all of your kid’s favorite tech toys. Check out the VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Advent Calendar 2017 edition. It’s an online exclusive that comes with two SmartPoint locations that interact with the included Christmas train. The advent calendar gift box includes 24 compartments, with each compartment containing a Christmas gift. This toy advent calendar also has a light-up button for fun sounds, Christmas songs, and phrases, with the lights syncing to the sounds.

It’s a great advent calendar for toddlers, with the recommended ages being from 1 to 5 years old. *Requires 2 AAA batteries (included).

Price: $24.99

