101 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2018: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

It’s clear that this year is going to be a banner year for the toy industry. Already in 2018, we’ve seen the death of the biggest toy retailer, Toys R’ Us, and that means online shopping is going to be the go-to for toys.

So many great brands have cool new toys out or on the way very soon, and that is enough to excite kids and parents alike (especially if they have a child with a special birthday coming up soon).

Whether you’re buying for your kids, or buying for yourself, it’s now easier than ever to find THE hottest toys for any budget. Of course, kids only want the best of the best and the newest of the new, as anything else would be considered subpar in their eyes.

Luckily, Nerf, Hasbro, Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh and more of our favorite toy brands have made it their goal to make 2018 a memorable year in the industry.

With that in mind, here is our list of the top 101 hottest Christmas toys for 2018 birthdays and holidays (and keep this list bookmarked, as we’re going to be updating/swapping out toys as new toys are announced/released).

Did we miss any of the year’s hottest Christmas toys? Let us know in the comments!

Top 5 Hottest Toys for Christmas 2018

*Update 7/18/18: Added the new Scruff a Luvs toys.

1. The Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Attacks Figure

This Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Attacks Figure is easily one of the hottest toys of 2018, with Disney’s upcoming animated film undeniably going to be the biggest animated movie of the year. The figure comes with an 11-inch Jack-Jack, whose head lights up a fiery red, has glowing eyes, and comes with a raccoon (which will likely make sense once we actually get a chance to watch the film.

It’s a great-looking toy that does some pretty cool things, and that’s why it’s on our list of the year’s best.

Price: $39.99

2. Harry Potter Kano Kit – $99.99

You might remember that the original Kano Coding Kit was a wildly popular Christmas toy in 2017, and now, the company is back with an update for the magic-lovers out there — the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit.

It allows your kids to use an actual wand (along with a tablet) to code spells and make things appear and happen on-screen. It’s super cool! With the wave of his/her wand, he/she will see instant effects on screen like new creatures created, sweets, spells, over 200 sounds, and more.

If they love Harry Potter or just magic in general — and, honestly, what kid doesn’t — the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is for them.

Recommended Ages: 6 years and up

Price: $99.99

3. Hatchimals Mystery – $59.97

Collectathon toys are nothing new, and by now, we’ve all heard of Hatchimals (mostly from Spin Master’s problems with keeping them in stock during the holiday 2016 season).

Now, in 2018, the company is looking to recreate the magic and mystery that surrounded their original Hatchimals product line. This year’s big must-have toy is going to be the Hatchimals Mystery.

There are four Hatchimals available, each of which sports a pastel look.

Price: $59.97

4. Don’t Step in It Game – $18.99

At this point, you’ll just have to accept it – kids love poop jokes and fart jokes and all things gross. The sooner you can accept that as a parent, the easier your life is going to be. In 2018, we’ve reached peak toilet humor with the Don’t Step in it Game from Hasbro Gaming.

That’s right, Don’t Step in it tasks your kids with…not…stepping…in…it. Don’t worry – the poo isn’t real, and the compound used to make it is included in the packaging. Whoever steps in the fewest poops wins the game.

We’ve also got it on our list of the best toys for 5 year old boys.

Price: $18.99

5. Ready 2 Robot Mystery Toys – $19.99

Think those L.O.L. Surprise toys, but with robots and slime.

Seriously, despite being a little pricey for what you’re getting at $19.99, these Ready 2 Robot toys are super cool. Your child will open it, put it together, and make some slime for it.

But if they have more than one (here’s how they get you to buy more!!), they can mix and match the robot pieces, making their own sort of Frankenbot.

There are 18 different styles per wave, and each pod has a 1 in 1000 chance to contain the rare Chase figure.

In my opinion, Ready 2 Robot toys are much more formidable and layered than just the L.O.L. Surprise toys. And, I’ll also note that they include a display stand that can be connected to other display stands.

Recommended Ages: 6+

Price: $19.99

6. Mega Construx Pokemon Jumbo Pikachu – $49.99

Mega Construx is a Lego-like product, and they have some Pokemon licensing that they’ve been playing with for the past two years. Now, they have a JUMBO Pikachu that looks great and is fun to put together.

The finished product measures just over a foot tall, and it’s fully poseable, thanks to its articulated legs, arms, tail, and ears.

Price: $49.99

7. Fingerlings Hugs by WowWee – $29.99

Fingerlings were so popular in 2017 that by late October they were out of stock, and remained that way through the entire Christmas shopping season. The company behind those popular toys, WowWee, returns in 2018 with yet another Fingerlings-themed thing: the Fingerlings Hugs.

Fingerlings Hugs are much larger plush toys based on the Fingerlings brand, and they’re going to be super popular this holiday season. They’re not available yet, but you can pre-order them here.

Recommended Ages: 5-10 years

Price: $29.99

8. Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler – $299.99

Power Wheels’s latest new ride-on is one of their best ride-on toys yet, in my expert opinion: the Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler.

It’s modeled after the Jeeps in the Jurassic Park franchise, and if that’s not the coolest thing you’ve ever heard, we can simply never be friends.

Best of all? That light bar in the back ACTUALLY works! It has a max speed of 5mph forward, so your kids will be cruisin’ in no-time.

Price: $299.99

9. Jurassic World Thrash n’ Throw T-Rex – $39.95

If there’s one type of toy that our kids will never get tired of, it’s easily dinosaur toys. Nothing beats destroying your other unsuspecting toys with a giant T-Rex, which is why we absolutely LOVE the Jurassic World Thrash n’ Throw T-Rex that’s new for 2018.

This baby not only looks great with a high level of detail, but it’s also near 2-feet long! It has chomping and stomping action, so your kids will absolutely love it.

Regardless of whatever you think of the latest Jurassic World movie that released earlier this year, chances are that your kids loved it, which is one of the reasons we think this is going to be one of the hottest toys of 2018.

Price: $39.95

10. Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 – $44.99

For the more advanced Nerf user, this year’s new Rival Artemis XVII-3000 will certainly get the job done. It’s designed to shoot high impact rounds at 100 feet per second, bringing an all-new level of intensity to their Nerf battles.

It holds 30 rounds, and it’s available in both blue or red colorways (bringing the classic Red vs. Blue battle back). It uses slam fire action for super fast shooting, and because of its speed, it’s accurate at short to mid range.

It’s hands-down one of the best kids toys 2018 has to offer for Nerf fans.

Recommended Ages: 14+

Price: $44.99

11. LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart – $29.95

Who doesn’t love ice cream? LeapFrog’s new Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart is a brilliantly designed toy for kids. It has an ice cream scoop that grips the ice cream and allows your kid to put it on the cone to give to someone. The cart’s playful phrases will introduce colors, numbers, flavors, and more, and pushing the cart around helps build gross motor skills. It’s super cute, and your child will love it.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

12. Sculptapalooza Game – $19.99

Sculptapalooza is the newest game from Educational Insights, and it’s BY FAR our favorite product of theirs to date. It’s a fast paced family game that has teams racing against the clock to sculpt whatever item they’re tasked to sculpt.

To find out what item that is, there are cards and die (you have to roll to determine which item on any given card you’re supposed to sculpt). Your teammate has to guess what you’ve sculpted before the timer finishes.

It’s a LOT of fun, and requires at least four players.

Recommended Ages: 10 Years+

Price: $19.99

13. Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise – $58.00

Zuru, the company that created Bunch of Balloons, X-Shot, and Hamsters in a House, now has a brand new line that they just introduced earlier this year. They’re called Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise!

Rainbocorns are new cute plush toys that have sequin hearts on their chests. Behind those sequins lies a surprise.

Price: $58.00

14. Otrio Game – $39.99

Otrio is a board game of sorts that tasks your kids with racing to build a 3-in-a-row pattern. It’s unique, and challenging, and has tons of replayability. Players can win by getting the same color pieces in all 3 spaces in a block, descending or ascending order on one side, or by having three of the same color pieces in a row across the board.

It’s a LOT of fun, as there’s a lot to keep track of all at once, and it’s great for testing memory skills!

Recommended Ages: 8+

Price: $39.99

See Also: Best Dinosaur Toys

15. Creative Roots Unicorn Garden – $22

The Unicorn Garden by Creative Roots is definitely going to be one of the hottest toys of 2018 around Christmas time, as kids LOVE unicorn toys.

With this, they can create and decorate a magical unicorn garden, complete with 5 hand-painted figurines. It really grows flowers, using real soil. It’s great for both indoor and outdoor display.

Recommended Ages: 8+

Price: $22.00 (12 percent off MSRP)

16. Kuroba Toys (and the Kuroba Klash Arena) – $19.99

Read more about Kuroba Toys and where to find them in-stock here.

Recommended Ages: 6 years+

Price: $19.99

17. Morfboard – $99.99

The Morfboard is a super cool skateboard-looking deck with two big holes in it. In those holes, you place various extensions like skateboard wheels and a scooter extension. Or, giant bouncing balls. Or use the board with a balance extension for a balance board.

Morfboard provides year-round fun with just a single board. The initial pack comes with the skate and scooter extension, and the rest are sold separately. Still, it’s an incredibly cool and easy-to-use (no tools required!) board that can go from skateboard to scooter to bounce board to balance in board in just seconds.

Recommended Ages: 8+

Price: $99.99

18. Jurassic World Pterano-Drone – $99.99

There are all sorts of cool new dinosaur toys available this year, thanks to the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But, one of the coolest ideas is this Pterano drone, which puts a flying dinosaur atop an “invisible” drone, complete with flapping wings.

It’s super fun, and kids love it. There’s also an “auto circle” option!

Recommend Ages: 8+

Price: $99.99

19. Connect 4 Shots – $19.99

Hasbro has a new take on the classic Connect 4 game, this time mixing it with pong. With Connect 4 Shots, you don’t just drop the red and black discs into the top and hope for the best. Instead, you’re bouncing ping pong balls on a table to try and land them onto the right spot.

Basically, Connect 4 Shots takes the classic Connect 4 formula and makes it 10x more fun! It’s perfect for rainy days, especially.

Recommended Ages: 8+

Price: $19.99

20. My Little Pony Cutie Mark Crew – $12.99

If you (or your kids) follow My Little Pony, you’ve definitely heard the term “Cutie Marks” before. It’s a play on beauty marks.

Soon (a little later this year), Hasbro will release these awesomely cute new figures into the wild. Each super cute figure is roughly 2-inches in size, and they come in blind packs (so you don’t know which one you’re getting until you actually open it!).

Each comes with a collector card that includes the character’s story, as well as a matching accessory and stackable case. Both My Little Pony and My Little Pony Equestria Girls characters are available in the My Little Pony Cutie Mark Crew, which you can pre-order on Amazon now.

Recommended Ages: 4 years and up

Price: $12.99

21. My Little Pony Singing Rainbow Dash – $26.99

We had the pleasure of exclusively revealing the MLP Singing Rainbow Dash way back in February, and we loved it so much that we’re including it on this year’s list of the best new toys.

It has three modes: listen, sing solo, or duet, and she says 15 phrases from the series. She’s super cute, and your kid will love to sing her little heart out with Rainbow Dash!

Recommended Ages: 3 years and up

Price: $26.99

22. Pomsies – $14.99

Pomsies are one of this year’s hottest new Christmas toys, and they’re being called the next Fingerlings.

They hail from Skyrocket Toys, makers of mebo and Skyviper drones, and they’re growing in popularity exponentially since hitting the market earlier this year.

So, what are Pomsies? They’re essentially cute stuffed animals that react when you touch or pet them, with eyes that change color based on their different feelings.

On top of that, they have tails that are able to wrap around just about anything, meaning they can be your child’s next fashion accessory, too.

Price: $14.99

23. Treasure X Toys – $9.99

Now, here’s a new toy in 2018 that I’m especially excited about: Treasure X toys! Why the excitement?

First, it tasks your kids with digging out their collectible toys instead of just opening them from some dumb box. Obviously, kids love to dig.

Second, the story that Moose toys is interjecting into their Treasure X marketing has been brilliant, and it’s one thing that helps to set them apart from other collectible toys.

Finally, the toys, themselves, look super cool. They’re variations of different weapon-toting skeletal humanoids, each with unique accessories. There are 24 of them in total, and I wouldn’t be too surprised to see more added in a second wave.

Price: $9.99

24. Cool Maker Tidy Dye Station Activity Kit

Whether you think tye dye looks are out of style or not, they’ll never go out of fun. Kids LOVE to make tye dye stuff, and with the Cool Maker Tidy Dye Station, they can make shirts, pillow cases, bags, headbands, and more.

It’s a great way for them to make their own colorful designs mess-free, as it uses strings to transfer colors. That means their hands stay clean, and you don’t have to worry about finding dye everywhere for the rest of the day.

Recommended Ages: 8+

Price: $19.97

25. Pomsies – $14.99

These cute plushies called Pomsies can also be a fashion accessory, as their tails can wrap around backpacks and belt loops.

Price: $14.99

26. LEGO Silent Mary Building Kit

LEGO has some of the best creative minds designing their products, and this year’s coolest new addition so far is the Silent Mary Building Kit. It comes with over 2,294 pieces, and it’s recommended for ages 14 and over. It comes with eight minifigures from the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales film, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Salazar, Henry, Carina, and more. It also features a hinged bow section, a movable rudder, three masts (one of which is collapsible), and tons of other impressive little details. It measures 18 inches high, 26 inches long, and up to 14 inches wide.

Price: $199.99

27. Nintendo Switch

Somehow, my Nintendo Switch has become my favorite console that I own (and I own the PS4 Pro, Xbox One S, and gaming PC). There’s just something so unique about Nintendo’s handheld/console hybrid that gives it an undeniable charm. And with its growing catalog or both old and new games, it has become much formidable than it was at launch.

What’s more, we already know about some super exciting games on the way, including the Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey. The Switch can be played on both a television and on the go in handheld form, and in both ways, graphical fidelity is impressive (although, of course not quite PS4 Pro-level graphics). Still, it’s well-worth it, and its worth grows every day.

Price: $299.99

28. Gravitrax Marble Run – $57.65

The Gravitrax marble run set feels like an updated marble run kit that’s perfect for new age kids. It comes with 122 pieces, and comes with clear instructions so that your child is able to start building and having fun immediately.

It’s one of the best new STEM toys of 2018, and it was recently featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Recommended Ages: 8 Years+

Price: $57.65

29. My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle

One of the year’s best My Little Pony gift ideas is the My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle, based on the My Little Pony: The Movie that released earlier in October. This toy features 90 plus phrases, light up horn, and it responds to sound and touch. She’s totally adorable, and Twilight Sparkle is the fan favorite character for MLP.

Of course, MLP reigns king when it comes to popular girl toys, so you could just head to Walmart or Target and head to the MLP aisle to discover more.

Price: $97.50 (25 percent off MSRP)

30. ALEX Toys Craft Rock Pets – $10.99

Pet rocks are nothing new, but ALEX Toys has put their own spin on things by making the rocks shaped into different animals (turtle, frog, owl, fox, butterfly) and providing paint and a brush to decorate them with.

It’s one of the best new cheap toys this year, and for under $20, you can pick it up for a special birthday or Christmas.

Recommended Ages: 8+

Price: $10.99

31. Scruff a Luvs by Little Live Pets – $19.99

Little Live Pets Scruff a Luvs are a brand new toy that tasks your kids with rescuing animals, cleaning them up, and grooming them. They’re super cute, and they’re selling out fast!

Recommended Ages: 5 Years and up

Price: $19.99

32. Hairdorables – $14.99

Based on the YouTube series of the same name, these collectible dolls called Hairdorables have long hair and are packed in a blind box so your kids never know which one they’re going to get. There are 36 Hairdorables in total, including two rare (a 1 in 40 chance) and one ultra rare (a 1 in 400 chance). Each doll also comes with different fashions, hairstyle options, and accessories.

Price: $14.99

33. FurReal Makers Proto Max Pet

These new FurReal Makers are for ages six and up, and the Proto Max Pet is used in conjunction with an app that allows kids to give their pet more customization and control. With the app, your kids are able to program Proto Max’s responses, including what he does when you tap his nose, programming routines, and color reactions. The app serves as a GREAT intro to coding that doesn’t feel like learning to them at all; just pure fun.

Price: $119.99

34. FurReal Roarin’ Tyler

The FurReal Roarin’ Tyler is one of the cool new toys of 2017, and Hasbro has hit it out of the park with this one. This tiger pet has over 100+ preprogrammed responses with sound and motion that give your kids a lot to play with. When he’s roared at by your kids, he roars back! When he’s given his play toy, he responds by playing with it. Facial animations are great, and the sounds are as well. This is going to be one of the most popular toys of 2017.

Price: $117 (10 percent off MSRP)

35. Hairdorables – $14.99

Hairdorables, based on the YouTube series of the same name, are collectible dolls with long hair and accessories that come in a blind pack. Each of these dolls comes with unique fashion, hairstyle, and accessories that are specific to her. There are 36 different Hairdorables dolls currently available — two of those are rare (1 in 40 chance), and one is ultra rare (a 1 in 400 chance).

They’re super cute, and collectibles are the hottest thing going on in toys this year, so these are a good option.

Price: $14.99

36. Laser X Tower

The Laser X Tower is similar to the Laser X kit above, except it’s for solo play, and you actually need to already have the original kit for it to work. Still, if you already have one of the guns, the Tower will allow you to play solo play. This gives kids an added set of activities, as they can try to best themselves or a friend with competitive play. Set this baby a distance away and see how high of a score you can get.

Price: $39.99

37. Ultra Dash

Don’t take Ultra Dash for face value. Sure, it looks like another simple color-coded games for your kids to play once and never play with again. But, Ultra Dash is a game of speed unlike any other. Your kids will place color targets around the living room (or outside, in the garage, etc), and they’ll be tasked with getting the right color target in the time allotted and in the right order. It’s a GREAT way to get your kids active even on rainy days, as they’ll race around trying to get the fastest/best score they can. And, because it can be played with more than just one player, it’s a game that competitive kids will especially love.

Price: $24.99

38. Marbleocity Dragon Coaster Building Kit

PlayMonster has a ton of great toy lines in their arsenal, and one of our new favorites is the Marbleocity line. These intricately designed puzzles are great for kids who love to tinker, as they’ll engineer various marble-ready things like a roller coaster, skate park, and more.

They take roughly three hours to build, and the result is a kinetically-powered mechanism that moves the marble from point A to point B in a fun-to-watch fashion.

Price: $40.52

39. Little Tikes Sports Zone

You WON’T find a better new toddler toy than the Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Center. This playcenter will introduce your toddler to basketball, soccer, and bowling with fun activities. It has three different modes: learn, move, and games. The backboard lights up and makes sounds when shots are made, and your toddler will absolutely love it.

Best of all, it folds up to 1/3 its size for easy storage. Woo! No living room clutter!

Price: $49.44 (10 percent off MSRP)

40. Project MC2 Smart Pixel Purse

We’re living in the digital age, so why not digitalize your accessories, too? Check out the Project Mc2 Pixel Purse, which comes with 10 pre-programmed animations so that they can play right out of the box. It also comes with an app (both Android and iOS) that allows your kids to program the LED Lights. Super. Cool. Trust me when I tell you that once they see this, they’re going to add it to their Christmas list.

Price: $59.99

41. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller

Paw Patrol is one of the most popular kids shows on TV, and Nickelodeon has introduced us to a few brand new Paw Patrol toys in 2017. The best new Paw Patrol Christmas toy this year is the Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds. It uses drop-down wheels to go from sea to land, taking pups on all sorts of new and exciting missions. It also comes with a few accessories, including Ryder, an octopus, and a cool-looking ATV.

Price: $59.97

42. Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme

A robot batman? This thing is SUPER cool.

Price: $90.87 (17 percent off MSRP)

43. Disney Princess Dress up Trunk

Finding all of the right Disney princess outfits for dress up time can be a hassle. Not every store has all of them in stock individually, so going from store to store to find the right ones that your daughter wants can be brutal.

Enter the Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk, one of Amazon’s best new exclusive toys of 2017. It’s a 21-piece set that comes with 4 shirts, 3 skirts, 2 headbands, a tiara, a choker, a pair of earrings, a necklace, 3 rings, and a small trunk to store it all in. It’s PERFECT for those who love to dress up like Disney princesses!

Price: $29.99

44. Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal

I’ve already raved about the quality standards of Melissa & Doug toys, and the Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal is certainly no exception. It stands at 32″ high x 45″ long x 12″ wide, and it’ll make the perfect addition to your child’s bedroom. It’s super soft and cuddly, yet stands on its own, thanks to its sturdy wireframe. It’s white and pink with colorful stars on its hindquarters and a giant pink unicorn horn.

Price: $84.44 (16 percent off MSRP)

45. CozyPhones Kids Headphones – $19.97

CozyPhones may not be a toy they play with exactly, but they’ll use it with many of their toys. CozyPhones are cute, soft headbands based on many different animals (and a unicorn!) that makes listening to their music/apps and games more comfortable. Inside each of the headbands are ultra-thin 1/8″ speakers that provide sound.

Best of all, perhaps, is that each speaker has a volume limiter in it that keeps the sound below 90db, meaning your child’s hearing is protected.

So, your kids will love it because it gives them a comfortable solution to listening to their apps and music, and you’ll love it because it’s safe (and extra cute!).

Recommended Ages: 4+

Price: $19.97

46. MakeyMakey Invention Kit for Everyone

Do your kids have a wild imagination? Do they frequently have ideas in their head but no idea how to create those ideas? The MakeyMakey Invention Kit for Everyone brings them one step closer. It’s a super easy to understand kit that presents your kids with 1000s of possibilities. You can draw your own game controller, build a working piano right out of your stairs, and more.

Still not convinced? Check out this video.

Price: $49.92

47. Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster

Fisher-Price’s hot new toy of 2017 is the Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster, and although it isn’t exactly a new concept, it’s going to make a great Christmas gift this year.

It’s a colorful, playful monster that will feel like a friend to your toddler, and it has two ways to play with it. It has Sit & Play, which tasks your child with filling the monster’s mouth with balls to watch them spin. And there’s also Crawl & Chase, which will spill balls out as the monster zooms around the living room, encouraging your baby to get moving.

Price: $34.95

48. Spider-Man Mega City Playset

Looking to keep your kids busy all-day when Christmas comes around later this year? Check out the Spider-Man Mega City Playset — the busiest superhero playset we’ve ever seen. It stands at roughly 4 feet tall and it comes with over 20 different play features. It’s intended for use with their current collection of 6 inch figures. It’s one of the more detailed sets we’ve seen Marvel and Hasbro come out with. It’s one of the best Spider-Man toys we’ve gotten our hands on, and we can’t wait for your kids to play with it later this year.

Price: $99.99

49. Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Trackset

There are so many great Cars 3 toys available this year, but one of our top picks for Christmas toys this year is another Target exclusive. Check out the Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Trackset. It’s 5 feet long from end to end, and it’s loaded with tons of movie-inspired details. It features a motorized booster, themed play areas, and a raised track to help increase velocity. It looks super super cool, and your kids are going to have a blast with it.

Price: $99.99

50. Bonk Board Game

Target is known for having quite an impressive board game selection, and this year, they’ve added an exclusive to their lineup by the name of Bonk. The Bonk Board Game tasks up to four players with rolling steel balls onto the board to knock the wooden ball into your opponents goal. It requires a good eye, timing, reaction, and teamwork. Most importantly, it’s incredibly fun!

Price: $59.99

51. Rise Vusion House Racer FPV

Indoor FPV is tricky, because there are a lot of factors at play (mostly, the physical constraints on flying around your home, around corners and doors, etc). The Rise Vusion House Racer is a good, all-inclusive solution that works both indoor and outdoor, and it will allow them to see what their drone sees, even if they can’t physically see the drone, itself. It comes with the drone, LCD monitor, goggles, batteries, and the versatile 600TVL FPV camera that will give them the gift of sight.

Price: $179.99

52. Simon Star Wars Darth Vader Game

Simon is a classic game that puts its player’s memory to the test. Now, Hasbro is back with a Simon Star Wars Darth Vader Game that works similarly to the original, but with a Darth Vader shell and using the first four different notes from The Imperial March theme. Your kids will have their memory tested, all while trying to avoid converting to the Dark Side. It’s a great option for your little Star Wars fan.

See more of the best toys for 7 year olds here.

Recommended Ages: 7+

Price: $21.19 (15 percent off MSRP)

53. Alex Toys Craft Sk8 Deck Wall Art Street Sk8ter

Bring out their creative side with Alex Toys’ Craft Sk8 Deck Wall Art, which allows them to color their very own skateboard deck for display on their bedroom wall. It comes with a wooden skate deck and 6 markers, as well as a hanging bracket. The board has pre-drawn cool graffiti themed art on it, and they’ll love coloring it and putting it on their wall when they’re done.

Price: $19.51 (19 percent off MSRP)

54. Last Jedi Porg Plush

Cuteness overload, as The Last Jedi will bring us these brand new porg creatures. Funko, of course, will celebrate the new beings with their own galactic plushies, like this Porg Plush Figure.

Price: $15.95

55. Alex Spa Deluxe Hair Chalk Salon

Do your kids express interest in coloring their hair, but you don’t want to let them do something permanent that they’ll likely regret? Check out the Alex Spa Deluxe Hair Chalk Salon, which comes with 12 bright colors and glittery metallics in the form of hair chalk. They’re entirely washable, so they can temporarily put some color in their hair and wash it out easily. It also comes with 30 beads, a beading tool, a comb, and 30 elastics to keep those beads in place.

Price: $10.99

56. Step2 Disney Chariot Princess Wagon

Step2 has a lot of great ride-on toys, and this year, they’ve introduced the Step2 Disney Chariot Princess Wagon. It’s large enough for two kids, complete with seat belts and two drink holders. It has a large and easy to pull handle that folds and locks into place.

Price: $119.99

57. Hearing Things Game

Hearing Things is Hasbro’s newest family game, and it’s one of their best ideas yet. Basically, you’re challenged to read the lips of your partner while wearing speech-cancelling electronic headphones. It comes with 150 cards that have 600 phrases, and your job is to guess the phrases that your partner is speaking without being able to hear them.

Price: $19.82

58. Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-Pack

Sure, one superhero action figure is great, but what about 11? Check out this awesome collection of Marvel action figures, which comes with 11 12-inch figures that have 5-points of articulation. It comes with Ant -Man, Captain America, Thor, Gamora, Iron Man, Black Panther, and more. They’re great for pretend play, and they’ll also look great on display in his/her bedroom.

Price: $99.99

59. Hot Wheels Track Builder Stunt Bridge Kit

One of Hot Wheels’ popular new toys of 2017 is the Builder Stunt Bridge Kit. It lets kids test their timing skills by aiming and launching a car into an epic jump across the bridge gap. You can send two cars down the ramp at a time, allowing you to race your friends.

Price: $43.88 (58 percent off MSRP)

60. Hot Wheels Roto Revolution Track Playset

Another new Hot Wheels product launched this year, and it’s going to be a huge seller. It’s the Roto Revolution Track Playset, which sends cars into a rotating platform. Your kids have to aim their cars so that they slide right into the platform perfectly, which is tough to do because it’s constantly spinning. If they miss their opportunity, then they’ll crash and burn trying. Either way — fun!

Price: $47.99

61. Hot Wheels Ballistik Racer

Here’s something we haven’t seen from Hot Wheels before: the Hot Wheels Ballistik Racer. This RC car has a unique body that’s dual-sided, so you’re always right side-up and ready to run. The wheels are large and allow it to be easily controlled on any terrain.

Price: $94.00 ($5.99 off MSRP)

62. Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Zombinator

There are so many great water guns coming in 2017 that we don’t know what to do with ourselves. Of course, Nerf is leading the way with its new additions, and one of our favorite is the brand new Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Zombinator. Now, we have no idea why this is branded as their Zombie Strike brand, as water has literally zero effect on a zombie horde (unless it’s from a firehose. See: The Walking Dead for more info on that).

But the Zombinator has a really cool look to it, with a slate blue, lime green and bright orange colorway. On top, it has a scope — an entirely useless scope that’s just there for show, but a scope, nonetheless. It blasts water up to 30 feet, and it has 3 different types of water streams.

Check out more of the best water guns here.

Recommended Ages: 6+

Price: $19.99

63. Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder Ride-On

Star Wars-lovers will be excited when they see the brand new Landspeeder Ride-on toy by Radio Flyer. They’ll be less excited when they see the hefty price tag, though.

It cruises at a top speed of 5 mph, and it’s modeled after Luke’s craft from Star Wars: A New Hope It seats two riders, and it has an interactive dashboard with lights and actual sounds from the movie.

It’s one of the best new toys at Toys R’ Us this year.

Price: $499.99

64. Dance Code Princess Bell

The Dance Code toy gives kids the ability to choreograph Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast using coding. They’ll use an app to create dance routines and watch as Belle does the moves that the app tells her to do. It can also be used without the app, as it can perform 10 dances with the single touch of her necklace. She also plays over 100 phrases and has 7 songs in her memory bank.

It’s an Amazon Exclusive, so you’ll only find it there.

Price: $99.99

65. Matchbox Stinky Dump Truck

If you don’t smile when you say Stinky Dump Truck, then you’re not living the right life. This is Matchbox’s big new toy of the year, and it’s a hit with the younger crowd. In fact, it currently holds a 4.0 out of 5.0 review rating on Amazon from over 350 reviewers.

Stinky says over 90 different phrases and sounds, and he’s able to “eat” and dump out small toys. It’s motorized, so Stinky can stand up and even get some exercise in.

Price: $46.00 (23 percent off MSRP)

66. Interactive Power Rangers Megazord

Go Go Power Rangers! The Power Rangers are just as popular as ever, and thanks to this year’s new Power Rangers Movie, there’s a new line of toys from Bandai. One of the best new Power Rangers toys on the market is the Interactive Power Rangers Megazord, which features lights and sounds.

It has expandable wings, a sword and cannon, a light-up Morphin Grid, and five individual cockpits for each of the Rangers (all five figures are included). It requires 3 AAA batteries, which are also included, so it’s ready to go right out of the box.

Price: $59.99

67. Playmobil Porsche 911 Carrera S

A Porsche 911 specifically modeled for kids? Check out the Playmobil Porsche 911 Carrera S. It’s a stunning red and has an interchangeable front bumper, rear spoiler, rims, and other accessories. It also has fully functioning headlights, tail lights, and interior dashboard lights. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up.

Price: $39.95

68. Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard

These “hoverboards” were super popular last year, but there were all sorts of horrific reports of them catching on fire. This year, well-known (and, most importantly here, TRUSTED) scooter brand Razor has crafted the best one we’ve seen yet with the Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard, the world’s smartest self-balancing electric scooter.

It cruises at speeds up to 8mph, and it uses 360-watts to push it to that speed for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Weight limit is 220 pounds. It uses a quick charger as well, so charging doesn’t take a decade like it does with most kid’s ride-ons.

The refined 2.0 version also has a cool blue LED light bar, fender bumpers, an LED battery power indicator, and two riding modes (one for training and one for normal use).

It’s one of our top picks for the best Christmas toys for tweens this year.

Price: $298 (35 percent off MSRP)

69. Barbie Dreamhouse

You should always expect Barbie toys to be on a list of the best new toys of the year, since year after year Mattel puts out great new additions to the Barbie line. This year, check out the Barbie Dreamhouse, a large scale dollhouse that comes with three floors, seven rooms, and over 70 accessories. What’s more, it also has a working elevator.

Price: $164.00 (18 percent off MSRP)

70. Air Hogs FPV High Speed Race Car

While FPV drone racing is huge in 2017, Air Hogs brings things to the ground with the Air Hogs FPV High Speed Race Car. This baby allows the user to see what their remote control car sees, and they can record it and share it easily. It comes with the RC Car, the FPV headset (which uses your smartphone), a controller, and a charging cable.

Price: $99.99

71. Air Hogs Robo Trax All Terrain Tank

You’ve probably seen the commercial for the Air Hogs Robo Trax All Terrain Tank on TV already, and so far, it’s getting great reviews. This all terrain tank transformers into a shooting robot that’s armed with six missiles. It has a 100ft. range, and charges via USB.

Price: $55.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

72. Lalaloopsy Jewel Sparkles Doll

The Netflix original series Lalaloopsy is one of the most popular kids shows around, and this year, the company has introduced a large Jewel Sparkles Doll. It’s wholly adorable and it comes with Jewel’s pet cat, a gold brush, and a pink polka dot dress with a gold tiara. It’s one of the cutest new dolls of the year.

Price: $32.98

73. Super Mario Odyssey

Mario with a sentient hat? Count us in! Super Mario Odyssey releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th, and it’s going to be THE most requested video game of the Christmas season. It’s said to bring back the spirit of Super Mario 64 and Mario Sunshine — two of the most highly-regarded Mario games of all-time.

Price: $59.88

74. Monster High Deluxe School Bus & Spa Playset

Let’s not forget about the popular Monster High TV series, as this year there’s a new Monster High Deluxe School Bus & Spa Playset. The roof of the bus becomes a spa tub, and the bus comes complete with a multi-treatment spa. If your child loves Monster High, she/he will love this School Bus/Spa Playset. We are monsters, say it loud!

Price: $64.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

75. LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure Building Kit

If your child loves putting things together, LEGO has quite a few new toys available this year. Our FAVORITE new LEGO set has to be the Technic Extreme Adventure Building Kit — just look at this thing! It’s one of their coolest designs yet, presenting a hybrid adventure vehicle that also turns into a mobile base. It also has a great purple colorway that you don’t typically see in the LEGO line.

Price: $154.94 (14 percent off MSRP)

76. Ninja Ghostbusters

These Ninja Ghostbusters by Playmates Toys are an absolutely BRILLIANT mash-up between TMNT and the ’80s Ghostbusters, based on the IDW comic mash-up from a few years ago (and the new one that’s on the way in November). There are four figures in total, and each figure has one of the turtles dressing up as one of the Ghostbusters. Check out that stellar mustache on Raphael! Each comes with a ghost and some accessories as well.

Price: $19.99

77. WeCool Bobble Bitz Creation Station

Kids love to make stuff — it’s the reason that Play Doh is such a popular brand. New this year is Bobble Bitz’ Creation Station, which unleashes a world of creativity for your child. Best of all, these Bobble Bitz really only stick to themselves; not clothes, not furniture, or anything else. It’s a molding compound that can be used as just slime or as a base for crafting.

Price: $30

78. Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush and Drawing Pad

Inject some more creativity into their lives with the Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush and Drawing Pad Set, providing entirely mess free coloring. The colors will only appear on the special paper, and that means you won’t have a kid covered with marker or a couch covered with colors.

Price: $19.97

79. HABA Symphony Croc

HABA is well-known for its quality toys, and this year, they’ve introduced a few new great additions. However, the best of the bunch is the HABA Symphony Croc, intended for ages 2 and up. This whimsical croc-shaped instrument set has a xylophone, drum, and a bell. Best of all, it’s entirely wooden, so you know it’s safe for kids. It’s a cute design that your kids will love.

Price: $39.99

80. Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope

The Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope comes with 60 full-color slide images and over 100 facts and quiz questions about animals, plants, and everyday items. It has a double-eye viewer, and a slide holder to hold all of the slides. It’s one of the best new STEM toys of the year.

Price: $44.73

81. Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Paw Patrol toys are always huge come the holiday season, and this year’s coolest new addition is the Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower. It stands at over two and a half feet tall, and it has interactive lights and sounds recognizable by those who watch the Nickelodeon show. It’s recommended for ages 3+, and it requires 2 AAA batteries.

Price: $94.00 (6 percent off MSRP)

82. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building and Coding Kit

The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building and Coding Kit (#17101) is a masterful set that comes with over 840 LEGO pieces, a LEGO move hub, an interactive motor, and a color and distance sensor. Using a tablet (Including Amazon Kindle, by the way), your kids will be able to learn how to build their person.

The companion app shows your kids how to build five different models using just this one set, and each model has its own cool features and commands.

Price: $159.93

83. Sphero Lightning McQueen

Sphero is quickly becoming one of my favorite toy brands, as they have a lot of super cool tech toys aimed at the nerdy crowd. This year, one of their additions includes the Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Vehicle. It drives like any RC car would, but it has expressive eyes, an emotive suspension, can drift, and it has reactive touch.

It’s controlled with a smartphone, and it has a moving mouth like the movie counterpart.

Price: $282.30 (6 percent off MSRP)

84. Lightseekers Starter Pack

While other toys to life brands are struggling, the new Lightseekers augmented toy brand is super interesting. Not only do the figures look great, but you don’t need an expensive gaming system to play it on (as long as they already have a tablet). The awesome-looking 7-inch figures are called ‘smart action figures’ because as soon as you insert the FusionCore into it the hero is brought to life in the video game. It lights up, speaks, vibrates and plays sounds in conjunction with the companion tablet game (available on iOS, Android, and Amazon FireOS).

There are also Tribute Cards that can be shared with friends to increase their character’s powers. The game, itself, plays like an action RPG, so stats are super important!

On top of the 100+ hours of video game content, it also comes with a trading card tabletop game. We can see Lightseekers catching on big-time this holiday season.

Price: $67.96

85. LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi BB-8 Kit

The LEGO Star Wars BB-8 Building Kit comes with 1,106 pieces, and it features an incredible level of detail that the LEGO brand is becoming known for. It’s one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets available this year.

Price: $94.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

86. McFarlane Toys Destiny Lord Saladin 10-inch Deluxe Figure

If your child plays Destiny 2 frequently, than he/she is going to love this new Destiny action figure by McFarlane Toys. It’s a 10-inch Lord Saladin figure that’s ridiculously detailed, and it has an awesome look to it.

With Destiny 2 being one of the hottest games of the year, this makes a great toy for gamers.

Price: $34.99

87. Star Wars Poe Dameron Black Series Electronic Helmet

An awesome replica of Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Pilot Helmet. It’s electronic, and it has an internal microphone that activates battle sounds and interactions with BB-8. It’s a collector-grade quality helmet that not only looks great but it’s functional as well.

Price: $79.99

88. Star Wars Destiny Game

Star Wars Destiny is the latest 2-player dice and card game with a Star Wars theme. Each player will use a 23-card deck to control heroes and villains, and it comes with sixteen dice used to bring Star Wars-skinned duels to your tabletop. It’s also fully expandable, and there are tons of starter decks and booster packs available.

Price: $29.99

89. KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse

Looking for an immaculate-quality dollhouse? Look no further than the KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse. It has 8 rooms of open space ready to be decorated, and it comes with 34 furniture pieces and accessories. Beautifully designed wood construction with wide windows on both sides, a garage with working doors, and an elevator.

Price: $149.99

90. Hot Wheels 20 Car Gift Pack

Price: $19.99

91. Aura Drone w/ Glove Controller

There are so many toy drones in 2017 that you’ll definitely have trouble deciphering which are worth the money you’re paying for them and which are pieces of junk. The Aura Drone is a unique offering in that it’s the first toy drone that can be controlled by hand (with a glove controller). It’s a LOT of fun, and it’ll definitely impress their friends.

Price: $99.99

92. My Little Pony The Movie Songbird Serenade

These new My Little Pony The Movie Songbird Serenade Cuddly Plush toys are absolutely cuter than anyone can handle. If they loved the MLP movie that released in October, chances are they’ll want this Songbird Serenade plush.

Price: $14.99

93. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Elsa 19-inch Plush Doll

A brilliantly designed Elsa doll from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure makes for the perfect Christmas gift for kids. This version of Elsa has an all-blue dress with a sheer blue cape. It’s based on the version of Elsa from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure which makes its debut November 22, 2017.

Price: $19.95

94. Kamigami Robots

Forget what you think you know about cool robot toys, because Mattel’s new Kamigami robots are ridiculously cool. Why? Because instead of moving on wheels, they move like actual bugs/scorpion. So, instead of rolling, their legs flop to create the similar motion to their bug/arachnid counterpart. There are a few different types available, including a Preying Mantis, a Scorpion, a Lina, and a Terrix.

Price: $49.99

95. Matchbox Rocky The Robot Truck

Matchbox toys don’t get nearly as much love as Hot Wheels, but they definitely have some cool playthings in their lineup. One of this year’s coolest new toys for ages 3-7 years old is the Matchbox Rocky “The Robot Truck”. This is an interactive truck with a personality as big as its tires. He speaks over 100 phrases and reacts to certain actions, thanks to sensors. He can also dance, has working headlights, and the bed tilts fully.

Price: $59.99

96. Mebo 2.0 RC Robot

We loved the original Mebo, but it undeniably needed a few tweaks, which is why the Mebo 2.0 RC Robot is here. It uses a track instead of wheels, has a much sleeker design, and a new red and black look. You can stream everything your Mebo is doing right to your smartphone, and he can be controlled from down the road or from the other side of the world. Want to check in on things at the house while you’re away? Turn on the Mebo and give it a stroll around the house.

Price: $149.99

97. Melissa & Doug Wooden Beauty Salon

Think about how often your child plays with plastic, mostly low-quality hair salon toys? Often, right? Throw the plastic away and get them this high quality wooden beauty salon from Melissa & Doug. It comes with 18 pieces, including a hair dryer, a brush, a comb, makeup, and more.

Price: $47.95 (3 percent off MSRP)

98. Le Toy Van Honeybake Cafe Machine

Another great wooden toy option this year is the Le Toy Van Honeybake Collection Cafe Machine. It’s made from all high quality wood and it has bold colors so that it’s even more appealing. Let your kids make mommy and daddy one of their favorite coffee drinks.

Price: $40.99

99. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo w/ Stealth Bike

TMNT will never go out of style, and it’s more popular now than ever before. Aside from the Ninja Ghostbusters above, there is also a new line of Turtle toys hitting the market this year, including this Leonardo with his cool-looking stealth bike. The motorcycle has a bullet-proof battle shell complete with a bug splattering transparent windshield, and it comes with a 4.8 inch Leonardo figure.

Price: $18.84 (35 percent off MSRP)

100. Playmobil Space Shuttle

‌Let your child adventure to space with the PLAYMOBIL Space Shuttle. It comes with an impressively designed space shuttle, a laser cannon, two astronauts, and a space harness to allow them to send an astronaut out into space. The thrusters light-up as well for an added touch.

Price: $21.97 (27 percent off MSRP)

101. Roominate Townhouse Building Kit

We were super impressed by what new brand Roominate had to present at this year’s Toy Fair. The Townhouse Building Kit caught our eye the most. It is a 121 piece set that has pluggable walls, furniture building pieces, wheels, axles, motor, doll, pet cat, screwdriver, stickers, wallpapers and more. It encourages open-ended play which creates unlimited possibilities. With the motor, your kids are able to make a spinning windmill, blender, pottery wheel, and other things.

The idea behind the brand is that there are tons and tons of STEM toys for boys, but girls don’t get the same sort of options. Roominate wants to give girls more options for STEM play.

Recommended Ages: 6-12 years

Price: $38.95

102. Chillafish BMXie-RS: BMX Balance Bike w/ Airless Tires

The Chillafish BMXie-RS is the best balance bike on the market, as it makes balance bikes feel simply cooler. This one has a seat that adjusts without tools, and because it uses entirely airless tires, you’ll never need to hunt down a replacement tire nor pump it up. Instead, it has rubber tires. The bike, itself, uses a high-quality, lightweight frame that’s durable, and the bike has a cool BMX look to it.

There are many colors available, and it’s recommended for ages 2-5, and it has a maximum weight of 77 pounds.

Price: $76.29

103. Lulu Jr. Illustory Book Making Kit

Similar to Lulu Jr’s Comic Book making kit from a couple of years ago is the Illustory Book Making Kit, which allows your kids to write and illustrate their very own full-color, 20 page, professionally printed hardcover book. It’s a great way to fuel their creativity, and they’ll love having the finished product to display proudly in their bedroom.

Price: $28.76

104. Easy Playhouse Castle

You know that phenomenon where kids of all ages just love playing with big cardboard boxes? What if those cardboard boxes were something cooler? Check out the Easy Playhouse Castle, which is a mega-size cardboard box that’s shaped like a castle, complete with two doors, four large windows, four turrets, and eight smaller windows.

Best of all, it’s made with the intent to be colored on, so your kids can design their own castle, coloring its walls however they see fit.

Price: $29.49 (34 percent off MSRP)

105. Melissa & Doug Food Truck Indoor Playhouse

Melissa & Doug also has their own cardboard playhouse, but this one is in the form of a food truck. The Mel & Doug Food Truck Indoor Playhouse is a roomy and well-made cardboard food truck, with one side being BBQ-themed and the other side being ice cream truck-themed. It’s loaded with cutesy details (like a sandwich board), and your kids will love to pretend to be a food truck worker. It’s recommended for ages 3 years and up.

Price: $49.99

106. VTECH Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe

VTECH’s hottest new toy of 2017 is the Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe, an interactive desk that comes with five activity pages that are filled with fun (and yes, you can buy more). It features over 100 vocabulary words, 20 different activities, and 20 songs and melodies. It also transforms into an easel and chalkboard.

Batteries not included, and it’s recommended for ages 2 years and up.

Price: $39.82 (28 percent off MSRP)

107. L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise

The #1 best seller in dolls on Amazon and one of the top 3 toys of 2018 is the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise ball. In each mega-size ball, you’ll find over 50 limited edition surprises with exclusive dolls and accessories. What will your child unwrap? No one knows — and that’s the fun. It might be a bit overpriced for what you get, but it’s one of the biggest sellers of the year so far, and they’re starting to sell out at major retailers.

Price: $69.99

108. Pikmi Pop Surprise Season 1 (3 Pack)

The trend of mystery collectible toys has been growing over the past two years, and this year, it’s at an all-time high in popularity. Check out these cute Pikmi Pop Surprises. Each Pop contains one scented mini plushie, one surprise message, a dangler string, a collector’s guide, and a lollipop stand. There are over 45 cute collectibles with 12 different yummy scents, and this 3 pack will get them started with collecting them all.

Price: $29.88

109. Little Sprouts BabyLand General Hospital

‌The Cabbage Patch Kits’ Little Sprouts BabyLand General Hospital is a play set that comes with fun features, including a real working elevator, a toy chest that opens, high chairs, rocking cribs, a bath tub, and more. It has three different floors, and it folds in half for travel. It’s recommended for ages 4 years and up.

Price: $33.03 (6 percent off MSRP)

110. SmartLab Toys Girls Only! Secret Message Lab

‌The SmartLab Toys Girls Only! Secret Message Lab kit comes with everything young girls need to create codes and write their own secret messages that no on else can see. It comes with enough materials for two girls to share and exchange messages. It uses invisible ink, and there are a total of 25 ways to share secrets using science. The included book not only shows how to create secret messages but also gives scientific information about how the codes are create and historical tidbits about how secret messages have been used in our history. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Price: $22.71 (9 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.