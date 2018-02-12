Exclusive: New My Little Pony Singing Rainbow Dash Figure Revealed

Last week, you might have noticed Heavy.com exclusively revealed a brand new Nerf toy (the Nerf Dude Perfect HoverKup). And today, we’re back with yet another exclusive reveal from one of Hasbro’s other brands, My Little Pony.

So, let us introduce the My Little Pony Singing Rainbow Dash Figure. Essentially, she works like your child’s very own high-tech karaoke machine, all packed in a kid-friendly exterior designed to look like Rainbow Dash from the popular animated TV series. It’s a perfect sing-a-long machine for fans of the series.

The My Little Pony Singing Rainbow Dash Figure features several modes. She can sing five songs on her own, your kids can grab the microphone and sing a duet with her for any of those songs, or your kids can use the mic to simply amplify their own voice through the speaker, allowing them to sing loudly to the content of their little hearts. She’ll also say awesome phrases taken from the My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic series and the MLP movie that released last year.

Hasbro’s latest MLP toy is intended for ages 3 years and up, and it’ll retail for $24.99. We don’t have an exact launch date for it just yet, but Hasbro says that it’ll be available later this year, with a Fall 2018 launch window. Batteries are included.

The My Little Pony Singing Rainbow Dash Figure will be available at most major toy retailers nationwide when it launches, of course, and you should expect it to make all of the yearly hot toy lists come holiday time (along with whatever other toys Hasbro has in store for the brand in 2018).

We’ll keep you posted on an official launch date, but luckily, you won’t have to wait too long to get your MLP fill as season 8 of the series will debut on March 24th.