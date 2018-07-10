11 Best Daniel Tiger Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Looking for awesome Daniel Tiger toys for your kids this year? Look no further than the mega list below.

One of the most popular kids shows over the past few years is Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, a super cutesy spin on the old Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood formula that was so popular in the late 70s and 80s.

The show is filled with great characters that your kids love, and because of their popularity, there’s so much Daniel Tiger merchandise this year that we can hardly contain ourselves.

Best of all, it provides some educational value, especially in dealing with emotional awareness. This is likely why the TCA nominated in 2013 and 2014 for one of its prestigious awards.

There are now tons of great new Daniel Tiger toys releasing into the wild this year, and we already know that there are even more on the way.

For now, here are the best Daniel Tiger toys available right now, and definitely let us know in the comments if we missed any of your child’s favorites:

1. Daniel Tiger Coloring and Activity Book w/ Stickers – $6.95

Of course, the cheapest way to get your kids something Daniel Tiger-themed is by getting the classic sticker book.

This activity book is officially licensed, and it comes with over 30 stickers and many color by number pages as well.

Price: $6.95

2. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Friends Figures Set – $12.98

This set of five Daniel Tiger figures is also a great cheap pick-up that will satisfy your child. It comes with Daniel Tiger, Prince Wednesday, The Owl, Miss Elaina, and Katerina (meow meow).

Price: $12.98

3. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Trolley with Daniel Tiger Figure – $14.99

Daniel’s favorite mode of transportation is the neighborhood trolley, making this trolley and figure set a great buy for Daniel Tiger fans.

My daughter has had this toy for YEARS (we bought it some time around Season 2’s debut), and it’s still going strong.

Price: $14.99

4. Daniel Tiger Plush – $19.99

Plush toys are always a great go-to when buying kids gifts, as they all love to snuggle with their favorite character, especially when heading to bed. It provides them with comfort, and that comfort is going to help them fall asleep faster.

But also, they’ll play with it during the day.

Price: $19.99

5. Daniel Tiger’s Family Figure Pack – $12.99

Here’s another good Daniel Tiger toy set that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. This time, it comes with Daniel’s family. Mom, Dad, Daniel, Baby Margaret, and Tigey.

Price: $12.99

6. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Playset (All-in-One) – $27.10

One of the best Daniel Tiger toys available in 2018 is this Daniel Tiger Playset, which comes with four stops, the trolley, and a Daniel Tiger figure and a Prince Wednesday figure. It also plays a few songs from the show and plays a few phrases like, “Wasn’t that Grrrrrrr-ific?!” and “Let’s go take a ride on the trolley!”

It’s recommended for ages 3 years and up.

Price: $27.10

7. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood-Deluxe Electronic Trolley Vehicle – $29.99

This electronic trolley is a step above the other trolleys on the list, as it has 12 phrases and a couple of songs as well. It also has a light, and the trolley makes its own sounds.

Price: $29.99

8. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Grr-ific Game – $26.99

For fun for the family, check out the Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Grr-ific Game, a two player board game for ages 3 and up. It’s super easy to learn, so you and your child will be playing in mere minutes.

Price: $21.96 (12 percent off MSRP)

9. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – Friends & Stuffies exclusive figure set 10 piece – $25.22

If you’re looking for Daniel Tiger toys that have contain more of the characters, this 10-piece playset contains the most we’ve seen in a single buy.

It includes each of the five main child characters, as well as their respective favorite “stuffed” animals (they’re plastic here, of course).

With Season 3 just wrapping up last week, we’re now quite familiar with all of these characters and their favorite stuffies.

Price: $32.50

10. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Snuggle and Glow Plush Toy – $34.99

This Daniel Tiger plush toy is the premium version of the plush above. It features Daniel Tiger in his pajamas, as well as his own glowing plush bear.

Price: $34.99

11. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Cell Phone Toy – $9.99

If they’re frequently reaching for your smartphone, but they’re just too young to play with it, the Daniel Tiger Cell Phone Toy is a great (and most importantly, much cheaper) substitute.

Price: $9.99

