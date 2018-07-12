Kuroba Toys: Where to Buy These New Toys (Updated!)

On the hunt for those awesome new Kuroba toys you’re seeing commercials for? Wondering where the best place to buy them is? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.

Playmates Toys, the company behind the new line of Voltron toys and Mysticon toys, now has a brand new toy line called Kuroba toys that are growing exponentially in popularity.

In fact, they’re quickly becoming one of the hottest toys of 2018 and they’re becoming harder to find in-stores, with big box retailers having trouble keeping them in stock.

Essentially speaking, they’re a way to play the classic Rock, Paper, Scissors game, but with a super cute twist (and the addition of a collectible component).

Each Kuroba toy represents one of the five elemental tribes: terra, fire, ice, water, or night. Your kids create unique Kuroba by mixing their tribe panels – meaning the more Kuroba toys you have, the more combinations you can make.

It’s a super cool idea, and it appears to be catching on, as they’re already getting hard to find in-stores.

So, where can you buy Kuroba toys and who still has them in stock?

Remember, Toys R’ Us is gone forever now, so your first stop for great toy deals should be Amazon, as they not only have the biggest stock of toys but they also allow you to pre-order many toys before they’re actually released.

Luckily, Kuroba toys are already in the wild, and you can find them right on Amazon.com for $19.99. There are MANY different skus currently available, but essentially, we recommend just buying any of the 2-packs to get your kids started.

As of writing this post, they’re still in stock, as well. So, ordering is super easy.

They’re all also available with 2-day Prime shipping, so if you have an Amazon Prime account, you’re golden.

Kuroba! toys are now available at Target as well. However, they’ve been sold out online for a solid week. Bummer.

Still, if you’re a frequent Target shopper (and, really, who isn’t?!), you might want to swing by their toy section to see if you can find them in-store.

Personally, I’ve always had a hard time navigating through Target’s toy section. But, maybe your local Target toy associates take better care of their department than mine.

Walmart- $16.99 (but OOS)

Yes, good ‘ole reliable Walmart is also carrying these Kuroba toys at $3 cheaper, with a price tag of $16.99 for now.

However, we’re already seeing them out of stock. We’ll keep an eye on their listings to see if they come back any time soon, and we’ll update this post accordingly.

