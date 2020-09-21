101 Hottest Toys of 2020: The Top New Toys

Wondering what the hottest toys for 2020 are? Whether you’re shopping for the little ones or the kid who has everything, we’ve got you covered. Discover the top new toys right now in our mega list below containing only the best toys for 2020:
With its Rainbocorn line, Zuru has the surprise toy playsets on lock. But one of their other lines is giving Rainbocorns a run for its money; I’m talking about the Itty Bitty Prettys line. This year, you can snag the Itty Bitty Pretty Tea Party Teacup Dolls Playset for your little one. It comes with over 25 surprises in each mega-sized teacup, including teabags that dissolve into clothing items for the dolls to wear.
Each playset allows you to collect one of 13 exclusive Itty Bitty Pretty dolls (they’re ultra sassy!).
Here’s what’s included in every Teacup Playset:
- 1 Giant Expandable Teacup Playset
- 2 Surprise Itty Bitty Pretty Dolls
- 1 Convertible Table Top
- 1 Teapot
- 1 Teacup
- 1 Spoon
- 1 Hairbrush
- 2 Saucers/Doll Stands
- 2 Magic Teabags2 Fizzing Cubes
- 2 Swappable Outfits
- 2 Sets Stylish Accessories (including shoes, jewelry & eyewear and more)
- 3 Packets Cotton Candy Dough
- 1Mini Teapot
- 2 Mini Teacups
- 1 Set Tableware
- 2 Sets Treat Decorations
- 2 Surprise Itty Bitty Pets
- 1 Collector’s Guide
Recommended Ages 4 years and up
For the past two Christmases, Rainbocorns by Zuru have been among the hottest toys for girls 3-9 years old. This year, Zuru has their best line of Rainbocorns yet with the Rainbocorns Wild Surprise. This year, your kids can hatch one of seven new Rainbocorns from a tiger printer mystery egg, including a tigercorn, elephantcorn, ULTRA-CUTE toucancorn, a zebracorn, and more.
Each egg contains ten layers of surprises to be unraveled, including Rainbocorn poop, nail decals, and more. There are also some rare Rainbocorns to be found, including the Slothcorn, the Wild Surprise Peacockcorn (Target exclusive), and the long-necked Giraffecorn (Walmart exclusive).
I LOVE the Treasure X line that Moose Toys first introduced a couple of years ago, and their latest creation is one of my favorites so far. It’s called the Treasure X Sunken Gold Treasure Ship Playset, and if the super-cool teal Kraken on the back of the ship weren’t enough to sell you, maybe the black, gold, and red ship, itself, will do the trick.
In fact, the looks like something you’d see out of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, with a classic pirate look and a touch of fantasy elements. It has a spring-loaded canon, trap doors into the jail, a plank for sending your foes a-walkin’, and real gold-dipped treasure! Where is the treasure, you ask? Well, that’s part of the fun!
To get the treasure, your child must battle the Kraken. After defeating it, the Kraken will reveal where the treasure is.
Recommended Ages: 6 to 9 yeas old
Of course, it wouldn’t be a new holiday season if we didn’t get a new wave of LEGO toys for kids to get under their Christmas trees this year, and LEGO hit it out of the park with the new LEGO Art line. Our personal favorite, which is most likely to be the most popular, is the new LEGO Art Star Wars the Sith Creative Sith Lord Building Kit.
This is a canvas art set for kids and adults alike, although it skews more towards the teen crowd than 8 year olds. Still, denying its awesomeness would be considered a crime against the Republic.
It comes with 3,395 pieces and 9 canvas wall decor plates, and it’ll allow users to build infamous Sith Lords using single dot LEGOs. Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, and Darth Maul can be created with this set.
If they love all things Star Wars, then we highly recommend the Star Was Sith Lord Building Kit.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Grumpy Cat was cool (RIP), but have you seen the grumpiest baby octopus? Check out The Grumpy Octopus, an absolutely adorable baby octopus with eyes that could melt your soul.
This grumpy little guy is the perfect plush for under the tree in 2020, and it’s sure to get a chuckle out of your little ones. How can such a cute little octopus be so grumpy? We’ll never know. Maybe it’s the sunlight. Maybe it’s having to go to virtual school. Maybe it’s a lack of good snacks. We’ll never know for certain.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
furReal’s all-new Mama Josie The Kangaroo is the company’s newest interactive pet for 2020. It responds to touch with over 70 sound and animation combinations. She moves her head and arms, hops to the music, and even makes loving sounds when she kisses or hugs her babies.
She comes with a pet smoothie accessory, as well as three baby kangaroos and accessories for each of them.
It requires 4 AA batteries, which are included in the packaging so it will be ready to go on Christmas morning.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
One of my favorite gifts for little girls in 2019 was Boppi the Booty Shakin Llama, and this year, Zuru returns with a slightly new version of it: the Rainbow Bonnie the Booty Shakin Llama.
This rainbow sherbert-colored llama shakes her groove thang to three new songs that will have your family roaring with laughter.
Bonnie the Booty Shaking Llama comes with the batteries you need to get her moving and shaking, so you don’t have to worry about tracking down new batteries on the big day.
Where were these electric scooters when I was a kid!?
Anyone who has ever been on an electric scooter can tell you just how much fun they are, and that’s a great reason to get one. The Gotrax GXL V2 electric scooter is the perfect scooter for your teen to get around your neighborhood with. Whether he’s going to a friend’s house, the park, the pool, the ball field, the basketball court, or simply going for a joy ride, the GXL v2 is the best option under $300.
It comes with a 36V battery that lasts up to 12 miles, and it quickly recharges fully in just 4 hours. What’s great about this e-scooter is its 8.5″ pneumatic tires that are great on concrete and even dirt roads.
It has a max speed of 15.5mph, so make sure he wears a helmet while riding.
Snap Ships is PlayMonster’s new toy line that’s sort of a toys to life concept that doesn’t require a game console. To use Snap Ships to their full capabilities, they can be used with a smartphone, though.
Snap Ships are a build-to-battle toy system that allows your kids to create their own battle spaceships. All sets and pieces are interchangeable, and each set comes with its own step-by-step instructions to show your child how to make multiple builds. They can then take their creations into the interactive app and catalog their collection.
They’re a lot of fun for ages 6 to 12 years old, and the more sets they have, the more fun they’ll be able to have (since that means they’ll be able to build even more).
Recommended Ages: 6 years and up
Last year, LEGO released a Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet that was a super hot seller, and this year, they’re following it up with a similar LEGO Avengers kit, this time focusing on the Helicarrier. The set has 1244 pieces, including everything you need to build an awesome helicarrier and a slew of Avengers minifigs. In this box, you’ll find Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, War Machine, Nick Fury, and even an awesome M.O.D.O.K. minifig that’s, well, not so mini!
The resulting helicarrier from this set is a whopping 14″ long, and the cockpit even has room for up to three of the minifigures at once.
This LEGO helicarrier makes a great gift for all ages, but it’s recommended starting at ages 9 years and up.
Recommended Ages: 9+
If you’re looking for a quality drone that’s both fun to fly, easy to learn, and highly functional, you can’t go wrong with the Sky Viper brand. Sure, they might be considered a “toy”, but they’re, hands-down, the most formidable toy drones. Their new Sky Viper Journey Pro Drone comes with some features that you’d find in something more akin to a DJI drone, like Position hold, Return to Home with one button push, and a Follow Me mode.
It also has auto launch, auto land, and hover modes that make it even easier to control.
Best of all, it’s super easy to fly and super easy to record high-quality video with. If your boy is a skateboarder like mine is, the Follow Me mode definitely comes in handy for capturing their skills in motion.
With everything stressful going on in your child’s world right now, my recommendations have veered away from any sort of STEM toy or educational toy for my recommendations. Because, frankly, kids just need to play right now, not learn 24/7.
One of my only exceptions to this is the new Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit, which definitely is more fun than learning. It’s a DIY paper flower craft kit that makes 12 cool-looking paper flowers in whatever color your kids want to make, and there’s even a handy color mixing guide included in the kit.
Basically, your kids will put a compressed paper flower in a mini clear pot with color dyes and water, and as the paper flower gets wet, it expands and opens up into a full-sized flower (about the size of a small carnation). The color of the flower and its design depend on the colors your child chooses to add into the mini pot.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
For under $100, you won’t find a better new RC boat than Altair’s AA Aqua. It’s ultra-fast for the price range, coming in at slightly over 18mph ith the included 1500mAH batteries (it ships with two, for the record). It’s also a great-looking boat, with a slim design that has a red and black hull. It also has an anti-capsize hull so that it will flip itself over if it ever flips upside down.
The AA Aqua also has a low battery alarm and out of range alarm, meaning you’ll always be notified when you need to bring it back to port. On top of all that, it has a great safety feature called CSP – Child Safe Propeller System – which means the propellers won’t be able to turn unless they’re in water!
We also included it on our list of the best RC boats available right now, and you can find other RC boats on our list of the best gifts for 12 year old boys.
Recommended Ages: 14+
One of Ravensburger’s newest board games this year is based on a Disney classic Halloween-themed family movie by the name of Hocus Pocus, which is a movie that’s highly featured on televisions across the nation in the month of October. The board game is a cooperative card game in which players have to work together to stop the Sanderson sisters from creating a wicked potion before the sun rises in order to save the children of Salem.
As players progress through the game, they’ll be thwarted by Winifred, Mary, and Sarah’s spells. Can you stop the Sanderson sisters before it’s too late?
The Hocus Pocus board game makes a great family game for up to six players, and the instructions are easy-to-follow. It’s well-designed with vibrant artwork that’s sure to please any Hocus Pocus fan, and more importantly, it’s genuinely fun to play.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Disney’s The Mandalorian is ultra hot right now, following the release of its first season on Disney+ late last year. In September, Disney will yet again team up with LEGO to release the Star Wars LEGO: Mandalorian Razor Crest, and it’s everything we could want from a Mandalorian-themed LEGO set.
The set comes with over 1000 pieces (1,023 pieces, to be exact), and it comes with five mini-figures (including one of The Child aka Baby Yoda). Other figures include a Scout Trooper, The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, and IG-11.
Based on the fan-favorite video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, NECA has produced these 7-inch action figures that are absolutely incredible. Not only does it come with two of the turtles, it also comes with a cool Foot Soldier and the evil turtle, Slash.
Each figure is highly detailed and comes with weapons, and they have pixelated coloring so that you know they’re taken from the video game.
These figures won’t be released until mid-March, but they’re available for preorder now.
Snag this Amazon Exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise Doll – one of December’s TOP sellers on Amazon right now. It’s a surprise toy unboxing kit that gives your kids over 60 never-before-seen L.O.L. surprise toys and accessories.
Each kit comes with an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Outrageous fashion doll – complete with gorgeous fashion and all the accessories your child could ever want.
It also comes with a cool glittery case that makes it a great toy for kids who are always on the go!
It’s likely that your kids are going to have no idea about the GoCube just yet, but trust me when I tell you they’re going to LOVE it – especially if they’re super into puzzle games.
Think of GoCube as an ultra-advanced version of the classic Rubix cube; it’s like an app-connected Rubix cube that will allow your kids to not only learn and improve their speed and ability in solving the cube but also allow them to connect with friends and race against GoCubers from around the world.
That’s right – multiplayer!
I tested it with my son (he’s 10 years old and loves puzzle games), and after letting him take it and connect it to the app, he fell in love with the thing. Seriously, I’ve never seen my son get attached to a toy like this one; he’s ALWAYS playing with his GoCube.
I asked him what he thought was so cool about it, and he loves the multiplayer competition aspect of it, which allows him to play against other people from around the world. In fact, he already told me that he suggested his friends buy one too so that he can play with them.
If I had to pick one awesome new toy that I’m the most excited about in 2019, it’s the GoCube.
Kindi Kids is a brand new line of colorful bobblehead dolls by Moose Toys that’s intended for those between preschool and kindergarten.
There are four dolls coming at the end of August, each with sweet-inspired names: Marsha Mello, Jessicake, Peppa-Mint, and Donatina. Their larger than average eyes are glittery and sparkle, and they have super colorful rooted hair and bright clothes that can be changed.
On top of that, these food-themed dolls will come with unique accessories that move. There will also be three playsets launched alongside the dolls to add into the mix for the holiday season, including a bunny shopping cart, a kitty supermarket, and a bear fridge. More info on those to come.
For now, you can pre-order Kindi Kids on Amazon and they’ll ship some time at the end of August. Trust me when I tell you these are going to be one of the HOTTEST toys for Christmas 2019, and they’ll likely sell out quickly.
If you’ve got a boy on your hands who loves monster trucks, he’ll absolutely love this Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC truck.
It’s Literally. A. Monster.
It’s a 1:6 scale RC truck (for those that don’t know, that means it’s HUGE). There are authentic details here to make it look just like the Grave Digger Monster Jam truck you’ve seen in all of those Monster Truck commercials, including awesome mega-sized tires, authentic graphics, and working lights. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about batteries for the truck, as it has a built-in USB charging cable that will allow you to easily recharge with any USB port (or AC adapter).
Watch this gargantuan truck climb over rocks in the yard, easily tread through puddles, and tower over other toy cars. (I HIGHLY recommend lining up a bunch of your classic Hot Wheels cars and running them over!)
With Disney’s Frozen 2 releasing in November, you’d better believe there’s going to be a massive wave of new Frozen 2 toys available for this holiday season. In fact, we’ve already seen some great new Frozen toys added, and we’re expecting some of them to appear on the holiday toy lists from Target, Amazon, and Walmart.
My personal favorite is the brand new Elsa Fashion Doll & Nokk Figure set, which introduces the first Nokk toy. Nokk is going to be one of the more popular new characters from the upcoming animated sequel – it’s a mythical water spirit character that plays a significant role in the film.
What’s also great about the Elsa doll shown here is that she isn’t just wearing the light blue dress she’s wearing in the new film, but instead, it’s a knee-length version that’s adapted for play.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’ve got kids ages 3 years to 5 years old, chances are that they are OBSESSED with Nick Jr’s Paw Patrol, and, therefore, they want all of the best Paw Patrol toys they can get their little hands on. There are three major new Paw Patrol toys of 2019, and our pick for being the best is the Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower.
The mighty lookout tower stands at a massive 2.75-feet tall, giving your young kids the perfect vantage point for playing with it. It has a real working telescope, and it also plays real lights and sounds.
If you pick up the Mighty Pups figures along with it and place them on the platform, their spot will light up in their uniform color and your child will hear Ryder giving them a new mission.
It also has a working elevator and a cool zipline for your kids to play with that allows them to launch their favorite pup figures from the top of the tower right into the action.
It requires 3 AAA batteries, but luckily, your first round of batteries is included.
If your kids love Nerf blasters, chances are they’re going to want the brand new Nerf Ultra One — the first entrant in the new line of nerf guns that utilize their newly-designed Ultra Darts. What makes Ultra Darts so special? Well, they’re harder and lighter than other Nerf darts, which allows them to be shot further than any other darts in Nerf’s history. In fact, these babies can reach up to 125 ft when being shot from the new Ultra One blaster!
It also has a super cool look to it, complete with the classic white, orange, dark gray and yellow colorway that we’ve become so familiar with. It also has a mega-size, motorized rotating drum (which requires 4 C batteries [not included], by the way). It has a two-trigger fire mechanism that requires you to hold one of the triggers down before you can fire with the other.
The drum holds 25 of the new Ultra Darts, and on the side of the stock of the blaster lies storage for 8 more darts, allowing you to reload quickly.
It’s one of the best new Nerf guns of 2019, which is why it deserves to be near the top of our ultimate toy list this holiday season.
Recommended Ages: 8 years and up
Don’t underestimate this little interactive elephant just because you haven’t really heard much from the brand. Wildluvs’ Juno My Baby Elephant is a cute toy elephant that’s loaded with personality once your child can get her to come out of her shy shell. In fact, when she’s first opened and activated, Juno will be super shy, even hiding behind her ears. But as your child plays with her, she begins interacting more and being less shy.
She’s a lavender and pink elephant with an ultra long trunk that’s animated and highly realistic. She’s super playful and has over 150 sounds and movements.
Included:
- Juno Elepahnt
- Mouse accessory
- Peanut Accessory
- Zoo Postcard
- Juno Progress Report Card
- Juno Care Guide
- Instruction Booklet
Recommended Ages: 5 to 7 Years Old
They just don’t make arcade games like they used to, and with Street Fighter II being the most popular arcade fighting game of all-time, we were stoked to find out that Arcade1Up released a Street Fighter-themed cabinet for your home. If you’re looking for one of the best gifts for him this holiday season, the Arcade1Up Street Fighter cabinet is a 3/4 arcade cabinet with the classic design of the original Street Fighter cabinet. It, of course, has an updated 17″ color LCD screen and uses commercial grade construction, making it the ultimate high-quality replica your kids will absolutely love.
There are other Arcade1UP cabinets available, too, so be sure to see what other options are out there.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re looking to shop for an RC geek, you can’t go wrong with a high-quality drone. One of the best new drones of 2019 comes from Altair Aerial, which releases the AA300 drone earlier this year. It’s the PERFECT sub-$200 drone for beginners because it still has a ton of great features. For example, it still has a 1080p HD cam for live action video that streams live footage up ot 100 meters away, a headless mode to hold altitude on its own, and one-touch take-off and landing (which is a big helper for newbie pilots).
It also has 3 different return-to-home functions like Point of Interest and Follow-Me mode. It also has GPS Flight Mode for easier stability for aerial photographers.
As far as the physical look of the drone, itself, it has a minimalistic all-black look, with a black body and black propellers. There are some LEDs on it to help you easily spot it at night.
I should probably also note that I’ve had great experience with Altair’s customer support when I needed clarification on the RTH features.
Recommended Ages: 14 years and Up
Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely love all things Harry Potter-related, and when you pair Harry Potter with the LEGO brand, real magic happens (pun absolutely intended).
This year, LEGO has introduced the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower, an impressive-looking 922-piece set that allows kids (and grown-ups, ahem) to build the clock tower shown in The Goblet of Fire. On top of that, it comes with some great LEGO Harry Potter minifigs, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore, Madame Maxime, and Fleur Delacour.
When completely built, the clock tower is quite tall, coming in at 13″ high. It’ll look great among the rest of your child’s Harry Potter stuff, especially if they’ve got any of it out on display on a shelf or on the dresser in their room.
So if they love the magic of Harry Potter, and they love LEGOs, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower is an absolute must in 2019.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
With the release of Disney’s live-action The Lion King hitting in 2019, Lion King toys are going to be huge this year. With that in mind, Disney has brilliantly teamed up with Hasbro’s Furreal brand to release the Furreal Mighty Roar Simba, an interactive toy that has over 100 sound and motion combinations.
The Mighty Roar Simba will play with your child, and will even challenge him/her to a mighty roar contest! Talk to him, roar at him, pat him on the head – all of these things cue a different response from Simba.
The Mighty Roar Simba is going to be a top 10 toy of the year come the Christmas season, so it’s definitely one to keep in mind when you’re planning your holiday shopping.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Playmobil Crystal Palace is one of the three new Playmobil sets that they’re pushing for Christmas 2019, and it’s one of the coolest. It’s 266 pieces, and once built, it’s a three-level palace fit for an ice princess!
It’s right out of the Winter Kingdom world, and it comes with cool magical lights that illuminate the dance floor. The massive set comes with numerous figures, a bed, different outfits, a bejeweled scepter, rug, vanity, ice flowers, love letter, a magical key, and so much more!
It also has a private apartment at the top of the spiral ice staircase for the royal family to vacate to when they’re done with the party! On top of all that, the magical hoop skirt outfit changes patterns when it’s cold, which is a nice added bonus.
Once assembled, it measures 17.7 x 25 x 26-inches. It requires two AAA batteries for illumination.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Ryan Toys Review is the most popular YouTube channel for kids, featuring Ryan, well, reviewing toys.
Of course, nowadays, Ryan actually has his own line of toys, and this year, he’s landed on Heavy’s list of the top 100 Christmas toys of 2019 with the Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg. Each egg is filled with a bunch of goodies, including 1 of 7 new vehicles, ultra-rare figures, a Build-a-Ryan figures, some special putty, a limited edition squishy, stickers, and tattoos.
What I Really love about these Giant Mystery Eggs is that, unlike Hatchimals, the egg, itself, doesn’t break apart and get everywhere. Instead, it’s more like a classic Easter Egg that snaps in half. On top of that, the contents within are packaged in capsules instead of loosely in bags – it just feels more of a surprise than the typical mystery toy that you’d unwrap from a bag.
But if your kids are YouTube-lovers, chances are they’ve spent some time hanging out with Ryan and his dad.
Recommended Ages: 3-8 Years Old
The Baby Alive brand has been around for decades now, and they’ve been creating cool new dolls for kids to play with every year. In 2019, their hot new toy is the Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby Doll. This baby (pun absolutely intended) can make over 50 sounds and phrases. It also eats and poops (gross, I know!), drinks and wets, and loves to be nurtured by kids.
This time around, your child can enjoy the perils of feeding time with a baby. The baby opens wide for her spoon, asks for more, and comes with some great feeding and changing accessories.
The Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby Doll comes in a few different varieties, including brown straight hair, black straight hair, black curly hair, and blonde curly hair.
And, before you ask “should I really buy my daughter another baby doll?” – Yes, you should, because it has been scientifically proven that girls really do prefer dolls.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
L.O.L. dolls pretty much started the whole surprise mystery toy revolution of the past few years. And, admittedly, in 2019, there is no shortage of great mystery toys available. But L.O.L. has circled back this year with an all-new playset called the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise, and it’s huge!
This set comes with 14 dolls and over 70+ surprises for your kids to unwrap – each of which are exclusive to this set.
The set includes 2 fashion dolls, 3 L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, 3 boys, 4 pets, and 2 lils – as well as all the fashion accessories you could ever want.
If you haven’t been paying attention to kids board games this year, there’s one you should definitely know about: Ms. Monopoly! This brand new version of Monopoly sends Mr. Monopoly packing and introduces a brand new character to the Monopoly family, and in the process, celebrates women entrepreneurs.
In this version of Monopoly, women actually get a higher payout at the start of the game and more money for passing go (taking the gender pay gap into an alternate reality where men actually make less). And, what’s even cooler, is that instead of buying properties, players will buy innovative inventions by women. So, you’re not buying Boardwalk and Park Place, you’re buying Chocolate Chip Cookies and Stem-Cell Isolation!
It’s a really fun game that puts a unique twist on the classic Monopoly formula, and being that it’s a celebration of powerful women, it’s definitely going to be one of the hottest board games for Christmas this year.
If your kids are obsessed with Twitch and Mixer, it’s likely because they love to watch their favorite game streamers kick butt live in their favorite video game (like Fortnite, for example). Five of the biggest names in video game streaming have teamed up with LAMO for some absolutely DOPE 5″ vinyl figures.
They’re available now, including:
- LAMO Ninja Figure
- LAMO Dr. Disrepect
- LAMO Lirik
- LAMO TimtheTatman
- LAMO sumit1g
Your kids will absolutely love these – they’re big and goofy-looking, bigger than standard 3.5″ FunKo Pop figures, and they’ll look great on any gamer’s desk or shelf.
The Step2 Zip n Zoom Pedal Car is a brilliantly-designed ride on toy that your child is going to love!
Not only is it super cool and unique-looking in a sea of samey-looking ride on toys, but it’s also super fun. It uses oversized wheels to give it a sort of off-road attitude. Instead of a wheel, it uses handlebars like a normal kid’s bike would.
It also has a driver’s seat that has an adjustable back so it can grow with your child.
Our only gripe is that it doesn’t come in any other colorway but red, which is only a minor flaw.
Recommended Ages: 2.5 to 6 years
With Disney’s Frozen II releasing later this year, you’ll definitely see a lot of new Frozen toys hit the market here in the second half of 2019. One of our favorite new Frozen toys is the new LEGO Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village playset (#41167), which allows your child to build the 3-story Disney castle from the upcoming animated sequel.
The colorful castle stands at 11-inches high when build, and it’s 11-inches wide. It comes with over 500 pieces (521 to be exact), making it a great option for solo or group play.
On top of the castle, it also comes with some great Frozen II minifigures, including Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and some animal figures as well. It also comes with a buildable throne, and the rest of the furniture is also interchangeable so that your child can arrange them in the castle as they see fit. This Frozen 2 LEGO set also comes with a great canoe and an oar.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
With Toy Story 4 launching this summer, you’d better believe that there will be a slew of new Toy Story toys coming this year. For now, Mattel has a brand new Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Armor that your child can actually wear for pretend play.
That’s right – it sits over your space ranger’s shoulders like football shoulder pads and has a strap in the front so it doesn’t move while they’re playing. It has multiple special effects that your kids will love, including illumination and a visor that actually opens and closes. For the ultimate in pretend play, you can also add the Buzz Lightyear Disc Blaster and Wrist Communicator (sold separately) into the mix.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you follow Heavy’s toys section at all, you might have noticed that we had the chance to exclusively reveal WowWee Buttheads earlier this year. These are little interactive figurines that revolve around, well, having butts on their heads.
There are currently four unique figures available: Robutt (Robot), Brainfart (Zombie), The Grim Ripper (Duh), and Tushi (Ninja).
Each figure makes 20+ fart sounds when they are interacted with, and the figures, themselves, look absolutely great – almost like FunKo figures.
They’re quite possibly our FAVORITE new toy figures this year.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Cry Babies is a Best Toy of the Year finalist, and they’re selling like hotcakes! These dollshttps://amzn.to/2OBrI71 mimic real-life babies when they shout and cry and require nurturing. When you remove their pacifier, they really cry…with real “tears” (it’s water).
Each doll comes with colorful hair, its own pacifier, and a unique animal print onesie that just makes them so incredibly adorable that you’ll forget they’re not real. Here, it looks like a dalmatian puppy print!
AAA batteries required (not included).
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
Swagtron has a lot of cool electric scooters and e-bikes for adults, but I bet you didn’t know they had something for toddlers, did ya!? They totally do, and it’s super innovative. I’m talking about the Swagtron K6 4-in-1 Convertible Scooter and Balance Bike.
The K6 grows with your toddler as he/she moves from a balance tricycle to a balance bike to a three-wheel scooter to a regular kid’s scooter. Switching from each option is super easy and takes just a few minutes.
It also has a cool-looking design that your kids will love, with the option for a blue/green bike or a pink/light pink colorway.
The scooter, itself, only weighs just under 6.5 pounds, but it supports up to 55 pounds. It’s impact-resistant, weather-resistant, and scratch-resistant – so it can definitely take whatever abuse your child will throw at it, and will be their vehicle of choice for years to come.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
Play-Doh just recently announced their new types of ooey gooey compounds that your kids are going to absolutely love. There are six new types releasing, and they’re nothing like the classic Play-Doh formula you’ve used in the past. This time around, there’s Play-Doh Slime, Super Cloud, Krackle, Super Stretch, and Play-Doh Foam – each unique and independent from one another.
Each of the new compounds brings a different texture into the mix. Some are sticky, some are chunky, some are foamy – there’s a type of compound for all kids. But they’re especially great when they’re brought together in a variety pack like this one, which contains all 6 of the new Play-Doh types that have been newly introduced in 2019.
In fact, my daughter received the new types and it kept her amused for hours — and she plays with them daily! I suspect with slime kits being all the rage this year, your child is going to love the new Play-Doh Variety Pack.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
SpongeBob memes are some of the best on the internet, and chances are that your children are using them with their friends. This year, there’s a brand new line of hilarious SpongeBob Squarepants vinyl figures by Alpha Group that are made from some of those memes.
They’re called Masterpiece Memes, and our favorite is easily the Mocking SpongeBob Meme figure shown here. It’s taken from the Season 9 episode “Little Yellow Book” in which SpongeBob does this silly mocking motion. I’m sure you’ve seen the meme; it’s everywhere.
There are other Masterpiece Memes figures available as well, including a Surprised Patrick, Handsome Squidward, SpongeGar, and Imaginaaation Spongebob.
The figures are all high-quality figures, and they stand at 8″ tall, and they’re perfect for desks, nightstands, shelves, or bookshelves.
You can’t go wrong with unicorn toys when it comes to buying gifts for young girls. Why? Because little girls LOVE all-things unicorn related! Vtech knows that already, which is why they’ve just released the VTech Prance & Rock Learning Unicorn – a colorful rocker for toddlers that also turns into a riding toy.
As your child rocks and sways, the unicorn magically responds with sounds and music, encouraging your child to move even more! In fact, it has over 45 songs, melodies, and phrases.
On top of that, it’s easy to transform from rocker to ride-on – so your child will be having fun in no-time!
Recommended Ages: 1 – 3 Years Old
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE the Fisher-Price Imaginext line of toys. They have a super cool Batman robot that’s one of the best toys for boys right now. This year, however, they’ve introduced another super cool robot toy: the Imaginext Buzz Lightyear Robot aka the Buzzbot. With Toy Story 4 releasing in 2019, we’re getting a ton of great Toy Story 4 themed toys – and this one is the best for ages 3 and up.
It comes with a Buzz Lightyear figure that you can actually place right in the spaceship’s cockpit, which is also removable as its own mini spaceship. It has a projectile launcher on its right arm and a claw on its left. It also comes with a space alien character from the movie.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 8 Years
Treasure X toys were one of my favorite debuts of 2018, and this year, there are a couple of new lines being introduced. First, there’s Treasure X Aliens which is coming later this year, but there’s also the Treasure X Dragons line that’s available right now. And, it’s freakin’ awesome!
This time around, your kids willl be digging out ultra rare gold-dipped treasures and dragons, as well as mini beasts and treasure hunters. There are 28 levels of adventure in each of these kits, which comes in a super cool treasure chest package. The chest contains three treasure blocks inside, so you get a dragon, treasure hunter, and mini beast in each set.
As a gamer, there’s nothing more infuriating than slipping on a banana peel that the kart ahead of you just planted. Yet, somehow, you can’t help but find those darn little bananas cute. This year, Nintendo has teamed up with Mocchi Mocchi for the Mario Kart Club Banana Plush toy — an absolute necessity for Mario Kart fans this year.
It’s officially licensed Nintendo merch, of course, and there are other Mario-themed collectibles available, including a Bullet Bill and a Mega Mushroom!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Paw Patrol toys are always on our list of the hottest new toys of the year, and this year, Spin Master is bringing some cool new ones for your little ones to play with. Our favorite of the new lot is the brand new Ultimate Rescue Construction Truck, which comes with a mini steam roller and Rubble figure.
The dump truck, itself, has flashing lights and sounds, and has some cool action features like a swinging wrecking ball and front scoop.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Ride-on toys are always great for little kids, and this year, Dynacraft has introduced two new super cool ride-on toys kids will love. They’re called Stable Buddies, and there are two new Stabel Buddies for 2019: Chestnut (a brown horse) and Willow (a white and pink unicorn).
We like Willow more because we’ve seen so many horse ride-on toys before, but we haven’t seen many ride-on unicorn toys.
It uses a 6V battery and features magical unicorn sounds, a cool light-up horn, and a play stable. It can’t go any faster than 2.5MPH, so fear not; it’s perfect for your little ones. It has a run time of 45 minutes and a charge time of 8 hours.
Recommended Ages: 2-4 Years Old
LEGO has a brand new line of Toy Story 4 LEGO sets to celebrate the launch of this year’s highly anticipated sequel to one of the most popular animated movies of all-time.
And our favorite of the new line of sets is the Buzz & Bo Peep’s Playground Adventure. It’s a set aimed at the younger crowd (4 years and up), and it comes with 139 pieces, including figures for Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, and Gabby Gabby.
It also comes with a super simple to follow guide that will help your child figure out the building steps with a little help from Mom or Dad.
There are other new Toy Story Lego sets available as well, including a super cool Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania Set and Duke Caboom’s Stunt Show Set.
Recommended Ages: 4 years and up
Vtech’s second unicorn toy of the year (the first is listed above!) is the VTECH Myla the Magical Unicorn toy. It allows kids to stylize Myla with a magic brush and butterfly palette by changing her eyes, wing, and horn color.
If you hold the included mic up to Myla’s mouth, she’ll also sing a song with you, and if the mic is pulled away, she’ll continue playing the song but let your child sing the rest. She also illuminates with lights as she’s talking and singing.
Myla also comes with some accessories, including a comb, crown, and hair clips to share.
Beware – it’s a battery hog; it requires 4 AA and 2 AAA batteries. Still, it’ll be worth keeping a hefty stock of batteries on-hand if you buy Myla, as your child will absolutely adore her!
Recommended Ages: 4-8 years
It essentially serves as both a 3 wheel trike and 2 wheel bike for young kids to ride on, starting at the wee age of 1! It has an adjustable height, and it’s built to last longer than a traditional pushbike.
PlayMonster’s first ride-on toy, the Free Wheelin’ rider, is ideal for kids who are growing quickly, or families with a few kids around the same age. Because of its clever design, you’re not going to spend money every one or two years to buy them a new, slightly bigger bike that will fit them.
The Free Wheelin’ rider holds up to 80 pounds, and the ride is super smooth — so you’d better believe that they’re going to get extensive use out of it!
They’re easy to changeover from one bike to another, and everything you need to do so is included.
Recommended Ages: 1 to 4 years
JoJo Siwa is a super popular YouTube personality that’s adored by over 10.3 million subscribers — the vast majority of which are pre-tween and tween girls. She’s wildly popular, and she’s got a metric ton of catchy pop music videos. So, of course, there would be an awesome line of JoJo Siwa dolls with her likeness! And this year, Nickelodeon has the JoJo Siwa Singing Dolls – D.R.E.A.M. edition. It comes with a poseable JoJo doll, complete with long hair and big, bright bow. On top of that, it comes with a bright turqouise microphone and a hairbrush for styling her epic blonde locks.
The doll stands at 10-inches tall, and it requires 3 LR44 batteries (which are included!).
It’s going to be one of the most popular new toys for girls in 2019 come holiday time.
Recommended Ages: 6 years and Up
Get political with one of 2019’s best new Barbie toys, the 60th Anniversary Presidential Candidate doll. It features a dark-haired Barbie as a political candidate, complete with business attire in the form of a blue pencil skirt and a red and black fashion-forward jacket!
This new Barbie gives us strong Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vibes, so if your little one looks at AOC as a hero, the new political Barbie is a great option.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Spongebob Stretchpants is like those awesome Stretch Armstrong toys from so long ago, but better.
And, it’s even cooler than Stretch ever was! Not only can your kids stretch Spongebob’s limbs to 12-inches each, doing so will ALSO activate 20 silly sounds and phrases from our favorite sponge, himself!
The more you pull on Stretchpants, the more he’ll say. It’s just one of the many cool new Spongebob toys coming in 2019.
Recommended Ages: 4 years and up
This awesome new Captain Marvel doll sports all the details you could ever want and a ridiculously accurate likeness to star Brie Larson. It also lights up and makes cool sound effects!
The chest and hands light up when the logo is pressed, and it makes sound FX taken directly from the movie.
It stands at 11-5-inches tall, and it has 11 points of articulation — so it’s great for posing.
I’ll also note that the hair is rooted like a Barbie would be, instead of plastic-molded. This gives the figure an added bit of realism, which is why it’s one of the best new Captain Marvel toys of the year.
There are plenty of other great Captain Marvel toys available in 2019, so if you’re looking for more options, check out our list. However, this is the only one with sound effects so far.
The LEGO Ninjago franchise always comes with some fun ideas that boy, especially love, filled with dragons and cool-looking ninja-related stuff. This year, the newest addition is the Ninjago Cole’s Earth Driller Set (#70669), which comes with a buildable (and ultra cool-looking) earth driller, complete with an opening cockpit that fits two minifigures.
It comes with four minifigures: Cole, Kai, Stone Army Scout and Stone Army Warrior. And, it also has a buildable Giant Stone Warrior with a collectible Scythe of Quakes.
Basically, it’s super cool, and your child will love it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Look, we all know that Fingerlings are cute and popular; they’ve been incredibly popular since their first run of monkey toys.
Last year, WowWee gave us Fingerlings Hugs, and this year, they’ve got a few more new toys to introduce. Our favorite new Fingerling toy so far is the Light-up Narwhal.
There are four different Fingerlings Narwhals to collect as of right now: Nelly (purple), Nikki (turquoise), Nori (blue), and Rachel (pink) — each comes with a light-up mood horn that illuminates based on how they feel. It’s an added twist to the Fingerlings line that kids are going to adore!
Recommended Ages: 5 years and up
WowWee is on a roll! Their newest collectibles line is called Untamed Mad Lab Minis, and you can pick up Series 1 right now!
It comes with 3 randomized vials, and in each vial your kids will find a blind mystery filling (either slime, sand, or clay) and a mini creature hidden within. There are currently 34 different figures to collect.
Of course, there are different levels of rareness to each of the mini creatures, which you can read more about here.
But with the collectibles craze being huge in 2019, these are going to be a great option all year long for birthday party and holiday gifts.
Recommended Ages: 5 to 15 years
Okay, so remember those slap bracelets you loved and collected as a kid? Well, welcome to 2019’s version of the slap bracelet that, essentially, mixes slap bracelets with a Fingerlings/Pomsies. It’s called Little Live Wrapples, and they’re going to be one of the hottest toys this year.
There are currently six different Wrapples available, each as brightly-colored as the next. They’re super cute, and the furries giggle and purr when you pet them. On top of that, they interact with each other. So if your child and her friend both have one, the Wrapples will talk and giggle with each other.
Wicked Cool Toys has a brand new line of cute and cuddly Detective Pikachu-themed Pokemon plush toys, and our favorite of the bunch is the new Mewtwo Plush. This 14-inch plush has poseable arms and a tail while remaining soft and squeezable. The figure’s design is taken from this year’s animated Pokemon feature, Detective Pikachu.
There are other new poseable plush toys as well, including Psyduck and Mr. Mime. If your kids love the movie, they’ll love these new Pokemon plush toys.
Recommended Ages: 2 years and up
With the UglyDolls movie finally releasing, Hasbro has a brand new line of Uglydoll plush toys available this year. And the best new Uglydolls toy is the talking Moxy plush. It plays over 30 sounds and phrases from the movie when you press her belly or give it a squeeze. The plush doll, itself, is ultra soft and squishy, and thanks to its embroidery details the doll has a quirky look to it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
What’s better than tattoos? Tattoos with glitter on them, obviously!
Fab Lab has a pretty cool new kit for kids that allow them to design their own glitter tattoos. It comes with four glitter colors (purple, red, gold, and green) and 27 stencil design kits.
With this kit, your kids will be able to create cute (and temporary!) glittery tattoos that shine. It comes with the glue and everything else they’ll need to get these glittery tats on themselves. And, it’s worth noting that everything is hypo-allergenic and, of course, non-toxic.
Recommended Ages: 8 years and Up
The popular Fuzzikins line in the UK is coming to America a little later this spring.
What are Fuzzikins?
Fuzzikins are super cute, small fuzzy animal toys that are covered in a unique, fuzzy white coating that make them easy to color on with washable markers. The color easily rinses off with running water so your kids can customize them over and over again.
Does your kid want a little dog toy that looks like the family dog? He/she can color a Fuzzikin.
They’re available as dogs, cats, or bunnies as of right now, but here’s to hoping the brand ventures out into some more fantastical creatures like unicorns and dragons (because, why wouldn’t you want to color a unicorn!?).
Recommended Ages: 4 years and up
How many activity kits do we need – said no parent ever! These types of activity kits can be lifesavers when it comes to rainy days, and Cool Maker has a cool new kit kids will love. It’s called the Handcrafted Gem Soaps kit, and — you guessed it — it comes with everything your kids need to create their own sparkly gem-shaped handsoaps.
The soaps will be multi-colored with pinks, purples, and blues of all different shades, and they’ll contain sparkly glitter.
It’s a fun DIY kit that makes a perfect gift.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Sometimes going the simple route with your toy design can be the best way to make kids love your toys, and that’s exactly what Playmobil is known for. Their newest line of sand toys is great for that reason, and our favorite is the brand new Playmobil Water Tank Truck.
The tank can be filled with water and used as a watering can, and it comes with two ramps that can be used as bridges or water gutters as well. The water tank is removable so it can be used on its own. This truck is the perfect sand toy, so if you’re big on the beach or have a sandbox for your kids, chances are the Playmobil water tank truck will be a great addition.
It’s easily one of the best Playmobil toys available in 2019.
Off the Hook Style Dolls are a cool new twist on the typical customizing of dolls, where instead of changing clothes and outfits, you change…pieces.
These dolls have four unique parts that all hook together: a head, a torso, legs, and shoes. On top of that, you can add other accessories like hats and sunglasses.
There’s also a mystery element to them because each comes with a mystery set of bonus fashion options. There are 3 different dolls with 6 different bonus fashions and 7 accessories, for a total of 100+ fashion combinations.
I play-tested these with my own six year old, and she absolutely loves them. So, if you’ve got a child that’s into fashion and tinkering with dolls, Off the Hook dolls are a great option.
I’ll note that there’s also a super cool-looking Off the Hook Style Closet coming later this year, which is set to release in the fall.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
With a pink and purple frame, the Barbie Ride With Me Puppy Bike makes a great gift for young kids in 2019. It has cute paw prints in the shape of a heart on the training wheels, and it comes with Barbie’s plush puppy that sits in the handlebar basket. It’s sure to please any Barbie fan.
There are two other new styles by Dynacraft available, including a Unicorn edition and a Barbie Sweets edition – the former featuring a design inspired by unicorns and rainbows and the latter featuring a design inspired by cupcakes and donuts.
Barbie is doing a lot of cool new things for their 60th anniversary this year. And, one of the best new Barbie debuts is the new Faraway Forest Gift Set, the sixth and seventh dolls in the fantasy Barbie series. It comes with a bride and her prince, both of which are covered in lavender and gold-trimmed outfits.
The bride is wearing a flowing lavender and gold gown with a bouquet of flowers in her hand, complete with a crown-to-floor veil. Her hair is a beautiful auburn color.
The prince is a short-bearded dashing lad in his royal tunic – he even has pointed ears!
Not everything in the Barbie line has to be about Barbie’s career, and the Faraway Forest set shows us just that.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes there are pictures of toys that just don’t do those toys justice – that’s what’s happening here. The new Grrrumball might just look like another hunk of plastic in the picture, but when it’s in motion, it’s an absolute blast.
It’s an RC vehicle with smashing arms, and it spins in all directions. It feels like the Tazmanian Devil of RC vehicles, so if your kids like carnage, this is the RC vehicle for them this year.
It comes with a classic-looking controller that plays cool sounds, too — the only thing you’ll need is 4 AA batteries to get it going!
ZURU’s Robo Alive line has a few new additions this year, and our favorite are the two new Robo Alive Dragons: a Fire Breathing Roaring Dragon and an Ice Blasting Roaring Dragon.
Each dragon has LED effects, biting action, a lifelike roar and realistic movements, as well as adjustable wings. Each dragon can walk on its own and move their neck while they are doing so, roaring around and glowing with their respective element of choice (fire or ice).
The only thing separating these two dragons is their colors, with the fire-breathing dragon being red (of course) and the ice blasting dragon being an ice blue.
Recommended Ages: 3 – 8 Years Old
The Nerf Fortnite RL Super Soaker is absolutely fantastic — what a great brand mash-up! It takes the ridiculous Fornite rocket launcher and turns it into an awesome Super Soaker water canon.
With it, your kids will be able to drench their opponents with this easy to fill and fire water blaster.
It sports the brown, blue, and orange colorway, complete with a green “missile” head that has a white face and orange tip. It’s perfect for roleplay, and it’s certainly going to be added to our list of the best summer toys.
Recommended Ages: 6 years and up
Are your kids into roleplay? If so, you’re DEFINITELY going to want to check out the ridiculously cool Avengers Endgame Power Gauntlet. There’s a lot of fun to be had with this awesomely-designed prop replica, which has cool pulsating lights in the stones, movie-inspired sound effects from Avengers: Endgame, and locking mechanism for the gauntlet so that you can keep it locked in the fist position.
This mega-sized 19.5-inch power gauntlet is going to be one of the hottest toys this holiday season, thanks to the popularity of Avengers: Endgame this year. With this, your kids will have each of the 6 Infinity Stones combined for the ultimate Power Gauntlet!
One of the coolest new LEGO sets of 2019 is the brand new LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Underwater Robot Building Kit, an absolutely awesome LEGO kit that allows your child to build an underwater robot, a toy submarine with a manipulator arm, or an underwater crane treasure hunt center.
It comes with 207 pieces, and it’s recommended for boys and girls aged 7 years and up. Once the robot is built, it stands over 5″ high – so quite sizeable! It also comes with an awesome Manta Ray accessory.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re looking for the best slime kit for kids, it’s National Geographic’s new Mega Slime & Putty Lab.
This awesome slime kit comes with 8 awesome varieties of slimes and putties, including magnetic putty, glow in the dark slime, DIY slime, gooey slime, and more!
It’s an all-inclusive kit for kids who can’t get enough slime, and with slime toys being such a big trend lately, I’d be surprised if your child doesn’t love this kit.
Recommended Ages: 8+ (but younger is fine with adult supervision)
The Morfboard is a super cool skateboard-looking deck with two big holes in it. In those holes, you place various extensions like skateboard wheels and a scooter extension. Or, giant bouncing balls. Or use the board with a balance extension for a balance board.
Morfboard provides year-round fun with just a single board. The initial pack comes with the skate and scooter extension, and the rest are sold separately. Still, it’s an incredibly cool and easy-to-use (no tools required!) board that can go from skateboard to scooter to bounce board to balance in board in just seconds.
Recommended Ages: 8+
Price: $99.99
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You should always expect Barbie toys to be on a list of the best new toys of the year, since year after year Mattel puts out great new additions to the Barbie line. This year, check out the Barbie Dreamhouse, a large scale dollhouse that comes with three floors, seven rooms, and over 70 accessories. What’s more, it also has a working elevator.
Check out more of the best Barbie dreamhouses here.
Will you hatch a boy or a girl? That’s the theme for this year’s new Hatchimals Hatchibabies. These cute magical Hatchibabies will hatch right out of their speckled shells.
Each of the Hatchibabies has light-up eyes, moving beaks, and a rainbow mane.
After hatching, your child will find all sorts of accessories inside the egg shell. It also comes with an official Hatchibirth certificate for your child to fill out!
Remember how popular Hatchimals were last year, and remember that they sold out before November even started. This year, they’re going to be the most popular toys of 2018 yet again.
New from LEGO this year is the LEGO City Arctic Explorer set (#60195), and it’s one of our favorites. It gives your kids what they need to build an arctic mobile exploration base and a lab, complete with a working crane, a snow bike, and an ice saw. It also comes with an awesome frozen mammoth figure for them to break open with the ice saw.
Recommended Ages: 7-12 years
It’s no secret that STEM toys are HUGE in 2018, and it really takes a lot to actually impress me when showing me something STEM-related (a lot of them are super samey).
But Little Tikes’ Stem Jr. Wonder Lab does things a little differently by combining 20 STEM activities into one awesome playset. It’s actually one of the most interactive toys we’ve EVER seen!
Seriously.
There’s a tray table that you can use to make slime, bubbles, fake snow, and more! It also has over 40 sounds. It’s BRILLIANT, and there’s so much for your kids to do that they’ll certainly want to use it a lot.
Recommended Ages: 2-5 years
This Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Attacks Figure is easily one of the hottest toys of the year. The figure comes with an 11-inch Jack-Jack, whose head lights up a fiery red, has glowing eyes, and comes with a raccoon (which will likely make sense once we actually get a chance to watch the film.
It’s a great-looking toy that does some pretty cool things, and that’s why it’s on our list of the year’s best.
It comes with 36 LEGO elements, including figures, faces, props, and scenery. Of course, they’ll also be able to use their own LEGOs with this, but the kit above is enough to get them started.
Recommended Ages: 8+
Power Wheels’ latest new ride-on is one of their best ride-on toys yet, in my expert opinion: the Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler.
It’s modeled after the Jeeps in the Jurassic Park franchise, and if that’s not the coolest thing you’ve ever heard, we can simply never be friends.
Best of all? That light bar in the back ACTUALLY works! It has a max speed of 5mph forward, so your kids will be cruisin’ in no-time.
This 923 piece LEGO set is new for 2019, and it’s one of the coolest the company has created so far! It’s called the LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Rollercoaster.
It comes with everything your child needs to build their own awesome pirate coaster, including shark carriages, pirate-decorated props, four minifigures, and more.
It also has a cool skull archway, a sunken galleon, and even an octopus for good measure.
Recommended Ages: 9 years and up
This Marshall’s Fire Truck from Paw Patrol is easily one of the best Paw Patrol toys of 2018. It has a wicked-cool extendable ladder that’s 2-feet tall, and it has water cannons that launch on the front and back. It also comes with a mini vehicle and Marshall figure.
The Think & Learn Rocktopus is the hottest toy for stimulating toddlers this Christmas! Read more about it here.
Recommended Ages: 3-6 years old
Price: $55.64 (10 percent off MSRP)
The Gravitrax marble run set feels like an updated marble run kit that’s perfect for new age kids. It comes with 122 pieces, and comes with clear instructions so that your child is able to start building and having fun immediately.
It’s one of the best new STEM toys of 2018, and it was recently featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years+
Mega Construx is a Lego-like product, and they have some Pokemon licensing that they’ve been playing with for the past two years. Now, they have a JUMBO Pikachu that looks great and is fun to put together.
The finished product measures just over a foot tall, and it’s fully poseable, thanks to its articulated legs, arms, tail, and ears.
This is easily one of my favorite LEGO Harry Potter kits to date: the Hogwarts Whomping Willow. It’s 753 pieces, and it comes with not only the willow that sits outside of Hogwarts, but also the flying Ford Anglia that gets stuck in it and a big section of the Hogwarts castle.
It also comes with Harry Potter minifigs, including Ron, Hermione, Harry, Seamus, Snape, and Argus.
It’s a truly great-looking set that any little muggle will appreciate this Christmas.
Recommended Ages: 8-14 years
Price: $59.68
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You WON’T find a better new toddler toy than the Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Center. This playcenter will introduce your toddler to basketball, soccer, and bowling with fun activities. It has three different modes: learn, move, and games. The backboard lights up and makes sounds when shots are made, and your toddler will absolutely love it.
Best of all, it folds up to 1/3 its size for easy storage. Woo! No living room clutter!
Paw Patrol is one of the most popular kids shows on TV, and Nickelodeon has introduced us to a few brand new Paw Patrol toys in 2018. The best new Paw Patrol Christmas toy this year is the Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds. It uses drop-down wheels to go from sea to land, taking pups on all sorts of new and exciting missions. It also comes with a few accessories, including Ryder, an octopus, and a cool-looking ATV.
Fisher-Price’s hot new toy of 2017 is the Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster, and although it isn’t exactly a new concept, it’s going to make a great Christmas gift this year.
It’s a colorful, playful monster that will feel like a friend to your toddler, and it has two ways to play with it. It has Sit & Play, which tasks your child with filling the monster’s mouth with balls to watch them spin. And there’s also Crawl & Chase, which will spill balls out as the monster zooms around the living room, encouraging your baby to get moving.
Bring out their creative side with Alex Toys’ Craft Sk8 Deck Wall Art, which allows them to color their very own skateboard deck for display on their bedroom wall. It comes with a wooden skate deck and 6 markers, as well as a hanging bracket. The board has pre-drawn cool graffiti themed art on it, and they’ll love coloring it and putting it on their wall when they’re done.
Here’s something we haven’t seen from Hot Wheels before: the Hot Wheels Ballistik Racer. This RC car has a unique body that’s dual-sided, so you’re always right side-up and ready to run. The wheels are large and allow it to be easily controlled on any terrain.
If you don’t smile when you say Stinky Dump Truck, then you’re not living the right life. This is Matchbox’s big new toy of the year, and it’s a hit with the younger crowd. In fact, it currently holds a 4.0 out of 5.0 review rating on Amazon from over 350 reviewers.
Stinky says over 90 different phrases and sounds, and he’s able to “eat” and dump out small toys. It’s motorized, so Stinky can stand up and even get some exercise in.
One of the best new toys of 2018 from Fisher-Price is their Think & Learn Smart Cycle which, essentially, gives your young one a great way to play and exercise at the same time. Essentially, the more kids pedal, the more they can learn with this fun smart cycle.
It uses a tablet (not included) and a free app to get them motivated to pedal and learn. It’s highly-rated on Amazon with many praising it as a way to get your kids moving while still playing games.
I’ll note that this was technically released late in 2017, but it’s likely you didn’t notice it in-time for Christmas. So, we’re including it on our list of the hot new toys of 2018.
A Porsche 911 specifically modeled for kids? Check out the Playmobil Porsche 911 Carrera S. It’s a stunning red Porsche and has an interchangeable front bumper, rear spoiler, rims, and other accessories. It also has fully functioning headlights, tail lights, and interior dashboard lights. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up.
If your child loves putting things together, LEGO has quite a few new toys available this year. Our FAVORITE new LEGO set has to be the Technic Extreme Adventure Building Kit — just look at this thing! It’s one of their coolest designs yet, presenting a hybrid adventure vehicle that also turns into a mobile base. It also has a great purple colorway that you don’t typically see in the LEGO line.
Inject some more creativity into their lives with the Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush and Drawing Pad Set, providing entirely mess free coloring. The colors will only appear on the special paper, and that means you won’t have a kid covered with marker or a couch covered with colors.
Looking for an immaculate-quality dollhouse? Look no further than the KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse. It has 8 rooms of open space ready to be decorated, and it comes with 34 furniture pieces and accessories. Beautifully designed wood construction with wide windows on both sides, a garage with working doors, and an elevator.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Magic the Gathering is a collectible card game that’s back in a BIG way in 2018, thanks to their newly debuted 2019 Core Set.
Magic is an absolutely fantastic way to bond with your children in their teens, especially if it’s something you’re actually into. A lot of thought and discussion goes into building decks, and it’s a great way to get conversation flowing between parent and child.
Recommended Ages: 13+
Similar to Lulu Jr’s Comic Book making kit from a couple of years ago is the Illustory Book Making Kit, which allows your kids to write and illustrate their very own full-color, 20 page, professionally printed hardcover book. It’s a great way to fuel their creativity, and they’ll love having the finished product to display proudly in their bedroom.