Hairdorables: Where to Buy & What’s Available Now (Updated!)

Big hair, don’t care! Wondering where to buy Hairdorables, the new collectible dolls from Just Play? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.

Just Play, the company behind Madballs and many licensed kids toys, now has a brand new toy line called Hairdorables that are going to be super popular this upcoming holiday season.

In fact, they’re quickly becoming one of the hottest toys of 2018 and they’re getting harder and harder to find at retailers across the nation.

What are Hairdorables, exactly? Well, they’re essentially collectible dolls based on the YouTube series of the same name with a blind surprise packaging element so your kids never know which one they’re going to get.

There are 36 Hairdorables dolls currently available, including two rare and one ULTRA rare.

Each Hairdorable doll comes with different fashions, hairstyles, and accessories that are unique to her.

So, now that you know what they are, where can you buy Hairdorables dolls and who still has them in stock?

Amazon has the Hairdorables Series 1 dolls available right now for $14.99, and there are also some unique bundles available (like one that gives you Unicorn lipgloss as well).

Hairdorables are available now, and on Amazon, they’re holding a 4.3 out of 5.0 rating (which is a good sign).

As of writing this post, they’re still in stock, as well. So, ordering is super easy.

They’re all also available with 2-day Prime shipping, so if you have an Amazon Prime account, you’re golden.

You can buy Hairdorables at Target as well, either online or in-store, for $2 cheaper than Amazon.

I don’t know what your personal shopping experience has been at Target, but I can tell you mine (in upstate New York) hasn’t been great. Frequently, the toy section is a hot mess, and it’s hard to find what you’re looking for. But if you have better luck, you might want to check in-store if you prefer.

Yes, good ‘ole reliable Walmart is also carrying these Hairdorables dolls for $12.88 each.

However, we’re already seeing them out of stock. We’ll keep an eye on their listings to see if they come back any time soon, and we’ll update this post accordingly.

Rare Hairdorables Available Now

There are some ultra rare and rare Hairdorables available right now (which is part of what makes being a collector so much fun). There are two rares, Royal Bella and Super Neila, which have a 1 in 40 chance.

As far as the ultra rare is concerned, there’s Rayne Showers, which has a 1 in 400 chance.

