101 Hottest Toys of 2020: The Top New Toys

It’s likely that your kids are going to have no idea about the GoCube just yet, but trust me when I tell you they’re going to LOVE it – especially if they’re super into puzzle games.

Think of GoCube as an ultra-advanced version of the classic Rubix cube; it’s like an app-connected Rubix cube that will allow your kids to not only learn and improve their speed and ability in solving the cube but also allow them to connect with friends and race against GoCubers from around the world.

That’s right – multiplayer!

I tested it with my son (he’s 10 years old and loves puzzle games), and after letting him take it and connect it to the app, he fell in love with the thing. Seriously, I’ve never seen my son get attached to a toy like this one; he’s ALWAYS playing with his GoCube.

I asked him what he thought was so cool about it, and he loves the multiplayer competition aspect of it, which allows him to play against other people from around the world. In fact, he already told me that he suggested his friends buy one too so that he can play with them.

If I had to pick one awesome new toy that I’m the most excited about in 2019, it’s the GoCube.