Fingerlings Hugs: Where to Buy the New Fingerlings

Remember last year when all your kids wanted for Christmas were those little Fingerlings? Now, there’s Fingerlings Hugs!

Fingerlings Hugs are much bigger than the original Fingerlings, and instead of being hard plastic, they’re soft plushies. Yes, they still have the reactions and make the cute noises that the original Fingerlings do, the only difference is that, this time, they’re intended to cuddle with.

WowWee, the company that’s also behind MIP toys and What’s That Smell?, now has their second line of Fingerlings toys called Fingerlings Hugs, and they’ve available to buy as of today.

We included Fingerlings Hugs on our list of the hottest toys of 2018, and we imagine there’s going to be in-stock issues here pretty soon.

So, where can you buy the new Fingerlings Hugs and what’s available?

Amazon is always my first stop for toys now that Toys R’ Us is officially donezo.

There are surprisingly only two varieties of Fingerlings Hugs available right now: Boris, a blue monkey with orange hair, and Bella, a pink monkey with yellow hair.

Both are available and in-stock on Amazon right now.

Both Fingerlings Hugs, Bella and Boris, are currently available at Target as well.

You can buy them both online or find them in-store if you’re willing to dig through their miserable toys section (it’s NEVER organized).

Still, if you’re a frequent Target shopper (and, really, who isn’t?!), you might want to swing by their toy section to see if you can find them in-store.

Of course, Fingerlings Hugs are already sold-out at Walmart, with both Boris and Bella out of stock.

We’ll keep an eye on their listings to see if they come back any time soon, and we’ll update this post accordingly.

